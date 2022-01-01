Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sandman Gourmet - Pizza
440 Polaris Pkwy #160

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

440 Polaris Pkwy #160

Westerville, OH 43082

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni
Classic Cheese Pie
Sandman's Italian

Sandman's Favorite Pizzas

BYO Pizza Medium

BYO Pizza Medium

$12.00

Build Your Own Masterpiece 12" (G/F 10") Choose Crust & Toppings

BYO Pizza Large

BYO Pizza Large

$18.00

Build Your Own Masterpiece 18" (G/F 14") Choose Crust & Toppings

Classic Cheese Pie

Classic Cheese Pie

$12.00+

House Red Sauce • Parmesan • Provolone • Mozzarella • Pecorino Dust

Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$14.00+

House Red Sauce • Provolone • Mozzarella • Pepperoni • Pecorino Dust

Mushroom Pepperoni

Mushroom Pepperoni

$16.00+

House Red Sauce • Provolone • Mozzarella • Mushrooms • Pepperoni

House Sausage

House Sausage

$14.00+

House Red Sauce • Provolone • Mozzarella • Sandman’s Italian Sausage • Oregano

Sausage & Green Olive Classic

Sausage & Green Olive Classic

$16.00+

House Red Sauce • Provolone • Mozzarella • Sandman’s Italian Sausage • Green Olives • Banana Peppers • Pecorino Dust

Margarita Was Her Name

Margarita Was Her Name

$16.00+

Extra Virgin Olive Oil • Light Shallots & Roasted Garlic • Fresh Mozzarella • Fresh Basil • Tomatoes • Pecorino Dust • Coarse Sea Salt

1/2 & 1/2 BYO Pizza Medium

1/2 & 1/2 BYO Pizza Medium

$12.00

Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2 Masterpiece 12" (G/F 10") Choose Crust & Toppings

1/2 & 1/2 BYO Pizza Large

1/2 & 1/2 BYO Pizza Large

$18.00

Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2 Masterpiece 18" (G/F 14") Choose Crust & Toppings

Sandman's Custom Jobs

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$16.00+Out of stock

Sandman’s Award Winning Pulled Pork • House BBQ/Mustard Sauce • Provolone • Mozzarella • Sandman’s Dry Rub Dusting

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00+

Buffalo Chicken Breast • Light White Sauce • Sandman’s Buffalo Sauce • Provolone • Mozzarella • Red Onion • Crumbled Blue Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00+

Sandman’s Ranch Sauce • Oven Roasted Herb Chicken • Provolone • Mozzarella • Bacon • Diced Tomatoes • Red Onions

Ode to the Magnificent Mushroom

Ode to the Magnificent Mushroom

$17.00+

(For the Serious Mushroom Fan) House Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil & White Sauce • Sandman’s Wild Mushroom Chop • House Blend of Cheeses • Caramelized Shallots & Roasted Garlic • Pecorino Dust • Truffle Oil

Sandman's BAMF

Sandman's BAMF

$17.00+

ouse Red and White Sauce • Pepperoni • Sausage • Meatball • Caramelized Shallots & Roasted Garlic • Provolone • Mozzarella • Oregano

BBQ Wings / Chicken Tenders

Smoked Wings - Bone-in

Smoked Wings - Bone-in

$8.00+Out of stock

Smoked in Applewood, Choose Flavor, HouseMade Blue Cheese or Ranch, Celery or Carrots

Boneless Chicken Tenders

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$8.00+

4 Breaded Chicken Tenderloins

Sandman’s BBQ Pulled Pork

Meat By The Pound • Served with House BBQ, Fresh Roll & Slaw
1/2 lb BBQ Pulled Pork

1/2 lb BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked on Premise Tender Pulled Pork

1 lb BBQ Pulled Pork

1 lb BBQ Pulled Pork

$20.00Out of stock

Smoked on Premise Tender Pulled Pork

Handhelds (Both Hands)

BBQ Pulled Pork Bomb

BBQ Pulled Pork Bomb

$9.00Out of stock

Sandman’s Award-Winning Pulled Pork • House BBQ Sauce • Lettuce • Slaw • Provolone • Mozzarella • Baked Italian Roll or Large Flour Tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Italian Roll or Large Flour Tortilla • Buffalo Chicken • Tomato • Greens • Shredded Cheese • Blue-Buffalo Sauce • Ranch Dressing

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$9.00

Italian Roll (Baked or Cold) • Deli Ham • Provolone • Mozzarella • Tomato • Greens • Mayo • Dijon

Italian Sausage Peppers & Onions HH

Italian Sausage Peppers & Onions HH

$10.00Out of stock

Baked Italian Roll • Italian Sausage • Sautéed Peppers & Onions • Splash of Red Sauce • Provolone • Mozzarella • Pecorino Dust

Roasted Turkey Breast

Roasted Turkey Breast

$9.00

Italian Roll (Baked or Cold) • Turkey • Provolone • Mozzarella • Tomato • Greens • Mayo

Sandman's Italian

Sandman's Italian

$10.00

Hard Salami • Capocollo Ham • Pepperoni • Caramelized Shallot & Garlic • Provolone • Mozzarella • Fresh Greens • Tomato • Mayo • Italian Dressing

Sicilian Torpedo

Sicilian Torpedo

$5.00

Italian Sausage Wrapped In Our Handtossed Dough • Perfect For Dipping In Our House Red Sauce.

