Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sandy’s Blue Hill Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

40 Main Street

Blue Hill, ME 04614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte - Hot
Cappuccino - Hot

Coffee Bar

Roaster Fresh Brewed Coffee - Hot

$2.65+

Sandy's House-Roasted, Brewed Coffee

Roaster Fresh Coffee - Iced

$3.65

Sandy's House-Roasted, Brewed Coffee

Espresso - Hot

$3.10+

Sandy's House-Roasted Espresso Blend

Iced 6 oz. Espresso

$3.60

Sandy's House-Roasted Espresso Blend

Cappuccino - Hot

$4.35+

Espresso with Foamed, Dairy-Fresh Cream and Milk

Iced Cappuccino

$5.35

Espresso with Foamed, Dairy-Fresh Cream and Milk

Latte - Hot

$4.10+

Espresso with Steamed and Foamed Milk

Iced Latte

$5.10

Espresso with Steamed and Foamed Milk

Skinny Latte - Hot

$4.10+

Latte with Skim Milk

Iced Skinny Latte

$5.10

Latte with Skim Milk

Why Bother - Hot

$4.10+

A Skinny Latte with Decaf Espresso

Iced Why Bother

$5.10

A Skinny Latte with Decaf Espresso

Cafe au Lait - Hot

$3.55+

Sandy's House-Roasted Coffe with Steamed Milk

Iced Cafe au Lait

$4.15

Sandy's House-Roasted Coffe with Steamed Milk

Mocha Cappuccino - Hot

$4.65+

Sandy's Cappuccino with Dark Chocolate Syrup

Iced Mocha Cappuccino

$5.65

Sandy's Cappuccino with Dark Chocolate Syrup

Cafe Americano - Hot

$3.65+

Sandy's Espresso and Hot Water

Iced Cafe Americano

$4.55

Sandy's Espresso and Hot Water

Montana - Hot

$3.55+

Sandy's House-Roasted Espresso Topped with Sandy's Brewed Coffee

Iced Montana

$4.45

Sandy's House-Roasted Espresso Topped with Sandy's Brewed Coffee

Steamer with Chocolate /Other Flavors

$3.90+

Steamed Half & Half with Chocolate or Other Flavors

Iced Steamer with Chocolate /Other Flavors

$4.40

Steamed Half & Half with Chocolate or Other Flavors

Micro Brewed Tea - Hot

$3.05+

Imported Black, Green or Herbal Tea

Iced Micro Brewed Tea

$3.65

Imported Black, Green or Herbal Tea

Chai Tea Latte - Hot

$4.35+

An Acient Asian Spiced Tea with Steamed Milk

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.25

An Acient Asian Spiced Tea with Steamed Milk

Smoothie

$5.90

All Natural, Non-Dairy Fruit Smoothies

Hand-Crafted Sparkling Soda

$3.75

House-Crafted Sodas Made with Crushed Fruit or Other Flavors

Cream Soda

$4.20

Dairy Fresh Cream and Milk, Sparkling Water and Vanilla or Other Flavors

Sandy's Frappe

$5.90

Vanilla Ice Cream with House-Roasted Espresso and Vanilla or Other Flavors

Traditional Macchiato - Hot

$4.10+

Espresso Topped with Dollops of Foamed Cream

Iced Traditional Macchiato

$5.10

Espresso Topped with Dollops of Foamed Cream

London Fog - Hot

$4.35+

House-Brewed Earl Grey Tea with Vanilla and Steamed Milk

Iced London Fog

$5.25

House-Brewed Earl Grey Tea with Vanilla and Steamed Milk

Breve Latte - Hot

$4.35+

A Latte with Steamed Half & Half

Iced Breve Latte

$5.35

A Latte with Steamed Half & Half

Flat White Latte - Hot

$4.10+

A Latte with Steamed Milk But Very Little Foam on Top

Iced Flat White Latte

$5.10

A Latte with Steamed Milk But Very Little Foam on Top

Bottled Soda

Club Soda

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.00

San Pellegrino Grapefruit

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limonata/Lemon

$3.00

Pepsi Regular

$2.50

Ginger Ale Schweppes

$2.50

Pepsi Diet

$2.50

Poland Springs Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

$2.50

Blueberry Soda

$3.50

Boylan Root Beer

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Seltzer

$2.50

Bubbly Lime

$2.50

Bubbly Grapefruit

$2.50

Other Non-Carbonated Drinks

Joe Tea Raspberry

$3.50

Joe Tea Peach

$3.50

Joe Tea Lemon

$3.50

Aquafina Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk, 12 oz.

$3.00

Tomato Juice, 12 oz.

$3.50

Chocolate Milk, 12 oz.

$3.50

St. Pauli Non-Alcoholic Beer

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Lemonade, 12 oz.

$3.50

Arnold Palmer Half & Half

$2.50

Cranberry Juice, 12 oz.

$3.50

Apple Juice, 12 oz.

$3.50

All Day Breakfast Items

Fried or Scrambled Eggs, Meat, Toast and Home Fries

Fried or Scrambled Eggs, Meat, Toast and Home Fries

$14.50

Fried or Scrambled Eggs, Meat, Toast and Home Fries

Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Two fried eggs (over hard) with bacon, sausage or ham, and cheddar cheese on a Kaiser Roll. (Add Sliced Avocado and Veggies.)

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Sauteed Onions and Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fries. Add sides of Sour Cream, Salsa, or Mashed Avocado.

