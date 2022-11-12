Restaurant header imageView gallery

SANDWICH

review star

No reviews yet

3499 Market Street

Camp Hill, PA 17011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FRESH CUT FRENCH FRIES
CHIPOTLE TURKEY CLUB
TRADITIONAL

VEGAN

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$10.25

House-made black bean burger with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions & vegan cheese on a multigrain bun.

VEGGIE CHEESESTEAK

$10.50

Sautéed onions, mushrooms with provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato on an Italian sub roll.

VEGGIE REUBEN

$10.75

Sautéed mushrooms, grilled zucchini, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on an Italian sub roll.

VEGGIE PLATE

$8.00

Grilled zucchini, sautéed onions, mushrooms, & sauerkraut with vegan cheese.

VEGAN SEITAN SANDWICH

$11.50

Tomato, pickles, vegan cheese, vegan mayo, arugula with white balsamic dressing on choice of a multigrain roll or ciabatta.

VEGAN SEITAN CHEESESTEAK

$11.50

Sautéed red peppers, onions, mushrooms with vegan cheese on ciabatta.

AVOCADO TOAST

$9.75

Pickled onions, avocado, arugula with balsamic dressing on ciabatta.

BEEF

BRISKET CLASSIC

$12.00

Italian sub roll, roasted brisket, sharp provolone & sautéed spinach.

BRISKET CHEESESTEAK

$12.00

Italian sub roll, roasted brisket, provolone, sautéed onions, red peppers & mushrooms.

BBQ BRISKET

$12.00

Italian sub roll, house roasted brisket, choice of bbq sauce, provolone cheese.

RUSSIAN ROAST BEEF

$12.00

Italian sub roll with provolone cheese, cole slaw & russian dressing.

HORSERADISH ROAST BEEF

$12.00

Arugula, cheddar cheese & creamy horseradish sauce on a ciabatta roll.

REUBEN

$11.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing & swiss cheese on multigrain ciabatta a roll.

PASTRAMI

$11.50

Pastrami served hot or cold, caramelized onions & swiss cheese on buttered multigrain ciabatta.

CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

100% Ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & pickle on choice of ciabatta or multigrain roll.

SMOKED BBQ BRISKET

$12.00

With arugula and mascarpone cheese on italian sub roll.

ITALIAN MEATBALLS

$11.00

Gluten-free meatballs in Italian sub rolls with tomato sauce & provolone/American cheese.

PORK

PORK CLASSIC

$10.75

Italian sub roll with sharp provolone & sautéed spinach.

BBQ PORK

$10.75

Italian sub roll & roasted pork with choice of bbq sauce.

PORK BELLY BLT

$11.25

Thick sliced pork belly with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a ciabatta roll.

CUBAN

$11.50

Roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, & dijon mustard on a ciabatta roll.

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$10.25

Ham, lettuce tomato with provolone on italian sub roll.

POULTRY

CHICKEN BLT

$11.25

Pulled chicken with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise & bacon on a ciabatta roll.

SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN

$11.00

Choice of bbq sauce, caramelized onions & provolone on italian sub roll.

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$11.00

Italian sub roll, roasted chicken, provolone, sautéed onions, red peppers & mushrooms.

CHIPOTLE TURKEY CLUB

$11.25

Our house-roasted turkey, bacon, arugula, cheddar cheese, tomato & chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll.

TURKEY RACHEL

$11.25

Our house-roasted turkey, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing topped with coleslaw on a multigrain roll.

SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS (6)

$9.50

with choice of BBQ, jalapeno BBQ, mild or spicy buffalo sauce with celery & bleu cheese or ranch.

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP ROLL

$9.50

Shrimp salad, shredded lettuce on a split-top bun.

TUNA & CHEESE SUB

$9.50

Tuna salad, shredded romaine lettuce & tomato on an Italian sub roll.

SALMON BLT

$12.75

Grilled salmon with lettuce, tomato, mayo & bacon on a ciabatta roll.

BLACKENED SALMON

$12.75

Blackened salmon with arugula, caramelized onion & bistro sauce on a ciabatta roll.

ITALIAN

TRADITIONAL

$11.50

Italian sub roll, coteghino, ham, pepperoni, genoa salami, hard salami, provolone, olive oil, lettuce, tomato, salt, oregano & red wine vinaigrette.

SALADS

CLASSIC SALAD

$7.00

Chopped romaine, tomatoes & homemade focaccia croutons with white balsamic dressing. Add any kind of meat from our protein list for an additional charge.

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, grated parmesan & homemade focaccia croutons with caesar dressing.

COUNTRY COBB

$12.75

Chopped romaine, smoked chicken, candied pork belly, pickled egg, pickled red onions & pickled red beets with white balsamic dressing.

HARVEST

$10.75

Arugula, spinach, romaine hearts, cranberry, orange, walnut, with white balsamic dressing.

RED BEET

$10.75

Romaine, arugula, spinach, pickled red beets with white balsamic dressing.

PROTEIN PLATE

Your choice BBQ, Au Jus or plain. Served with your choice of one side

BEEF BRISKET

$8.25

ROAST BEEF

$8.00

PORK

$7.75

CHICKEN

$8.25

PORK BELLY

$7.50

TURKEY

$7.75

CORNED BEEF

$7.75

PASTRAMI

$8.00

SHRIMP SALAD

$7.50

SALMON

$10.50

ITALIAN MEATBALLS (2)

$9.50

KIDS MENU

FLUFFER NUTTER

$3.75

Jif Natural peanut butter & marshmallow on the split-top bun.

PBJ

$3.25

Jif Natural peanut butter with fruit spread on the split-top bun.

KIDS HAM & CHEESE

$4.00

Ham with provolone on the split-top bun.

SIDES

COLE SLAW

$2.70

SAUERKRAUT

$2.90

BREAD & BUTTER PICKLES W/ONIONS

$2.90

CHIPS

$2.00

PASTA SALAD

$3.00

EXTRAS

BAKED BEANS W/PORK BELLY & BRISKET

$5.00

PICKLED EGG

$1.90

FRESH CUT FRENCH FRIES

$4.50

SOUPS

CHICKEN CORN W/VEGETABLE

$4.75

OLD BAY SHRIMP CHOWDER

$5.75

DESSERTS

ASSORTMENT OF SWEET SAM'S

$2.50

CHOC CHIP COOKIE

$2.50

OATMEAL RAISING COOKIE

$2.50

MILKSHAKES

CHOCOLATE

$5.00

VANILLA

$5.00

COLD BREW MILKSHAKE

$4.75

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.50

UNSWEETENED ICE TEA

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

COLD BREW ICE COFFEE

$3.00

HOT COFFEE

$2.50

SPARKLING WATER

$2.50

SNAPPLE

$3.00

CHIPS

LIGHTLY SALTED CHIPS

$2.00

BARBEQUE CHIPS

$2.00

HOT HABANERO MAMA CHIPS

$2.00

OTHER CHIPS

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

All menu items are 100% preservative-free and locally sourced. All our meats are prepared in-house sourced from Pennsylvania producers.

Website

Location

3499 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Quechua's Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
3433a Simpson Ferry Road Hampden Township, PA 17011
View restaurantnext
Fusion Fire (Permanently Closed unless we change our mind AGAIN :)
orange starNo Reviews
3421 Simpson Ferry Road Camp Hill, PA 17011
View restaurantnext
Cork and Fork Osteria - 4434 Carlisle Pike
orange starNo Reviews
4434 Carlisle Pike Hampden Township, PA 17011
View restaurantnext
The Watershed Pub
orange star4.5 • 106
2129 Market St. Camp Hill, PA 17011
View restaurantnext
THE PIZZA GRILLE
orange starNo Reviews
3817 Gettysburg Rd CAMP HILL, PA 17011
View restaurantnext
Redd's Smokehouse (Mechanicsburg) - 4890
orange star4.0 • 5
4890 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Camp Hill

Simply Turkey & More - Camp Hill
orange star4.5 • 405
32 Erford Rd Camp Hill, PA 17011
View restaurantnext
The Watershed Pub
orange star4.5 • 106
2129 Market St. Camp Hill, PA 17011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Camp Hill
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Gettysburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston