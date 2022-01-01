- Home
- /
- Mazama
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Sandy Butte Bistro
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandy Butte Bistro
No reviews yet
31 Early Winters Dr,
Mazama, WA 98833
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beer
House Wine
Fees
Beer
Wine
Cocktails
Classic Negroni
$12.00
1oz Plymouth Gin 1oz Sweet Vermouth 1oz Campari Stir and serve in martini or on ice in bucket.
The Paper Plane
$12.00
3/4oz Bulliet Rye 3/4oz Aperol 3/4oz Amara Nardini 3/4oz Fresh Lemon Shake and serve in Martini glass with lemon zest and paper plane
Tequila Corpse Reviver
$12.00
The Bees Knees
$12.00
2oz Aviation Gin 1oz Honey Syrup 1oz Fresh Lemon Shake and serve in Martini Glass
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$12.00
Penicillan
$12.00
1 3/4oz Johnnie Walker 1oz Lemon 1oz Ginger honey syrup 1/4oz Laiphroaig Shake all ingredients except Laiphoaig. Serve in bucket and float Laphroiag on the top of drink then garnish with lemon
Vodka (Copy)
Gin (Copy)
Well Gin
$6.00
Aviation
$10.50
Tanqueray
$9.00
Sipsmith Gin
$7.50
Boodles London Dry
$7.00
Anchor Old Tom
$14.50
DBL Well Gin
$12.00
DBL Anchor Old Tom
$29.00
DBL Aviation
$21.00
DBL Bombay Sapphire
$18.00
DBL Bombay Sapphire East
$18.00
DBL Boodles London Dry
$14.00
DBL Magellan
$23.00
DBL Nolet's
$33.00
DBL Tanqueray
$18.00
DBL Tanqueray Rangpur
$18.00
Rum (Copy)
Well Rum
$6.00
Angostura 1919
$16.00
Appleton Estate 12 yr
$14.00
El Dorado 12 yr
$16.00
Gosling 151
$9.25
Havana Club Anejo Blanco
$8.00
Kraken
$7.00
Pampero Aniversario Reserva Rum
$11.50
DBL Well Rum
$12.00
DBL Angostura 1919
$32.00
DBL Appleton Estate 12 yr
$28.00
DBL Bacardi 8
$17.00
DBL El Dorado 12 yr
$32.00
DBL El Dorado 15 yr
$44.00
DBL Gosling 151
$18.50
DBL Havana Club Anejo Blanco
$16.00
DBL Kraken
$14.00
DBL Pampero Aniversario Reserva Rum
$23.00
DBL Pyrat XO Rerve
$19.00
DBL Ron Zacapa 23 yr Solera
$31.00
Tequila (Copy)
Well Tequila
$6.00
Patron Reposado
$20.00
1800 Anejo
$11.50
Codigo 1530 Rosa
$33.50
Capel Pisco
$8.00
Claze Azul Anejo
$179.00
DBL Well Tequila
$12.00
DBL 1800 Anejo
$23.00
DBL Capel Pisco
$16.00
DBL Claze Azul Anejo
$358.00
DBL Claze Azul Mezcal
$184.00
DBL Claze Azul Reposado
$98.00
DBL Codigo 1530 Rosa
$67.00
DBL Patron Anejo
$42.00
DBL Patron Reposado
$40.00
DBL Patron Silver
$38.00
DBL Sauza Hornitos Anejo
$25.00
DBL Sauza Hornitos Black Barrel
$25.00
DBL Sombra Mezcal
$26.00
Whiskey & Bourbon (Copy)
Well Whiskey
$6.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$11.00
Bulleit Rye
$11.00
Maker's Mark Bourbon
$11.00
Sudden Wisdom Rye
$21.00
Slow & Low Rye
$9.25
Maker's 46
$14.50
Elijah Craig
$13.00
Elijah Craig Rye
$13.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$12.00
DBL Bainbridge Yama Japanse-Style Whiskey
$153.00
DBL Baker's 7yr Bourbon
$41.00
DBL Barterhouse Bourbon
$88.00
DBL Basil Hayden's Rye
$34.00
DBL Bib & Tucker Bourbon
$38.00
DBL Bulleit 10 yr Bourbon
$30.00
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
$22.00
DBL Bulleit Rye
$22.00
DBL Easy Rider Kentucky Straight
$16.00
DBL George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey
$16.00
DBL Hibiki 21yr Japanese Whiskey
$222.00
DBL Knob Creek Bourbon
$38.00
DBL Knob Creek Rye
$38.00
DBL Maker's 46
$29.00
DBL Maker's Mark Bourbon
$22.00
DBL McCathy's Oregon Whiskey
$38.00
DBL Nikka Barrel Japanese Whiskey
$34.00
DBL Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 23 yr Bourbon
$131.00
DBL Pendleton 1910 Rye
$24.00
DBL Pendleton Canadian Whiskey
$18.00
DBL Pendleton Midnight Canadian Whiskey
$22.00
DBL Redemption Rye
$20.00
DBL Ridgemont Reserve 1792 Bourbon
$24.00
DBL Sudden Wisdom Rye
$42.00
DBL Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey
$25.00
DBL Temperance American Whiskey
$41.00
DBL Wild Turkey Decades Bourbon
$92.00
DBL Yamazaki 18 yr Japanese Whiskey
$234.00
Scotch, Irish Whiskey & Japanese Whiskey (Copy)
Well Scotch
$6.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$10.00
Laphroaig Quarter Cask Scotch
$30.00
Laphroaig 10 yr Scotch
$25.00
Glenlivet 12 yr Scotch
$23.00
Glenlivet 14 yr Scotch
$20.00
Glenlivet 15 yr Single Malt Scotch
$27.00
Johnnie Walker Red Scotch
$11.00
Yamazaki 18 yr Japanese Whiskey
$117.00
Hibiki 21yr Japanese Whiskey
$111.00
DBL Well Scotch
$12.00
DBL Auchentoshan Single Malt Scotch
$61.00
DBL Bowmore 12 yr Irish Whiskey
$46.00
DBL Bowmore 15 yr Irish Whiskey
$66.00
DBL Dalmore 12 yr Scotch
$44.00
DBL Glenlivet 12 yr Scotch
$28.50
DBL Glenlivet 15 yr Single Malt Scotch
$41.00
DBL Jameson Caskmates
$20.00
DBL Jameson Irish Whiskey
$20.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Black Scotch
$28.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Red Scotch
$22.00
DBL Laphroaig 10 yr Scotch
$50.00
DBL Laphroaig Quarter Cask Scotch
$60.00
DBL Lismore Single Malt Scotch
$23.00
DBL Shackleton Blended Scotch
$30.50
Cordials & Liqueurs (Copy)
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our Craft Cocktails and comfort food!
Location
31 Early Winters Dr,, Mazama, WA 98833
Gallery
More near Mazama
Leavenworth
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Snohomish
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Marysville
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Stanwood
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Bow
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.