Sandy Buns Oceanfront on Laskin
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh gourmet Buns and Swirlwiches. Great for breakfast, lunch or dessert!
Location
348 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
