Sandman Gourmet - Pizza 440 Polaris Pkwy #160
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
BRINGING LEGENDARY FLAVOR TO CENTRAL OHIO Sandman Gourmet Pizza uses only the finest ingredients. We serve fresh and delicious food, fast. Our state-of-the-art conveyor oven bakes our gourmet pizzas to perfection in minutes. We've got something for everyone, pizzas with legendary flavor, irresistible smoked wings, savory sandwiches, fresh salads, and tender pastas! We offer three mouthwatering options for our pizza crusts: Hand-tossed, Thin and Crispy, or Cauliflower Crust (Gluten-Free).
Location
440 Polaris Pkwy #160, Westerville, OH 43082
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Napa Kitchen + Bar Westerville - 925 N State Street
No Reviews
925 N State Street Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Westerville
Las Margaritas Westerville - 706 N State St
4.5 • 1,023
706 N State St Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurant
The Pancake House Family Diner - 129 W. Schrock Rd, Westerville
4.6 • 1,010
129 W Schrock Rd Westerville, OH 43081
View restaurant
More near Westerville