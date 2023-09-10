Food

Smash Burgers

Rose City Smash

Rose City Smash

$8.00+

House Ground Beef, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Shaved Onion on Soft Bun

BLT Smash

BLT Smash

$9.00+

House Ground Beef, LM Bacon, American Cheese, Tomato, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Shaved Onion on Soft Bun

Holy Smokes Smash

Holy Smokes Smash

$10.00+

House Ground Beef and Smoked Brisket Patty, Fries, Pimento Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Shaved Onion on Soft Bun

DAILY SPECIAL - Chili Burger

$10.00+

Single or Double Beef Patty topped with Housemade Beef Chili, American Cheese, Mustard, Chopped Onions and Giardiniera. Get it while it's hot!

Hot Sandos

K-Town Hero

K-Town Hero

$14.00

Braised Pork Shoulder, Pickled Jalapenos, Fried Onions, Korean Gochujang Sauce, Lettuce on Banh Mi Bun

The SS Adamant ^

The SS Adamant ^

$13.00

Tuna Salad on Toasted Sourdough with Sliced Tomato & Melted Cheddar Cheese ^

The Peewee

The Peewee

$14.00

House Smoked Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Giardiniera, Toasted Rye

Crusty Bird

Crusty Bird

$13.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Red Sauce, Provolone, Roasted Onion & Calabrian Chile on Toasted Hoagie

High On The Hog

High On The Hog

$13.00

Shaved Roasted Pork Loin, Romesco, Arugula, Roasted Broccolini, Pickled Red Onions on Toasted Roll

Cold Sandos

Italian Necktie ^

Italian Necktie ^

$13.00

Chopped Ham, Capicola, Beef Salami, Provolone, Shaved Iceberg, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Mayo, Vinaigrette On a Hoagie Roll ^ NO MODIFICATIONS AVAILABLE

La Luna

La Luna

$12.00

Roasted Turkey, LM Bacon, Cheddar, Arugula, Red Onion, Smoked Apple Butter on Griddled Bun ^

Amalfi Bounty

Amalfi Bounty

$13.00

Roasted Marinated Vegetables, Provolone, Romesco, Lettuce, Onion, Giardiniera, Aioli on Hoagie Roll ^ (V/VG)

Salads

Choose from our House Salad or have select sandwiches made as a salad. These items are marked with a ^
House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Sides & Dessert

Battered Fries

$5.00
Creamy Slaw

Creamy Slaw

$3.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00

Bag o' Chips

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Extras

NA Bevs

Draft Soda

$2.50

Cock n' Bull Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Bottle of Coke

$3.50

Can of Sprite

$2.00

Can of Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Can of Diet Coke

$2.00

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$3.00

Alcohol

Beer

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00
Maui POG Hard Seltzer

Maui POG Hard Seltzer

$6.00

NA Beer

$6.00