American
Salad
Burgers

Sandy McGee's Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

314 Morton Street

Richmond, TX 77469

Order Again

Popular Items

City Secretary
Ann's Plate
Broccoli Cheese

For Starters

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

House-Made - served with fresh tortilla chips

Chips & Queso

$9.00
Southwest Chicken Nachos

Southwest Chicken Nachos

$16.00

HUGE! Fresh tortilla chips piled high with cheddar, Monterrey jack, queso, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo - topped with diced avocado and tequila-lime marinated grilled chicken

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Our blend of creamy spinach, artichoke hearts, and cheese. Served with fresh tortilla chips, sour cream, and picante

Miniature Canapés

Miniature Canapés

$12.00

Bite-sized tastings of our chicken salad, egg salad, and pimento cheese on wheat rounds

Local Combos

Ann's Plate

Ann's Plate

$14.50

Our most popular combo! Scoop of chicken salad, small fruit salad, cup of soup

Jan's Plate

$15.00

Scoop of chicken salad, small fruit salad, spinach salad

City Secretary

City Secretary

$16.00

Half sandwich of your choice, small salad, cup of soup

Miller's Choice

Miller's Choice

$16.00

Half of our amazing Max Out sandwich, small fruit salad, cup of soup

Quiche Plate

$16.00

Slice of house-made quiche, small fruit salad, cup of soup

Duet

$13.00

Half regular sandwich (or scoop/quiche), plus a small salad OR cup of soup

Trio

$17.00

Select 3 from our scoops, small salads, and a cup of soup

Cinco

$18.00

A little bit of everything! Petite servings of our spinach, fruit, and pasta salads, one scoop, and a cup of soup

Mike's Plate

$19.00

Hungry? Whole sandwich of your choice, small fruit salad, and a bowl of soup

Canapés and a Cup (GF)

$16.00

Six (2-bite) tastings of chicken salad, egg salad, and pimento cheese on cucumber rounds with a cup of soup. Gluten Free with Tortilla Soup or Chilled Avocado

Legendary Soups

Broccoli Cheese

Broccoli Cheese

$6.00+

What we're known for! Check the Large To-Go Menu for bigger sizes

Chicken Tortilla

Chicken Tortilla

$6.00+

Fresh chicken breast, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and Mexican spices. Topped with diced avocado, jack cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.

Crab Corn Chowder

Crab Corn Chowder

$7.00+

Seasonal. Corn chowder with fresh lump crabmeat. Topped with green onions and crispy tortilla strips.

Chilled Avocado

$6.00+Out of stock

Seasonal. Creamy avocado and tomatillo soup. Served chilled and topped with fresh pico de gallo and crispy tortilla strips.

Fresh Salads

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$8.00+

Seasonal fruit cut fresh to order. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing.

Spinach Salad

$8.00+

Fresh baby spinach leaves, mushrooms, red onion, Swiss cheese, parmesan. Dressed in Max's signature Honey Mustard Vinaigrette. Please specify if you want an alternate dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00+

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrots, radish, bell peppers, cucumbers, cheddar cheese - your choice of dressing.

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$8.00+

Cavatappi pasta, fresh veggies, bell peppers, cheddar cheese - in a creamy Italian dressing.

Sandwiches & Scoops

Large scoops served on lettuce. Whole Sandwiches served on Wheat Berry bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo - unless otherwise noted. Comes with chips and a pickle. Substitute chips for side, soup, or salad for a small additional charge.

Chicken Salad Scoop

$9.00

House Favorite! Chicken breast tossed with mayo, celery, pickle relish, and lemon zest. Bulk sizes available in Large To-Go Menu.

Tuna Salad Scoop

$9.00

Egg Salad Scoop

$9.00

3-Cheese Pimento Scoop

$9.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on wheat berry bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on toasted wheat berry bread. Comes with chips and a pickle spear.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on toasted sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle spear.

3-Cheese Pimento Sandwich

$9.00

Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on toasted wheat berry bread. Comes with chips and a pickle spear.

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on wheat berry bread. Comes with chips and a pickle spear.

Ham Sandwich

$9.00

Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on wheat berry bread. Comes with chips and a pickle spear.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on wheat berry bread. Comes with chips and a pickle spear.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.00

Our famous chicken salad on a warm croissant with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocado slices.

Club Croissant

$11.00

Turkey, bacon, and Swiss served on a warm croissant with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

6th Street Sandwich

6th Street Sandwich

$11.00

Our Deluxe Sandwich! Your choice of meat with avocado, alfalfa sprouts, spinach leaves, swiss, cheddar, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on wheat berry bread.