The Meatball - Real Deal

The Meatball - Real Deal

$10.00Out of stock

Baked Italian Roll • Classic Meatballs • Red Sauce • Parmesan • Provolone • Mozzarella • Oregano • Pecorino Dust

Salads

Classic Garden - Side

Classic Garden - Side

$5.00

Fresh Greens • Tomatoes • Cucumbers • Cheese • Choice of Dressing

Classic Garden - Full Size

$9.00

Fresh Greens • Tomatoes • Cucumbers • Cheese • Choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad - Side

Caesar Salad - Side

$5.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce Chopped • Grated Cheese • Croutons • Creamy Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad - Full Size

$9.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce Chopped • Grated Cheese • Croutons • Creamy Caesar Dressing

Cranberry Salad

Cranberry Salad

$10.00

Fresh Spinach • Cranberries • Tomatoes • Almonds • Shaved Red Onion • Crumbled Blue Cheese • Vinaigrette

Roasted Crispy Pepperoni Salad

Roasted Crispy Pepperoni Salad

$10.00

Fresh Greens • Crispy Baked Pepperoni • Shredded Provolone • Mozzarella • Tomatoes • Pecorino Dust Served with Italian Dressing

Keto Cobb Salad

Keto Cobb Salad

$12.00

Fresh Greens • Grilled Chicken • Bacon • Hard Boiled Egg • Tomatoes • Onions • Cukes • Cheese • Choice of Dressing

Sandman's Antipasti Salad (serves 2 or more)

Sandman's Antipasti Salad (serves 2 or more)

$16.00

Fresh Greens • Cucumbers • Tomatoes • Capocollo Ham • Salami • Pepperoni • Green Olives • Cheese • Peppers • Red Onions • Served with Sandman’s House Pita

Pasta

Baked Ziti Parm

Baked Ziti Parm

$10.00Out of stock

Ziti Pasta • House Red Sauce • Provolone • Mozzarella • Baked to Perfection • Served with Side Roll • Add Italian Sausage or Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$14.00Out of stock

Spaghetti Pasta • House Red Sauce • 3 Meatballs • Pecorino Dust • Served with Side Roll

Pasta All the Way

Pasta All the Way

$14.00

Ziti Pasta • House Italian Sausage • Shallots & Roasted Garlic • Spinach • Basil • Extra Virgin Olive Oil • Pecorino Dust

Chicken Pasta Alfredo

Chicken Pasta Alfredo

$14.00

Pasta • House Alfredo Sauce • Herb Roasted Chicken

Lunch Only Specials

Only Available Before 4pm
Flat Bread Pizza (Choice of 2 toppings)

Flat Bread Pizza (Choice of 2 toppings)

$8.00

Choose Two Toppings

Pizza by the Slice
$3.00

Pizza by the Slice

$3.00
Slice Combo with Side Salad
$8.00

Slice Combo with Side Salad

$8.00
Flatbread 1/2 Sandwich Combo

Flatbread 1/2 Sandwich Combo

$9.00

Flatbread 1/2 Sand, Choose Meat

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

House Made Chili. Can be topped with Cheese and/or Onions if desired.

Bottled Soda

Pepsi 20oz

$2.00

Diet Pepsi 20oz
$2.00

$2.00

Mountain Dew 20oz
$2.00

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew 20oz
$2.00

$2.00

Mountain Dew Code Red 20oz
$2.00

$2.00

Sierra Mist 20oz
$2.00

$2.00

Dr Pepper 20oz
$2.00

$2.00

Dr Pepper Cream Soda 20oz
$2.00

$2.00

Orange Crush 20oz
$2.00

$2.00

Grape Crush 20oz
$2.00

$2.00

2 Ltr Soda

Pepsi 2 Ltr

$3.25

Diet Pepsi 2 Ltr
$3.25

$3.25

Mountain Dew 2 Ltr
$3.25

$3.25

Mug Root Beer 2 Ltr
$3.25

$3.25

Canned Energy

RockStar Energy Drink 16oz
$3.00

$3.00

Bang Blue Razz Brain & Body Fuel 16oz

$2.75Out of stock

Bang Rainbow Unicorn 16oz

$2.75Out of stock

Bottled Tea

Pure Leaf Real Tea Unsweetened 16oz
$2.75

$2.75

Pure Leaf Real Tea Sweetened 16oz
$2.75

$2.75

Pure Leaf Green Tea Unsweetened
$2.75

$2.75

Starbucks Coffee

Starbucks Double Shot Expresso & Cream 6.5oz
$3.25

$3.25

Starbucks Double Shot Energy 15oz
$4.00

$4.00

Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew 9.6oz
$4.50

$4.50

Starbucks Seasonal Pumpkin 14oz

$4.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

AquaFina 20oz
$1.50

$1.50

Life Water 1 ltr
$2.75

$2.75

Crimson Cup Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee 16 oz Crimson Cup

$4.25Out of stock

Juice

Dole Orange Juice 15.2oz
$2.75

$2.75

Dole Apple Juice
$2.75

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

BRINGING LEGENDARY FLAVOR TO CENTRAL OHIO Sandman Gourmet Pizza uses only the finest ingredients. We serve fresh and delicious food, fast. Our state-of-the-art conveyor oven bakes our gourmet pizzas to perfection in minutes. We've got something for everyone, pizzas with legendary flavor, irresistible smoked wings, savory sandwiches, fresh salads, and tender pastas! We offer three mouthwatering options for our pizza crusts: Hand-tossed, Thin and Crispy, or Cauliflower Crust (Gluten-Free).

Location

440 Polaris Pkwy #160, Westerville, OH 43082

Directions

Sandman Gourmet - Pizza image
Sandman Gourmet - Pizza image

