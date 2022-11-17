Main picView gallery

Sandy's Cafe 2030 Route 88

2030 Route 88

Brick, NJ 08724

Popular Items

Bacon Egg and Cheese “The Tony”
Pork Roll Egg n Cheese
MEATLOAF CARVER SANDWICH

Bagels are available in a variety of flavors.

BREAKFAST

2 EGGS PLATTER

$8.00

2 Eggs prepared any style, served with Sandy’s Potatoes and Toast.

Bacon , Lettuce Tomato

$7.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on choice of Bread with Mayo.

BLT with Egg

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with a Fried Egg, Chipotle Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Stack of 3 Buttermilk Pancakes.

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Creamy Avocado on Toasted Whole Grain served with Poached Eggs, Bacon, and Sandy’s zpotatoes.

The Full Jersey

$14.00

2 Eggs, Pork Roll, Bacon, Sandy’s Potatoes, Baked Beans, and Grilled Tomato served with Toast.

Sandy’s Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs , Sandy’s Potatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Chipotle Mayo in a 12 inch toasted Tortilla.

Biscuits n Gravy

$10.00

Warm Buttermilk Biscuits smothered in house made Sausage Gravy.

CHEESE OMELETTE

$10.00

A Three Egg Omlet melted with American Cheese. . Add for a wide variety of items to build your own as well! Served with Sandy’s zpotatoes and choice of Toast.

FRENCH TOAST

$11.50

Vanilla Cinnamon French Toast with Maple Syrup and Whipped Cream served with a side of Fresh Berries.

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Pork Roll Egg n Cheese

$7.25

Pork Roll , Egg and Cheese on a Bagel or Roll. A Jersey classic!

Bacon Egg and Cheese “The Tony”

$7.25

Bacon , Egg and Cheese on your choice of Bagel or Bread.

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$7.25

Sausage , Egg and Cheese on your choice of Bagel.

Ham , Egg , and Cheese

$7.25

HAm, Egg and Cheese on your choice of bread.

Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Egg and Cheese on your choice of bagel , bread, or wrap

Pork Roll and Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Pork Roll and Cheese on your choice of Bread.

Bacon and Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Bacon and American Cheese on a Buttermilk Biscuit

Sausage and Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

2 Sausage Patties and American Cheese on your choice of Bread

Sandy’s Sammie

$10.00

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese with A Hash Brown on a Bagel of Choice.

LUNCH SANDWICHES

MEATLOAF CARVER SANDWICH

$12.00

Our Housemade Meatloaf with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato topped with Hickory Ketchup on Toasted Multigrain Bread. Served with choice of Fresh Cut Fries or Mediterranean Orzo Salad.

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

Our Housemade Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Multigrain Bread. Served with choice of Fresh Cut Fries or Mediterranean Orzo Salad.

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

$13.00

Turkey Breast, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Crispy Onions, Mayo and Fresh Spinach on Toasted Multigrain. Served with choice of Fresh Cut Fries or Mediterranean Orzo Salad.

Chipotle Chicken and Avocado Wrap

$14.00

GRilled Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Avocado, Cilantro, Carrott and Cucumber in a Warm Wheat Wrap served with Fresh Cut Fries or Orzo Salad.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken , Lettuce Tomato , and Cilantro -Lime Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Tuna Avocado Melt

$12.00

Our House Made Albacore Tuna Salad, Sliced Avocado , Melted American Cheese on Toasted Whole Grain Bread. Served with choice of Fresh Cut French Fries or Mediterranean Orzo Salad.

Ham and Swiss Melt

$12.00

Ham and Swiss grilled on Multi Grain Bread served with your choice of Fresh Cut Fries or Mediterranean Orzo Salad.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Housemade Garlic Croutons, Parmesean Cheese and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a Warm Wheat Tortilla served with Fresh Cut Fries or a orzo Slaad,

SKILLETS

SOUTHWESTERN SKILLET

$13.00

Chorizo,, Sandy’s Potatoes and Cheddar Jack Cheese baked in a skillet then topped with Pico Di Gallo and Sliced Avocado and two Sunny Side Up Eggs.

TUSCANY SKILLET

$13.00

Sausage, , Sandy’s Potatoes, Sun Dried Tomato, And Mozzarella Cheese baked in a skillet then topped with Parmesan Cheese and Basil.

GARDEN STATE SKILLET

$13.00

Pork Roll,, Sandy’s Potatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Fresh Spinach baked in a skillet then topped with Sunny Side Up Eggs and Diced Tomato’.

Route 88 Skillet

$13.00

Bacon, Sandy’s Potatoes, Mushroom, Swiss and Guyere Cheeses baked in a skillet and topped with two Sunny Side Up Eggs and Basil.

Southwestern Omlet

Tuscany Omlet

$13.00

Tuscany Omelet- 3 Eggs with Mozzarella And Parmesan Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato, and Sausage topped with a pinch of Basil, Served with Sandy’s Potatoes.

Garden State Omelette

$13.00

A 3 Egg Omelette with Pork Roll, Spinach, Tomato and melted Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Sandy’s Potatoes.

Route 88 Omelet

$13.00

A 3 Egg Omelet mixed with Bacon, Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese and topped with a pinch of Basil. Served with Sandy’s Potatoes

BEVERAGE

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Fountain Soda Featuring Boylan Products. Free Refills on Eat In only. These sodas are made with Pure Cane Sugar, Experience the difference in taste!

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

22 ounce Iced Coffee made fresh from Arabica Beans.

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea. Free refills available with dine in service.

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

A 50/50 Blend of our Fresh Brewed Iced Tea and our fountain Lemonade. Free refills are available with dine in service.

Hot Tea

$2.50

A cup of Hot Tea. Tea bag served on the side,

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

14oz. Cranberry Juice

Milk

$3.00

Milk in a 14oz cup.

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

A bottle of Chocolate Milk that hits the spot!

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Grab N Go

Berry Parfait

$5.50

8oz Greek Yogurt topped with Granola, Fresh Blueberries and Strawberries.

Tropical Overnight Oats

$5.00

Coconut Flakes, Pineapple, Rolled Oats, and a dash of Honey soaked over night in Oat Milk.

Chocolate Almond Over Night Oats

$5.00

Dark Chocolate Chips, Almonds, Rolled Oats, and Coconut Flakes soaked over night in Oat Milk.

Plain Cream Cheese

$2.25+

Whipped Philadelphia Cream Cheese. perfect to spread. Available in 4 , 8, or 16 oz. portions (by volume).

Veggie Cream Cheese

$2.25+

A portion of Philadelphia Cream Cheese blended with a mix of Fresh Vegetables available in 4, 8, or 16 oz portions (by volume).

Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$2.25+

Philadelphia Cream Cheese blended with a mix of Toasted Walnut and Dried Cranberry Raisins. Available in a 4oz and 8oz portions (by volume).

Scallion Cream Cheese

$2.25+

Philadelphia Cream Cheese blended with Fresh Cut Scallions. Available in 4, 8, or 16oz portions (by volume).

Mixed Berry Cream Cheese

$2.25+

Philadelphia Cream Cheese blended with fresh Blueberries and Strawberries. Available in 4, 8, or 16 oz portions (by volume).

Lox Cream Cheese

$3.50+

Nova Scotia Lox, Roasted Capers, Fresh Lemon , and Cracked Black Pepper blended with Philadelphia Cream Cheese. Available in 4, 8, or 16 oz portions (by volume).

Cinnamon Sugar Cream Cheese

$2.00+

Cinnamon and Brown Sugar infused Cream Cheese.

Strawberry Thumbprint Cookies

$7.00

One dozen Delicious Strawberry Jam flavored Cookies !

Merengue Cookies

$7.00

Delicious Merengue Cookies made with Egg White and Sugar. Simple, Classic, Delcious!

Carmel Coconut Cookies

$9.00

7 Amazing Carmel Cookies dusted with Coconut Flakes! These are melt in your mouth great! Simple, Classic, Delicious!

SALADS

Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, with Avocado, Tomatoes, Toasted Walnuts, and Craisins over Fresh Greens and topped with Balsamic Dressing

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

$5.00

dried cranberries, black olives, chopped spinach, a touch of basil in Lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Parmesan Cheese, House Made Bagel Croutons, , And Romaine Lettuce tossed in a Caesar Dressing. ALERGN WARNING: This dressing contains anchovies .

The Harvest Salad

$13.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Mixed Grains, Bacon, Fennel, Walnut, and Apple on Mixed Greens. Served with Housemade Maple Mustard Vinaigrette. Add Chicken optionally for additional.

The Fiesta Salad

$15.00

Elite Seasoned Corn and Black Beans, Avocado, Diced Tomato, and Shredded Jack Cheese topped with Grilled Chicken on Mixed Greens served with a Housemade Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette.

SIDES

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings served as a half dozen with Chipotle Mayo dipping sauce.