Max-Out Sandwich

Max-Out Sandwich

$11.00

Incredible! oven-roasted turkey, melted swiss, mayo - packed with our spinach salad on wheat berry bread

Po' Boy

Po' Boy

$13.00

Turkey, ham, salami, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and chow chow on a toasted baguette.

French Dip

French Dip

$11.00

Medium-rare sirloin roast on a toasted baguette, served with horseradish cream and au jus for dipping.

BLT w/ Avocado

$11.00

The classic BLT with mayo and avocado slices, served on toasted wheat berry bread.

Quiche Slice

$9.00

Entrée Salads

Mr. B's Salad

Mr. B's Salad

$17.00

Large serving of our signature spinach salad, avocado slices and topped with creamy chicken salad or grilled chicken.

SW Grilled Chicken Salad

SW Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Large garden salad with black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado slices, tortilla strips, topped with marinated chicken breast. Your choice of dressing.

Cancun Salad

Cancun Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Large garden salad (no cheese), your choice of Fried or Grilled jumbo shrimp. Topped off with pico de gallo, avocado slices, and crispy tortilla strips. You choice of dressing.

Ashley's Chicken Cobb Salad

Ashley's Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.00

Large garden salad with bacon, egg salad scoops, red onions, crumbled blue cheese, avocado slices, and fried chicken tenders. Your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$17.00

Large garden salad topped with oven-roasted turkey, ham, cheddar, and swiss. Your choice of dressing.

From the Grill

Items from our griddle
BotM: Banh Mi

BotM: Banh Mi

$15.00Out of stock

September Burger of the Month! Banh Mi: Bulgogi-Marinated Ribeye, pickled carrots & daikon, fresh jalapeños, sliced cucumbers, cilantro, lettuce, and spicy mayo on a toasted baguette

Hamburger

Hamburger

$14.00

Hand-formed 1/2 lb Angus beef cooked the old-fashioned way on the griddle - served open-faced with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Choose 1 grill side.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Hand-formed 1/2 lb Angus beef cooked the old-fashioned way on the griddle - served open-faced with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Choose 1 grill side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Tequila-Lime marinated chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado slices - served open-faced on a toasted bun. Choose 1 grill side.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Roast beef, melted Swiss, griddled onions, peppers, and mushrooms served on a toasted baguette. Choose 1 grill side.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Slow-roasted, Mojo-marinated pork shoulder, sliced ham, pickles, mustard, and downtown sauce, pressed on the grill in a warm baguette

Cajun Shrimp Po' Boy

Cajun Shrimp Po' Boy

$17.00

Hand-battered jumbo shrimp served on a toasted baguette with pickles, onions, lettuce, and tomato. Tartar and cocktail sauce on the side. Choose 1 grill side.

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$18.50

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp - hand-battered or griddled on the flat-top. Served with tartar and cocktail sauce. Choose 2 grill sides.

Herb-Crusted Chicken Dinner

Herb-Crusted Chicken Dinner

$18.50

Parmesan and herb-crusted chicken breast topped with creamy leek sauce. Served with two grill sides.

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$15.50Out of stock

*August Burger of the Month* The Bistro Burger Hand-formed, 1/2 lb patty, melted brie, house-made bourbon bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and mayo on a toasted bun. Voila!

Grill Sides

French Fries

$4.75

Onion Rings

$4.75
Bulgogi Fries

Bulgogi Fries

$11.00Out of stock

** secret menu item ** limited time ** French Fries topped with bulgogi beef, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeños, pickled veggies, spicy mayo, sriracha, and a fried egg!

Confetti Rice

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.75

Brussels Sprouts

$6.75

Quiche Slice

$9.00

Croissant

$2.25

Single Chicken Strip

$1.75

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Extra Poppyseed

$0.25

Extra Bread Rounds

$0.50

For the Kids

Payton's Plate

$8.50

Half kid's sandwich (plain - turkey, ham, grilled cheese), cup of soup, AJ's cup

Mackenzie Plate

$8.50

Rolled ham, turkey, cheddar, and swiss, fruit salad

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.50

Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.50

A.J.'s Cup

$3.50

cup of strawberries served with powdered sugar

Regular Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Topo Chico (12oz)

$4.00Out of stock

Small Topo Chico (6.5oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Kid's Milk

$2.50

Bar Bites

Bacon Jam Steak Bites

Bacon Jam Steak Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Medium-rare beef tenderloin slices on toast with house-made bourbon bacon jam, topped with gorgonzola cream

Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$7.00Out of stock

Seasoned ground beef in a flaky pastry dough - topped with creamy cilantro dressing and pico de gallo.

