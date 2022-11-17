Sandy's Cafe 2030 Route 88
2030 Route 88
Brick, NJ 08724
BREAKFAST
2 EGGS PLATTER
2 Eggs prepared any style, served with Sandy’s Potatoes and Toast.
Bacon , Lettuce Tomato
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on choice of Bread with Mayo.
BLT with Egg
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with a Fried Egg, Chipotle Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Buttermilk Pancakes
Stack of 3 Buttermilk Pancakes.
Avocado Toast
Creamy Avocado on Toasted Whole Grain served with Poached Eggs, Bacon, and Sandy’s zpotatoes.
The Full Jersey
2 Eggs, Pork Roll, Bacon, Sandy’s Potatoes, Baked Beans, and Grilled Tomato served with Toast.
Sandy’s Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs , Sandy’s Potatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Chipotle Mayo in a 12 inch toasted Tortilla.
Biscuits n Gravy
Warm Buttermilk Biscuits smothered in house made Sausage Gravy.
CHEESE OMELETTE
A Three Egg Omlet melted with American Cheese. . Add for a wide variety of items to build your own as well! Served with Sandy’s zpotatoes and choice of Toast.
FRENCH TOAST
Vanilla Cinnamon French Toast with Maple Syrup and Whipped Cream served with a side of Fresh Berries.
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Pork Roll Egg n Cheese
Pork Roll , Egg and Cheese on a Bagel or Roll. A Jersey classic!
Bacon Egg and Cheese “The Tony”
Bacon , Egg and Cheese on your choice of Bagel or Bread.
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Sausage , Egg and Cheese on your choice of Bagel.
Ham , Egg , and Cheese
HAm, Egg and Cheese on your choice of bread.
Egg and Cheese
Egg and Cheese on your choice of bagel , bread, or wrap
Pork Roll and Cheese Sandwich
Pork Roll and Cheese on your choice of Bread.
Bacon and Cheese Sandwich
Bacon and American Cheese on a Buttermilk Biscuit
Sausage and Cheese Sandwich
2 Sausage Patties and American Cheese on your choice of Bread
Sandy’s Sammie
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese with A Hash Brown on a Bagel of Choice.
LUNCH SANDWICHES
MEATLOAF CARVER SANDWICH
Our Housemade Meatloaf with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato topped with Hickory Ketchup on Toasted Multigrain Bread. Served with choice of Fresh Cut Fries or Mediterranean Orzo Salad.
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Our Housemade Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Multigrain Bread. Served with choice of Fresh Cut Fries or Mediterranean Orzo Salad.
THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
Turkey Breast, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Crispy Onions, Mayo and Fresh Spinach on Toasted Multigrain. Served with choice of Fresh Cut Fries or Mediterranean Orzo Salad.
Chipotle Chicken and Avocado Wrap
GRilled Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Avocado, Cilantro, Carrott and Cucumber in a Warm Wheat Wrap served with Fresh Cut Fries or Orzo Salad.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken , Lettuce Tomato , and Cilantro -Lime Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Tuna Avocado Melt
Our House Made Albacore Tuna Salad, Sliced Avocado , Melted American Cheese on Toasted Whole Grain Bread. Served with choice of Fresh Cut French Fries or Mediterranean Orzo Salad.
Ham and Swiss Melt
Ham and Swiss grilled on Multi Grain Bread served with your choice of Fresh Cut Fries or Mediterranean Orzo Salad.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Housemade Garlic Croutons, Parmesean Cheese and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a Warm Wheat Tortilla served with Fresh Cut Fries or a orzo Slaad,
SKILLETS
SOUTHWESTERN SKILLET
Chorizo,, Sandy’s Potatoes and Cheddar Jack Cheese baked in a skillet then topped with Pico Di Gallo and Sliced Avocado and two Sunny Side Up Eggs.
TUSCANY SKILLET
Sausage, , Sandy’s Potatoes, Sun Dried Tomato, And Mozzarella Cheese baked in a skillet then topped with Parmesan Cheese and Basil.
GARDEN STATE SKILLET
Pork Roll,, Sandy’s Potatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Fresh Spinach baked in a skillet then topped with Sunny Side Up Eggs and Diced Tomato’.
Route 88 Skillet
Bacon, Sandy’s Potatoes, Mushroom, Swiss and Guyere Cheeses baked in a skillet and topped with two Sunny Side Up Eggs and Basil.
