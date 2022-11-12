Sandusky Bay Pancake House 4710 Milan Rd
1,129 Reviews
$$
4710 Milan Rd
Sandusky, OH 44870
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
PANCAKES
Blueberry Muffin Top Cakes
We take the best part of our blueberry muffins and crumble them right into the pancake batter. Topped with blueberry frosting.
Buckwheat Crepes
This gluten-free ancient grain produces a dark, yet light, fluffy, and sweet crepe, filled with custard and topped with fresh strawberries, bananas, and honey.
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Cakes
Three decadent buttermilk pancakes topped with homemade apple glaze and cheesecake bites.
Chocolate Chippers
Chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Swirl
Cinnamon sugar and sweet cream frosting.
Cookies & Cream
Crushed Oreos, chocolate syrup, creamy frosting, whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Fruitarian Pancakes
Light, fluffy, and oh so good, our Vegan pancakes are mixed with almond milk. Add blueberries and bananas for just an additional $1.44.
Nutella Crepes
Three secret recipe crepes stuffed with vanilla custard and topped with Nutella, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.
Old Glory Crepes
Pigs In a Blanket
A classic...three sausage links rolled inside pancakes, topped with powdered sugar.
Pumpkin Crumb Cakes
Our secret recipe buttermilk pancakes with pumpkin crumb cake cooked right in on the griddle. Topped with whipped cream.
Reese's Pancakes
Three pancakes with Reese's chips baked in and topped with chocolate sauce, peanut butter, and crushed Reese's.
Short Stack
Simply the best three buttermilk pancakes.
Strawberry & Cream Crepes
Three savory crepes stuffed with vanilla custard and topped with fresh strawberry glaze and powdered sugar.
Strawberry Stack
Fresh strawberries, creamy frosting, strawberry sauce, and powdered sugar.
Tik Tok Special
Plain Crepes (3)
POTATO PANCAKES
Potato Cakes (3)
Three griddle-fried potato cakes served with applesauce.
Ham & Broccoli
One big potato pancake folded and stuffed with scrambled eggs, Daisyfield ham, steamed broccoli, and creamy hollandaise. Served with seasonal fresh-cut fruit.
Yankee Pot Roast
Potato pancake folded and stuffed with scrambled eggs, tender pot roast
VERY VEGAN
Fruitarian Pancakes
Light, fluffy, and oh so good, our Vegan pancakes are mixed with almond milk. Add blueberries and bananas for just an additional $1.44.
Fried Green Tomatoes (6)
Veggie Hash
Big Fruit Salad
Big bowl of six mixed seasonal fruits.
Santa Fe Hash
A bed of homefries mixed with Vegan Chorizo, fresh Pico de Gallo, black bean relish, avocado, and house-made tortilla straws.
WAFFLES
Belgian
Light, crispy, and sweet. Topped with powdered sugar.
American Flag
Fresh strawberries and blueberries dusted with powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Chicken & Waffle
Crispy waffle topped with The Cooker's secret recipe chicken tenders, drizzled with our house-made zesty maple sauce.
Strawberry Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberry glaze and whipped cream.
FRENCH TOAST
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Three cinnamon rolls hand-dipped, grilled golden brown, and topped with creamy frosting.
Nutella S'Mores
Three slices of French toast topped with Nutella, marshmallow sauce, and crushed graham crackers.
Peach Cobbler French Toast
Our secret recipe French toast topped with house-made peach topping and streusel.
Stars & Stripes French Toast
A french toast trio topped with fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream served with our double-double berry syrup.
Traditional French Toast
Three slices of Rotella's Italian bread, hand-dipped, grilled golden brown, and topped with powdered sugar.
FROM THE COOP
Bacon & Eggs
Thick-cut Daisyfield bacon, served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.
Bubbarock Steak & Eggs
Bubbarock Meat Co. USDA top sirloin perfectly seasoned and cooked to your liking, served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Family recipe, homemade, tender corned beef and potatoes, grilled crispy. Served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Lightly breaded flat steak topped with country gravy and served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.
Grilled Meatloaf & Eggs
A stack of Cooker meatloaf grilled to order and topped with grown gravy. Served with two eggs, home fries, and side of your choice.
Ham & Eggs
Daisyfield smoked ham served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.
Perch & Eggs
Lightly breaded and flash fried Lake Erie Perch served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.
Sausage & Eggs
Daisyfield sausage links served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.
Turkey Sausage & Eggs
Turkey Sausage patties served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.
OMELETS
Almost Everything
Diced Daisyfield ham, crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and Cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.
Cheese Omelet
Three-egg omelet filled with Cheddar cheese and served with home fries.
Country
Ground sausage, home fries, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, topped with sausage gravy. Served with home fries.
Denver
Three-egg omelet with Daisyfield ham, onions, green peppers, and Cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.
Ham & Cheese
Diced Daisyfield ham and cheddar cheese served with home fries.
