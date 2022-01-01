Sanford Brewing Company
1,390 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Sanford Brewing Company is an award winning restaurant, taproom, and brewery. We feature southern "comfort" food and are open 7 days a week. Live music every weekend, trivia Tuesdays, street parties, ladies night, happy hours, Thursday Randalls, and more. We are also kid and dog friendly.
Location
400 S. Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL 32771
Gallery