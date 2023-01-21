Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sando Shack

3173 Morgan Ford Road

St. Louis, MO 63116

Popular Items

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Katsu Sando
Regular Chicken Katsu Sando
Teriyaki Pork Wings

Sandos

Regular Chicken Katsu Sando

Regular Chicken Katsu Sando

$13.00

chicken thigh breaded in panko crumbs, deep fried, topped with cabbage slaw, katsu sauce, on a buttered toasted bread

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Katsu Sando

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Katsu Sando

$13.00

chicken thigh breaded in panko crumbs, deep fried, topped with cabbage slaw, sweet and spicy chili sauce, on a buttered toasted bread

Pork Tonkatsu Sando

Pork Tonkatsu Sando

$13.00

seasoned pork loin, breaded in panko crumbs, deep fried, topped with cabbage slaw, katsu sauce, on a buttered toasted brioche bun

Katsu Burger

Katsu Burger

$14.00

marinated beef patty, breaded in panko crumbs, deep fried, topped with cabbage slaw, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, katsu sauce, on a buttered toasted brioche bun

Mushroom Katsu Sando

Mushroom Katsu Sando

$11.00

portobello mushroom cap, breaded in panko crumbs, deep fried, topped with cabbage slaw, curry-carrot-ginger puree, katsu sauce, on a buttered toasted brioche bun

Chicken Karaage Sando

$14.00

Snacks and Sides

Sea Salt Fries

$3.00

Teriyaki Pork Wings

$8.50

Togarahi Fries

$3.00

Curry Fries

$3.00

Taiyaki Nutella

$4.00Out of stock

Taiyaki Red Bean

$4.00Out of stock

Gyoza Wing Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

Cucumber Salad

$4.99

Beverages

Soda

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Ramune Japanese Soda

$3.00

Hawaiian Sun

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
🥪 Japanese style sandwiches made to order 📍 Pop up/food truck in St. Louis area 📧 sandoshackstl@gmail.com 👇🏼 Coming Soon

Location

3173 Morgan Ford Road, St. Louis, MO 63116

Directions

