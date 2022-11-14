- Home
Sandro's Italian & Pizzeria
No reviews yet
2775 Market St. NE
Christiansburg, VA 24073
APPETIZERS
BACON & CHEESE FRIES
BONELESS WINGS (10)
BREADSTICKS WITH CHEESE
BRUSCHETTA
Chopped ripened tomatoes tossed with fresh garlic, traditional Italian spices and extra virgin olive oil on a pizza crust.
BRUSCHETTA MEDITERRANEAN
Chopped ripened tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives tossed with fresh garlic, traditional Italian spices and extra virgin olive oil on a pizza crust.
CAPRESE
Slices of ripened roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh garlic dressed with Italian spices and extra virgin olive oil, served with bread,
FRIED CALAMARI
House prepared fresh calamari, flash fried to perfection. An Italian favorite.
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Fried, whole mushrooms, beer-battered and fried to perfection.
FRIED ZUCCHINI STICKS
FRIES CRINKLE CUT
Premium, crinkle-cut French fries.
FRIES WITH CHEESE
Premium, crinkle-cut French fries with Melted Mozzarella cheese
GARLIC BREAD
GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE
GARLIC KNOTS
Original homemade, a great starter with any meal.
GARLIC KNOTS WITH CHEESE
Original homemade with melted mozzarella cheese on top, a great starter with any meal.
MOZZARELLA STICKS 6 COUNT
MUSSELS APPETIZER
Mussels sauteed in our garlic white wine sauce. With a side of lemon and bread!
SAMPLER APPETIZZER
Pick three of the following items: fried mushrooms, garlic knots, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, wings, boneless wings, fries or onion rings.
WINGS (10)
Jumbo Traditional Rotisserie style wings
ONION RINGS
A generous portion of beer battered thick cut onion rings
ANTIPASTO ITALIANO BOARD
Classic Italian Antipasto board with Prosciutto di Parma, Romano cheese wedges, artichokes, Spanish queen olives, kalamata olives, and caprese which includes fresh mozzarella and fresh tomatoes drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze