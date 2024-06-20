Restaurant info

At Sander’s BBQ Supply Co. we strive to use the highest-quality ingredients available. Our beef is Certified Angus. All pork is Berkshire or Duroc. All items are made in-house including: sides, sauces, and rubs. Our smoker is a 1000lb M&M rotisserie that burns 100% post oak wood with no help of gas. This is what separates our meats from 99% of BBQ restaurants in the Chicagoland area.