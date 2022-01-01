Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sanford Brewing Company

1,390 Reviews

$$

400 S. Sanford Ave

Sanford, FL 32771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Basic Burger
Wings (10)*
Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese*

Bits & Bites

Pretzel*

$12.00

Lightly fried pretzel served with our house-made beer cheese.

Florida Fish Dip*

$15.00

Smoked Mahi fish dip, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions, diced tomato, & fried pita bread.

Fried Green Tomatoes*

$10.00

(3) Fried green tomato topped with pimento cheese, bacon, mahogany glaze.

Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese*

$8.00

Lightly fried pretzel bites served with our house made beer cheese.

Fried Mac and Cheese*

$12.00

(4) cheddar cheese fried mac and cheese squares served with siracha ranch

Mojo Pork Nachos*

$11.00

Fried tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomato, mojo pork, pico, sour cream and beer cheese.

Beer Bang Shrimp*

$12.00

Fried shrimp with sweet and spicy Beer Bang sauce.

Spin/Artichoke Dip*

$10.00

House made spinach and artichoke dip, tomato, parmesan cheese, served with fried pita.

Chili Cheese Fries*

$8.00

Fries covered in our house made chili and beer cheese

Substantial

Buffalo Chicken Wrap*

$14.00

Lightly fried tenders tossed in mild buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, and ranch dressing wrapped in a grilled tortilla.

Caesar Chicken Wrap*

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with parmesan, Caesar dressing, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a grilled tortilla.

Chicken Quesadilla*

$12.00

Cheddar and pepper jack cheese with jalapeno, pickled red onion, and chicken. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chicken Tenders*

$12.00

Three buttermilk soaked freshly breaded chicken tenders drizzled with a sweet mahogany glaze, served with a side honey mustard. Try them tossed in buffalo hot or thai sauce.

Cuban Sandwich*

$12.00

Mojo pork with sliced ham, tangy swiss cheese, mustard and pickle. Pressed in a hoagie. Served with sea shore fries.

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$14.00

Grilled sourdough bread with pimento and gouda cheese, fried green tomato, mushrooms, field greens, and a balsamic reduction.

Herb/Garlic Butter Chicken Sandwich*

$13.00

Butter herb grilled chicken breast topped with white cheddar, lettuce tomato and pickle. Served with sea shore fries.

Hummus Wrap*

$11.00

Marinated tomatoes, cucumber, onions, and feta cheese with hummus wrapped in a grilled tortilla.

Mahi-Mahi Sandwich*

$14.00

Fresh mahi-mahi, blackened and served on a toasted brioche bun with our house-made tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, and a pickle.

Philly Cheese Steak*

$13.00

Shaved ribeye, pepper and onion, drizzled with our house made beer cheese on a hoagie bun.

Wings (10)*

$15.00

10 wings with your choice of sauce.

Greens

House Salad*

$8.00

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Red Onions, & Shredded Cheddar

Seasonal Salad*

$18.00

Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Craisins, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Toasted Butternut Squash, with a choice of protein.

Classic Caesar*

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, & Croutons

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumber, Red Onions, & Tomato

SBC Signature Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac*

$15.00

Beer Cheese & Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Bacon, & topped with a Fried Green Tomato

Philly Mac*

$15.00

Pepper Jack Cheese topped with Shaved Ribeye, Sautéed Onions and Peppers, & drizzled with Beer Cheese

Surf N Turf Mac

$18.00

Pepper Jack & Gouda, Blackened Shrimp, Steak Tips, Tomato, and Spinach

Taco Mac*

$15.00

Pepper Jack Cheese & Cheddar, Taco Seasoned Beef, Crushed Doritos, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream

Tuscan Chicken Mac*

$15.00

Gouda & Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Tomato, & Diced Chicken.

Vegetable Mac*

$14.00

Cheddar & Parmesan Cheese, Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Peppers, & Mushrooms

Burgers

Basic Burger

$12.00

Prime beef topped with lettuce, tomato and a pickle. Add cheese for a dollar more.

Beyond Burger*

$15.00

Beyond burger patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle.

Black-N-Blue Burger

$15.00

Blackened seasoned prime beef, topped with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, with a pickle.

Sanford Ave Burger

$14.00

Prime beef topped with beer caramelized onions, beer cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with sea shore fries.

SBC Burger*

$15.00

Prime beef topped with gouda cheese, over easy egg, beer cheese. lettuce, tomato, pickle.

Veggie Burger*

$12.00

Chipotle black bean burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle.

Sides

Side Fries*

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries*

$5.00

Broccoli*

$5.00

Sautéed in garlic herb butter

Brussels Sprouts Side*

$6.00

Served either sautéed in garlic herb butter or fried. Topped with bacon, parmesan and balsamic reduction

Burger Patty*

$10.00

Side Steak Tips*

$8.00

Side Salmon*

$8.00

Side Sautéed Shrimp*

$7.00

Egg*

$1.00

Cup of Chili*

$6.00

Our house made chili topped with cheddar and served with crackers

Fried Mac N Cheese Side (2)*

$8.00

(2) fried mac and cheese squares served with sriracha ranch

Side Hummus (4oz)*

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad*

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, & Croutons

Side Greek Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumber, Red Onions, & Tomato

Side House Salad*

$5.00

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Red Onions, & Shredded Cheddar

Side Simple Salad*

$6.00

Spinach, Strawberries, Feta Cheese, & Candied Pecans

Side Pasta Salad*

$6.00

Pasta tossed with Lemon Citrus Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, & Feta

Side Mac N Cheese*

$8.00

Side Pita (1 Pita, 6 Pieces)*

$2.00

Soup du Jour*

$6.00

Rotating Selection.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders*

$6.00

Two buttermilk soaked breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese*

$6.00

One piece of sour dough bread filled with grilled cheddar cheese, served with fries.

Kid's Plain Cheese Quesadilla*

$6.00

4 piece tortilla grilled with melted cheddar cheese

Kid's Lil Mac N Cheese*

$6.00

Our house pasta tossed in cheddar cheese. Get it with bacon or chicken, add 2.00.

Kid's SBC Pretzel Bites*

$4.00

Our pretzel cut up and fried with side of beer cheese

Kid's Fries*

$3.00

Kid's Small Salad*

$4.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Dessert

PB Cup Pie

$10.00

(Gluten free) topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Pretzel Bites Dessert

$8.00

Lightly fried pretzel bites tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with your choice of chocolate and/or caramel dipping sauces.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00

Rotating Selection

SBC Brownie Sundae

$10.00

House-made brownie, scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream topping and chocolate sauce

Side Brownie

$4.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Bottled Beer

B. Nektar Punk Lemonade

$9.00

B. Nektar Sunrise Bay

$8.00

B. Nektar Zombie Killer

$9.00

Bell's Official Hazy IPA

$6.00

BHC Apple Lantern Pumpkin Cider

$6.00

BHC Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

BHC Caramel Apple Cider

$6.00

BHC Peach Party Cider

$6.00

BHC Triple Jam

$6.00

BLV Mango Jungle

$6.00

Brooklyn Brewing NA Amber

$6.00

Brooklyn Brewing NA IPA

$6.00

Ciderboys Apricot

$6.00

Ciderboys Blackberry

$6.00

Ciderboys Fresh Press

$6.00

Ciderboys Mimosa

$6.00

Ciderboys Pineapple

$6.00

Ciderboys Strawberry Magic

$6.00

Duclaw Rose Colored Glasses

$6.00

Duclaw Strawberry Letter

$6.00

Duclaw Sweet Baby Jesus

$6.00

Estrella Galicia NA Lager

$6.00

Hop Life Nut House Coffee Porter

$7.00

Kentucky Tangerine Cream Ale

$6.00

Kentucky Vanilla Cream

$6.00

Krombacher NA Weizen

$6.00

Left Hand French Toast Milk Stout

$8.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00

Mighty Swell Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Parish Dr. Juice IPA

