Sandbox Derby
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Sandbox at Derby is the area's newest, hottest 2 story restaurant and bar featuring sand volleyb
Location
2412 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Angry Elephant Burgers, Brew & Que
No Reviews
111 East 47th Street South Wichita, KS 67216
View restaurant
Fat Ernies Family Dining - 2806 S. Hydraulic Ave
No Reviews
2806 S. Hydraulic Ave Wichita, KS 67216
View restaurant