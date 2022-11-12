A map showing the location of Sandusky Bay Pancake House 4710 Milan RdView gallery

Sandusky Bay Pancake House 4710 Milan Rd

1,129 Reviews

$$

4710 Milan Rd

Sandusky, OH 44870

Popular Items

Bacon (2)
Bacon & Eggs
Short Stack

PANCAKES

Blueberry Muffin Top Cakes

$10.94

We take the best part of our blueberry muffins and crumble them right into the pancake batter. Topped with blueberry frosting.

Buckwheat Crepes

$10.74

This gluten-free ancient grain produces a dark, yet light, fluffy, and sweet crepe, filled with custard and topped with fresh strawberries, bananas, and honey.

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Cakes

$10.94

Three decadent buttermilk pancakes topped with homemade apple glaze and cheesecake bites.

Chocolate Chippers

$10.44

Chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.

Cinnamon Swirl

$10.44

Cinnamon sugar and sweet cream frosting.

Cookies & Cream

$10.94

Crushed Oreos, chocolate syrup, creamy frosting, whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Fruitarian Pancakes

$9.94

Light, fluffy, and oh so good, our Vegan pancakes are mixed with almond milk. Add blueberries and bananas for just an additional $1.44.

Nutella Crepes

$10.74

Three secret recipe crepes stuffed with vanilla custard and topped with Nutella, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.

Old Glory Crepes

$10.94

Pigs In a Blanket

$10.94

A classic...three sausage links rolled inside pancakes, topped with powdered sugar.

Pumpkin Crumb Cakes

$10.94

Our secret recipe buttermilk pancakes with pumpkin crumb cake cooked right in on the griddle. Topped with whipped cream.

Reese's Pancakes

$10.94

Three pancakes with Reese's chips baked in and topped with chocolate sauce, peanut butter, and crushed Reese's.

Short Stack

$8.74

Simply the best three buttermilk pancakes.

Strawberry & Cream Crepes

$10.74

Three savory crepes stuffed with vanilla custard and topped with fresh strawberry glaze and powdered sugar.

Strawberry Stack

$10.44

Fresh strawberries, creamy frosting, strawberry sauce, and powdered sugar.

Tik Tok Special

$9.94

Plain Crepes (3)

$8.94

POTATO PANCAKES

Potato Cakes (3)

$9.94

Three griddle-fried potato cakes served with applesauce.

Ham & Broccoli

$12.44

One big potato pancake folded and stuffed with scrambled eggs, Daisyfield ham, steamed broccoli, and creamy hollandaise. Served with seasonal fresh-cut fruit.

Yankee Pot Roast

$12.94

Potato pancake folded and stuffed with scrambled eggs, tender pot roast

VERY VEGAN

Fruitarian Pancakes

$9.94

Light, fluffy, and oh so good, our Vegan pancakes are mixed with almond milk. Add blueberries and bananas for just an additional $1.44.

Fried Green Tomatoes (6)

$9.74

Veggie Hash

$9.94

Big Fruit Salad

$10.94

Big bowl of six mixed seasonal fruits.

Santa Fe Hash

$10.44

A bed of homefries mixed with Vegan Chorizo, fresh Pico de Gallo, black bean relish, avocado, and house-made tortilla straws.

WAFFLES

Belgian

$9.44

Light, crispy, and sweet. Topped with powdered sugar.

American Flag

$11.74

Fresh strawberries and blueberries dusted with powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Chicken & Waffle

$12.94

Crispy waffle topped with The Cooker's secret recipe chicken tenders, drizzled with our house-made zesty maple sauce.

Strawberry Waffle

$10.94

Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberry glaze and whipped cream.

FRENCH TOAST

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$10.44

Three cinnamon rolls hand-dipped, grilled golden brown, and topped with creamy frosting.

Nutella S'Mores

$11.94

Three slices of French toast topped with Nutella, marshmallow sauce, and crushed graham crackers.

Peach Cobbler French Toast

$10.94

Our secret recipe French toast topped with house-made peach topping and streusel.

Stars & Stripes French Toast

$11.94

A french toast trio topped with fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream served with our double-double berry syrup.

Traditional French Toast

$8.94

Three slices of Rotella's Italian bread, hand-dipped, grilled golden brown, and topped with powdered sugar.

FROM THE COOP

Bacon & Eggs

$11.94

Thick-cut Daisyfield bacon, served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.

Bubbarock Steak & Eggs

$17.44

Bubbarock Meat Co. USDA top sirloin perfectly seasoned and cooked to your liking, served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.94

Family recipe, homemade, tender corned beef and potatoes, grilled crispy. Served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.44

Lightly breaded flat steak topped with country gravy and served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.

Grilled Meatloaf & Eggs

$14.44

A stack of Cooker meatloaf grilled to order and topped with grown gravy. Served with two eggs, home fries, and side of your choice.

Ham & Eggs

$11.94

Daisyfield smoked ham served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.

Perch & Eggs

$17.44

Lightly breaded and flash fried Lake Erie Perch served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.

Sausage & Eggs

$11.44

Daisyfield sausage links served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.

Turkey Sausage & Eggs

$11.94

Turkey Sausage patties served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of bread.

OMELETS

Almost Everything

$11.74

Diced Daisyfield ham, crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and Cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.

Cheese Omelet

$10.94

Three-egg omelet filled with Cheddar cheese and served with home fries.

Country

$11.94

Ground sausage, home fries, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, topped with sausage gravy. Served with home fries.

Denver

$11.74

Three-egg omelet with Daisyfield ham, onions, green peppers, and Cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.

Ham & Cheese

$11.44

Diced Daisyfield ham and cheddar cheese served with home fries.

Homestyle Cooker Meatloaf Omelet

$12.74

Secret recipe Cooker meatloaf rolled into an omelet, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and brown gravy.

Rancher

$12.44

Daisyfield bacon and ham, and country sausage, topped with Cheddar Cheese and served with home fries.

Turkey Sausage Gobbler

$12.44

Egg white omelet with turkey sausage, green peppers, red onion, and vegan avocado crema.

Veggie Omelet

$11.94

Three-egg omelet filled with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, broccoli, and diced tomatoes. Served with home fries.

BENEDICTS

Chicken Biscuit

$12.94

Southern inspired, we split a biscuit, add a lightly breaded Cooker chicken tender, two basted eggs, and country gravy. Served with home fries.

Classic Eggs Benedict

$11.74

Two basted eggs, grilled Daisyfield ham, and creamy hollandaise atop an english muffin and served with home fries.

Eggs Maxwell

$11.44

Country sausage atop an english muffin, two basted eggs, and country gravy. Served with home fries.

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

$12.74

Cooker's secret recipe flash-fried green tomatoes served on a bed of steamed spinach topped with basted eggs, Cajun mayo, and hollandaise. Served with home fries.

Green Eggs & Scram

$10.94

Whipped egg whites, fresh spinach, oven-roasted tomatoes, and vegan avocado crema on Rotella's dry wheat toast, topped with fresh avocado. Served with home fries.

Stacked Cooker Meatloaf

$11.94

We grill a Cooker biscuit and top with our classic Cooker meatloaf, two basted eggs, and brown gravy. Served with grilled home fries.

Toasted Tortilla Benedict

$12.74

Crispy tortilla straws stacked with basted eggs, Chorizo sausage, fresh Pico de Gallo, black bean relish, creamy queso, and drizzled with chipotle sauce.

GOLDEN BUCKEYE

'lil Ham & Cheese

$9.94

Two egg omelette with Daisyfield ham and cheddar cheese, served with toast or pancakes.

Mushroom & Swiss Omelet

$9.94

Sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese rolled inside two fresh-whipped eggs, served with toast or pancakes.

Single Eggs Benedict

$9.94

One basted egg, Daisyfield ham, and creamy hollandaise atop an english muffin and served with grilled home fries.

Couple-Of-Eggs

$9.74

Two eggs any style, home fries, and two buttermilk pancakes.

Buttermilk Bunch

$9.94

Two secret recipe buttermilk pancakes and your choice of meat.

Potato Pair

$10.44

Two secret recipe potato pancakes and your choice of meat.

French Paire

$9.94

Two French toast slices lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of meat.

Buckeye Duo

$8.94

Grilled cheese on whole wheat toast and a cup of soup. Call us to find out our soup choices today.

Cheeseburger

$8.94

Hand-pattied and grilled, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese. Served with house-made chips or fruit.

Sandusky Bay Salad

$9.44

Fresh greens, Monterey Jack cheese, strawberries, blueberries, and candied pecans. Your choice of salad dressing.

4x GRILLED CHEESE

$9.94

Parmesan-crusted sourdough bread, American, Swiss, and cheddar cheeses with Daisyfield bacon. Served with house-made chips or fruit.

Overnight Oats

$7.74

Fresh oats soaked overnight in Toft's 2% milk, swirled with sugar-free sweetness and served with fresh blueberries and strawberries.

Yogurt Parfait

$7.44

Plain, non-fat Greek yogurt served with granola and fresh blueberries and strawberries.

Sr. Grilled Chicken

$10.94

Fresh grilled chicken breast served with your choice of side.

Sr. Chic Tenders

$10.94

Two Cooker chicken tenders served with your choice of side.

SAND-TOWN SANDWICHES

4x Grilled Cheese

$9.94

Parmesan-crusted sourdough bread, American, Swiss, and Cheddar cheeses with Daisyfield bacon. Served with house-made chips or fruit.

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$12.44

Max Stacked Club

$11.94

Triple decker Rotella's wheat bread, sliced grilled chicken, Daisyfield ham and bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with house-made chips or fruit.

Avocado Toast

$8.94

Dry Rotella's wheat toast topped with two basted eggs and fresh avocado spread with a light seasoning. Served with home fries.

Monte Cristo

$11.74

French toast, over-hard egg, Daisyfield ham, Swiss Cheese sandwich topped with powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup for dipping. Served with home fries.

Rust B.E.L.T

$9.94

Bacon, over-hard egg, lettuce, and tomato served on whole wheat toast. Served with home fries.

BYO B-Fast Sand

$9.94

Breakfast sandwich made however you would like and served with a side of home fries.

Pollo Picante

$12.44

Blackened chicken atop fresh avocado on a toasted brioche bun topped with cool Jack cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo, and tortilla straws.

La Bahia Burrito

$11.94

Grilled flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, grilled onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and chipotle sauce. Drizzled with queso and topped with Pico de Gallo.

BURGERS

Bubbarock Cheeseburger

$10.94

Bubbarock Meat Co. burger with your choice of cheese atop lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions served on a brioche bun. Served with our house-made chips.

Cowboy Burger

$12.94

Fried Green Tomato Burger

$12.94

Fresh ground beef, hand-pattied and grilled, topped with cheddar cheese, Cooker recipe fried green tomatoes, and Cajun mayo. Served with our house-made chips.

Hamburger

$10.94

Classic hamburger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions with a side of our house-made chips.

Sandusky Bay Sunrise Burger

$12.94

A small pancake, Daisyfield bacon, cheddar cheese, and an over medium egg served on a brioche bun. Served with our house-made chips.

SALADS

Sandusky Bay Salad

$9.44

Fresh greens, Monterey Jack cheese, strawberries, blueberries, and candied pecans. Served with your choice of dressing.

Big Fruit Salad

$10.94

Big bowl of six mixed seasonal fruits.

Fiesta Salad

$11.74

Blackened chicken, Jack cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo, and black bean relish drizzled with avocado crema and topped with house-made tortilla straws, all atop a bed of fresh greens.

KIDS' CORNER

Cheeseburger

$5.94

Fresh ground beef hand-pattied and grilled with choice of side.

Chicken Tenders

$6.94

Cooker chicken tenders (a bit spicy) with choice of side.

Chocolate Chipper Cakes

$6.44

Two pancakes topped with chocolate chips, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream and choice of side.

Egg & Toast

$5.94

One egg any style and a slice of toast. Side of your choice.

French Toast Sticks

$5.74

Secret recipe French toast sticks fried to perfection. Side of your choice.

Hamburger

$5.94

Fresh ground beef hand-pattied burger with your choice of side.

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$5.94

Cheesy goodness with your choice of side.

Oreo Pancakes

$6.74

Two pancakes packed with Oreo cookies and lightly drizzled with chocolate syrup and vanilla frosting. Side of your choice.

Plain cakes

$5.44

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with choice of side.

Rainbow Pancakes

$5.94

Two pancakes topped with whipped cream and sprinkles and served with side of your choice.

Strawberry Cakes

$6.74

Two pancakes topped with fresh strawberry glaze and whipped cream. Side of your choice.

Waffle

$5.94

Half a Belgian waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with your choice of side.

Cinnamon Cakes

$6.44

Two pancakes dusted with cinnamon sugar and lightly drizzled with vanilla frosting. Side of your choice.

Grilled Cheese

$5.44

Classic grilled cheese on white toast with American Cheese and side of your choice.

Traditional French Toast

$5.94

Classic French toast sticks (not fried) dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of side.

PB & J Cakes

$6.44

Two pancakes drizzled with peanut butter and strawberry glaze and served with choice of side.

Reese’s Cakes

$5.94

Blue Cakes

$5.94

Single K Chocolate Chipper

$4.94

Single K Rainbow Cake

$4.44

Single K Strawberry Cake

$4.94

Single K Blue Cake

$4.94

Single K PB & J Cake

$4.94

Single K Reese Cake

$4.94

Single K Oreo Cake

$5.24

Single K Plain Cake

$4.44

Single K Cinnamon Cake

$4.94

SIDES

(2) Side Perch

$8.94

1 Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$3.94

1 Crepe

$3.24

1 Pancake

$3.24

1 Potato Cake

$3.74

1 Slice French Toast

$3.44

2 Chicken Tenders

$6.44

2 Pancakes

$6.44

2 Slices French Toast

$6.74

Apple Sauce

$1.44

Bacon (2)

$3.74

Biscuit (1)

$1.74

Biscuits & Gravy (2)

$5.44

Biscuits (2)

$3.24

Bowl Soup

$4.94

Buckwheat Crepe (1)

$3.74

Corned-beef Hash

$4.94

Eggs & Toast

$6.74

Eggs 1

$1.94

Eggs 2

$3.88

Eggs 3

$5.82

English Muffin

$3.24

Fried Breakfast Potatoes

$3.74

Fried Green Tomatoes (6)

$9.74

Fruit

$3.44

Gluten-Free Toast

$4.24

Grilled Home Fries

$3.74

Ham

$3.74

Pure Maple Syrup

$2.74

Sausage Links (2)

$3.24

Side avocado

$1.94

Side Broccoli

$3.24

Side Country Fried Steak

$5.94

Side Go Gurt

$1.94

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.24

Side House-made Chips

$3.74

Side Salad

$3.74

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.24

Side Steak

$8.94

Toast (1)

$1.74

Toast (2)

$2.94

Turkey Sausage (2)

$3.74

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.94

Side Meatloaf

$7.94

Vegan Pancake (1)

$3.74

Pumpkin Cake (1)

$3.74

Side Icecream

$2.44

BAKERY

Blueberry Muffin

$3.24

Cinnamon Roll

$3.44

Manuela’s Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.94

Half-Dozen Manuela’s Cookies

$15.94

Half-Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$18.74

Half-Dozen Blueberry Muffins

$17.44

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.24

Half-Dozen Pumpkin Muffins

$17.44

Apple Dumpling A La Mode

$8.94

Apple Dumpling w/o Ice Cream

$7.94

Cheesecake

$34.94

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$37.94

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$37.94

Ham Dinner

$12.94

Turkey Dinner

$12.94

SPECIALTY COFFEES

Buckeye

$7.44

Caramel Macchiato

$7.44

Catawba Peaches & Cream

$7.44

French Press

$5.94

La Latina

$6.94

Latte

$6.94

Mocha

$6.94

Pumpkin Macchiato

$7.94

S'mores

$7.44

Samoas

$7.44

White Mocha

$6.94

Storm Mountain Iced Coffee

$5.94

N/A BEVERAGES

2% Milk

$3.24+

Chocolate Milk

$3.24+

Coffee

$3.24

Decaf

$3.24

Iced tea

$3.24

Infused Water

$0.94

Juice

$3.24+

Soda

$3.24

Water

Water w/ lemon

KID BEV

K Apple Juice

$1.44

K Chocolate milk

$1.44

K Cran Juice

$1.44

K Iced Tea

$1.44

K Lemonade

$1.44

K Milk

$1.44

K OJ

$1.44

K Soda

$1.44

K Water

K Infused Water

$0.94

K Grape Juice

$1.44

21 & UP

Apple Pie Mimosa

$9.94

Bay Breeze

$9.74

Bloody Mary

$9.94

Blueberry Pancake Margarita

$9.94

Bourbon Maple Macchiato

$10.94

Coffee/Spiked

$3.24

CP Monumental BM

$18.44

Edison's Electric Lemonade

$9.94

Espresso Martini

$9.94

Glass Pinot Grigio

$7.44

Glass Pinot Noir

$7.44

Glass Sparkling Wine

$7.44

Irish Coffee

$9.94

Kelley's Island Tequila Sunrise

$9.94

Mimosa

$9.94

Mimosa of the Day

$9.94

Peach Lemonade Mimosa

$10.94

Peaches & Cream Mimosa

$9.94

Screwdriver

$9.74

Shot Bacardi

$4.94

Shot Baileys

$5.94

Shot Jameson

$5.94

Shot Jose Quervo

$5.94

Shot Kahlua

$5.94

Shot Tanqueray

$5.94

Shot Tito's

$5.94

Strawberry Lemonade Mimosa

$9.94

Traditional Margarita

$9.94

Twin Oast Olde Ohio

$6.94

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.94

Virgin CP Bloody Mary

$13.44

Wicked Witch of the Bay

$10.94

Drink of the Day

$9.94

HOT TEA

Black Tea

$3.24

Chamomile

$3.24

Seasonal Tea

$3.24

DILLY-DALLY DRINKS

K Strawberry Lemonade

$3.24

K Peach Lemonade

$3.24

K Blackberry Lemonade

$3.24

K Watermelon Lemonade

$3.24

K Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$3.24

KIDS’ COCOAS

K Buckeye

$3.94

K S'mores

$3.94

K Samoa

$3.94

K White Mocha

$3.94

Hot Cocoa

$3.94

K Caramel Mini-ato

$3.94

SUMMER SIPS

Strawberry

$4.44

Blackberry

$4.44

Peach

$4.44

Watermelon

$4.44

Blue Raspberry

$4.44

GIFT CARD

$5 GIFT CARD

$5.00

$10 GIFT CARD

$10.00

BOOKS

Fundraiser Book

$14.94

COFFEE

Coffee ☕️

$14.94

HATS

Pancake Hat 🥞

$19.94

OTHER

Loaf Bread

$14.94

Syrup

$13.94

Small Sticker

$1.44

Large Sticker

$1.94

Half Gallon Lemonade

$4.44

Gallon OJ

$8.94

Gallon 2% Milk

$5.94

Gallon Chocolate Milk

$5.94

SHIRTS

Pancake Shirt 🥞

$19.94
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

