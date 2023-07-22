Sandhills Corral
39359 NE-2
Thedford, NE 69166
Community minded restaurant, serving a home cooked feel.
Specials
Daily
Friday Night
Wing Night
Food Menu
Appetizer
Bone in wings 6
$8.99
bone in wings 12
$13.99
Onion Rings
$6.99
Combo Basket
$13.99
cheese balls, mozz sticks, poppers, onion rings, breaded mushrooms, corn nuggets, chicken strip
12 peice Boneless Wings
$11.99
6 peice Boneless Wings
$7.99
Rocky Mountain Oysters
$11.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
Beer Battered Onion Rings
$6.99
Jalepeno Poppers
$6.99
Breaded Mushrooms
$6.99
Corn Nuggets
$6.99
Cheeseballs
$6.99
Chips &Queso
$5.99
Chips & Salsa
$4.49
Baskets
Sandwich
Salad Bar
Kids Menu
Dinners
Burgers
Desserts
A La Carte
NA Beverages
Drinks
Apple Juice
$1.99
Chocolate Milk
$2.00
Cranberry Juice
$1.99
Diet Pepsi
$1.99
Dr Pepper
$1.99
Lemonade
$1.99
Liquid Ice
$3.00
Milk
$2.00
Mt. Dew
$1.99
Orange Juice
$1.99
Pepsi
$1.99
Pineapple Juice
$1.99
Red Bull
$3.00
Root Beer
$1.99
Sierra Mist
$1.99
Squirt
$1.99
Tea
$1.99
Water
Water w Lemon
Shirley Temple
$1.99
Roy Rogers
$1.99
Kids Drinks - all
$1.00
Arnold Palmer
$1.99
Coffee
$1.99
Decaf Coffee
$1.99
Bar Menu
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Appletini
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$7.00
Knights holy grail
$7.00
Cosmopolitan
$7.00
Daiquiri
$8.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$8.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Greyhound
$7.00
Hot Toddy
$8.00
Sandhills Shirley
$7.00
Lemon Drop
$4.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Rogers Royalty
$7.00
Sex on the Beach
$7.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Margarita
$8.00
Martini
$8.00
Mimosa
Summer Sunset
$7.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$7.00
The Kings Crown
$7.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Knights Knoble Stead
$7.00
Screwdriver
$7.00
Sea Breeze
$7.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Tom Collins
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
White Russian
$8.00
Chuck Norris shot
$4.00
Chuck Norris drink dbl
$8.00
Pina Colada special
$7.00
Bomb pop drink
$6.00
Spiked lemonade
$7.00
Gas can Shot
$3.50
Vodka
McCormicks Vodka
$3.50
Absolut
$4.00
Ketel One
$4.00
Ketel One cuke/mint
$4.00
Ketel One Citroen
$4.00
ketel One grapefruit
$4.00
Ketel One Peach
$4.00
Stolichnaya Vanilla
$4.00
Titos
$4.00
Grey Goose
$5.00
Skyy
$4.00
Smirnoff Pink Lemon
$3.50
Ciroc Passion
$4.00
Ciroc
$4.00
Smirnoff sour apple
$3.50
Smirnoff Peach
$3.50
Smirnoff R W & B
$3.50
Smirnoff Fruit punch
$3.50
PAMA
$4.00
DBL McCormicks Vodka
$7.00
DBL Absolut
$8.00
DBL Ketel One
$8.00
DBL Ketel One cuke/mint
$8.00
DBL Ketel One Citroen
$8.00
DBL ketel One grapefruit
$8.00
DBL Ketel One Peach
$8.00
DBL Stolichnaya Vanilla
$8.00
DBL Titos
$8.00
DBL Grey Goose
$10.00
DBL Skyy
$8.00
DBL Smirnoff Pink Lemon
$7.00
DBL Ciroc Passion
$8.00
DBL Ciroc
$8.00
DBL Smirnoff sour apple
$7.00
DBL Smirnoff Peach
$7.00
DBL Smirnoff R W & B
$7.00
DBL Smirnoff Fruit punch
$7.00
DBL PAMA
$8.00
Gin
Rum
Captain Morgan
$4.00
Bacardi
$4.00
Malibu
$4.00
Malibu Pineapple
$4.00
Malibu Lime
$4.00
Malibu Strawberry
$4.00
Capt. M Coconut rum
$4.00
Krakken
