Sandee's Restaurant

Popular Items

Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Country Breakfast
French Toast

Specialty Dishes

Eric's Breakfast

$12.99

Bacon, ham, sausage & grilled onion mixed with home fries and covered with melted cheddar cheese, served with 2 eggs.

Chili Jack Homefries

$13.99

Home fries mixed with onions and covered in homemade chili, melted pepper jack cheese and jalapeno peppers, served with 2 eggs

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Biscuits & homemade sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs & 1 breakfast side.

Hungry Man

$12.99

3 Eggs, 3 bacon, 3 sausage, ham, toast & 1 breakfast side.

Country Breakfast

$13.99

2 Pancakes or French toast, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage & 1 breakfast side.

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

English muffin, ham & poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Blackstone

$12.99

English muffin, bacon & tomato slices, poached eggs & hollandaise.

Eggs Florentine

$12.99

English muffin, spinach & tomato slices, poached eggs & hollandaise.

Eggs Irish

$13.99

English muffin, corned beef hash, poached eggs & hollandaise.

Eggs Tejas

$12.99

Homemade chili on garlic butter grilled English, poached eggs, jalapenos and hollandaise.

Boston Benedict

$13.99

Croissant filled with scrambled eggs, corned beef hash & hollandaise.

The Half & Half

$14.99

1/2 order Eggs Benedict & 1/2 order Eggs Irish, served with choice of breakfast side.

Vegetable Benedict

$12.99

Croissant filled with scrambled eggs, sautéed veggies & smothered in hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of breakfast side.

Vegetarian Blackstone

$14.49

Two poached eggs, tomatoes & stripple on a grilled English muffin topped with gourmet hollandaise sauce. Served with one side.

Omelets/Scrambles

Three eggs served as an omelet or scramble; includes toast & one side. Sub Gluten Free bread for $1.79

3 Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Cheddar, Swiss, & American Cheese

Ashley's Omelet

$13.99

3 egg omelet featuring sausage, onions, & cheese, topped with country gravy. Served with toast & choice of breakfast side.

Bacon Philly Omelet

$13.99

Grilled Philly steak, bacon, onions, & peppers.

Cajun Philly Omelet

$14.99

3 egg omelet with cajun seasoned Philly steak, mushrooms, onion, peppers, & choice of cheese. Served with toast & breakfast side.

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Chili Cheddar Omelet

$12.99

Uncle Kevin's famous chili, cheddar cheese, side of sour cream

Deluxe Western

$13.99

Ham, onion, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, & cheddar.

Eric B's Choice

$13.99

3 egg omelet with grilled pineapple, onions, salsa, bacon, & spinach.

Eric's Omelet

$13.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, & home fries.

Hash & Cheese

$11.99

Hawaiian Omelet

$12.99

3 egg omelet with ham, onions, grilled pineapple, and provolone cheese. Served with choice of side and toast.

Hot Italian & Cheese

$11.99

Kielbasa & Cheese

$11.99

Lighter Side Omelet

$11.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, onions, peppers, spinach & cottage cheese.

Meat Lover Omelet

$12.99

Bacon, ham, & sausage.

Meatlover Supreme

$13.99

3 egg omelet with bacon, ham, sausage & onions, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with toast & choice of breakfast side.

Omelet, 1 Filling

$9.99

Omelet, 2 Fillings

$10.99

Omelet, 3+ Fillings

$11.99

Pastrami & Swiss

$12.99

Phoebe's Scramble

$12.99

Three eggs scrambled with prosage, broccoli, tomatoes & cheese. Served with toast and one side.

Spicy Meatlover

$13.99

Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, bacon, sausage, ham, & onions.

The Greek

$11.99

Spinach, tomato, black olives & Feta.

The Old Faithful

$14.99

3 egg omelet featuring bacon, hash, grilled onions, and pepper jack cheese. Served with toast & choice of side.

The Ultimate

$13.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, bacon, ham, sausage.

The Veggie

$10.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato, spinach, broccoli.

