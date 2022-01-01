Sandy Butte Bistro imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Sandy Butte Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

31 Early Winters Dr,

Mazama, WA 98833

Beer

Rotating Tap

$6.00

IPA TAP

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.50

Icicle Brewing Bootjack IPA

$6.50

Blue Moon Belgian White

$6.50

Hop Valley Citrus Mistress IPA

$6.50

Alaska Amber

$6.50

Icicle Dark Persuasion Porter

$6.50

Daytrip CBD Infused Sparkling Water

$6.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.50

House Wine

Disastrous By Nature Rose

$13.00+

Canoe Ridge Expedition Pinot Gris

$9.00+

Columbia Valley Chardonnay

$12.00+

Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut

$12.00+

Erath Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Red Blend

$13.00+

Columbia Crest Grand Estates Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00+

NA Beverages

Milk

$1.75+

Chocolate Milk

$1.75+

Simply Raspberry Lemonade

$2.25+

Soda

$3.00

Perrier Water

$4.00

Humm Kombucha

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.50

Kids Roy Rogers

$2.50

Kids Italian Soda

$2.50

Kids Soda

$1.75

Fees

Non-Alcoholic Service

$3.00

Bar Set Up Fee

$120.00

Hourly Bartender (Beer & Wine)

$25.00

Cake Cutting

$3.50

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Craft Cocktails and comfort food!

Location

31 Early Winters Dr,, Mazama, WA 98833

Directions

