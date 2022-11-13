Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Pizza

Sandra's on The Park

177 Reviews

$$

10049 W Forest Home Ave

Hales Corners, WI 53130

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Piece Beer Battered Icelandic Cod
Baked Fish
4 Piece Beer Battered Icelandic Cod

Appetizers

Park Sampler

$19.95

6 Wings/2 Mozz Rolls/6 BBQ Ribs Sauces: Sriracha Bourbon, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, House Rub

Rib Appetizer

$16.50

Handwrapped Mozzarella Rolls

$10.95

4 Hand Wrapped Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara

Spinach Dip

$14.95

Served with house made tortilla chips!

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Wings

$15.50

12 Wings Sauces: Sriracha Bourbon, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, House Rub

Haystack Onions

$10.95

Chipotle Ranch Sauce

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$14.50

Crispy Goat Cheese

$11.95

Crispy Goat Cheese. Served with Orange Brandy Marmalade or Marinara.

4 Bacon Wrapped Scallops APP

$29.95

4 Miso Ginger Scallops APP

$28.95

House Salad

$6.95

Spring mix, cucumber, tomatoe, carrot, onion and croutons

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Soup of the day

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Soup of the day

Brussel Sprouts

$5.95

Caramelized Brussel Sprouts, with carrots, bacon, and red onion. A House Favorite!

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Specials

Miso Ginger Scallops Dinner

$44.95

Pan seared scallops marinated in our miso ginger sauce, served on black rice with a side of roasted carrots

Beef Short Ribs

$42.95

Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

Tuscan Scallop and Lobster Pasta

$46.95

6 oz Bacon Mignon

$42.95

Lobster Ravioli

$24.95

Steaks and Chops

Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

6 Oz. Filet & Ribs Combo

$43.95

Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

18 Oz Bone In Cowboy Ribeye

$45.95

18 oz. Bone In Ribeye Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread. Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

Chicken Calabrese

$23.95

Lighly Breaded/Pan Sauteed/Green & Red Peppers/Onions/Sauteed in Sherry Wine Sauce. Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread

8oz Filet

$38.95

8 oz. Filet. Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread. Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.95

Choose from BBQ or Cajun Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread. Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

New York Strip

$42.95

12 oz. New York Strip Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread. Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

Chicken Parmesan

$23.95

Lighly Breaded/Pan Sauteed/Green & Red Peppers/Onions/Sauteed in Sherry Wine Sauce. Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread

Porterhouse Porkchop

$23.95

12 oz. Porkchop Includes your choice of soup or salad, potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread. Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

Port Porkchop/mango salsa

$24.95

12 oz. Porkchop Includes your choice of soup or salad, Sweet potato, fresh vegetable and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread. Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

6 oz Filet

$31.95

Pork Ossobucco

$39.95

Pork Shank served over mashed potatoes with gravy, served with our house roasted brussel sprouts and red peppers

Ribs

BBQ Ribs-Small Rack

$26.95

House Recipe... Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce Homemade Cole Slaw (Soup or Salad instead of Cole Slaw 4.50) House French Fries - Grated Parmesan Romano/ Cheese Baked Potato … +1.00 Grilled Parmesan Vienna Bread Add House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 5.95 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

BBQ Ribs-Large Rack

$35.95

House Recipe... Sweet Smokey BBQ Sauce Homemade Cole Slaw (Soup or Salad instead of Cole Slaw 4.50) House French Fries - Grated Parmesan Romano/ Cheese Baked Potato … +1.00 Grilled Parmesan Vienna Bread Add House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 5.95 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

Seafood

Grilled Walleye With Shrimp

$29.95

Shrimp is sauteed' in White Wine and Garlic, served over Brown Rice and topped with House made Pico De Gallo

Sriracha Bourbon Salmon

$26.95

House Sriracha Bourbon Sauce. Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

Pesto Crusted Salmon

$26.95

Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$24.95

Brown Rice and Quinoa with Sweet Chili Citrus Sauce. Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

Parmesan Crusted Cod With Lemon Creme Sauce

$26.95

Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

Breaded Perch Dinner

$22.95

Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

3 Mango Fish Tacos

$24.95

Miso Ginger Scallops Dinner

$44.95

Pan seared scallops marinated in our miso ginger sauce, served on black rice with a side of roasted carrots

Sea food platter

$21.95

2 beer battered COD 1 Perch Calamari 2 Coconut shrimp

Salads

Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna Bread

Mango Salmon Salad

$21.95

Grilled Salmon/Tomato/Red Onion/Mango Vinaigrette. Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna Bread.

Ceaser Salad

$10.95

Southwest Salad

$12.95

Pasta

Lobster Mac and Cheese With Andouilee Sausage

$29.95

Lobster Mac & Cheese with Andouille Sausage. Toasted panko crust. Pasta dishes include soup or salad and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread

Choose Your Pasta Style and Sauce

$18.95

Fresh Vegetables in Pasta. Pasta dishes include soup or salad and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread.