Side of Home Fries

$4.00

Side of Home Fries

Side of Fresh, Mixed Berries

Side of Fresh, Mixed Berries

$5.00

Side of Fresh, Mixed Berries

Side of Corned Beef Hash

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Side of Corned Beef Hash

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Bacon

Side of Pork Link Sausage

$4.00

Side of Pork Link Sausage

All Day Specials

Special 1 - Spanikopita with Side

$17.00

Special 2 - Quiche Lorraine with Side

$16.00

Special 3 - Gouda Quiche with Side

$16.00

Baked Goods

Homemade Bagel

Homemade Bagel

$3.50

Handmade Bagels in Six Varieties. Toasted and Stuffed.

Homemade Old Fashioned Doughnut

Homemade Old Fashioned Doughnut

$2.50

Hot and Made to Order. In 3 Varieties

Homemade Popover

Homemade Popover

$3.50

Hot from the Oven and Served with Strawberry Jam and Butter.

Plain and Stuffed Croissants

$4.50

Plain, Blueberry and Cream Cheese or Ham and Cheese

Fresh Baked Muffins

Fresh Baked Muffins

$3.50

Usual Varieties: Morning Glory, Coffee Cake, Blueberry, Cranberry Nut

Bagel Spreads

Whipped Plain Cream Cheese - 1 oz.

$2.50

Whipped Plain Cream Cheese - 1 oz.

Scallion Whipped Cream Cheese - 1 oz.

$3.00

Scallion Whipped Cream Cheese - 1 oz.

Whipped Plain Cream Cheese - 8 oz.

$8.00

Whipped Plain Cream Cheese - 8 oz.

Scallion Whipped Cream Cheese - 8 oz.

$9.00

Scallion Whipped Cream Cheese - 8 oz.

Whipped Plain Cream Cheese - 16 oz.

$13.00

Whipped Plain Cream Cheese - 16 oz.

Scallion Whipped Cream Cheese - 16 oz.

$14.00

Scallion Whipped Cream Cheese - 16 oz.

Desserts

Blueberry Pie

$7.00

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie with Ice Cream

$9.00

Blueberry Pie with Ice Cream

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake with Ice Cream

$10.00

Carrot Cake with Ice Cream

Affogato

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream with Side Pitcher of Pour-over, House-Roasted Espresso.

Vanilla Ice Cream or Sundae

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream. Add Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Chips, Chopped Walnuts.

Coffee Beans

Ethiopia - Organic Light Roast, 12 oz.

Ethiopia - Organic Light Roast, 12 oz.

$12.75

Moderate Body. Bright Acidity. Mocha Flavor with Blueberry and Blacberry. Earthy, Chocolate Aroma.

Blue Hill's Finest - Organic Medium Roast, 12 oz.

Blue Hill's Finest - Organic Medium Roast, 12 oz.

$12.75

Plum, Black Tea, Lemon, Vanilla. Caramel Notes. Pleasant, Sweet Finish.

Guatemalan - Organic Medium Roast, 12 oz.

Guatemalan - Organic Medium Roast, 12 oz.

$12.75

Full Body. Bright Acidity. Rich, Chocolatey-Cocoa Flavor. Toffee-Like Sweetness.

Witham's Decaf - Organic Medium Roast, 12 oz.

Witham's Decaf - Organic Medium Roast, 12 oz.

$12.75

Sweet Graham Cracker. Balance, Pleasant Mouth-Feel

Mountain Blend - Organic Medium-Dark Roast, 12 oz.

Mountain Blend - Organic Medium-Dark Roast, 12 oz.

$12.75

Chocolatey-Cocoa Flavor. Toffee-Like Sweetness. Moderate Acidity. Medium-Bodied.

Harbor Blend - Organic Dark Roast, 12 oz.

Harbor Blend - Organic Dark Roast, 12 oz.

$12.75

Tasting Notes: Cacao, Black Cherry, Nutty. Full-Bodied. Light Acidity.

Sumatran - Organic Dark Roast, 12 oz.

Sumatran - Organic Dark Roast, 12 oz.

$12.75

Low to Medium Acidity. Full Body. Lingering Chocolate Aftertaste.

MIdnight Blend - Organic French Roast, 12 oz.

MIdnight Blend - Organic French Roast, 12 oz.

$12.75

Tasting Notes: Spicy. Bold, Rich Body. Light Acidity. Smokey Finish.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade Bagels, Doughnuts, Popovers and Bread; Breakfast, Lunch, Catered or Frozen Prepared Meals, House-Roasted Coffee, Coffee Beans and Espresso, Craft Cocktails, Maine Beers and Select Wines.

Website

Location

40 Main Street, Blue Hill, ME 04614

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Siam Sky Thai Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 91
8 Mill Street Blue Hill, ME 04614
View restaurantnext
The Beacon Bar and Grill
orange star4.8 • 85
997 Bar Harbor Rd Trenton, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
Island Take out
orange starNo Reviews
1500a Bar Harbor Road Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Maine Highway 102 Red Rock Corner, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Fogtown Brewing Company - Ellsworth - 25 Pine Street
orange starNo Reviews
25 Pine Street Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext
86 This!
orange starNo Reviews
125 main street Ellsworth, ME 04605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Blue Hill

Siam Sky Thai Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 91
8 Mill Street Blue Hill, ME 04614
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Blue Hill
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston