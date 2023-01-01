Main picView gallery

Sandy's Beach Shack 315 Pacific Coast Hwy

315 Pacific Coast Hwy

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Retail & Uniforms

Retail

Woman's Tank

$20.00

Woman's Long Sleeze

$35.00

Woman's Crop Top

$38.00

Women's Hoodie

$45.00

Men's Tank

$20.00

Men's T-shirt

$22.00

Men's Long Sleeve

$26.00

Flex-Fit Hat

$21.00

Straw Hat

$18.00

Stuffed - Small

$10.00

Towel

$20.00

Poncho Towel

$40.00

Mood Ring

$3.00

Glass

$10.00

Uniforms

Emp Women Tank

$15.00

Emp Women Long Sleeve

$14.00

Emp Women Crop Top

$28.00

Emp Women Hoodie

$37.00

Emp Men's Tank

$12.00

Emp Men's T-shirt

$15.00

Emp Men's Long Sleeve

$18.00

Emp Hat

$18.00

Apron

$6.00

Banquet

Open Event Deposit

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sandy’s Beach Shack offers one the best beachfront casual dining experiences in California. Located in the heart of Huntington Beach (aka Surf City USA), we combine variety, quality, and a great view. With over 35 surf-inspired specialty/craft beers on tap and an amazing menu of delicious food options, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a great local spot to chill out, or a fabulous location to host your next event or celebration Sandy’s Beach Shack is sure to leave a lasting impression.

315 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

