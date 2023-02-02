Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sandy Buns Oceanfront on Laskin

review star

No reviews yet

348 Laskin Road

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BYO Buns

Build Your Own Bun

Build Your Own Bun

$7.00
Build Your Own Sticky Bun

Build Your Own Sticky Bun

$7.00
Build Your Own Cinimini

Build Your Own Cinimini

$5.00

Signatures Buns

Classic Cinnamon Bun

Classic Cinnamon Bun

$5.00

Our freshly made classic dough is rolled with cinnamon and baked to perfection topped with cream cheese frosting.

Cinimini Bun

Cinimini Bun

$3.00

Exactly like our classic bun rolled and filled with cinnamon then baked to perfection and topped with cream cheese frosting. Just MINI version.

Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$5.00

The signature dough rolled with cinnamon and baked with a gooey blend of butter and molasses.

Sticky Bun With Pecans

Sticky Bun With Pecans

$5.00

The signature dough rolled with cinnamon and baked with a gooey blend of butter and molasses.

Build a Half Swirlwiches

Half Breakfast Swirlwich

$5.00

Our Classic Cinnamon Bun or Bacon&Cinnamon Swirlwhichwith your choice of Breakfastmeats, eggs and cheese

Half Savory Lunch Swirlwich

$6.00

Our twist on boring sandwiches, Savory Swirlwicheswith your choice of "breads", deli meat, cheese, veggies, spreads and sauces, toasted to perfection

Build a Swirlwiches

Breakfast Swirlwich

$10.00

Our Classic Cinnamon Bun or Bacon&Cinnamon Swirlwhichwith your choice of Breakfastmeats, eggs and cheese

Savory Lunch Swirlwich

$12.00

Our twist on boring sandwiches, Savory Swirlwicheswith your choice of "breads", deli meat, cheese, veggies, spreads and sauces, toasted to perfection

Signature Swirlwiches

Pesto Italiano Swirlwich

Pesto Italiano Swirlwich

$14.00

Pesto Swirlwich with Ham, Turkey, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Pesto Mayo, Oil&Vinegar, ItalianHerbs, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions

Carolina Sweet Heat Swirlwich

Carolina Sweet Heat Swirlwich

$13.00

Italian Herb Swirlwich with Grilled Chicken Strips, Sweat Heat Sauce, Bacon, PepperJack Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions

Chix Beach Club Swirlwich

Chix Beach Club Swirlwich

$13.00

Pesto Swirlwichwith Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Old Bay seasoning, Creamy Ranch, Lettuce,&Tomato

Classic BLT Swirlwich

Classic BLT Swirlwich

$10.00

Italian Herb Swirlwich with Bacon, Regular Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato

Vegan Tuna Salad

Vegan Tuna Salad

$10.00

Half Pesto Italiano Swirlwich

$7.00

Pesto Swirlwich with Ham, Turkey, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Pesto Mayo, Oil&Vinegar, ItalianHerbs, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions

Half Carolina Sweet Heat Swirlwich

$6.50

Italian Herb Swirlwich with Grilled Chicken Strips, Sweat Heat Sauce, Bacon, PepperJack Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions

Half Chix Beach Club Swirlwich

$6.50

Pesto Swirlwichwith Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Old Bay seasoning, Creamy Ranch, Lettuce,&Tomato

Half Classic BLT Swirlwich

$5.00

Italian Herb Swirlwich with Bacon, Regular Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato

Half Vegan Tuna Salad

$5.00

Beach Boxes

4 ct Classic Buns Beach Box

4 ct Classic Buns Beach Box

$18.00

Comes with classic buns topped with cream cheese icing

6 ct Classic Buns Beach Box

$28.00

Comes with classic buns topped with cream cheese icing

8 ct Classic Buns Beach Box

$38.00

Comes with classic buns topped with cream cheese icing

4 ct Sticky Buns Beach Box

$18.00

Comes with sticky buns

6 ct Sticky Buns Beach Box

$28.00

Comes with sticky buns

8 ct Sticky Buns Beach Box

$38.00

Comes with sticky buns

4 ct Sticky Buns Beach Box (W/ Pecans)

$18.00

Comes with sticky buns

6 ct Sticky Buns Beach Box (W/ Pecans)

$28.00

Comes with sticky buns

8 ct Sticky Buns Beach Box (W/ Pecans)

$38.00

Comes with sticky buns

6 ct Classic Cinimini Beach Box

Comes with classic buns topped with cream cheese icing

12 ct Classic Cinimini Beach Box

Comes with classic buns topped with cream cheese icing

4 ct BYO Buns Beach Box

Comes with classic buns topped with cream cheese icing

6 ct BYO Buns Beach Box

Comes with classic buns topped with cream cheese icing

8 ct BYO Buns Beach Box

Comes with classic buns topped with cream cheese icing

Family Beach Boxes

4 ct Classic Buns Family Box

$30.00

Comes with classic buns topped with cream cheese icing, large bag of Sandy chicks, and half gallon or sweet tea or coffee

6 ct Classic Buns Family Box

$40.00

Comes with classic buns topped with cream cheese icing, large bag of Sandy chicks, and half gallon or sweet tea or coffee

8 ct Classic Buns Family Box

$50.00

Comes with classic buns topped with cream cheese icing, large bag of Sandy chicks, and half gallon or sweet tea or coffee

4 ct Sticky Buns Family Box

$30.00

Comes with sticky buns, large bag of Sandy chicks, and half gallon or sweet tea or coffee

6 ct Sticky Buns Family Box

$40.00

Comes with sticky buns, large bag of Sandy chicks, and half gallon or sweet tea or coffee

8 ct Sticky Buns Family Box

$50.00

Comes with sticky buns, large bag of Sandy chicks, and half gallon or sweet tea or coffee

4 ct Sticky Buns Family Box (W/ Pecans)

$30.00

Comes with sticky buns, large bag of Sandy chicks, and half gallon or sweet tea or coffee

6 ct Sticky Buns Family Box (W/ Pecans)

$40.00

Comes with sticky buns, large bag of Sandy chicks, and half gallon or sweet tea or coffee

8 ct Sticky Buns Family Box (w/ Pecans)

$50.00

Comes with sticky buns, large bag of Sandy chicks, and half gallon or sweet tea or coffee

Beverages

Rain Water

$2.24

Cactus Water

$2.99

Mad Kombucha

$3.99

Boyland Soda

$2.25

Coffee

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.00+

Flavored Tea

$2.00+

Orange Juice

$1.25

Grab & Go

Carolina Kettle chips- Jalapeno Queso Chips

$2.50

Carolina Kettle chips- Rosemary Garlic

$2.50

Carolina Kettle chips- Sweet Potato Kettle

$2.50

Carolina Kettle chips- Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar

$2.50

Carolina Kettle chips- Down East BBQ

$2.50

Carolina Kettle chips- Sea Salt

$2.50

Carolina Kettle chips- Dill Pickle

$2.50

Sandy Chicks - Small

$3.00

Sandy Chicks - Large

$5.00

Tuna Salad 4oz

$2.50

Tuna Salad 12oz

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh gourmet Buns and Swirlwiches. Great for breakfast, lunch or dessert!

Location

348 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Elevenses Fresh Table & Bar - 328 Laskin Road
orange starNo Reviews
328 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Duck Dive Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
404 LASKIN ROAD Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Atlantic
orange star4.6 • 1,635
3004 Pacific Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,667
2914 Pacific Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Tempt Restaurant and Lounge - Take -Out Curbside Pick-Up - Tuesday thru Friday 4-8 PM
orange starNo Reviews
500 Pinewood Square Virgina Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Nick's Restaurant -
orange starNo Reviews
508 Laskin Rd Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach

Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Egg Bistro
orange star4.6 • 2,984
2129 General Booth Blvd Virgina Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
orange star4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
19 Italian Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,173
209 19th Street Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
orange star4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Aberdeen Barn
orange star4.1 • 1,915
5805 Northampton Blvd Virginia beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Virginia Beach
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston