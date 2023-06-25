Sandbox Beach Grill 48 South Main Street

  • Home
Sandbox Beach Grill

Appetizer

Steak Tips

$18.00

Lobster Bites

$17.00

Sandbox Trio

$11.00

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$13.00

Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Sampler

$22.00

Spring Rolls

$11.00

Gyoza-Pork

$13.00

Gyoza Veggie

$13.00

Gyoza-Chix

$13.00

Calamari

$15.00

Conch Fritters

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Sesame Tuna

$15.00

Crab Cocktail

$17.00

Barbacoa Tacos

$14.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Lazy Donuts

$9.00

Coconut Ripieno

$10.00

Pineapple Ripieno

$10.00

Chocolate LAVA CAKE

$9.00

Ice Cream

Entree & Sides

BBQ Ribs 1/2 Rack

$27.00

BBQ Ribs FULL RACK

$34.00

Beachburger

$19.00

Coconut Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Fish & Chips

$25.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$24.00

Lobster Roll

$28.00

NY Strip

$37.00

Sandstorm Chicken

$24.00

Scallops

$31.00

Stir Fry Tofu

$18.00

Surf & Turf

$55.00

VEGAN Tacos

$19.00

SIDE Mac N Cheese

$9.00

SIDE Lobster Mac N Cheese

$12.00

SIDE Sidewinder Fries

$7.00

SIDE Coconut Rice

$7.00

SIDE Sautéed Vegetables

$7.00

SIDE Guacamole

$8.00

SIDE Hushpuppies

$7.00

Plant based dish of the day

$22.00

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies for TWO

Hushpuppies forFOUR

Hushpuppies for SIX

Hushpuppies for EIGHT

Hushpuppies for TEN

Hushpuppies for ONE

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese Bits

$3.50

Pretzels

$3.50

Splash Splash

$4.00

Chips Galore

$4.00Out of stock

Ice Cream one scoop

$4.00

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Beach Bear

$4.00

Kids chocolate milk

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Bev

$3.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.00

Fish Sticks

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Caeser Salad

$9.00

Fruit Cup KIDS

$3.50

Spring Roll KIDS

$3.50

Guacamole KIDS

$3.50

Chicken Slider KIDS

$3.50

Potstickers Kids Pork

$3.50

Potstickers Kids Vegetable

$3.50

Potstickers Kids Chicken

$3.50

Calamari Kids

$3.50

Kids Garden

$6.00

Merchandise

Adult XL T-Shirt - White

Adult XL T-Shirt - White

$18.00

Gildan Unisex Heavy Cotton T-Shirt

Adult LARGE T-Shirt - White

Adult LARGE T-Shirt - White

$18.00

Gildan Unisex Heavy Cotton T-Shirt

Adult MEDIUM T-Shirt - White

Adult MEDIUM T-Shirt - White

$18.00

Gildan Unisex Heavy Cotton T-Shirt

Adult XL T-shirt - Blue

Adult XL T-shirt - Blue

$18.00

Gildan Unisex Heavy Cotton T-Shirt

Adult LARGE T-Shirt - Blue

Adult LARGE T-Shirt - Blue

$18.00

Gildan Unisex Heavy Cotton T-Shirt

Adult Medium T-Shirt - Blue

Adult Medium T-Shirt - Blue

$18.00

Gildan Unisex Heavy Cotton T-Shirt

Adult SMALL T-Shirt - Blue

Adult SMALL T-Shirt - Blue

$18.00

Gildan Unisex Heavy Cotton T-Shirt

Adult SMALL T-Shirt - White

Adult SMALL T-Shirt - White

$18.00

Gildan Unisex Heavy Cotton T-Shirt Screenprinted logo by Newtown Apparel

Baseball Cap

Baseball Cap

$16.00

Beach Ball

$3.00

Heavy Canvas Tote Bag

$45.00

Koozie Light Blue

$3.00

Koozie Yellow

$3.00

Frisbee

$3.00

Hoodie - EXTRA LARGE

$55.00

Hoodie - LARGE

$55.00

Hoodie - MEDIUM

$55.00

Hoodie - SMALL

$55.00Out of stock

Visor

$8.00

Water Bottle

$30.00

Soup & Salad

Avocado Tomato Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Garden Salad

$13.00

Conch Chowder

$10.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Caesar salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Soup of the Day

