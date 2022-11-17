Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids

88 Reviews

$$

822 Ottawa Avenue Northwest

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger

Thanksgiving

SPBH Traditional Thanksgiving Feast (Cooked Turkey)

SPBH Traditional Thanksgiving Feast (Cooked Turkey)

$319.00

12 to 14lb Brined & Roasted Turkey Mashed Potatoes Sweet Potato Casserole Green Bean Casserole Dinner Rolls Traditional Stuffing Fresh Cranberry Sauce House Made Turkey Gravy Pumpkin Roll w/ Pumpkin Mousse

SPBH Traditional Thanksgiving Feast (Brined Raw Turkey)

SPBH Traditional Thanksgiving Feast (Brined Raw Turkey)

$269.00

12 to 14lb Brined Raw Turkey Mashed Potatoes Sweet Potato Casserole Green Bean Casserole Dinner Rolls Traditional Stuffing Fresh Cranberry Sauce House Made Turkey Gravy Pumpkin Roll w/ Pumpkin Mousse

Traditional Stuffing

Traditional Stuffing

Green Bean Casserole

Green Bean Casserole

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole

Cranberry Sauce (1 Pint)

Cranberry Sauce (1 Pint)

$8.00
Gravy (1 Pint)

Gravy (1 Pint)

$9.00
Rolls (1 Dozen)

Rolls (1 Dozen)

$8.00
Pumpkin Roll w/ Pumpkin Mousse

Pumpkin Roll w/ Pumpkin Mousse

$24.00
Flourless Chocolate Torte w/ Cranberry Sauce

Flourless Chocolate Torte w/ Cranberry Sauce

$45.00
Lucas & Lewellen Viognier

Lucas & Lewellen Viognier

$22.00
Head High Pinot Noir

Head High Pinot Noir

$24.00

Small Plates

Pierogie

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

Calamari Steak Fries

$14.00

Smoked Fish Pate

$14.00

Chips N Dip

$7.00

Soup & Salad

Cioppino

$20.00

Classic Caesar

$6.00+

Pomegrante Salad

$12.00

SPBH Wedge

$6.00+

Seafood Chowder Lrg

$9.00

Seafood Chowder Small

$6.00

Handhelds

Classic Burger

$16.00

Black and Blue Burger

$17.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

The Wrap

$14.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Pub Burger

$18.00

Steak

Steak and Frites

$30.00

Large Plates

Salmon

$26.00

Small Beach House Mussels

$13.00

Large Beach House Mussels

$19.00

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Buddha Bowl

$18.00

Tuna Tacos

$20.00

Sides

Side Veg

$5.00

Side Baguette

$2.00

Fries Side

$5.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kid Burger

$13.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Desserts

Chef's Choice Dessert

$9.00

Weekly Features

Smoked Duck Breast

$36.00

Chicken Parm

$24.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$30.00

Arracini

$15.00

Walleye

$35.00

Pizza Rolls

$10.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Wine

Gls Treana Cabernet

$15.00

Gls Eguia Tempranillo

$9.00

Gls Rubus Zinfandel

$10.00

Gls Gen 5 Caberbnet

$7.00

Gls La Madrid Cab Franc

$15.00

Gen 5 Zinfandel

$7.00

Gls BCD Chento Malbec

$14.00

Gls Matthew Fritz Pinot Noir

$13.00Out of stock

Btl Treana Cabernet

$58.00

Btl Serbal Malbec

$34.00

Btl Decoy Pinot Noir

$58.00

Btl Eguia Tempranillo

$34.00

Btl Rubus Zinfandel

$38.00

Btl Gen 5 Cabernet

$30.00

Btl La Madrid Cab Franc

$45.00

Btl BCD Chento Malbec

$42.00

Btl Matt Fritz Pinot Noir

$39.00Out of stock

Gls Le Versant Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Gls Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Gls Raeburn Chardonnay

$14.00

Gls Morgadio Albarino

$11.00

Gls Gen 5 Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Gls Gen 5 Chardonnay

$8.00

Gls Riff Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Gls Bowers Harbor Reisling

$12.00

Gls Picpol de Pinet

$9.00

Gls Anko Torrontes

$11.00

Gls Acrobat

$10.00

Gls Vhino Verde

$9.00

Gls Carrel Jongieux Blanc

$12.00

Gls Saint Lannes

$9.00

Gls Vino Moscato

$10.00

Btl Le Versant Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Btl Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

$49.00

Btl Raeburn Chardonnay

$49.00

Btl Morgadio Albarino

$32.00

Btl Gen 5 Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Btl Riff Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Btl Bowers Harbor Med

$30.00

Btl Rueda Verdejo

$32.00

Btl Gen 5 Chardonnay

$30.00

Btl Picpol de Pinet

$34.00

Btl Anko Torrontes

$32.00

Btl Jongieux Carrell

$42.00

Btl Vino Mosato

$38.00

Btl Vino Verde

$32.00

Btl Acrobat Pinot Gris

$38.00

Gls Ameztoi Rubentis

$15.00

Gls La Playa Rose

$7.00

Gls Zolo Rose

$5.00

Gls Grenache Gris

$10.00

Gls Los Dos

$12.00

GLs Saint Guilhem

$13.00

Forth Rose

$15.00

ameztoi

$58.00

Grenache Gris

$38.00

Zolo

$34.00

Los Dos

$40.00

St. Guilhem

$38.00

Btl Forth Rose

$50.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Gls Brut 1312

$9.00

Mawby

$11.00

Btl Mawby

$42.00

Brut 1312

$32.00

Langlois

$45.00

Cava Brut

$28.00

Specialty NA

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Na G&T

$5.00

Colombe

$5.00

Pelligrino

$4.00

NA Beverages (Cooler)

$4.00

Spritz Tea

$4.00

Thirst Mutilator

$4.00

Leitz sparkling

$8.00

Leitz Reisling

$32.00

Leitz Pinot

$45.00

Mango

$6.00

Pear

$6.00

Untitled Mango sour

$6.00

Untitled Citra Session

$6.00

Untitled W. Coast IPA

$6.00

Soda/Water

Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Lemon Lime

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Critically acclaimed fine dining, prime burgers and fresh seafood in a truly "beach house' atmosphere -connected to StreetEats food truck court

Location

822 Ottawa Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

