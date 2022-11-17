Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS

No reviews yet

522 S. Boston Ave.

Ste.102

Tulsa, OK 74103

Popular Items

Hooligans Hero (V)
Breakfast Crunch Wrap (V)
Reuby Soho

VEGAN SANDOS

So Jersey (V)

$14.00

Crooked roast beef and provolone, giardinera, olive salad, arugula, tomato, pesto aioli

Personality Crisis (V)

Personality Crisis (V)

$12.00

Build your own. Make your dreams come true

Rockaway Beef (V)

$12.00

Crooked roast beef and cheddar, slaw, pickled red onion, BBQ

Teenage Lo-Banh-O-Mi (V)

Teenage Lo-Banh-O-Mi (V)

$12.00

Crooked ham, pickled onion, carrot, and jalapeño, sliced cucumber, cilantro, volcano aioli

Hooligans Hero (V)

Hooligans Hero (V)

$14.00

Crooked pastrami, ham, pepperoni and provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinaigrette,

Reuby Soho (V)

$12.00

Crooked pastrami and smoked gouda, pickled cabbage, 1000 island dressing, marble rye

Surfin' Bird (V)

$12.00

Crooked Turkey and dill havarti, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, bacon bits, poblano ranch, focaccia bun

Time Bomb Burrito (V)

Time Bomb Burrito (V)

$12.00

Jackfruit carnitas, refried beans, Crooked pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, chipotle aioli on a warm tortilla

Havana Affair (V)

$12.00

Crooked ham and turkey, provolone, pickles, pickled red onion, Seikels mustard

Sandman Philly (V)

$12.00

Muffaletta (V)

$13.00Out of stock

Crooked ham and pastrami, crooked provolone, olive tapenade, with olive oil drizzle on focaccia

VBLT

$12.00

Grilled Mac N Cheese Sando (V)

$10.00Out of stock

Sandos Wrap Special (V)

$11.00

Vegan ham and cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion on a flour tortilla wrap served with your choice of jarritos and potato chips

Vegan Brisket Philly

$12.00Out of stock

Brisket, Grilled peppers and onions, Cheese sauce

Vegan French Dip

$12.00

Roast Beef, melted cheese with a side of au jus

SANDOS

So Jersey

$14.00

Roast beef, provolone, giardinera, olive salad, arugula, tomato, pesto aioli

Rockaway Beef

$13.00

Roast beef, cheddar, slaw, pickled red onion, BBQ

Teenage-Lo-Banh-O-Mi

$12.00

Ham, pickled onion, carrot, and jalapeño, sliced cucumber, cilantro, volano aioli

Hooligans Hero

Hooligans Hero

$14.00

Pastrami, ham, salami, provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinaigrette

Reuby Soho

$13.00

Pastrami, smoked gouda, pickled cabbage, 1000 Island, marble rye

Surfin' Bird

$12.00

Turkey, provolone, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, bacon bits poblano ranch

Time Bomb Burrito

$12.00

ham, refried beans, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, warm tortilla

Havana Affair

$12.00

Ham, turkey, provolone, pickles, pickled red onion, Seikels mustard

Personality Crisis

$12.00

Build your own and make your dream come true

Muffuletta

$13.00Out of stock

Ham, salami, provolone, olive tapenade, with olive oil drizzle on focaccia

Sandos Wrap Special

$11.00

French Dip

$13.00

BREAKFAST

McSando (V)

McSando (V)

$7.00+Out of stock

Just egg, impossible sausage, and vegan cheese on top of a vegan English muffin with chipotle aioli. Comes with a coffee or bottle of water.

Breakfast Burrito (V)

Breakfast Burrito (V)

$8.00+

Jackfruit carnitas, just egg, crooked pepper jack cheese, hash brown crumble, chipotle aioli on a warm tortilla

Overnight Oats (V/GF/SF)

$5.00Out of stock

Chia pudding (V/GF/SF)

$5.00Out of stock

Suffed Biscuits (V)

$9.00Out of stock

Just Egg and impossible sausage stuffed in a biscuit with your choice of gravy or Serrano strawberry jam on top

McSando sub bacon

$8.00Out of stock

Canadian bacon egg mcMuffin (V)

$7.00

Biscuit & Gravy (V)

$6.00

Breakfast Crunch Wrap (V)

$10.00

Vegan breakfast monkey bread

$10.00Out of stock

Pull apart biscuit, just egg and impossible sausage topped with gravy

Personal Breakfast Pizza (V)

$10.00

SIDES

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$4.00+

Red lentil pasta, shaved brussels, cranberries, sliced almonds, apple maple vinaigrette