$10.00

SAUCES

MAYO

Sunshine Aioli

Ketchup

Hot Sauce

A-1 Steak sauce

Sandbox Vinaigrette

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caeser

Blue Cheese

Ranch

Mustard

Cocktail

Tartar

Malt Vinegar

HAPPY HOUR

Coconut Shrimp

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Pineapple Sliders

$9.00

Baja Fish Tacos

$9.00

Employee Meal

STAFF CALAMARI

STAFF SPRING ROLLS

STAFF CHICKEN SLIDERS

STAFF CAULIFLOWER

STAFF COCONUT SHIMP

STAFF CAESER SALAD

STAFF CAESER SALAD WITH CHICKEN

STAFFGARDEN SALAD

STAFF GARDEN SALAD WITH CHICKEN

STAFF TOFU STIR FRY

STAFF BEACH BURGER

STAFF FISH TACOS

STAFF VEGAN TACOS

STAFF CHOWDER

STAFF SOUP OF THE DAY

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

CHICKEN CAESER WRAP

Daily Specials

Sippon on Gin & Juice

$8.00

Bar

Cocktails/Martinis

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bellini

$10.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark N Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$11.00

French Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita Rx

$10.00

Margarita Up

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Spiked Pina Colada

$11.00

Spiked Strawberry Daiquiri

$11.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$10.00

Happy Hour

H/H Stella

$3.00

H/H Sandtrap

$8.00

H/H Blueberry Mojito

$9.00

H/H Coors Light

$3.00

Breakfast

Breakfast

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

Avacado Toast

$10.00

Omelette

$12.00

Quiche

$12.00

French Toast

$9.00

Newtown Classic

$11.00

Trifle

$9.00

Cold Cereal

$5.00

Crepes

$14.00

Add Egg

$3.00

KIDS BKFST

One Egg

$5.00

Waffle Kids

$8.00

French Toast Kids Bowl

$10.00

Lunch

Baja Tacos

$14.00

BBQ Ribs 1/2 Rack

$27.00

BBQ Ribs FULL RACK

$34.00

Beachburger

$19.00

Caeser Salad

$9.00

Calamari

$15.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Chili

$12.00Out of stock

CHX Sandwich

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Coconut Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Conch Chowder

$10.00

Conch Fritters

$13.00

Crab Cocktail

$17.00

Crispy CHX wrap

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$25.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Gyoza Veggie

$13.00

Gyoza-Chix

$13.00

Gyoza-Pork

$13.00

Lobster Bites

$17.00

Lobster Roll

$27.00

MAHI Sandwich

$15.00

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$13.00

Power Salad

$14.00

Salad of the Day

$12.00

Sandbox Trio

$11.00

Sandstorm Chicken

$24.00

Sesame Tuna

$15.00

Spring Rolls

$11.00

Steak Tips

$18.00

Superfood Salad

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

we believe that happiness is a state of mind, not a place or a thing, and we believe that hospitality is uniquely positioned to help guests experience that “happiness mindset” in their everyday lives—at least when it is done well. Accordingly, our mission is to provide guests with a world class casual dining experience every time, consistently executed with a genuine spirit of gratitude, acceptance, kindness, community, and purpose, all of which are really the most basic building blocks for excellent hospitality and, as it turns out, for lasting happiness and meaning. Simply put, our aim is to join with our guests on the journey to find their happy place, wherever they are.

Website

Location

48 South Main Street, Newtown, CT 06470

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