Parmesan Chicken Bites

Parmesan Chicken Bites

$7.00Out of stock

Herb and parmesan-crusted chicken breast pieces - served with peanut sauce for dipping.

Chimichurri Bar Steak

Chimichurri Bar Steak

$11.00Out of stock

Marinated Bavette seared medium rare and served with Fresno Chile chimichurri

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$14.00Out of stock

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake served with house-made remoulade

Pork Belly Skewer

$11.00Out of stock

Shakes & Malts

Vanilla Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Shake

$8.00Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Shake

$8.00

Birthday Cake Shake

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

$8.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Banana Shake

$8.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie Shake

$10.00Out of stock

Pies

Buttermilk Pecan

$6.50

Chocolate Cream

$6.50

Coconut Cream

$6.50

Amaretto Cream (seasonal)

$6.50Out of stock

Cake/Other

Mexican Fudge Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Moist chocolate cake with a hint of cinnamon, topped with pecan fudge frosting.

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

HUGE! Sweet German chocolate cake with a from-scratch coconut-pecan frosting.

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Cinnamon-flavored cake with carrots and pecans - topped with rich cream cheese frosting

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Layers of banana cream, fresh-cut bananas, and vanilla wafers - topped with whipped cream.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00

New York style cheesecake with graham cracker crust and fresh strawberries.

Apple Walnut Cobbler

$9.00

Soups

Pint (16oz) Soup

$10.00

Quart (32 oz) Soup

$18.00

1/2 Gallon Soup

$32.00

Gallon Soup

$58.00

Salads

Pint Salad

$14.00

Quart Salad

$26.00

Half Gallon Salad

$52.00

Bulk Spinach Salad

$6.50

Bulk Garden Salad

$6.50

Miscellaneous

Quart Bread Rounds

$3.50

Half Gallon Bread Rounds

$6.00

Gallon Bread Rounds

$12.00

Regular Tea Gallon

$12.00

Pint Dressing

$9.00

Big Guac

$20.00

Specialty Cocktails

Downtown Margarita (To-Go)

$9.00

Lunazul Blanco, lime, triple sec, agave, salt rim -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

Sandy's Skinny Margarita (To-Go)

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado, lime, agave, salt rim -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

The Water Tower (To-Go)

$9.00

Espolon Blanco, lime, chile salt rim, Jarritos Grapefruit -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

Floodwater (To-Go)

$11.00

Tito's Vodka and fresh lemonade, served with White Claw Black Cherry -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

Morton Labor (To-Go)

$13.00

Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned Old Forester bourbon, sugar, bitters, orange, cherry -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

Woodpecker (To-Go)

$13.00

Michter's Small Batch Bourbon, ginger liqueur, lemon, bitters -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

Jaybird (To-Go)

$13.00

Barrel-Aged Manhattan Old Forester Rye, vermouth, Peychaud's bitters, cherry -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

The Boarding House (To-Go)

The Boarding House (To-Go)

$12.00

Flor de Caña 7 yr Rum, lime, raspberry, mint -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

Jane Long Mule (To-Go)

$10.00

Chopin Vodka, grapefruit, agave, rosemary, ginger beer -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

Mirabeau Mule (To-Go)

$10.00

Hendrick's Gin, lemon, mint, bitters, ginger beer -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

The Runaway Scrape (To-Go)

$10.00

Espolon Resposado, Luxardo triple sec, lime, habanero honey, Chile salt rim -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

Fort Bend 75 (To-Go)

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, lemon, sugar rim, topped with Champagne -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

Richmond Michelada (To-Go)

$7.50

House-made michelada mix, lime juice, topped with Modelo Especial. Chile salt rim and house-pickled veggies -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

Bloody Mary (To-Go)

$8.50

Organic Bloody Mary mix, Tito's Vodka, homemade hot sauce, house-pickled veggies, chile salt rim -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.

Wine by the Bottle

Decoy Rosé BTL

$28.00

Luchi Pinot Grigio BTL

$28.00

Angeline Sauv BTL

$35.00

La Crema Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

Herminia Rioja Tempranillo BTL

$28.00

Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$32.00

Roederer Estate Brut BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Ammunition Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00

Bottled Beer

Miller High Life (12oz)

$5.00

Miller Lite (12oz)

$5.00

Lonestar (12oz)

$5.00

Michelob Ultra (12oz)

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry (12oz)

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh. Local. Legendary. Proudly serving the Richmond, TX area fresh soups, salads, sandwiches and more for over 37 years!

Website

Location

314 Morton Street, Richmond, TX 77469

Directions

Gallery
Sandy McGee’s Restaurant image
Sandy McGee’s Restaurant image
Main pic