Quinoa Tabouli

Quinoa Tabouli

$4.00+Out of stock
Street Corn Salad

Street Corn Salad

$4.00+Out of stock

Roasted corn, red peppers, red onions, cilantro lime aioli

Smoked White Bean Hummus

Smoked White Bean Hummus

$6.00
Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$6.00Out of stock

Crab style salad made with hearts of palms

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Pepper Relish

$4.00Out of stock

Cream Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Vegan Queso

$6.00Out of stock

Okie Bean Dip

$4.00Out of stock

Tuna-Less Salad (V/GF/SF)

$3.00Out of stock

Tuna salad style, smashed chickpeas, celery, cappers, pickled jalapeños, lemon

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Deep River Chips

Baked beans

$4.00Out of stock

Tulsa Vegan Guide

$14.99

Muhammara

$8.00Out of stock

Walnut and red pepper dip with chips

BULK VEGAN MEATS/CHEESES

Crooked Ham (V)

Crooked Ham (V)

$6.50+
Crooked Turkey (V)

Crooked Turkey (V)

$6.50+
Crooked Pastrami (V)

Crooked Pastrami (V)

$6.50+
Crooked Roast Beef (V)

Crooked Roast Beef (V)

$6.50+

Crooked Pepperoni (V)

$6.50+
Crooked Pepper jack (V)

Crooked Pepper jack (V)

$6.50+
Crooked Havarti (V)

Crooked Havarti (V)

$6.50+
Crooked Smoked Gouda (V)

Crooked Smoked Gouda (V)

$6.50+
Crooked Provolone (V)

Crooked Provolone (V)

$6.50+

Crooked Cheddar (V)

$6.50+

Crooked BBQ Jack Fruit (V)

$8.00

Crooked Pepperoni (V)

$6.50+
Crooked Bacon (V)

Crooked Bacon (V)

$14.00

Sweet and smokey bacon!

Blacken Hearts of Palm (V)

$8.00

BULK MEATS/CHEESES

Ham

$6.50+

Turkey

$6.50+

Roast Beef

$9.50+

Pastrami

$8.50+

Salami

$6.50+

Cheddar

$5.50+

Pepperjack

$4.50+

Provolone

$3.50+

Smoked Gouda

$6.50+

SAUCES

1 8oz poblano ranch 1 8oz chipotle aioli 1 8oz pesto aioli 1 8oz volcano aioli

Poblano Ranch

$10.00

8oz

Volcano Aioli

$6.00Out of stock

8oz

BBQ

$8.00Out of stock

Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

Red Wine Vin

$10.00

Chipotle Aioli

$10.00

8oz

Pesto Aioli

$6.00

8oz

Sample Pack

$20.00

Mango Habanero

$10.00

SNACKS

Packaged

$2.00

Chia Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Vegan Jerky

$3.00Out of stock

Hippeas Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Lucy's Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Pita Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Almond Crackers

$2.00Out of stock

Fig Bars

$2.00Out of stock

Granola Bar

$2.00Out of stock

Nut Mix

$2.00Out of stock

Fruit Bar

$2.00Out of stock

Vegan Antipasta Sampler

$3.00

Nugo Bar

$2.50

Noka Superfood Pouches

$4.00Out of stock

Chia Squeeze

$3.00

Lenny & Larry Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Caviart (vegan caviar)

$8.00Out of stock

Snack Box (V)

$8.00Out of stock

Crooked pepperoni (V), assorted Crooked cheeses (V), nuts, and pepper relish

Munchable (V)

$6.00Out of stock

Inspired by lunchables, but of the vegan kind! Crooked buffalo turkey, crooked provolone and crackers

SPECIALITIES

Classic Frito Chili Pie V/GF/SF

$8.00Out of stock
Sandos Frito Chili Pie V/GF

Sandos Frito Chili Pie V/GF

$12.00Out of stock

Vegetable Lasagna (V)

$25.00Out of stock

Feeds 6 to 9 people

Baked Ziti (V)

$25.00Out of stock

Small serves 2 to 4 and large serves 6 to 10

Crooked Turkey Potpie (V)

$18.00+Out of stock

Betty White Special

$12.00Out of stock

Veggie dog with toppings of choice, served with potato chips and red vines and a zevia. $4 donated to animal rescue

Vegan Chili Dinner

$45.00Out of stock

Large- 64 oz chili, cornbread, 8oz chipotle aioli, cooked cheese, pickled jalapeños and onions (serves 4 to 6)

Small Chili

$12.00Out of stock

16 oz chili with cornbread

Chili Dawg Combo (V)

$7.00Out of stock

Served with mustard, chili and pickled onions and your choice of regular or malt vinegar chips and your choice of zevia

Frito Chili Wrap Combo (V)

$7.00Out of stock

Fritos, vegan Chili, crooked vegan cheese, chipotle aioli, served with chips and a your choice of zevia

Crooked Ribs & Slaw (V)

Crooked Ribs & Slaw (V)

