Sandy-O's 10505 NE Sandy Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your neighborhood Burger, Sandwich and Sub joint. Casual, fast and delicious. Everything is made in house - we grind our own beef, smoke and cure our own meats, make all of our own sauces. Open 7 days/week for dine in and take out. Come in, enjoy a draft beer or cocktail with your sandwich, or take it with you!
Location
10505 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Von Ebert Brewing Pizzeria and Taproom
No Reviews
10111 NE Cascades Pkwy Portland, OR 97220
View restaurant
Flying Elephants at PDX, Ste. 2386 - 7000 NE Airport Way
No Reviews
Portland International Airport, 7000 NE Airport Way Portland, OR 97218
View restaurant