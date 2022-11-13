- Home
Sandra's on The Park
177 Reviews
$$
10049 W Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Appetizers
Park Sampler
6 Wings/2 Mozz Rolls/6 BBQ Ribs Sauces: Sriracha Bourbon, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, House Rub
Rib Appetizer
Handwrapped Mozzarella Rolls
4 Hand Wrapped Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara
Spinach Dip
Served with house made tortilla chips!
Shrimp Cocktail
Wings
12 Wings Sauces: Sriracha Bourbon, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, House Rub
Haystack Onions
Chipotle Ranch Sauce
Crispy Coconut Shrimp
Crispy Goat Cheese
Crispy Goat Cheese. Served with Orange Brandy Marmalade or Marinara.
4 Bacon Wrapped Scallops APP
4 Miso Ginger Scallops APP
House Salad
Spring mix, cucumber, tomatoe, carrot, onion and croutons
Bowl of Soup
Soup of the day
Cup of Soup
Soup of the day
Brussel Sprouts
Caramelized Brussel Sprouts, with carrots, bacon, and red onion. A House Favorite!
Cheese Curds
Specials
Beef Short Ribs
Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Tuscan Scallop and Lobster Pasta
6 oz Bacon Mignon
Lobster Ravioli
Steaks and Chops
6 Oz. Filet & Ribs Combo
Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
18 Oz Bone In Cowboy Ribeye
18 oz. Bone In Ribeye Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread. Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Chicken Calabrese
Lighly Breaded/Pan Sauteed/Green & Red Peppers/Onions/Sauteed in Sherry Wine Sauce. Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread
8oz Filet
8 oz. Filet. Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread. Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Grilled Chicken Breast
Choose from BBQ or Cajun Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread. Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
New York Strip
12 oz. New York Strip Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread. Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Chicken Parmesan
Lighly Breaded/Pan Sauteed/Green & Red Peppers/Onions/Sauteed in Sherry Wine Sauce. Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread
Porterhouse Porkchop
12 oz. Porkchop Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread. Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Port Porkchop/mango salsa
12 oz. Porkchop Includes your choice of soup or salad, Sweet potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread. Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
6 oz Filet
Pork Ossobucco
Pork Shank served over mashed potatoes with gravy, served with our house roasted brussel sprouts and red peppers
Ribs
BBQ Ribs-Small Rack
House Recipe... Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce Homemade Cole Slaw (Soup or Salad instead of Cole Slaw 4.50) House French Fries - Grated Parmesan Romano/ Cheese Baked Potato … +1.00 Grilled Parmesan Vienna Bread Add House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 5.95 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
BBQ Ribs-Large Rack
House Recipe... Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce Homemade Cole Slaw (Soup or Salad instead of Cole Slaw 4.50) House French Fries - Grated Parmesan Romano/ Cheese Baked Potato … +1.00 Grilled Parmesan Vienna Bread Add House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 5.95 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Seafood
Grilled Walleye With Shrimp
Shrimp is sauteed' in White Wine and Garlic, served over Brown Rice and topped with House made Pico De Gallo
Sriracha Bourbon Salmon
House Sriracha Bourbon Sauce. Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Pesto Crusted Salmon
Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Coconut Shrimp Dinner
Brown Rice and Quinoa with Sweet Chili Citrus Sauce. Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Parmesan Crusted Cod With Lemon Creme Sauce
Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Breaded Perch Dinner
Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
Miso Ginger Scallops Dinner
Pan seared scallops marinated in our miso ginger sauce, served on black rice with a side of roasted carrots
Sea food platter
2 beer battered COD 1 Perch Calamari 2 Coconut shrimp
Salads
Pasta
Lobster Mac and Cheese With Andouilee Sausage
Lobster Mac & Cheese with Andouille Sausage. Toasted panko crust. Pasta dishes include soup or salad and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread
Choose Your Pasta Style and Sauce
Fresh Vegetables in Pasta. Pasta dishes include soup or salad and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread.
Shrimp Scampi Buccatini
Vegetables in Scampi. Pasta dishes include soup or salad and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread.
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Bacon Wrapped Scallops in Fettuccine-Vodka Sauce. Pasta dishes include soup or salad and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread.
Pizza
Park Special Pizza -14 inch
Kale Pesto Sauce, Baby Kale Blend, Chicken, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion Jam, Balsamic Glaze, Tomato and Mozzarella
Build Flat Bread Pizza -10 inch
Start with mozzarella cheese and add your favorite toppings on Pins Romano Bread
Build Your Own Pizza -14 inch
Start with mozzarella cheese and add your favorite toppings
Sandwiches
PARK BURGER
Half Pound Ground Chuck Short Rib Burger with Bacon, Caramelized onion jam, Bacon aioli, Lettuce and Tomato.
Artisan BLT
Served on Parmesan Grilled Vienna Bread, with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon Aioli.
The Pineapple Burger
BRIOCHE BUN/ORANGE MARMALADE SAUC/LETTUCE/TOMATO/PICKLE/ONIONS/PEPPERJACK CHEESE/PATTI AND PINEAPPLE
PORTABELLO MUSHROOM BURGER
BRIOCH BUN/CHIPOTLE MAYO/MUSHROOM/CARAMELIZED ONION/SPINACH AND CHEESE
THE VEGGIE BURGER
VEGGIE PATTI,BRIOCHE BUN/LETTUCE/TOMATO/ONION/KETCHUP/CHEESE
Kids Menu
Desserts
Almond Tiramisu
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Lemoncello Flute
Raspberry Cheesecake
Raspberry Flourless Chocolate Cake
Traditional Chocolate Tiramisu
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Fudge cake
Peanut
Molten Lava Cake
Molten Lava Cake served with Ice-cream and fresh fruit.
Fish Fry
3 Piece Beer Battered Icelandic Cod
House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye
4 Piece Beer Battered Icelandic Cod
House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye
Baked Fish
House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye
3 Mango Fish Tacos
Red Wine Bottle
White Wine Bottle
Chardonnay- Coastal Vines
Bread & Butter Chardonnay
Moscato- Seven Daughters
Pinot Grigio- Coastal Vines
Pinot Grigio- Lunardi
Riesling-Pacific Oasis
Sauvignon Blanc- Coastal Vines
Kim Crawford-Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough-Sauvignon Blanc
Simi Chardonnay
White Zinfandel- Coastal Vines
Nobilo Sauv Blanc
JJ Muller Reisling
Champagne Bottle
BUBBELS Wine
Saturday/Sunday
Queen Cut Prime Rib
Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
King Cut Prime Rib
Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
10049 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners, WI 53130