$16.00Out of stock

Vegan ribs which are freaking amazing! serves 2 to 4 depending on if you want to share. Take and bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes

Vegan Corned Beef w/ Beer Braised Cabbage & Potatoes

$30.00Out of stock

1 lb vegan corned beef with beer braised cabbage and potatoes for take and heat (serves 4)

Iggy Pop Special (V)

$12.00Out of stock

Vegan beer brat on vegan brioche bun topped with local seikels mustard and house pickled cabbage served with regular potato chips and a jarritos

Personal Vegan Rib Dinner

$13.00Out of stock

3 vegan ribs, BBQ baked beans and cornbread muffin

Pizza kit

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan Cheddar Bay Biscuits

$8.00Out of stock

Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

McRibless

$12.00Out of stock

SALADS

Chef's Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Fall Salad

$8.00Out of stock
Mexican Salad

Mexican Salad

$12.00Out of stock

BREAD

Focaccia

Focaccia

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin pie or spanish cilantro

Monkey Bread V

$30.00Out of stock

A whole Loaf

Rosemary Garlic Bread

$7.00Out of stock

SPICES

Gun Powder

$10.00

Parm Shake

$10.00Out of stock

SOUP

Coconut Corn Chowder

$6.00Out of stock

Tomato Bisque

$6.00Out of stock

PRODUCE

Banana

$1.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)

$2.50+Out of stock

Oatmeal Cream Pie (V)

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan Salted Caramel Oatmeal

$2.00Out of stock

Vegan Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.50+Out of stock

Vegan M&M Cookie

$2.50+Out of stock

Vegan Apple Hand pie

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

$2.50+Out of stock

Vegan Salted Butter Pecan

$2.50+Out of stock

Vegan almond butter cookie

$2.50+Out of stock

Ginger Sugar Cookies (V)

$2.50+Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip (V)

$2.50+Out of stock

Oatmeal Craisin (V)

$2.50+Out of stock

Oatmeal and cranberry

Snickerdoodle

$2.50+Out of stock

Pumpkin Oatmeal Cream Pie (V)

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan apple streusel cake

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry (V)

$2.50+Out of stock

Vegan S'mores Cookie

$2.50+

Apple Pie cookies

$2.50+

PLATTERS/BOXES

Vegan Charcuterie Platter (24 hour notice)

Vegan Charcuterie Platter (24 hour notice)

$65.00+

An assortment of housemade vegan snacks artfully displayed on a serving tray. 24 hour minimum notice required.

6” Vegan Snack Box (2 hour notice)

$13.00

Take & Make Charcuterie (V)

$35.00

We supply the products and you build it to your liking! Fun for the whole family

Omnivore Charcuterie Platters (48 hour min. required)

Omnivore Charcuterie Platters (48 hour min. required)

$75.00+

An assortment of meats, cheese, sauces and more artfully displayed on a tray ready to serve. Minimum of 48 hours required.

GIANT SUBS

Hooligans Hero Giant Sub (V)

Hooligans Hero Giant Sub (V)

$50.00+

Vegan pastrami, vegan ham, and vegan pepperoni topped with vegan provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, red Wien vinaigrette and Italian herb shake. We require 48 hour notice.

Hooligans Hero Giant Sub

$55.00+

Pastrami, ham, salami, provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette, Italian herb shake. We require 48 hour notice

PICKLED STUFF

Jalapeños

$6.00

Red Onions

$6.00

Cabbage

$6.00

House Made Pickles

$6.00

SUPER BOWL MENU ( PICKUP 2-12)

Loaded Nacho Pack (V)

$65.00

32 oz Queso, 32 oz chili, pico, Frito scoops, pickled onions and jalapeños, chipotle aioli. Will feed up to 8 hungry vegans

Hooligans Hero Giant Sub (V)

Hooligans Hero Giant Sub (V)

$50.00+

Vegan pastrami, vegan ham, and vegan pepperoni topped with vegan provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, onion, red Wien vinaigrette and Italian herb shake. We require 48 hour notice.

Hooligans Hero Giant Sub

$55.00+

Pastrami, ham, salami, provolone, pesto aioli, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette, Italian herb shake. We require 48 hour notice

Veggie Platter (V)

$30.00

Fresh mixed veggies with 3 house made sauces.

Crooked Cheese & Cracker Platter (V)

$45.00

12" platter with house made vegan cheese and assortment of wonderful vegan crackers

Build your own Sandwich Platter

$60.00+

2 meats, 2 cheeses, sandwich rolls, 2 sauces, and veggies. Serves 8 hungry football watching people

Local 4 Pack

$12.00

Labor Day

Labor Day Vegan Grill Pack

$30.00

2-1/2 slabs vegan ribs 16 oz bbq baked beans 16 oz candied yams 8 oz house bbq sauce

Blind 6 pack beer

$18.00

A surprise pack of 6 different premium beers. Must be 21 to pick up.

