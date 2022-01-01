Sandee's Restaurant

- Home
Specialty Dishes
Eric's Breakfast
Bacon, ham, sausage & grilled onion mixed with home fries and covered with melted cheddar cheese, served with 2 eggs.
Chili Jack Homefries
Home fries mixed with onions and covered in homemade chili, melted pepper jack cheese and jalapeno peppers, served with 2 eggs
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits & homemade sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs & 1 breakfast side.
Hungry Man
3 Eggs, 3 bacon, 3 sausage, ham, toast & 1 breakfast side.
Country Breakfast
2 Pancakes or French toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage & 1 breakfast side.
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
English muffin, ham & poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Blackstone
English muffin, bacon & tomato slices, poached eggs & hollandaise.
Eggs Florentine
English muffin, spinach & tomato slices, poached eggs & hollandaise.
Eggs Irish
English muffin, corned beef hash, poached eggs & hollandaise.
Eggs Tejas
Homemade chili on garlic butter grilled English, poached eggs, jalapenos and hollandaise.
Boston Benedict
Croissant filled with scrambled eggs, corned beef hash & hollandaise.
The Half & Half
1/2 order Eggs Benedict & 1/2 order Eggs Irish, served with choice of breakfast side.
Vegetable Benedict
Croissant filled with scrambled eggs, sautéed veggies & smothered in hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of breakfast side.
Vegetarian Blackstone
Two poached eggs, tomatoes & stripple on a grilled English muffin topped with gourmet hollandaise sauce. Served with one side.
Omelets/Scrambles
3 Cheese Omelet
Cheddar, Swiss, & American Cheese
Ashley's Omelet
3 egg omelet featuring sausage, onions, & cheese, topped with country gravy. Served with toast & choice of breakfast side.
Bacon Philly Omelet
Grilled Philly steak, bacon, onions, & peppers.
Cajun Philly Omelet
3 egg omelet with cajun seasoned Philly steak, mushrooms, onion, peppers, & choice of cheese. Served with toast & breakfast side.
Cheese Omelet
Chili Cheddar Omelet
Uncle Kevin's famous chili, cheddar cheese, side of sour cream
Deluxe Western
Ham, onion, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, & cheddar.
Eric B's Choice
3 egg omelet with grilled pineapple, onions, salsa, bacon, & spinach.
Eric's Omelet
Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, & home fries.
Hash & Cheese
Hawaiian Omelet
3 egg omelet with ham, onions, grilled pineapple, and provolone cheese. Served with choice of side and toast.
Hot Italian & Cheese
Kielbasa & Cheese
Lighter Side Omelet
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, onions, peppers, spinach & cottage cheese.
Meat Lover Omelet
Bacon, ham, & sausage.
Meatlover Supreme
3 egg omelet with bacon, ham, sausage & onions, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with toast & choice of breakfast side.
Omelet, 1 Filling
Omelet, 2 Fillings
Omelet, 3+ Fillings
Pastrami & Swiss
Phoebe's Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with prosage, broccoli, tomatoes & cheese. Served with toast and one side.
Spicy Meatlover
Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, bacon, sausage, ham, & onions.
The Greek
Spinach, tomato, black olives & Feta.
The Old Faithful
3 egg omelet featuring bacon, hash, grilled onions, and pepper jack cheese. Served with toast & choice of side.
The Ultimate
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, ham, sausage.
The Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato, spinach, broccoli.
The Western
Ham, onions, green peppers.
Turkey & Bacon Omelet
Oven roasted turkey, apple wood smoked bacon.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Choice of apple wood smoked bacon, ham or sausage.
Western Sandwich
Chopped ham, onion, green pepper, egg & cheese.
Breakfast Wrap
3 scrambled eggs & cheese with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
Jenny's Sandwich
Egg, cheese & choice of bacon, ham or sausage on french toast.
Morning Double Decker
Half sausage, egg & cheese, half bacon, egg & cheese.
Breakfast BLT
A BLT topped with two fried eggs.
Sweet Treats
Ashley's Waffle
Waffle with sausage cooked inside & topped with our home made sausage gravy.