Southwestern Omlet
Tuscany Omlet
Tuscany Omelet- 3 Eggs with Mozzarella And Parmesan Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato, and Sausage topped with a pinch of Basil, Served with Sandy’s Potatoes.
Garden State Omelette
A 3 Egg Omelette with Pork Roll, Spinach, Tomato and melted Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Sandy’s Potatoes.
Route 88 Omelet
A 3 Egg Omelet mixed with Bacon, Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese and topped with a pinch of Basil. Served with Sandy’s Potatoes
BEVERAGE
Fountain Soda
Fountain Soda Featuring Boylan Products. Free Refills on Eat In only. These sodas are made with Pure Cane Sugar, Experience the difference in taste!
Coffee
Iced Coffee
22 ounce Iced Coffee made fresh from Arabica Beans.
Iced Tea
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea. Free refills available with dine in service.
Arnold Palmer
A 50/50 Blend of our Fresh Brewed Iced Tea and our fountain Lemonade. Free refills are available with dine in service.
Hot Tea
A cup of Hot Tea. Tea bag served on the side,
Cranberry Juice
14oz. Cranberry Juice
Milk
Milk in a 14oz cup.
Chocolate Milk
A bottle of Chocolate Milk that hits the spot!
Tomato Juice
Grab N Go
Berry Parfait
8oz Greek Yogurt topped with Granola, Fresh Blueberries and Strawberries.
Tropical Overnight Oats
Coconut Flakes, Pineapple, Rolled Oats, and a dash of Honey soaked over night in Oat Milk.
Chocolate Almond Over Night Oats
Dark Chocolate Chips, Almonds, Rolled Oats, and Coconut Flakes soaked over night in Oat Milk.
Plain Cream Cheese
Whipped Philadelphia Cream Cheese. perfect to spread. Available in 4 , 8, or 16 oz. portions (by volume).
Veggie Cream Cheese
A portion of Philadelphia Cream Cheese blended with a mix of Fresh Vegetables available in 4, 8, or 16 oz portions (by volume).
Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese
Philadelphia Cream Cheese blended with a mix of Toasted Walnut and Dried Cranberry Raisins. Available in a 4oz and 8oz portions (by volume).
Scallion Cream Cheese
Philadelphia Cream Cheese blended with Fresh Cut Scallions. Available in 4, 8, or 16oz portions (by volume).
Mixed Berry Cream Cheese
Philadelphia Cream Cheese blended with fresh Blueberries and Strawberries. Available in 4, 8, or 16 oz portions (by volume).
Lox Cream Cheese
Nova Scotia Lox, Roasted Capers, Fresh Lemon , and Cracked Black Pepper blended with Philadelphia Cream Cheese. Available in 4, 8, or 16 oz portions (by volume).
Cinnamon Sugar Cream Cheese
Cinnamon and Brown Sugar infused Cream Cheese.
Strawberry Thumbprint Cookies
One dozen Delicious Strawberry Jam flavored Cookies !
Merengue Cookies
Delicious Merengue Cookies made with Egg White and Sugar. Simple, Classic, Delcious!
Carmel Coconut Cookies
7 Amazing Carmel Cookies dusted with Coconut Flakes! These are melt in your mouth great! Simple, Classic, Delicious!
SALADS
Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, with Avocado, Tomatoes, Toasted Walnuts, and Craisins over Fresh Greens and topped with Balsamic Dressing
Mediterranean Orzo Salad
dried cranberries, black olives, chopped spinach, a touch of basil in Lemon vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Parmesan Cheese, House Made Bagel Croutons, , And Romaine Lettuce tossed in a Caesar Dressing. ALERGN WARNING: This dressing contains anchovies .
The Harvest Salad
Roasted Butternut Squash, Mixed Grains, Bacon, Fennel, Walnut, and Apple on Mixed Greens. Served with Housemade Maple Mustard Vinaigrette. Add Chicken optionally for additional.
The Fiesta Salad
Elite Seasoned Corn and Black Beans, Avocado, Diced Tomato, and Shredded Jack Cheese topped with Grilled Chicken on Mixed Greens served with a Housemade Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette.
SIDES
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Beer Battered Onion Rings served as a half dozen with Chipotle Mayo dipping sauce.