Shrimp Scampi Buccatini

$24.50

Vegetables in Scampi. Pasta dishes include soup or salad and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$38.95

Bacon Wrapped Scallops in Fettuccine-Vodka Sauce. Pasta dishes include soup or salad and Parmesan grilled Vienna bread.

Pizza

Park Special Pizza -14 inch

$24.95

Kale Pesto Sauce, Baby Kale Blend, Chicken, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion Jam, Balsamic Glaze, Tomato and Mozzarella

Build Flat Bread Pizza -10 inch

$15.95

Start with mozzarella cheese and add your favorite toppings on Pins Romano Bread

Build Your Own Pizza -14 inch

$17.95

Start with mozzarella cheese and add your favorite toppings

Sandwiches

PARK BURGER

$17.95

Half Pound Ground Chuck Short Rib Burger with Bacon, Caramelized onion jam, Bacon aioli, Lettuce and Tomato.

Artisan BLT

$15.95

Served on Parmesan Grilled Vienna Bread, with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon Aioli.

The Pineapple Burger

$18.95

BRIOCHE BUN/ORANGE MARMALADE SAUC/LETTUCE/TOMATO/PICKLE/ONIONS/PEPPERJACK CHEESE/PATTI AND PINEAPPLE

PORTABELLO MUSHROOM BURGER

$19.95

BRIOCH BUN/CHIPOTLE MAYO/MUSHROOM/CARAMELIZED ONION/SPINACH AND CHEESE

THE VEGGIE BURGER

$18.95

VEGGIE PATTI,BRIOCHE BUN/LETTUCE/TOMATO/ONION/KETCHUP/CHEESE

Kids Menu

Kids Burger and Fries

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Served with Parmesan Grilled Vienna Bread

Kids Pasta

$7.95

Fettucini • Buccatini or Trottole with choice of sauce

Kids Beverage

$1.95

Kids Grilled cheese & Fries

$7.95

Grilled cheese & fries

Desserts

Almond Tiramisu

$7.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Cheesecake

$7.50

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Lemoncello Flute

$8.95

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.50

Raspberry Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Traditional Chocolate Tiramisu

$7.50

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.95

Peanut Butter Fudge cake

$7.95

Peanut

Molten Lava Cake

$10.95

Molten Lava Cake served with Ice-cream and fresh fruit.

Fish Fry

3 Piece Beer Battered Icelandic Cod

$16.95

House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye

4 Piece Beer Battered Icelandic Cod

$18.95

House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye

Baked Fish

$17.95

House French Fries - or Potato Pancakes, Cole Slaw and Salted Marble Rye

3 Mango Fish Tacos

$24.95

Red Wine Bottle

Chop Shop Cab BTL

$36.00

Allergini Red Blend BTL

$40.00

Mark West BTL

$32.00

Meomi Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Uno Malbec BTL

$40.00

Freakshow BTL

$44.00

Pinot Noir - CV BTL

$24.00

Chop Shop Cab BTL

$36.00

Sterling Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Beringer BTL

$44.00

Unshackled Cab -BTL

$56.00

White Wine Bottle

Chardonnay- Coastal Vines

$21.00

Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$28.00

Moscato- Seven Daughters

$32.00

Pinot Grigio- Coastal Vines

$21.00

Pinot Grigio- Lunardi

$32.00

Riesling-Pacific Oasis

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc- Coastal Vines

$21.00

Kim Crawford-Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Marlborough-Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Simi Chardonnay

$40.00

White Zinfandel- Coastal Vines

$21.00Out of stock

Nobilo Sauv Blanc

$32.00

JJ Muller Reisling

$28.00

Champagne Bottle

Gruet-Brut

$42.00

Prosecco

$29.00

LaGioiosa Prosecco Rose

$36.00

BUBBELS Wine

Champagne - Freix Net Split GLS

$8.00

Gruet Brut-Bottle

$38.00

Zonin Prosecco Split

$6.00

LODUCA- ITALY

Sparkling Malbec GOU GLS

$9.00

Sparkling Malbec GOU BTL

$32.00

Rose Wine By Bottle

Rose- Bonterra

$30.00

LaGioiosa Prosecco Rose-BTL

$36.00

Liquid Geography BTL

$32.00

Saturday/Sunday

Queen Cut Prime Rib

$34.95Out of stock

Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

King Cut Prime Rib

$39.95

Served with Parmesan grilled Vienna bread, fresh vegetable, and soup or salad Substitute Fresh Vegetable for House Recipe Brussels Sprouts 4.50 Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with Carrots, Bacon and Red Onion! A House Favorite!

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