Banana Walnut Pancake
Belgian Waffle
Blueberry/White Choc Chip Bavarian Pancakes
Fluffy pancakes filled with blueberries & and white chocolate chips then layered with Bavarian cream.
Chloe's Candy Cakes
Pancakes filled with M&M's
Chocolate Chip Bavarian Pancakes
Chunky Monkey Pancake
Bananas, chocolate chips & walnuts.
Churro Waffle
Homemade waffle coated in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of cream cheese frosting.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Cranberry Walnut Pancakes
Elvis Pancakes
Pancakes filled with bacon, bananas, and reese's peanut butter chips.
French Toast
Gluten Free French Toast
Gluten Free Pancakes
Meatlover Pancakes
Bacon, ham & sausage cooked right into your pancakes!
Pancakes
Reese's Pancakes
Reese's peanut butter chips & chocolate chips.
Savory Cakes
Sausage, onions, and cheddar cheese baked right into the pancake.
Strawberry Banana Cream French
Strawberries, banana slices and Bavarian crème
Strawberry Banana Cream Pancakes
Strawberries, banana slices and Bavarian crème.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Pumpkin Cin Swirl Pancakes
Our home made pumpkin pancakes made cinnamon roll style.
Eggs & Toast
Side Orders- Breakfast
*S/O Egg
*Toast
Bacon
Bagel
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Banana
BBQ Sauce
Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Sausage Side
Brioche Bun
Buffalo Sauce
Cereal
Corned Beef Hash
Cottage Cheese Bowl
Cream Cheese
Fruit Cup
Ham
Hash Browns
Hollandaise Sauce
Home Fries
Honey
Hot Italian Sausage
Kielbasa
Muffin
Oatmeal - Bowl
Oatmeal - Cup
Orange
Peanut Butter
Prosage
Raisins
Real Maple Syrup
Salsa
Sausage Gravy
Sour Cream
Stripple
Tomato Slices
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Sausage
Grapes
Appetizers
Cajun Fries
Chicken Tenders
Traditional, BBQ, buffalo, or sweet chili.
Chili Cheddar Fries
Chili Cheddar Tots
Tater tots topped with our home made chili & Monterrey jack cheese.
Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce
French Fries
Fried Pickle Chips
Sweet pickle chips or served with a side of ranch.
Garlic & Herb Fries
Loaded Tater tots
Tater tots loaded with bacon, sauteed onions, & cheddar cheese.
Mozzarella Wedges
Onion Rings
Potato Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Salads
Honey Ginger Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce blend, pineapple, walnuts, crispy noodles & sesame-ginger dressing.
Big Mace Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce blend, green pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, & Blue Cheese dressing.
Chef Salad
Lettuce blend, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, red onion, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese.
Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.
Club Salad
Crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, red onion.
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Large salad with our home made cranberry walnut chicken salad on top. Comes with choice of dressing.
Garden Salad
Lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper & choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber,green pepper, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, & Greek dressing.
Taco Salad
Large salad topped with chili & cheddar cheese. Served in a home made tortilla bowl with sides cream and salsa.
Wraps
Lunch Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Home made chicken salad sandwich.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, tuna, chicken salad, or ham with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese & mayo.
Corned Beef Sandwich
With Swiss cheese served on a grilled brioche bun or grilled thick sliced marble rye bread.
Grilled Cheese
Additional toppings: Bacon or Ham +$1.00, Tomato or Onion +$.50.
Ham Sandwich
Smoked ham with lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo.
Hot Dog - 1
Mustard, relish, onion, & grilled sauerkraut available. Home made chili & cheddar add $1.00 per hot dog.
Hot Dog - 2
Pastrami Sandwich
With Swiss cheese served on a grilled brioche bun or grilled thick sliced marble rye bread.
Tuna Melt
Home made tuna salad inside a grilled cheese sandwich.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Oven roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo.
Veggie Wrap
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach & melted cheese on sub roll or wrap.
Spicy Tuna Melt
Home made tuna salad inside a grilled cheese sandwich with 1000 island dressing, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese.