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Cut Fries. Fries are hand cut and cooked in Canola Oil and are served hot and crisp then sprinkled with Rosemary Salt,
Baked Avocado with Panko Parmesan topping
Baked Avocado topped and broiled with Panko Crumbs and Parmesan Cheese, then topped with Tomato.
Side Sandy’s Potatoes
Side Bacon
Side of Breakfast Meat of choice,
Side Sausage Link
Side Sausage Patties
Grilled Pork Sausage Patty
SIde of Toast
Side of Eggs
2 eggs on he side, made he way you like them.
ONE PANCAKE
One Buttermilk Pancake
SIDE OF HASH BROWNS
2 Crisp Hashbrown Patties.
SIDE BAKED BEANS
A portion of Baked Beans,
BURGERS
Sandy’s Style Burger
6oz of Angus Ground Beef, hand packed, seasoned and grilled served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Crispy Onions,Sliced Tomato and Green Leaf Lettuce. Served with Fresh Cut Fries.
Romance Burger
6oz of Hand Crafted Angus Ground Beef , grilled and seasoned with Gorgonzola Cheese, Crispy Onions, and Balsamic Glaze, on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Fresh Cut Fries.
All American Burger
6oz of hand crafted Angus Ground Beef grilled and seasoned with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Pickled Onions. Served with Fresh Cut Fries.
Jersey Boy
6oz of hand crafted Angus Ground Beef grilled and seasoned with Pork Roll, Fried Egg, and American Cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Fresh Cut Fries.
FISH
Fish Tacos
Locally Caught Fresh Fish grilled or fried. topped with Pico Di Gallo, Cucumber, with Chipotle Mayo in soft Corn Tortillas.
Fish and Chips
Fresh Locally Caught Fish that is Beer Battered and fried to a golden brown , served with our Fresh Cut Fries.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Locally Caught Catch of he Day. Beer Battered and Fried with Housemade Tartar Sauce , Lettuce and Tomato on a toasted Brioche Bun.
BOTTLED BEVERAGES
Tropicana OJ 12 oz
12oz Orange Juice
Apple Juice 12 oz
12oz. Bottled Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice 12oz.
Cranberry Juice in a 12 oz bottle.
Grape Juice
Grape Juice in a 12oz. bottle,
Large Bottle OJ
52 oz. Orange Juice bottle.
Yachakk Berry Blue
Yachak Berry Blue bottle
Yachak Passion Fruit
Yachak Passion Fruit
Kevita Rasberry Lemon Kombucha
Kevita Brand Rasberry Lemon Kombucha
Bottled Water
Poland Spring Water Bottle. It will quench thirst! No lies.
Sandy’s Soda
These Sodas are old fashioned style and made with Pure Cane Sugar. Experience the difference in taste!
JOES TEA
Joe’s Tea available in lemon, rasberry, lemonade or half lemon/half tea
Arizona Can
Tall can of Arizona Ice Tea, Still .99 cents. A great value!
Sanpellegrino Grapefruit
Can of Sanpellegrino Grapefruit Flavor
Large Water Bottle
1 Liter Poland Spring Water Bottle
Perrier- Blackberry
Blackberry Perrier
20oz Coke Bottle
1 20 ounce bottle of Coke,
20 oz . Diet Coke
1 20 ounce bottle of Diet Coke
KIDS MENU
Kids Pancakes
Small order of pancakes for the youngest among us. Available with blueberry, strawberry and chocolate Chips.
Kids Eggs
One Egg , Sandy’s Potatoes, Choice of Breakfast Meat , and One Slice of Toast
Kids Chicken Fingers
A Small Portion of Chicken Fingers with Fresh Cut Fries for the youngest amount us.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids size portion of a grilled cheese sandwich and fresh cut fries.
SOUPS
16 oz Chicken Noodle. (Cold)
Housemade Chicken Noodle Soup.
Chicken and Wild Rice
House made Chicken and Wild Rice Soup, Available Hot or Cold in a 16 oz portion.
Roast Butternut Squash Soup
16 oz House made Roasted Butternut Squash Soup . Served hot in a bowl or cold in a to go container.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Stay in our dining room or pickup takeout at our counter. We have all your needs . We have traditional breakfast and lunch menus as well as bagels. All our items are available for takeout or eat in!