The Western

$11.99

Ham, onions, green peppers.

Turkey & Bacon Omelet

$12.99

Oven roasted turkey, apple wood smoked bacon.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Choice of apple wood smoked bacon, ham or sausage.

Western Sandwich

$6.99

Chopped ham, onion, green pepper, egg & cheese.

Breakfast Wrap

$8.99

3 scrambled eggs & cheese with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage.

Jenny's Sandwich

$9.99

Egg, cheese & choice of bacon, ham or sausage on french toast.

Morning Double Decker

$11.99

Half sausage, egg & cheese, half bacon, egg & cheese.

Breakfast BLT

$10.99

A BLT topped with two fried eggs.

Sweet Treats

Ashley's Waffle

$12.99

Waffle with sausage cooked inside & topped with our home made sausage gravy.

Banana Walnut Pancake

$5.99+

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

Blueberry/White Choc Chip Bavarian Pancakes

$6.99+

Fluffy pancakes filled with blueberries & and white chocolate chips then layered with Bavarian cream.

Chloe's Candy Cakes

$5.99+

Pancakes filled with M&M's

Chocolate Chip Bavarian Pancakes

$6.99+

Chunky Monkey Pancake

$6.99+

Bananas, chocolate chips & walnuts.

Churro Waffle

$11.99

Homemade waffle coated in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of cream cheese frosting.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$7.99+

Cranberry Walnut Pancakes

$6.99+

Elvis Pancakes

$7.99+

Pancakes filled with bacon, bananas, and reese's peanut butter chips.

French Toast

$4.99+

Gluten Free French Toast

$5.99+

Gluten Free Pancakes

$5.99+

Meatlover Pancakes

$6.99+

Bacon, ham & sausage cooked right into your pancakes!

Pancakes

$4.99+

Reese's Pancakes

$6.99+

Reese's peanut butter chips & chocolate chips.

Savory Cakes

$6.99+

Sausage, onions, and cheddar cheese baked right into the pancake.

Strawberry Banana Cream French

$7.99+

Strawberries, banana slices and Bavarian crème

Strawberry Banana Cream Pancakes

$7.99+

Strawberries, banana slices and Bavarian crème.

Pumpkin Pancakes

$6.99+

Pumpkin Cin Swirl Pancakes

$8.99+

Our home made pumpkin pancakes made cinnamon roll style.

Eggs & Toast

All Basic dishes served with one breakfast side and white, wheat or marble rye toast

1 Egg & Toast

$5.99

2 Eggs & Toast

$6.99

3 Eggs & Toast

$7.99

Side Orders- Breakfast

*S/O Egg

$1.29

*Toast

$1.49

Bacon

$4.99

Bagel

$2.99

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.49

Banana

$1.29

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Breakfast Sausage Side

$4.99

Brioche Bun

$2.99

Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Cereal

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Cottage Cheese Bowl

$3.99

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Ham

$4.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Hollandaise Sauce

$4.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Honey

$0.99

Hot Italian Sausage

$6.99

Kielbasa

$6.99

Muffin

$2.99

Oatmeal - Bowl

$4.99

Oatmeal - Cup

$3.99

Orange

$1.99

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Prosage

$5.99

Raisins

$0.99

Real Maple Syrup

$1.99

Salsa

$0.99

Sausage Gravy

$4.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Stripple

$5.99

Tomato Slices

$1.99

Turkey Bacon

$5.99

Turkey Sausage

$5.99

Grapes

$2.99

Appetizers

Cajun Fries

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Traditional, BBQ, buffalo, or sweet chili.

Chili Cheddar Fries

$10.99

Chili Cheddar Tots

$10.99

Tater tots topped with our home made chili & Monterrey jack cheese.

Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce

$10.99

French Fries

$5.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99

Sweet pickle chips or served with a side of ranch.

Garlic & Herb Fries

$7.99

Loaded Tater tots

$9.99

Tater tots loaded with bacon, sauteed onions, & cheddar cheese.

Mozzarella Wedges

$8.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Potato Chips

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Salads

All salads available as a wrap. Wraps come with choice of lunch side. Add grilled chicken for$1.99 or grilled shrimp for $3.99.

Honey Ginger Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce blend, pineapple, walnuts, crispy noodles & sesame-ginger dressing.

Big Mace Salad

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce blend, green pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, & Blue Cheese dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.99

Lettuce blend, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, red onion, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

Club Salad

$9.99

Crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, red onion.

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$13.99

Large salad with our home made cranberry walnut chicken salad on top. Comes with choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$8.99

Lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper & choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber,green pepper, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, & Greek dressing.

Taco Salad

$13.99

Large salad topped with chili & cheddar cheese. Served in a home made tortilla bowl with sides cream and salsa.

Wraps

Honey Ginger Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chef Salad Wrap

$13.99

Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Club Salad Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Cran/Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.99

Garden Salad Wrap

$8.99

Greek Salad Wrap

$9.99

Taco Salad Wrap

$13.99

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Lunch Sandwiches

All lunch sandwiches served on white, wheat, or marble rye toast. Gluten free white or English muffin add $1.49.

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Home made chicken salad sandwich.

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey, tuna, chicken salad, or ham with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese & mayo.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.99

With Swiss cheese served on a grilled brioche bun or grilled thick sliced marble rye bread.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Additional toppings: Bacon or Ham +$1.00, Tomato or Onion +$.50.

Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked ham with lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo.

Hot Dog - 1

$6.99

Mustard, relish, onion, & grilled sauerkraut available. Home made chili & cheddar add $1.00 per hot dog.

Hot Dog - 2

$8.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.99

With Swiss cheese served on a grilled brioche bun or grilled thick sliced marble rye bread.

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Home made tuna salad inside a grilled cheese sandwich.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Oven roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo.

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach & melted cheese on sub roll or wrap.

Spicy Tuna Melt

$12.99

Home made tuna salad inside a grilled cheese sandwich with 1000 island dressing, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese.

Garlic BLT

$10.99

A BLT sandwich on grilled garlic bread.

Quesadillas

All quesadillas are made with Monterrey jack cheese & choice of white or wheat tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and lunch side.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Crispy or grilled chicken coated in buffalo sauce, tomato, red onion, & blue cheese.

Philly Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled Philly steak, onions & peppers

Philly Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken, onions, & peppers.

BLT Quesadilla

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato tossed in mayo.

The Big Mace

$13.99

Seasoned ground beef, bacon, lettuce, pickles, red onion, and tomato tossed in thousand island dressing.

Seafood

All seafood served lemon wedges, tartar sauce & two entrée sides.

Baked Haddock

$17.99Out of stock

Clam Strip Plate

$10.99

Clam Strip Roll

$9.99

Haddock & Chips

$17.99Out of stock

Haddock Melt

$14.99Out of stock

Fried haddock inside a grilled cheese sandwich.

Haddock Only

$13.99Out of stock

Haddock Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Fried haddock on a grilled brioche roll.

Burgers & More

All dishes served with choice of lunch side. All burgers can be made with grilled chicken.

Bacon & Ranch Chicken Sand

$14.99

Fried chicken tenders with bacon & ranch dressing on a brioche bun.

Bacon Classic

$13.99

Bacon, Mushroom, & Swiss Burger

$14.59

Bazinga Burger

$14.59

Bacon classic topped with jalapenos & pepper jack cheese on a buffalo grilled brioche bun.

BBQ Bacon Philly

$15.99

Grilled shaved steak, onions, peppers & melted cheese on a toasted sub roll.

Benedict Burger

$15.99

Half pound bacon cheese burger topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with choice of lunch side.

Beyond Burger

$14.99

Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Bacon Classic topped with an over easy egg.

Cajun Burger

$12.99

Seasoned with cajun spices and topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers & cheddar cheese.

Cheeseburger Club

$13.99

Triple decker with bacon, lettuce & tomato on toast.

Chili Classic

$14.59

Sandee's Classic burger topped with cheddar cheese and chili.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo.

