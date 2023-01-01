A map showing the location of Sandoitchi 1604 Main St Ste 110View gallery

Sandoitchi 1604 Main St Ste 110

review star

No reviews yet

1604 Main St Ste 110

Dallas, TX 75201

COLD SANDO

EGG SALAD SANDO

$10.00

Scrambled Egg Salad, Soft Boiled Egg, Kewpie Mayo

STRAWBERRY + KIWI CREAM SANDO

$10.00

Strawberries, Kiwis, Chantilly Cream

CANTALOUPE CREAM SANDO

$10.00

Tuscan Cantaloupe, Chantilly Cream

SPICED PINEAPPLE CREAM SANDO

$10.00

Pineapple, Tajin, Chamoy Cream

HOT SANDO

CLASSIC CHICKEN KATSU SANDO

$12.00

Koji Chicken, Cabbage, Tonkatsu Sauce, Karashi Kewpie Mayo

SPICY TRUFFLE CHICKEN KATSU SANDO

$12.00

Koji Chicken, Cabbage, Truffle Hot Sauce, Truffle Kewpie Mayo

GRILLED CHEESE SANDO

$9.00

Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan, American Cheese, Truffle Kewpie Mayo

MENCHI BEEF KATSU SANDO

$16.00Out of stock

Wagyu X Chuck Beef Patty, American Cheese, Cabbage, Dill Pickles, Sando Sauce

BENTO BOWLS

CHICKEN KATSU BENTO

$15.00

Koji Chicken, Tonkatsu Sauce, Koshihikari Rice, Pickles, Cabbage

CHICKEN KARAAGE BENTO

$15.00

Marinated Chicken, Karashi Kewpie Mayo, Koshihikari Rice, Pickles, Egg Salad

MUSHROOM BENTO

$15.00

Mushroom Medley, Mushroom Shoyu, Koshihikari Rice, Long Beans, Soft Egg

CHICKEN KATSU CURRY BENTO

$16.00

Koji Chicken, Japanese Spiced Curry, Koshihikari Rice, Pickles

DRINKS

BANANA MILK

$6.00

Bananas, Coconut Milk, Oat Milk

DIRTY EARL LATTE (COLD

$6.00

Espresso, Earl Grey Tea, Oat Milk

MATCHA LATTE

$6.00

Matcha, Soy Milk Foam

YUZU MATCHA SODA

$6.00

Yuzu Kimino Sparkling Soda, Matcha

WATER (BOTTLE)

$2.00

ESPRESSO SHOT

$3.00

RAMUNE JAPANESE SODA - GRAPE (BOTTLE)

$3.00

RAMUNE JAPANESE SODA - LYCHEE (BOTTLE)

$3.00

RAMUNE JAPANESE SODA - PEACH (BOTTLE)

$3.00

RAMUNE JAPANESE SODA - STRAWBERRY (BOTTLE)

$3.00

KIMINO SPARKLING SODA - YUZU (BOTTLE)

$4.00

KIMINO SPARKLING SODA - RINGO (BOTTLE)

$4.00

COCA COLA DE MEXICO

$3.50

ORANGE FANTA

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

CHIPS

CALBEE HONEY CHIPS

$3.50

CALBEE JAGARICO CHEESE CHIPS

$3.50

CALBEE JAGARICO HOKKAIDO CHIPS

$3.50

CALBEE PIZZA CHIPS

$3.50

CALBEE TAKOYAKI CHIPS

$3.50

CHEETOS BEEF CHIPS

$3.50

CHEETOS CHICKEN CHIPS

$3.50

DORITOS PEPPERCORN CHICKEN CHIPS

$3.50

DORITOS SPICY GARLIC CHIPS

$3.50

KARAMUCHO CORN SPICY CURRY CHIPS

$3.50

LAY'S CHICKEN CHIPS

$3.50

LAY'S KOBE STEAK CHIPS

$3.50

LAY'S LIME CHIPS

$3.50

LAY'S ROASTED RIBS CHIPS

$3.50

KARAMUCHO COORN HOT CHILI CHIPS

$3.50

LAY'S SPICY CHIPS

$3.50

LAY'S TAKOYAKI CHIPS

$3.50

LAY'S YAKITORI CHIPS

$3.50

STRONG SUPER HOT CHILI CHIPS

$3.50

KOIKEYA TRUFFLE CHIPS

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1604 Main St Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75201

