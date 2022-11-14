Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandro's Italian & Pizzeria

2775 Market St. NE

Christiansburg, VA 24073

APPETIZERS

BACON & CHEESE FRIES

$8.99+
BONELESS WINGS (10)

$12.99
BREADSTICKS WITH CHEESE

$8.25

BRUSCHETTA

$9.99

Chopped ripened tomatoes tossed with fresh garlic, traditional Italian spices and extra virgin olive oil on a pizza crust.

BRUSCHETTA MEDITERRANEAN

$11.99

Chopped ripened tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives tossed with fresh garlic, traditional Italian spices and extra virgin olive oil on a pizza crust.

CAPRESE

$10.99

Slices of ripened roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh garlic dressed with Italian spices and extra virgin olive oil, served with bread,

FRIED CALAMARI

$11.50

House prepared fresh calamari, flash fried to perfection. An Italian favorite.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$7.25

Fried, whole mushrooms, beer-battered and fried to perfection.

FRIED ZUCCHINI STICKS

$7.99
FRIES CRINKLE CUT

$5.50+

Premium, crinkle-cut French fries.

FRIES WITH CHEESE

$7.25+

Premium, crinkle-cut French fries with Melted Mozzarella cheese

GARLIC BREAD

$3.99
GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE

$4.99
GARLIC KNOTS

$4.75+

Original homemade, a great starter with any meal.

GARLIC KNOTS WITH CHEESE

$5.75+

Original homemade with melted mozzarella cheese on top, a great starter with any meal.

MOZZARELLA STICKS 6 COUNT

$7.49
MUSSELS APPETIZER

$11.99

Mussels sauteed in our garlic white wine sauce. With a side of lemon and bread!

SAMPLER APPETIZZER

$13.99

Pick three of the following items: fried mushrooms, garlic knots, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, wings, boneless wings, fries or onion rings.

WINGS (10)

$12.99

Jumbo Traditional Rotisserie style wings

ONION RINGS

$7.99

A generous portion of beer battered thick cut onion rings

ANTIPASTO ITALIANO BOARD

$15.99

Classic Italian Antipasto board with Prosciutto di Parma, Romano cheese wedges, artichokes, Spanish queen olives, kalamata olives, and caprese which includes fresh mozzarella and fresh tomatoes drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze

SUBS

ORIGINAL CHEESE STEAK