16 oz container of vegan bbq Brisket

$16.00

16 oz container of vegan bbq brisket

Pie Day Friday

Vegan Chocolate Cream Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Full Vegan Chocolate Cream Pie

House Made Vegan Apple Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Full vegan apple pie

Slice of Pie

$5.00

Vegan Triple berry pie

$25.00

Vegan Pecan Pie

$25.00

ROCKIN' BOWLS (Available W-F 5p to 8p)

Banh Mi Bowl

$15.00

Brown rice ad quinoa, pickled onions, carrots and jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro and volcano aioli

Southwest Bowl

$15.00

Brown rice and quinoa, black bean & roasted corn salad, pickled onion, pickled jalapeño, chipotle aioli

BBQ Bowl

$15.00

Brown rice & quinoa roasted veggies, slaw, house made BBQ sauce

Buffalo Ranch Bowl

$15.00

Brown rice & quinoa, roasted veggies, pickled onion, buffalo sauce, ranch

SODA

Zevia

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

OKC Soda

$2.00

Kids Zevia

$2.00

KOMBUCHA/TEA

Ginger Lemon

$5.00

Raspberry

$5.00

Remedy Raw Kombucha

$3.00

Zevia Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Brew Doctor

$5.00

Simply Lemonade

$3.00

WATER/SPARKLING

Bottle

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Rambler

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Cup water

$0.50

COFFEE

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte Macchiato

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$5.00

JUST MADE JUICE

Heart Health

$5.00

Anti-Stress

$5.00

Renewal

$5.00

Immunity

$5.00

PROTEIN & ENERGY

Evolve Protein Shake (V)

$4.00

Remedy Raw Energy Drink

$3.00

Oca

$4.00

Riot

$6.00

Zevia Energy

$4.00

First Aid Energy Drink

$4.00

House Made Agave Lemonades

Mango Jalapeño- 16 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Blackberry Ginger

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Mint

$5.00Out of stock

LOCAL

Mountain Fork Light

$4.00

Mountain Fork Hochawizen

$4.00

Mountain Fork Gentleman Jack IPA

$5.00

Local 4 Pack

$12.00

Clubby Seltzer

$5.00

Neff Raspberry Pride Sour

$6.00

Stonecloud Astrodog

$5.00

Stonecloud Light

$3.00

Stonecloud Neon Sunshine

$4.00

Vanessa House 401K

$4.00

IMPORT

Samuel Smith Apple Cider

$5.00

Samuel Smith Chocolate Stout

$8.00

Samuel Smith Strawberry Ale

$9.00

Kyla Hard Kombucha Grapefruit

$5.00

Ska Mexican Lager

$4.00

Ska Modus IPA

$4.00

Ska Pink Vapor Sour Ale

$4.00

Ska Tropical Hazy IPA

$4.00

Ska True Blonde Ale

$4.00

Red Wine

Omen Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00+

Montinore Red Cap Pinot Noir

$35.00+

Avaline Red

$45.00

Z Alexander Brown Red

$40.00

White Wine

Avaline White

$45.00

Sparkling

Buffalo Mimosa Can

$6.00

Buffalo Pink Mimosa Can

$6.00

Rose

Avaline Rose

$42.00

NA BEER

Brewdog

$4.00

Oh Hi Ginger Basil

$8.00

Oh Hi Grapefruit

$8.00

Social Bison mimosa

$8.00

NA WINE

Fre Chard

$20.00

Fre Red

$20.00

Fre Rose

$20.00

Moonchild Revival

Soaps

$6.00

Soy Candles

$9.00

Bath Salts

$12.00

Scrubs

$13.00

Small Bags

$10.00

Vegan Thanksgiving Meals (12/23 pickup)

The Only Vegan (serves 1)

$25.00

Vegan turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, rosemary roll and slice of pumpkin pie.

A Couple of Us (serves 2)

$50.00

1/2 lb vegan turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, 2 rosemary rolls, 2 slices of pumpkin pie.

Small Crowd (serves 4-6)

$100.00

2 lb vegan turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, 6 rosemary rolls, whole pumpkin pie.

Deluxe (serves 8-10)

$200.00Out of stock

2 lb vegan turkey, 2 lb vegan ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, 10 rosemary rolls, pumpkin pie, pecan pie.

Vegan Grazing Platters (12/23 pickup)

12" Vegan Grazing Platter

$65.00

16" Vegan Grazing Platter

$95.00

Add ons (12/23 Pickup)

Vegan Deviled Eggs (6)

$12.00Out of stock
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
We offer sandwiches, wraps, salads and sweets with premium quality ingredients. We have omnivore options as well as house made vegan "meats," "cheeses" and sauces and gluten free options!

522 S. Boston Ave., Ste.102, Tulsa, OK 74103

