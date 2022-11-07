Sandy McGee's Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
314 Morton Street
Richmond, TX 77469
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
For Starters
Guacamole & Chips
House-Made - served with fresh tortilla chips
Chips & Queso
Southwest Chicken Nachos
HUGE! Fresh tortilla chips piled high with cheddar, Monterrey jack, queso, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo - topped with diced avocado and tequila-lime marinated grilled chicken
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Our blend of creamy spinach, artichoke hearts, and cheese. Served with fresh tortilla chips, sour cream, and picante
Miniature Canapés
Bite-sized tastings of our chicken salad, egg salad, and pimento cheese on wheat rounds
Local Combos
Ann's Plate
Our most popular combo! Scoop of chicken salad, small fruit salad, cup of soup
Jan's Plate
Scoop of chicken salad, small fruit salad, spinach salad
City Secretary
Half sandwich of your choice, small salad, cup of soup
Miller's Choice
Half of our amazing Max Out sandwich, small fruit salad, cup of soup
Quiche Plate
Slice of house-made quiche, small fruit salad, cup of soup
Duet
Half regular sandwich (or scoop/quiche), plus a small salad OR cup of soup
Trio
Select 3 from our scoops, small salads, and a cup of soup
Cinco
A little bit of everything! Petite servings of our spinach, fruit, and pasta salads, one scoop, and a cup of soup
Mike's Plate
Hungry? Whole sandwich of your choice, small fruit salad, and a bowl of soup
Canapés and a Cup (GF)
Six (2-bite) tastings of chicken salad, egg salad, and pimento cheese on cucumber rounds with a cup of soup. Gluten Free with Tortilla Soup or Chilled Avocado
Legendary Soups
Broccoli Cheese
What we're known for! Check the Large To-Go Menu for bigger sizes
Chicken Tortilla
Fresh chicken breast, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and Mexican spices. Topped with diced avocado, jack cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
Crab Corn Chowder
Seasonal. Corn chowder with fresh lump crabmeat. Topped with green onions and crispy tortilla strips.
Chilled Avocado
Seasonal. Creamy avocado and tomatillo soup. Served chilled and topped with fresh pico de gallo and crispy tortilla strips.
Fresh Salads
Fruit Salad
Seasonal fruit cut fresh to order. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach leaves, mushrooms, red onion, Swiss cheese, parmesan. Dressed in Max's signature Honey Mustard Vinaigrette. Please specify if you want an alternate dressing.
Garden Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrots, radish, bell peppers, cucumbers, cheddar cheese - your choice of dressing.
Pasta Salad
Cavatappi pasta, fresh veggies, bell peppers, cheddar cheese - in a creamy Italian dressing.
Sandwiches & Scoops
Chicken Salad Scoop
House Favorite! Chicken breast tossed with mayo, celery, pickle relish, and lemon zest. Bulk sizes available in Large To-Go Menu.
Tuna Salad Scoop
Egg Salad Scoop
3-Cheese Pimento Scoop
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on wheat berry bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on toasted wheat berry bread. Comes with chips and a pickle spear.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on toasted sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle spear.
3-Cheese Pimento Sandwich
Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on toasted wheat berry bread. Comes with chips and a pickle spear.
Turkey Sandwich
Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on wheat berry bread. Comes with chips and a pickle spear.
Ham Sandwich
Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on wheat berry bread. Comes with chips and a pickle spear.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on wheat berry bread. Comes with chips and a pickle spear.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Our famous chicken salad on a warm croissant with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and avocado slices.
Club Croissant
Turkey, bacon, and Swiss served on a warm croissant with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
6th Street Sandwich
Our Deluxe Sandwich! Your choice of meat with avocado, alfalfa sprouts, spinach leaves, swiss, cheddar, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on wheat berry bread.
Max-Out Sandwich
Incredible! oven-roasted turkey, melted swiss, mayo - packed with our spinach salad on wheat berry bread
Po' Boy
Turkey, ham, salami, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and chow chow on a toasted baguette.
French Dip
Medium-rare sirloin roast on a toasted baguette, served with horseradish cream and au jus for dipping.
BLT w/ Avocado
The classic BLT with mayo and avocado slices, served on toasted wheat berry bread.
Quiche Slice
Entrée Salads
Mr. B's Salad
Large serving of our signature spinach salad, avocado slices and topped with creamy chicken salad or grilled chicken.
SW Grilled Chicken Salad
Large garden salad with black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado slices, tortilla strips, topped with marinated chicken breast. Your choice of dressing.
Cancun Salad
Large garden salad (no cheese), your choice of Fried or Grilled jumbo shrimp. Topped off with pico de gallo, avocado slices, and crispy tortilla strips. You choice of dressing.
Ashley's Chicken Cobb Salad
Large garden salad with bacon, egg salad scoops, red onions, crumbled blue cheese, avocado slices, and fried chicken tenders. Your choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
Large garden salad topped with oven-roasted turkey, ham, cheddar, and swiss. Your choice of dressing.
From the Grill
BotM: Banh Mi
September Burger of the Month! Banh Mi: Bulgogi-Marinated Ribeye, pickled carrots & daikon, fresh jalapeños, sliced cucumbers, cilantro, lettuce, and spicy mayo on a toasted baguette
Hamburger
Hand-formed 1/2 lb Angus beef cooked the old-fashioned way on the griddle - served open-faced with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Choose 1 grill side.
Cheeseburger
Hand-formed 1/2 lb Angus beef cooked the old-fashioned way on the griddle - served open-faced with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion. Choose 1 grill side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Tequila-Lime marinated chicken breast, Swiss cheese, avocado slices - served open-faced on a toasted bun. Choose 1 grill side.
Philly Cheesesteak
Roast beef, melted Swiss, griddled onions, peppers, and mushrooms served on a toasted baguette. Choose 1 grill side.
Cuban Sandwich
Slow-roasted, Mojo-marinated pork shoulder, sliced ham, pickles, mustard, and downtown sauce, pressed on the grill in a warm baguette
Cajun Shrimp Po' Boy
Hand-battered jumbo shrimp served on a toasted baguette with pickles, onions, lettuce, and tomato. Tartar and cocktail sauce on the side. Choose 1 grill side.
Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp - hand-battered or griddled on the flat-top. Served with tartar and cocktail sauce. Choose 2 grill sides.
Herb-Crusted Chicken Dinner
Parmesan and herb-crusted chicken breast topped with creamy leek sauce. Served with two grill sides.
Bistro Burger
*August Burger of the Month* The Bistro Burger Hand-formed, 1/2 lb patty, melted brie, house-made bourbon bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and mayo on a toasted bun. Voila!
Grill Sides
French Fries
Onion Rings
Bulgogi Fries
** secret menu item ** limited time ** French Fries topped with bulgogi beef, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeños, pickled veggies, spicy mayo, sriracha, and a fried egg!
Confetti Rice
Green Beans
Brussels Sprouts
Quiche Slice
Croissant
Single Chicken Strip
Bag of Chips
Extra Poppyseed
Extra Bread Rounds
For the Kids
Regular Drinks
Bar Bites
Bacon Jam Steak Bites
Medium-rare beef tenderloin slices on toast with house-made bourbon bacon jam, topped with gorgonzola cream
Beef Empanadas
Seasoned ground beef in a flaky pastry dough - topped with creamy cilantro dressing and pico de gallo.
Parmesan Chicken Bites
Herb and parmesan-crusted chicken breast pieces - served with peanut sauce for dipping.
Chimichurri Bar Steak
Marinated Bavette seared medium rare and served with Fresno Chile chimichurri
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake served with house-made remoulade
Pork Belly Skewer
Shakes & Malts
Pies
Cake/Other
Mexican Fudge Cake
Moist chocolate cake with a hint of cinnamon, topped with pecan fudge frosting.
German Chocolate Cake
HUGE! Sweet German chocolate cake with a from-scratch coconut-pecan frosting.
Carrot Cake
Cinnamon-flavored cake with carrots and pecans - topped with rich cream cheese frosting
Banana Pudding
Layers of banana cream, fresh-cut bananas, and vanilla wafers - topped with whipped cream.
Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake with graham cracker crust and fresh strawberries.
Apple Walnut Cobbler
Salads
Miscellaneous
Specialty Cocktails
Downtown Margarita (To-Go)
Lunazul Blanco, lime, triple sec, agave, salt rim -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
Sandy's Skinny Margarita (To-Go)
Casamigos Reposado, lime, agave, salt rim -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
The Water Tower (To-Go)
Espolon Blanco, lime, chile salt rim, Jarritos Grapefruit -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
Floodwater (To-Go)
Tito's Vodka and fresh lemonade, served with White Claw Black Cherry -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
Morton Labor (To-Go)
Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned Old Forester bourbon, sugar, bitters, orange, cherry -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
Woodpecker (To-Go)
Michter's Small Batch Bourbon, ginger liqueur, lemon, bitters -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
Jaybird (To-Go)
Barrel-Aged Manhattan Old Forester Rye, vermouth, Peychaud's bitters, cherry -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
The Boarding House (To-Go)
Flor de Caña 7 yr Rum, lime, raspberry, mint -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
Jane Long Mule (To-Go)
Chopin Vodka, grapefruit, agave, rosemary, ginger beer -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
Mirabeau Mule (To-Go)
Hendrick's Gin, lemon, mint, bitters, ginger beer -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
The Runaway Scrape (To-Go)
Espolon Resposado, Luxardo triple sec, lime, habanero honey, Chile salt rim -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
Fort Bend 75 (To-Go)
Bombay Sapphire Gin, lemon, sugar rim, topped with Champagne -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
Richmond Michelada (To-Go)
House-made michelada mix, lime juice, topped with Modelo Especial. Chile salt rim and house-pickled veggies -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
Bloody Mary (To-Go)
Organic Bloody Mary mix, Tito's Vodka, homemade hot sauce, house-pickled veggies, chile salt rim -- Our specialty cocktails will be handmade and packaged in a sealed, labeled bottle. They are packaged without ice so the drink will not dilute. Please let us know if you would like a cup with ice included.
Wine by the Bottle
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh. Local. Legendary. Proudly serving the Richmond, TX area fresh soups, salads, sandwiches and more for over 37 years!
314 Morton Street, Richmond, TX 77469