Sandbar MTK

Restaurant info

Just steps from the beach, overlooking the Atlantic, you’ll find Sandbar. Established in 2021, Sandbar’s eclectic menu features New American cuisine incorporating fresh and seasonal ingredients sourced locally on Long Island. Open every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner—and only a block from downtown—Sandbar is your go-to for innovative cocktails, an in-house coffee and juice bar, delicious food, live entertainment, and one of the best golden hours in Montauk. Our chefs at Sandbar and bring a wealth of experience from many renowned restaurants between NYC and the East End.