SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
No reviews yet
522 S. Boston Ave.
Ste.102
Tulsa, OK 74103
VEGAN SANDOS
So Jersey (V)
Crooked roast beef and provolone, giardinera, olive salad, arugula, tomato, pesto aioli
Personality Crisis (V)
Build your own. Make your dreams come true
Rockaway Beef (V)
Crooked roast beef and cheddar, slaw, pickled red onion, BBQ
Teenage Lo-Banh-O-Mi (V)
Crooked ham, pickled onion, carrot, and jalapeño, sliced cucumber, cilantro, volcano aioli
Hooligans Hero (V)
Crooked pastrami, ham, pepperoni and provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinaigrette,
Reuby Soho (V)
Crooked pastrami and smoked gouda, pickled cabbage, 1000 island dressing, marble rye
Surfin' Bird (V)
Crooked Turkey and dill havarti, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, bacon bits, poblano ranch, focaccia bun
Time Bomb Burrito (V)
Jackfruit carnitas, refried beans, Crooked pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, chipotle aioli on a warm tortilla
Havana Affair (V)
Crooked ham and turkey, provolone, pickles, pickled red onion, Seikels mustard
Sandman Philly (V)
Muffaletta (V)
Crooked ham and pastrami, crooked provolone, olive tapenade, with olive oil drizzle on focaccia
VBLT
Grilled Mac N Cheese Sando (V)
Sandos Wrap Special (V)
Vegan ham and cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion on a flour tortilla wrap served with your choice of jarritos and potato chips
Vegan Brisket Philly
Brisket, Grilled peppers and onions, Cheese sauce
Vegan French Dip
Roast Beef, melted cheese with a side of au jus
SANDOS
So Jersey
Roast beef, provolone, giardinera, olive salad, arugula, tomato, pesto aioli
Rockaway Beef
Roast beef, cheddar, slaw, pickled red onion, BBQ
Teenage-Lo-Banh-O-Mi
Ham, pickled onion, carrot, and jalapeño, sliced cucumber, cilantro, volano aioli
Hooligans Hero
Pastrami, ham, salami, provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinaigrette
Reuby Soho
Pastrami, smoked gouda, pickled cabbage, 1000 Island, marble rye
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, provolone, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, bacon bits poblano ranch
Time Bomb Burrito
ham, refried beans, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, warm tortilla
Havana Affair
Ham, turkey, provolone, pickles, pickled red onion, Seikels mustard
Personality Crisis
Build your own and make your dream come true
Muffuletta
Ham, salami, provolone, olive tapenade, with olive oil drizzle on focaccia
Sandos Wrap Special
French Dip
BREAKFAST
McSando (V)
Just egg, impossible sausage, and vegan cheese on top of a vegan English muffin with chipotle aioli. Comes with a coffee or bottle of water.
Breakfast Burrito (V)
Jackfruit carnitas, just egg, crooked pepper jack cheese, hash brown crumble, chipotle aioli on a warm tortilla
Overnight Oats (V/GF/SF)
Chia pudding (V/GF/SF)
Suffed Biscuits (V)
Just Egg and impossible sausage stuffed in a biscuit with your choice of gravy or Serrano strawberry jam on top
McSando sub bacon
Canadian bacon egg mcMuffin (V)
Biscuit & Gravy (V)
Breakfast Crunch Wrap (V)
Vegan breakfast monkey bread
Pull apart biscuit, just egg and impossible sausage topped with gravy
Personal Breakfast Pizza (V)
SIDES
Pasta Salad
Red lentil pasta, shaved brussels, cranberries, sliced almonds, apple maple vinaigrette
Quinoa Tabouli
Street Corn Salad
Roasted corn, red peppers, red onions, cilantro lime aioli
Smoked White Bean Hummus
Crab Dip
Crab style salad made with hearts of palms
Pimento Cheese
Pepper Relish
Cream Cheese
Vegan Queso
Okie Bean Dip
Tuna-Less Salad (V/GF/SF)
Tuna salad style, smashed chickpeas, celery, cappers, pickled jalapeños, lemon
Bag of Chips
Deep River Chips
Baked beans
Tulsa Vegan Guide
Muhammara
Walnut and red pepper dip with chips
BULK VEGAN MEATS/CHEESES
Crooked Ham (V)
Crooked Turkey (V)
Crooked Pastrami (V)
Crooked Roast Beef (V)
Crooked Pepperoni (V)
Crooked Pepper jack (V)
Crooked Havarti (V)
Crooked Smoked Gouda (V)
Crooked Provolone (V)
Crooked Cheddar (V)
Crooked BBQ Jack Fruit (V)
Crooked Bacon (V)
Sweet and smokey bacon!
Blacken Hearts of Palm (V)
BULK MEATS/CHEESES
SAUCES
SNACKS
Packaged
Chia Bar
Vegan Jerky
Hippeas Chips
Lucy's Cookie
Pita Chips
Almond Crackers
Fig Bars
Granola Bar
Nut Mix
Fruit Bar
Vegan Antipasta Sampler
Nugo Bar
Noka Superfood Pouches
Chia Squeeze
Lenny & Larry Cookie
Caviart (vegan caviar)
Snack Box (V)
Crooked pepperoni (V), assorted Crooked cheeses (V), nuts, and pepper relish
Munchable (V)
Inspired by lunchables, but of the vegan kind! Crooked buffalo turkey, crooked provolone and crackers
SPECIALITIES
Classic Frito Chili Pie V/GF/SF
Sandos Frito Chili Pie V/GF
Vegetable Lasagna (V)
Feeds 6 to 9 people
Baked Ziti (V)
Small serves 2 to 4 and large serves 6 to 10
Crooked Turkey Potpie (V)
Betty White Special
Veggie dog with toppings of choice, served with potato chips and red vines and a zevia. $4 donated to animal rescue
Vegan Chili Dinner
Large- 64 oz chili, cornbread, 8oz chipotle aioli, cooked cheese, pickled jalapeños and onions (serves 4 to 6)
Small Chili
16 oz chili with cornbread
Chili Dawg Combo (V)
Served with mustard, chili and pickled onions and your choice of regular or malt vinegar chips and your choice of zevia
Frito Chili Wrap Combo (V)
Fritos, vegan Chili, crooked vegan cheese, chipotle aioli, served with chips and a your choice of zevia
Crooked Ribs & Slaw (V)
Vegan ribs which are freaking amazing! serves 2 to 4 depending on if you want to share. Take and bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes
Vegan Corned Beef w/ Beer Braised Cabbage & Potatoes
1 lb vegan corned beef with beer braised cabbage and potatoes for take and heat (serves 4)
Iggy Pop Special (V)
Vegan beer brat on vegan brioche bun topped with local seikels mustard and house pickled cabbage served with regular potato chips and a jarritos
Personal Vegan Rib Dinner
3 vegan ribs, BBQ baked beans and cornbread muffin
Pizza kit
Vegan Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Meatloaf Sandwich
McRibless
BREAD
PRODUCE
DESSERTS
Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)
Oatmeal Cream Pie (V)
Vegan Salted Caramel Oatmeal
Vegan Double Chocolate Cookie
Vegan M&M Cookie
Vegan Apple Hand pie
Vegan Pumpkin Sugar Cookies
Vegan Salted Butter Pecan
Vegan almond butter cookie
Ginger Sugar Cookies (V)
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip (V)
Oatmeal Craisin (V)
Oatmeal and cranberry
Snickerdoodle
Pumpkin Oatmeal Cream Pie (V)
Vegan apple streusel cake
Lemon Blueberry (V)
Vegan S'mores Cookie
Apple Pie cookies
PLATTERS/BOXES
Vegan Charcuterie Platter (24 hour notice)
An assortment of housemade vegan snacks artfully displayed on a serving tray. 24 hour minimum notice required.
6” Vegan Snack Box (2 hour notice)
Take & Make Charcuterie (V)
We supply the products and you build it to your liking! Fun for the whole family
Omnivore Charcuterie Platters (48 hour min. required)
An assortment of meats, cheese, sauces and more artfully displayed on a tray ready to serve. Minimum of 48 hours required.
GIANT SUBS
Hooligans Hero Giant Sub (V)
Vegan pastrami, vegan ham, and vegan pepperoni topped with vegan provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, red Wien vinaigrette and Italian herb shake. We require 48 hour notice.
Hooligans Hero Giant Sub
Pastrami, ham, salami, provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette, Italian herb shake. We require 48 hour notice
SUPER BOWL MENU ( PICKUP 2-12)
Loaded Nacho Pack (V)
32 oz Queso, 32 oz chili, pico, Frito scoops, pickled onions and jalapeños, chipotle aioli. Will feed up to 8 hungry vegans
Veggie Platter (V)
Fresh mixed veggies with 3 house made sauces.
Crooked Cheese & Cracker Platter (V)
12" platter with house made vegan cheese and assortment of wonderful vegan crackers
Build your own Sandwich Platter
2 meats, 2 cheeses, sandwich rolls, 2 sauces, and veggies. Serves 8 hungry football watching people
Local 4 Pack
Labor Day
Pie Day Friday
ROCKIN' BOWLS (Available W-F 5p to 8p)
Banh Mi Bowl
Brown rice ad quinoa, pickled onions, carrots and jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro and volcano aioli
Southwest Bowl
Brown rice and quinoa, black bean & roasted corn salad, pickled onion, pickled jalapeño, chipotle aioli
BBQ Bowl
Brown rice & quinoa roasted veggies, slaw, house made BBQ sauce
Buffalo Ranch Bowl
Brown rice & quinoa, roasted veggies, pickled onion, buffalo sauce, ranch
KOMBUCHA/TEA
WATER/SPARKLING
JUST MADE JUICE
PROTEIN & ENERGY
House Made Agave Lemonades
LOCAL
IMPORT
Vegan Thanksgiving Meals (12/23 pickup)
The Only Vegan (serves 1)
Vegan turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, rosemary roll and slice of pumpkin pie.
A Couple of Us (serves 2)
1/2 lb vegan turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, 2 rosemary rolls, 2 slices of pumpkin pie.
Small Crowd (serves 4-6)
2 lb vegan turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, 6 rosemary rolls, whole pumpkin pie.
Deluxe (serves 8-10)
2 lb vegan turkey, 2 lb vegan ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, 10 rosemary rolls, pumpkin pie, pecan pie.
Vegan Grazing Platters (12/23 pickup)
Add ons (12/23 Pickup)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
We offer sandwiches, wraps, salads and sweets with premium quality ingredients. We have omnivore options as well as house made vegan “meats,” “cheeses” and sauces and gluten free options!
522 S. Boston Ave., Ste.102, Tulsa, OK 74103