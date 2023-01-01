Sandy's Beach Shack 315 Pacific Coast Hwy

Restaurant info

Sandy’s Beach Shack offers one the best beachfront casual dining experiences in California. Located in the heart of Huntington Beach (aka Surf City USA), we combine variety, quality, and a great view. With over 35 surf-inspired specialty/craft beers on tap and an amazing menu of delicious food options, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a great local spot to chill out, or a fabulous location to host your next event or celebration Sandy’s Beach Shack is sure to leave a lasting impression.