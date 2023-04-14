Main picView gallery

Sandwichqueen llc 752 W GARFIELD BLVD

752 W GARFIELD BLVD

Chicago, IL 60609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sandwiches

BBQ Ranch Chicken

$10.99

Fried chicken BBQ sauce , racnh, red onions

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Fried chicken , Buffalo sauce , blue cheese, LT

Fried catfish

$14.99

Filet, Mayon, cheese , Lt

Shrimp po Boy

$13.99

Fried shrimp, cheese , chipole mayo, LT

Jerk chicken philly

$12.99

Grilled chicken , cheese, onions , peppers, mayo, LT

Cheese steak philly

$10.99

Steak , cheese , onions , green pepper, mayo, Lt

Salmon Philly

$13.99

Salmon on Pita

$13.99

jerk chicken monte cristo

$13.99

fish sandwich

$5.99

Tacos

Jerk Chicken tacos

$10.99

Salmon tacos

$15.99

Shrimp tacos

$14.99

Chicken tacos

$10.99

Ground Turkey tacos

$10.99

steak taco

$11.99

Vegan

Vegan Philly

$14.99

Vegan Philly on Pita

$14.99

Vegan Panini

$15.99

Vegan Taco

$13.99

Burgers

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Burger

$10.99

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Plant-Based Impossible

$14.99

Steak burger

$10.99

Salads

Strawberry Spinach salad

$14.99

Crispy Chicken salad

$14.99

Jerk Chicken salad

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken salad

$13.99

Salmon

$14.99

Shrimp salad

$14.99

Pasta Bowls

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Salmon Alfredo

$14.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Veggie Alfredo

$11.99

Extra Chicken

$5.00

Extra Salmon

$6.00

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Sub

$8.99

Corned Beef

$12.99

Tuna on a Croissant

$7.99

Chicken Salad on a Croissant

$7.99

sq grinder

$13.99

Breakfast

Sausage Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Plant Based Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

French Toast Sandwich

$10.99

Breakfast Plate

$10.99

Wings

Flavors: Lemon Pepper Honey BBQ Buffalo Habanero Mango Teryiaki Sweet & Spicy Asian Hennessey Glazed

6 piece wings

$10.99

12 piece wings

$15.99

20 piece wings

$21.99

3 whole wings w fries

$4.99

Lemonade

Strawberry 16 oz

$3.50

Mango 16 oz

$3.50

Peach 16 oz

$3.50

Passion Fruit 16 oz

$3.50

Dragonberry 16 oz

$3.50

Green Apple 16 oz

$3.50

Blue Raspberry 16 oz

$3.50

Grape 16 oz

$3.50

Pineapple 16 oz

$3.50

Tropical Berry 16 oz

$3.50

Star 16oz

$3.50

Original 16oz

$3.50

Fruit punch 16oz

$3.50

Mango 32 oz

$6.99

Strawberry 32 oz

$6.99

Green Apple 32 oz

$6.99

Peach 32 oz

$6.99

Passion Fruit 32 oz

$6.99

Dragonberry 32 oz

$6.99

Grape 32 oz

$6.99

Blue Raspberry 32 oz

$6.99

Pineapple 32 oz

$6.99

***Gallons

$15.00

Tropical Berry 32 oz

$6.99

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Soup of Day

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Tuna cup w/ crackers

$6.00

Chicken Salad cup w/ crackers

$5.00

Jerk Loaded Potato

$10.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Salmon Taco

$5.00

Taco

$4.00

Stir Fry Bowl

$10.99

Cookies

$1.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00

broccoli

$2.50

mozzeralla sticks

$8.99

Drinks

Bottle water

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Orange juice

$2.00

Sweet tea

$2.00

Obama tea

$2.00

CBD Infused Alkaline Water

$5.00

Coffee

$2.00

Fruit smoothies

$5.00

Extra Protein

Shrimp

$6.00

Salmon

$6.00

Chicken

$5.00

Turkey burger

$5.00

steak

$5.00

honey turkey

$2.00

corned beef

$3.50

Egg rolls

Philly CheeseSteak

$10.99

Chicken

$10.99

Salmon

$10.99

Shrimp

$10.99

Jerk Chicken

$10.99

Buffalo salmon

$10.99

Veggie

$10.99

Dinners

Catfish Dinner

$13.99

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Salmon Wrap

$12.99

Shrimp Wrap

$12.99

Extra

Ranch

$0.50

Soy sauce

$0.50

Chipotle mayo

$0.50

BBQ sauce

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.50

Alfredo

$1.00

Jerk sauce

$0.50

nacho cheese

$2.00

jerk sauce

$0.75

Nachos

Jerk chicken fries

$10.99

Cheese fries

$10.99

Steak cheese fries

$10.99

Shrimp cheese fries

$12.99

Jerk chicken nachos

$10.99

Steak nacho

$10.99

Shrimp nachos

$10.99

Regular nachos

$5.99

Salmon nachos

$13.99

Lunch Specials

Combo Meal

$13.99

Lunch box

$13.99

Tenders

6pc

$10.99

12pc

$15.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

752 W GARFIELD BLVD, Chicago, IL 60609

Directions

