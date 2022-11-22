A map showing the location of Sandwich Bar 54 S. Main St.View gallery
Sandwiches

Sandwich Bar 54 S. Main St.

54 S. Main St.

Janesville, WI 53545

Popular Items

French Fries
Giuseppe
Turkey Triple

Sandwiches

Balboa

$13.00

Italian pork roast, fontina, pepperoncini relish, spinach, au jus

IT'S NOT A TUNA melt

$13.00

Giuseppe

$13.00

Pepperoni, salami, ham, sub slaw, butter, fontina cheese, herbs

Jolene

$13.00

Country fried chicken, pimento cheese, Alabama white sauce, lettuce

Torta de la Hoya

$11.00

Jackfruit al pastor, guacamole, pineapple, onion, cilantro, black bean puree, cotija cheese

Turkey Triple

$14.00

Brined breast, braised dark meat, fried skins, sage aioli, bacon-onion jam

TO GO SILVERWARE

$0.10

Please select ONLY if you require to go silverware with your order

Meatloaf

$14.00

House made meatloaf, Monterey Jack cheese, caramelized onion, candied jalapeños, BBQ aioli, Texas toast

Bayou Brown

$14.00

Pork Royale

$15.00

Soup

Chef's Choice Soup CUP

$5.00

Chef's Choice Soup BOWL

$8.00

Salad

Cuban Salad

$12.00

Avocado, ham, lettuce, pickled onion, fontina cheese, smoked coconut chips, grapefruit-mustard vinaigrette

Sides & Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Chef's Choice Ice Cream

$4.00

French Fries

$6.00

Basket of hand cut fries with Parmesan aioli

Zingerman's Potato Chips

$2.00

Extra Parmesan Aioli

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Great sandwiches in a unique environment

54 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545

