Specials

Daily

12 oz New York w/ Shrimp Skewer

$26.99

12 oz sirloin topped with garlic butter, shrimp skewer, choice of side.

fiesta Steak sand

$13.99

Steak Fajitas

$13.99

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Meatloaf

$12.99

Meatloaf with augratin potatoes Sauteed green beans

Friday Night

Prime Rib

$27.99

Wing Night

Bone in wings 6

$8.99

bone in wings 12

$13.99

12 peice Boneless Wings

$11.99

6 peice Boneless Wings

$7.99

Food Menu

Appetizer

Bone in wings 6

$8.99

bone in wings 12

$13.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Combo Basket

$13.99

cheese balls, mozz sticks, poppers, onion rings, breaded mushrooms, corn nuggets, chicken strip

12 peice Boneless Wings

$11.99

6 peice Boneless Wings

$7.99

Rocky Mountain Oysters

$11.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Jalepeno Poppers

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Cheeseballs

$6.99

Chips &Queso

$5.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.49

Baskets

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Popcorn Chicken

$8.99

Fish & Chips

$10.99

3 pc cod and steakfries

RMO Basket

$13.99

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

5 peice deep fried shrimp w/ fries

Sandwich

Steak Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Prime Rib French Dip

$14.99

Steak Sandwich

$14.99

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Salad Bar

Grilled Shrimp salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Steak Salad

$16.99

Substitute salad bar

$3.49

All you can eat

$11.99

One Trip Salad Bar

$6.49

Kids Salad Bar

$2.99

ages 6 & under

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips Kids

$6.25

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Popcorn Chicken kids

$6.25

Hamburger 4 oz kids

$6.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.25

Dinners

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$13.99

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$13.99

Half Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$11.99

12 oz Hamburger steak

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Burgers

Corral Burger

$10.99

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Patty melt

$11.99

Cowboy Burger

$13.99

Bacon Black & Blue Burger

$13.99

Knights Burger

$13.99

Steaks

Ribeye

$28.99

New York

$26.99

Prime Rib

$27.99

Desserts

Strawberry Rhubarb

$4.99

Snickers cheesecake

$4.99

Sour Cream Raisin

$4.99

Lucious Lemon Cake

$4.99

Blueberry Cream

$4.99

A La Carte

Baked Potato

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Cheesy Hashbrowns

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Steak Fries

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Tonights Veggie

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

add Burger Patty

$3.00

NA Beverages

Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Liquid Ice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Pineapple Juice

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Squirt

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Water

Water w Lemon

Shirley Temple

$1.99

Roy Rogers

$1.99

Kids Drinks - all

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Bar Menu

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Knights holy grail

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Sandhills Shirley

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Rogers Royalty

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

Summer Sunset

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

The Kings Crown

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Knights Knoble Stead

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Chuck Norris shot

$4.00

Chuck Norris drink dbl

$8.00

Pina Colada special

$7.00

Bomb pop drink

$6.00

Spiked lemonade

$7.00

Gas can Shot

$3.50

Vodka

McCormicks Vodka

$3.50

Absolut

$4.00

Ketel One

$4.00

Ketel One cuke/mint

$4.00

Ketel One Citroen

$4.00

ketel One grapefruit

$4.00

Ketel One Peach

$4.00

Stolichnaya Vanilla

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Skyy

$4.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemon

$3.50

Ciroc Passion

$4.00

Ciroc

$4.00

Smirnoff sour apple

$3.50

Smirnoff Peach

$3.50

Smirnoff R W & B

$3.50

Smirnoff Fruit punch

$3.50

PAMA

$4.00

DBL McCormicks Vodka

$7.00

DBL Absolut

$8.00

DBL Ketel One

$8.00

DBL Ketel One cuke/mint

$8.00

DBL Ketel One Citroen

$8.00

DBL ketel One grapefruit

$8.00

DBL Ketel One Peach

$8.00

DBL Stolichnaya Vanilla

$8.00

DBL Titos

$8.00

DBL Grey Goose

$10.00

DBL Skyy

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff Pink Lemon

$7.00

DBL Ciroc Passion

$8.00

DBL Ciroc

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff sour apple

$7.00

DBL Smirnoff Peach

$7.00

DBL Smirnoff R W & B

$7.00

DBL Smirnoff Fruit punch

$7.00

DBL PAMA

$8.00

Gin

McCormicks Gin

$3.50

Aviation

$4.00

Hendricks

$4.00

Tanqueray

$4.00

DBL McCormicks Gin

$7.00

DBL Aviation

$8.00

DBL Hendricks

$8.00

DBL Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Malibu Pineapple

$4.00

Malibu Lime

$4.00

Malibu Strawberry

$4.00

Capt. M Coconut rum

$4.00

Krakken

$4.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Malibu

$8.00

DBL Malibu Pineapple

$8.00

DBL Malibu Lime

$8.00

DBL Malibu Strawberry

$8.00

DBL Capt. M Coconut rum

$8.00

DBL Krakken

$8.00

Tequila

Sauza

$3.50

Don Julio

$6.00

Patron

$5.00

Casa amigos Anejo

$6.00

Casa Amigos blanco

$6.00

Patron XO Café

$5.00

Tequila Rose

$4.00

Jose Gold

$4.00

DBL Sauza

$7.00

DBL Don Julio

$12.00

DBL Patron

$10.00

DBL Casa amigos Anejo

$12.00

DBL Casa Amigos blanco

$12.00

DBL Patron XO Café

$10.00

DBL Tequila Rose

$8.00

DBL Jose Gold

$8.00

Whiskey

Windsor

$3.50

Screwball

$4.00

Basil Hayden

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$4.50

Bulliet

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Red Stag

$4.00

Seagram 7

$4.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Jameson

$4.00

Crown

$5.00

Crown apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Vanilla

$5.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$5.00

Jim Beam Maple

$4.00

Canandian Club

$4.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$4.00

Pendelton

$4.50

Forty Creek

$4.00

Lazy RW

$3.50

Black Velvet

$4.00

Stillhouse PB smores

$4.00

OS Salted Caramel

$4.00

DBL Windsor

$7.00

DBL Screwball

$8.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$12.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$9.00

DBL Bulliet

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$8.00

DBL Jim Beam

$8.00

DBL Red Stag

$8.00

DBL Seagram 7

$8.00

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$8.00

DBL Jameson

$8.00

DBL Crown

$10.00

DBL Crown apple

$10.00

DBL Crown Peach

$10.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Crown Salted Caramel

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam Maple

$8.00

DBL Canandian Club

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

DBL Pendelton

$9.00

DBL Forty Creek

$8.00

DBL Lazy RW

$7.00

DBL Black Velvet

$8.00

DBL Stillhouse PB smores

$8.00

DBL OS Salted Caramel

$8.00

Scotch

Dewers

$4.00

Johnny Walker Black

$5.00

Johnny Waker Red

$5.00

DBL Dewers

$8.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

DBL Johnny Waker Red

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Kahlua

$4.00

Baileys

$4.00

Baileys saltedCaramel

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Frangelico

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Midori

$4.00

Godiva Chocolate

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$4.00

Duesse

$5.00

Hot Dam

$3.50

Peppermint

$3.50

Razzmataz

$3.50

Buttershots

$3.50

Blue Curacau

$3.00

Peachtree

$3.50

Triple sec

$3.00

Dr McGillicutty

$3.50

Fireball

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$3.50

Watermelon Pucker

$3.50

Creme deMenthe

$3.50

Brandy

$4.00

DBL Kahlua

$8.00

DBL Baileys

$8.00

DBL Baileys saltedCaramel

$8.00

DBL Amaretto

$8.00

DBL Frangelico

$8.00

DBL Jagermeister

$8.00

DBL Midori

$8.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$8.00

DBL Duesse

$10.00

DBL Hot Dam

$7.00

DBL Peppermint

$7.00

DBL Razzmataz

$7.00

DBL Buttershots

$7.00

DBL Blue Curacau

$6.00

DBL Peachtree

$7.00

DBL Triple sec

$6.00

DBL Dr McGillicutty

$7.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$7.00

DBL Watermelon Pucker

$7.00

DBL Creme deMenthe

$7.00

DBL Brandy

$8.00

Draft Beer

DFT Nebraska Burnett

$5.00

DFT Michelob Ultra

$4.00

DFT Peg Leg

$5.00

DFT Irish Red

$5.00

DFT Red beer

$4.50

DFT The dark side

$5.00

Pals peach wheat

$5.00

Fairy nectar

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Busch NA

$3.50

Coors

$3.50

Coors light

$3.50

Michelobe Ultra

$4.00

Miller light

$3.50

Miller high life

$3.50

Pabst blue ribbon

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Mikes

$4.00

Bud light lime

$3.50

Bucket of bottled beer Domestic

$18.00

Bucket of Beer Import

$20.00

Bucket of Keystone

$15.00

Keystone

$3.00

Kinkaiders can beer

$4.00

Special Domestic bucket

$16.00

Special Import bucket

$18.00

Wine by Glass

GLS Josh Merlot

$7.00

GLS Josh Cellars Cab

$7.00

GLS 14 Hands Hot to Trot

$7.00

GLS Cooper & Theif

$8.00

GLS Apothic Red Blend

$7.00

GLS Josh Pino Grigio

$7.00

GLS Monkey Bay SB

$7.00

GLS Raeburn Chard

$7.00

GLS Cupcake Moscato

$7.00

GLS Ferrari Carrano Fume Blanc

$7.00

Wine by Bottle

BTL Josh Merlot

$30.00

BTL Josh Cellars Cab

$30.00

BTL 14 Hands Hot to Trot

$30.00

BTL Cooper & Theif

$38.00

BTL Apothic Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Josh Pino Grigio

$30.00

BTL Monkey Bay SB

$30.00

BTL Raeburn Chard

$30.00

BTL Cupcake Moscato

$30.00

BTL Ferrari Carrano Fume Blanc

$30.00

Drink Specials

Nightly Drink Specials

Peach Crown Bubbler

$6.00

PC Sunset

$6.00

Sangria

$7.00