Weightloss Detox Tea Sachets

Vacia Detox Tea is designed to gently and effectively cleanse your body of everyday impurities and allow you to feel your best self. Infused with Cassia Angustifolia, Carica Papaya Extract, Matricaria Chamomilla extract, and Soluble Fiber Dextrin, Vacia Detox Tea is designed to promote weight loss and may increase your energy. View Supplement Information Directions: Mix one packet with 16 oz. of warm water and stir to dissolve. To serve cold, pour over ice after dissolved. Vacia Detox Tea also contains Cassia Angustifolia (Senna), which comes from the Cassia plant. Senna stimulates colon activity to help promote waste elimination while the Carica Papaya Extract is well-known for its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and immune-stimulating properties. Vacia Detox Tea may also help to flush fatty acids out of the body, which in turn may help lower LDL (bad cholesterol).