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries. Fries are hand cut and cooked in Canola Oil and are served hot and crisp then sprinkled with Rosemary Salt,

Baked Avocado with Panko Parmesan topping

$8.00

Baked Avocado topped and broiled with Panko Crumbs and Parmesan Cheese, then topped with Tomato.

Side Sandy’s Potatoes

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side of Breakfast Meat of choice,

Side Sausage Link

$3.50

Side Sausage Patties

$3.50

Grilled Pork Sausage Patty

SIde of Toast

$2.00

Side of Eggs

$2.00

2 eggs on he side, made he way you like them.

ONE PANCAKE

$3.50

One Buttermilk Pancake

SIDE OF HASH BROWNS

$3.00

2 Crisp Hashbrown Patties.

SIDE BAKED BEANS

$5.00

A portion of Baked Beans,

BURGERS

Sandy’s Style Burger

$13.00

6oz of Angus Ground Beef, hand packed, seasoned and grilled served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Crispy Onions,Sliced Tomato and Green Leaf Lettuce. Served with Fresh Cut Fries.

Romance Burger

$14.00

6oz of Hand Crafted Angus Ground Beef , grilled and seasoned with Gorgonzola Cheese, Crispy Onions, and Balsamic Glaze, on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Fresh Cut Fries.

All American Burger

$12.00

6oz of hand crafted Angus Ground Beef grilled and seasoned with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Pickled Onions. Served with Fresh Cut Fries.

Jersey Boy

$13.00

6oz of hand crafted Angus Ground Beef grilled and seasoned with Pork Roll, Fried Egg, and American Cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with Fresh Cut Fries.

FISH

$16.00Out of stock

Locally Caught Fresh Fish grilled or fried. topped with Pico Di Gallo, Cucumber, with Chipotle Mayo in soft Corn Tortillas.

$16.00

Fresh Locally Caught Fish that is Beer Battered and fried to a golden brown , served with our Fresh Cut Fries.

$12.00

Locally Caught Catch of he Day. Beer Battered and Fried with Housemade Tartar Sauce , Lettuce and Tomato on a toasted Brioche Bun.

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Tropicana OJ 12 oz

$2.75

12oz Orange Juice

Apple Juice 12 oz

$2.75

12oz. Bottled Apple Juice

Cranberry Juice 12oz.

$2.75

Cranberry Juice in a 12 oz bottle.

Grape Juice

$2.75

Grape Juice in a 12oz. bottle,

Large Bottle OJ

$5.00

52 oz. Orange Juice bottle.

Yachakk Berry Blue

$4.50

Yachak Berry Blue bottle

Yachak Passion Fruit

$4.50

Yachak Passion Fruit

Kevita Rasberry Lemon Kombucha

$5.00

Kevita Brand Rasberry Lemon Kombucha

Bottled Water

$1.25

Poland Spring Water Bottle. It will quench thirst! No lies.

Sandy’s Soda

$2.75

These Sodas are old fashioned style and made with Pure Cane Sugar. Experience the difference in taste!

JOES TEA

$4.00

Joe’s Tea available in lemon, rasberry, lemonade or half lemon/half tea

Arizona Can

$0.99

Tall can of Arizona Ice Tea, Still .99 cents. A great value!

Sanpellegrino Grapefruit

$2.50

Can of Sanpellegrino Grapefruit Flavor

Large Water Bottle

$2.50

1 Liter Poland Spring Water Bottle

Perrier- Blackberry

$2.50

Blackberry Perrier

20oz Coke Bottle

$3.00

1 20 ounce bottle of Coke,

20 oz . Diet Coke

$3.00

1 20 ounce bottle of Diet Coke

KIDS MENU

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Small order of pancakes for the youngest among us. Available with blueberry, strawberry and chocolate Chips.

Kids Eggs

$5.50

One Egg , Sandy’s Potatoes, Choice of Breakfast Meat , and One Slice of Toast

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

A Small Portion of Chicken Fingers with Fresh Cut Fries for the youngest amount us.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids size portion of a grilled cheese sandwich and fresh cut fries.

SOUPS

16 oz Chicken Noodle. (Cold)

$5.00

Housemade Chicken Noodle Soup.

Chicken and Wild Rice

$5.00Out of stock

House made Chicken and Wild Rice Soup, Available Hot or Cold in a 16 oz portion.

Roast Butternut Squash Soup

$5.00Out of stock

16 oz House made Roasted Butternut Squash Soup . Served hot in a bowl or cold in a to go container.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stay in our dining room or pickup takeout at our counter. We have all your needs . We have traditional breakfast and lunch menus as well as bagels. All our items are available for takeout or eat in!

Location

2030 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724

Directions

Main pic