$4.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$8.00
DBL Bacardi
$8.00
DBL Malibu
$8.00
DBL Malibu Pineapple
$8.00
DBL Malibu Lime
$8.00
DBL Malibu Strawberry
$8.00
DBL Capt. M Coconut rum
$8.00
DBL Krakken
$8.00
Tequila
Whiskey
Windsor
$3.50
Screwball
$4.00
Basil Hayden
$6.00
Bulliet Rye
$4.50
Bulliet
$4.50
Jack Daniels
$4.00
Jim Beam
$4.00
Red Stag
$4.00
Seagram 7
$4.00
Makers Mark
$5.00
Wild Turkey
$5.00
Woodford Reserve
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$4.00
Jameson
$4.00
Crown
$5.00
Crown apple
$5.00
Crown Peach
$5.00
Crown Vanilla
$5.00
Crown Salted Caramel
$5.00
Jim Beam Maple
$4.00
Canandian Club
$4.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$4.00
Pendelton
$4.50
Forty Creek
$4.00
Lazy RW
$3.50
Black Velvet
$4.00
Stillhouse PB smores
$4.00
OS Salted Caramel
$4.00
DBL Windsor
$7.00
DBL Screwball
$8.00
DBL Basil Hayden
$12.00
DBL Bulliet Rye
$9.00
DBL Bulliet
$9.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$8.00
DBL Jim Beam
$8.00
DBL Red Stag
$8.00
DBL Seagram 7
$8.00
DBL Makers Mark
$10.00
DBL Wild Turkey
$10.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$12.00
DBL Southern Comfort
$8.00
DBL Jameson
$8.00
DBL Crown
$10.00
DBL Crown apple
$10.00
DBL Crown Peach
$10.00
DBL Crown Vanilla
$10.00
DBL Crown Salted Caramel
$10.00
DBL Jim Beam Maple
$8.00
DBL Canandian Club
$8.00
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
$8.00
DBL Pendelton
$9.00
DBL Forty Creek
$8.00
DBL Lazy RW
$7.00
DBL Black Velvet
$8.00
DBL Stillhouse PB smores
$8.00
DBL OS Salted Caramel
$8.00
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Kahlua
$4.00
Baileys
$4.00
Baileys saltedCaramel
$4.00
Amaretto
$4.00
Frangelico
$4.00
Jagermeister
$4.00
Midori
$4.00
Godiva Chocolate
$4.00
Grand Marnier
$4.00
Duesse
$5.00
Hot Dam
$3.50
Peppermint
$3.50
Razzmataz
$3.50
Buttershots
$3.50
Blue Curacau
$3.00
Peachtree
$3.50
Triple sec
$3.00
Dr McGillicutty
$3.50
Fireball
$4.00
Apple Pucker
$3.50
Watermelon Pucker
$3.50
Creme deMenthe
$3.50
Brandy
$4.00
DBL Kahlua
$8.00
DBL Baileys
$8.00
DBL Baileys saltedCaramel
$8.00
DBL Amaretto
$8.00
DBL Frangelico
$8.00
DBL Jagermeister
$8.00
DBL Midori
$8.00
DBL Godiva Chocolate
$8.00
DBL Grand Marnier
$8.00
DBL Duesse
$10.00
DBL Hot Dam
$7.00
DBL Peppermint
$7.00
DBL Razzmataz
$7.00
DBL Buttershots
$7.00
DBL Blue Curacau
$6.00
DBL Peachtree
$7.00
DBL Triple sec
$6.00
DBL Dr McGillicutty
$7.00
DBL Fireball
$8.00
DBL Apple Pucker
$7.00
DBL Watermelon Pucker
$7.00
DBL Creme deMenthe
$7.00
DBL Brandy
$8.00
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Bud Light
$3.50
Budweiser
$3.50
Busch Light
$3.50
Busch NA
$3.50
Coors
$3.50
Coors light
$3.50
Michelobe Ultra
$4.00
Miller light
$3.50
Miller high life
$3.50
Pabst blue ribbon
$3.50
Corona Extra
$4.00
Corona Premier
$4.00
Dos Equis
$4.00
Dos Equis Amber
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.00
Shiner Bock
$4.00
Guiness
$5.00
Heineken
$4.00
Angry Orchard
$4.00
Mikes
$4.00
Bud light lime
$3.50
Bucket of bottled beer Domestic
$18.00
Bucket of Beer Import
$20.00
Bucket of Keystone
$15.00
Keystone
$3.00
Kinkaiders can beer
$4.00
Special Domestic bucket
$16.00
Special Import bucket
$18.00
Wine by Glass
Wine by Bottle
Drink Specials
Nightly Drink Specials
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Location