Garlic BLT
A BLT sandwich on grilled garlic bread.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Crispy or grilled chicken coated in buffalo sauce, tomato, red onion, & blue cheese.
Philly Steak Quesadilla
Grilled Philly steak, onions & peppers
Philly Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled marinated chicken, onions, & peppers.
BLT Quesadilla
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato tossed in mayo.
The Big Mace
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, lettuce, pickles, red onion, and tomato tossed in thousand island dressing.
Seafood
Burgers & More
Bacon & Ranch Chicken Sand
Fried chicken tenders with bacon & ranch dressing on a brioche bun.
Bacon Classic
Bacon, Mushroom, & Swiss Burger
Bazinga Burger
Bacon classic topped with jalapenos & pepper jack cheese on a buffalo grilled brioche bun.
BBQ Bacon Philly
Grilled shaved steak, onions, peppers & melted cheese on a toasted sub roll.
Benedict Burger
Half pound bacon cheese burger topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of lunch side.
Beyond Burger
Breakfast Burger
Bacon Classic topped with an over easy egg.
Cajun Burger
Seasoned with cajun spices and topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers & cheddar cheese.
Cheeseburger Club
Triple decker with bacon, lettuce & tomato on toast.
Chili Classic
Sandee's Classic burger topped with cheddar cheese and chili.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo.
Patty Melt
Burger topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms & Swiss cheese inside grilled thick rye.
Philly Chicken
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers & melted cheese on a toasted sub roll.
Philly Steak
Grilled shaved steak, onions, peppers & melted cheese on a toasted sub roll.
Rachel
Pastrami, cole slaw, Swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing on thick marble rye.
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing on thick marble rye.
Rodeo Burger
Bacon classic topped with onion rings & BBQ sauce.
Sandee's Classic
Half pound of fresh ground beef, hand packed and cooked to order*. Served on a grilled brioche with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & mayo.
Thanksgiving Burger
Turkey burger, stuffing, mayo, and cranberry sauce served on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
Turkey Burger
Grilled turkey burger on a grilled brioche bun, with or without cheese, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
Entrées
American Chop Suey
Ground beef, onions, green peppers, choice of pasta & marinara sauce. Served with only garlic bread and a small salad.
Chicken Chop Suey
Ground beef, onions, green peppers, choice of pasta & marinara sauce. Served with only garlic bread and a small salad.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Served traditional or coated in buffalo, BBQ, or sweet chili sauce.
Country Fried Chicken
Deep fried chicken breast smothered in country gravy & served on top of garlic bread.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Marinated grilled chicken served with choice of two sides & a side salad.
Hamburger Plate
Hamburger on grilled garlic bread & topped with brown gravy.
Liver & Onions
Beef liver coated in flour and sautéed in butter; topped with sautéed onions and bacon.
Meatloaf Dinner
Home made meatloaf served with our home made brown gravy.
Roast Pork Dinner
Oven roasted pork loin served with a side of apple sauce.
Salisbury Steak
Hamburger on grilled garlic bread & topped with brown gravy.
Shepherd's Pie
Seasoned ground beef, corn and peas topped with mashed potato, garlic butter & cheddar cheese (served with only with a side salad)
Turkey Dinner
Oven roasted turkey served with stuffing & cranberry sauce.
Vegetable Chop Suey
Broccoli, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato, & spinach sauteed in garlic butter. Served on top of a bed of pasta & red sauce.
Side Orders - Lunch
Kids Menu
Kid's Egg Breakfast
Home fries, toast & bacon, ham or sausage
Kid's Pancake
One pancake with home fries and bacon, ham, or sausage.
Kid's French Toast
One french toast with home fries and bacon, ham, or sausage.
Kid's PB&J
With home fries and bacon, ham, or sausage
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Chicken Nuggets
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Kid's Hot Dog
Kid's Pasta
Elbows or Linguine, marinara, Parmesan & garlic bread.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Kraft Mac & Cheese™ served with french fries or fruit.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sandee's Restaurant is a mom & pop establishment that takes pride in every dish we put out.
162 Main Street, Lancaster, MA 01523