Patty Melt

$13.99

Burger topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms & Swiss cheese inside grilled thick rye.

Philly Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken, onions, peppers & melted cheese on a toasted sub roll.

Philly Steak

$13.99

Grilled shaved steak, onions, peppers & melted cheese on a toasted sub roll.

Rachel

$13.99

Pastrami, cole slaw, Swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing on thick marble rye.

Reuben

$13.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing on thick marble rye.

Rodeo Burger

$14.99

Bacon classic topped with onion rings & BBQ sauce.

Sandee's Classic

$11.99

Half pound of fresh ground beef, hand packed and cooked to order*. Served on a grilled brioche with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & mayo.

Thanksgiving Burger

$14.99

Turkey burger, stuffing, mayo, and cranberry sauce served on a grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, & red onion.

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Grilled turkey burger on a grilled brioche bun, with or without cheese, lettuce, tomato, & red onion.

Entrées

All entrées served with salad & choice of two entrée sides.

American Chop Suey

$14.99

Ground beef, onions, green peppers, choice of pasta & marinara sauce. Served with only garlic bread and a small salad.

Chicken Chop Suey

$14.99

Ground beef, onions, green peppers, choice of pasta & marinara sauce. Served with only garlic bread and a small salad.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.99

Served traditional or coated in buffalo, BBQ, or sweet chili sauce.

Country Fried Chicken

$16.99

Deep fried chicken breast smothered in country gravy & served on top of garlic bread.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Marinated grilled chicken served with choice of two sides & a side salad.

Hamburger Plate

$13.99

Hamburger on grilled garlic bread & topped with brown gravy.

Liver & Onions

$12.99

Beef liver coated in flour and sautéed in butter; topped with sautéed onions and bacon.

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.99

Home made meatloaf served with our home made brown gravy.

Roast Pork Dinner

$14.99

Oven roasted pork loin served with a side of apple sauce.

Salisbury Steak

$14.99

Hamburger on grilled garlic bread & topped with brown gravy.

Shepherd's Pie

$13.99

Seasoned ground beef, corn and peas topped with mashed potato, garlic butter & cheddar cheese (served with only with a side salad)

Turkey Dinner

$14.99

Oven roasted turkey served with stuffing & cranberry sauce.

Vegetable Chop Suey

$12.99

Broccoli, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato, & spinach sauteed in garlic butter. Served on top of a bed of pasta & red sauce.

Side Orders - Lunch

Baked Potato

$2.99

Bananas

$1.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Brown Gravy

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$2.99+

Corn

$2.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Orange

$1.99

Small Salad

$3.99

Tomato Slices

$1.99

Grapes

$2.99

Home Made Chili

Bowl Chili

$6.99

Cup Chili

$4.99

Pint Chili

$12.99

Kids Menu

Meals for kids 12 & under - includes kids juice, milk, soda or hot chocolate - No Substitutions.

Kid's Egg Breakfast

$5.99

Home fries, toast & bacon, ham or sausage

Kid's Pancake

$5.99

One pancake with home fries and bacon, ham, or sausage.

Kid's French Toast

$5.99

One french toast with home fries and bacon, ham, or sausage.

Kid's PB&J

$5.99

With home fries and bacon, ham, or sausage

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.99

Kid's Pasta

$5.99

Elbows or Linguine, marinara, Parmesan & garlic bread.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kraft Mac & Cheese™ served with french fries or fruit.

To Go Drinks

Coffee To Go

$2.09+

Soda To Go

$2.09+

Juice To Go

$2.29+

Milk To Go

$2.09+

Chocolate Milk To Go

$2.49+

Hot Chocolate To Go

$2.09+

Ice cream

1 scoop sundae

$4.99

2 scoop sundae

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sandee's Restaurant is a mom & pop establishment that takes pride in every dish we put out.

Website

Location

162 Main Street, Lancaster, MA 01523

Directions

Gallery
Sandee's Restaurant image
Sandee's Restaurant image