Homestyle Cooker Meatloaf Omelet
Secret recipe Cooker meatloaf rolled into an omelet, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and brown gravy.
Rancher
Daisyfield bacon and ham, and country sausage, topped with Cheddar Cheese and served with home fries.
Turkey Sausage Gobbler
Egg white omelet with turkey sausage, green peppers, red onion, and vegan avocado crema.
Veggie Omelet
Three-egg omelet filled with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, broccoli, and diced tomatoes. Served with home fries.
BENEDICTS
Chicken Biscuit
Southern inspired, we split a biscuit, add a lightly breaded Cooker chicken tender, two basted eggs, and country gravy. Served with home fries.
Classic Eggs Benedict
Two basted eggs, grilled Daisyfield ham, and creamy hollandaise atop an english muffin and served with home fries.
Eggs Maxwell
Country sausage atop an english muffin, two basted eggs, and country gravy. Served with home fries.
Fried Green Tomato Benedict
Cooker's secret recipe flash-fried green tomatoes served on a bed of steamed spinach topped with basted eggs, Cajun mayo, and hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Green Eggs & Scram
Whipped egg whites, fresh spinach, oven-roasted tomatoes, and vegan avocado crema on Rotella's dry wheat toast, topped with fresh avocado. Served with home fries.
Stacked Cooker Meatloaf
We grill a Cooker biscuit and top with our classic Cooker meatloaf, two basted eggs, and brown gravy. Served with grilled home fries.
Toasted Tortilla Benedict
Crispy tortilla straws stacked with basted eggs, Chorizo sausage, fresh Pico de Gallo, black bean relish, creamy queso, and drizzled with chipotle sauce.
GOLDEN BUCKEYE
'lil Ham & Cheese
Two egg omelette with Daisyfield ham and cheddar cheese, served with toast or pancakes.
Mushroom & Swiss Omelet
Sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese rolled inside two fresh-whipped eggs, served with toast or pancakes.
Single Eggs Benedict
One basted egg, Daisyfield ham, and creamy hollandaise atop an english muffin and served with grilled home fries.
Couple-Of-Eggs
Two eggs any style, home fries, and two buttermilk pancakes.
Buttermilk Bunch
Two secret recipe buttermilk pancakes and your choice of meat.
Potato Pair
Two secret recipe potato pancakes and your choice of meat.
French Paire
Two French toast slices lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of meat.
Buckeye Duo
Grilled cheese on whole wheat toast and a cup of soup. Call us to find out our soup choices today.
Cheeseburger
Hand-pattied and grilled, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese. Served with house-made chips or fruit.
Sandusky Bay Salad
Fresh greens, Monterey Jack cheese, strawberries, blueberries, and candied pecans. Your choice of salad dressing.
4x GRILLED CHEESE
Parmesan-crusted sourdough bread, American, Swiss, and cheddar cheeses with Daisyfield bacon. Served with house-made chips or fruit.
Overnight Oats
Fresh oats soaked overnight in Toft's 2% milk, swirled with sugar-free sweetness and served with fresh blueberries and strawberries.
Yogurt Parfait
Plain, non-fat Greek yogurt served with granola and fresh blueberries and strawberries.
Sr. Grilled Chicken
Fresh grilled chicken breast served with your choice of side.
Sr. Chic Tenders
Two Cooker chicken tenders served with your choice of side.
SAND-TOWN SANDWICHES
4x Grilled Cheese
Parmesan-crusted sourdough bread, American, Swiss, and Cheddar cheeses with Daisyfield bacon. Served with house-made chips or fruit.
BYO Chicken Sandwich
Max Stacked Club
Triple decker Rotella's wheat bread, sliced grilled chicken, Daisyfield ham and bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with house-made chips or fruit.
Avocado Toast
Dry Rotella's wheat toast topped with two basted eggs and fresh avocado spread with a light seasoning. Served with home fries.
Monte Cristo
French toast, over-hard egg, Daisyfield ham, Swiss Cheese sandwich topped with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup for dipping. Served with home fries.
Rust B.E.L.T
Bacon, over-hard egg, lettuce, and tomato served on whole wheat toast. Served with home fries.
BYO B-Fast Sand
Breakfast sandwich made however you would like and served with a side of home fries.
Pollo Picante
Blackened chicken atop fresh avocado on a toasted brioche bun topped with cool Jack cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo, and tortilla straws.
La Bahia Burrito
Grilled flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, grilled onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and chipotle sauce. Drizzled with queso and topped with Pico de Gallo.
BURGERS
Bubbarock Cheeseburger
Bubbarock Meat Co. burger with your choice of cheese atop lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions served on a brioche bun. Served with our house-made chips.
Cowboy Burger
Fried Green Tomato Burger
Fresh ground beef, hand-pattied and grilled, topped with cheddar cheese, Cooker recipe fried green tomatoes, and Cajun mayo. Served with our house-made chips.
Hamburger
Classic hamburger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions with a side of our house-made chips.
Sandusky Bay Sunrise Burger
A small pancake, Daisyfield bacon, cheddar cheese, and an over medium egg served on a brioche bun. Served with our house-made chips.
SALADS
Sandusky Bay Salad
Fresh greens, Monterey Jack cheese, strawberries, blueberries, and candied pecans. Served with your choice of dressing.
Big Fruit Salad
Big bowl of six mixed seasonal fruits.
Fiesta Salad
Blackened chicken, Jack cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo, and black bean relish drizzled with avocado crema and topped with house-made tortilla straws, all atop a bed of fresh greens.
KIDS' CORNER
Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef hand-pattied and grilled with choice of side.
Chicken Tenders
Cooker chicken tenders (a bit spicy) with choice of side.
Chocolate Chipper Cakes
Two pancakes topped with chocolate chips, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream and choice of side.
Egg & Toast
One egg any style and a slice of toast. Side of your choice.
French Toast Sticks
Secret recipe French toast sticks fried to perfection. Side of your choice.
Hamburger
Fresh ground beef hand-pattied burger with your choice of side.
Kraft Mac & Cheese
Cheesy goodness with your choice of side.
Oreo Pancakes
Two pancakes packed with Oreo cookies and lightly drizzled with chocolate syrup and vanilla frosting. Side of your choice.
Plain cakes
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with choice of side.
Rainbow Pancakes
Two pancakes topped with whipped cream and sprinkles and served with side of your choice.
Strawberry Cakes
Two pancakes topped with fresh strawberry glaze and whipped cream. Side of your choice.
Waffle
Half a Belgian waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with your choice of side.
Cinnamon Cakes
Two pancakes dusted with cinnamon sugar and lightly drizzled with vanilla frosting. Side of your choice.
Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese on white toast with American Cheese and side of your choice.
Traditional French Toast
Classic French toast sticks (not fried) dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of side.
PB & J Cakes
Two pancakes drizzled with peanut butter and strawberry glaze and served with choice of side.
Reese’s Cakes
Blue Cakes
Single K Chocolate Chipper
Single K Rainbow Cake
Single K Strawberry Cake
Single K Blue Cake
Single K PB & J Cake
Single K Reese Cake
Single K Oreo Cake
Single K Plain Cake
Single K Cinnamon Cake
SIDES
(2) Side Perch
1 Cinnamon Roll French Toast
1 Crepe
1 Pancake
1 Potato Cake
1 Slice French Toast
2 Chicken Tenders
2 Pancakes
2 Slices French Toast
Apple Sauce
Bacon (2)
Biscuit (1)
Biscuits & Gravy (2)
Biscuits (2)
Bowl Soup
Buckwheat Crepe (1)
Corned-beef Hash
Eggs & Toast
Eggs 1
Eggs 2
Eggs 3
English Muffin
Fried Breakfast Potatoes
Fried Green Tomatoes (6)
Fruit
Gluten-Free Toast
Grilled Home Fries
Ham
Pure Maple Syrup
Sausage Links (2)
Side avocado
Side Broccoli
Side Country Fried Steak
Side Go Gurt
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Side House-made Chips
Side Salad
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Steak
Toast (1)
Toast (2)
Turkey Sausage (2)
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Meatloaf
Vegan Pancake (1)
Pumpkin Cake (1)
Side Icecream
BAKERY
Blueberry Muffin
Cinnamon Roll
Manuela’s Chocolate Chip Cookie
Half-Dozen Manuela’s Cookies
Half-Dozen Cinnamon Rolls
Half-Dozen Blueberry Muffins
Pumpkin Muffin
Half-Dozen Pumpkin Muffins
Apple Dumpling A La Mode
Apple Dumpling w/o Ice Cream
Cheesecake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Ham Dinner
Turkey Dinner
SPECIALTY COFFEES
N/A BEVERAGES
KID BEV
21 & UP
Apple Pie Mimosa
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Pancake Margarita
Bourbon Maple Macchiato
Coffee/Spiked
CP Monumental BM
Edison's Electric Lemonade
Espresso Martini
Glass Pinot Grigio
Glass Pinot Noir
Glass Sparkling Wine
Irish Coffee
Kelley's Island Tequila Sunrise
Mimosa
Mimosa of the Day
Peach Lemonade Mimosa
Peaches & Cream Mimosa
Screwdriver
Shot Bacardi
Shot Baileys
Shot Jameson
Shot Jose Quervo
Shot Kahlua
Shot Tanqueray
Shot Tito's
Strawberry Lemonade Mimosa
Traditional Margarita
Twin Oast Olde Ohio
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin CP Bloody Mary
Wicked Witch of the Bay
Drink of the Day
DILLY-DALLY DRINKS
KIDS’ COCOAS
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870
Photos coming soon!