$6.00Out of stock

SBC Miss Cleo Barley Wine

$25.00

UAB Bushel

$7.00

Growlers and Crowlers

SBC 4th Street Stout G

$27.00+

SBC Beri Tart "RBF" G

$27.00+

SBC BluBeary IPA G

$27.00+

SBC Boru G

$27.00+

SBC Drinkin' Beer G

$27.00+

SBC FLipa G

$27.00+

SBC Killa Vanilla Porter G

$27.00+

SBC KlugscheiBer G

$27.00+

SBC Knockout Stout G

$27.00+

SBC Legend G

$30.00+

SBC My Precious G

$27.00+

SBC Not Your Vaters Kolsch G

$27.00+

SBC Panty Dropper G

$30.00+

SBC Peachy Keen G

$27.00+

SBC Pink Flamingose G

$27.00+

SBC Prince Ganon G

$25.00+

SBC Red Otter G

$25.00+

SBC Route 46 G

$30.00+

SBC St. Johns River IPA G

$27.00+

SBC Strawberi Sunshine G

$27.00+

SBC The Kaiser G

$27.00+

SBC Uptown Brown G

$27.00+

SBC Weekender G

$27.00+

Wine Bottle

BTL Coastal Vines Cab

$23.00

BTL Coastal Vines Chardonnay

$23.00

BTL Coastal Vines Pinot Grigio

$23.00

BTL Coastal Vines Pinot Noir

$23.00Out of stock

BTL Coastal Vines Sav Blanc

$23.00

BTL Flipflop Moscato

$23.00

La Marca Prosecco Spilt

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Bottle Water*

$2.00

1/2 and 1/2 Tea*

$2.50

Iced Tea Unsweet*

$3.00

Iced Tea Sweet*

$3.00

Arnold Palmer*

$2.50

Coke Fountain*

$3.00

Diet Coke Fountain*

$3.00

Pink Lemonade Fountain*

$3.00

Root Beer Fountain*

$3.00

Sprite Fountain*

$3.00

Kid's Juice Box

$1.50+

Soda Water*

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sanford Brewing Company is an award winning restaurant, taproom, and brewery. We feature southern "comfort" food and are open 7 days a week. Live music every weekend, trivia Tuesdays, street parties, ladies night, happy hours, Thursday Randalls, and more. We are also kid and dog friendly.

Website

Location

400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL 32771

Directions

Gallery
Sanford Brewing Company image
Sanford Brewing Company image
Sanford Brewing Company image
Sanford Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 511
406 Sanford Ave Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
Henry's Depot
orange star4.4 • 7
212 W 1st St Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
Dharma Southern Kitchen- Sanford
orange star4.6 • 203
212 w 1st st Orlando, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
Swine & Sons
orange starNo Reviews
200 S. Myrtle Ave. Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
The Yardery of Sanford - 415 E 4th Str
orange starNo Reviews
415 E 4th Str Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
ALEBRIJE Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar - 1566 South French Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1566 South French Avenue Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sanford

Buster's Bistro
orange star4.7 • 1,361
300 South Sanford Ave. Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
Kona Poke - Sanford
orange star4.8 • 1,112
1813 WP Ball Blvd Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
Olea Mediterranean Grill - Sanford
orange star4.6 • 883
1829 WP Ball Blvd. Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 511
406 Sanford Ave Sanford, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
Dharma Southern Kitchen- Sanford
orange star4.6 • 203
212 w 1st st Orlando, FL 32771
View restaurantnext
KitchenAF - Sanford
orange star4.6 • 165
160 W Lake Mary Blvd Sanford, FL 32773
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sanford
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Orange City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston