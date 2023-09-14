SANFRATELLO’s II 7818 W Lincoln Hwy
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sanfratellos Pizza is a renowned pizzeria that has been serving delicious, authentic Italian pizza since its establishment in 1969. Located in Frankfort, Illinois, Sanfratellos has earned a reputation as a go-to destination for pizza lovers seeking the perfect combination of quality ingredients, traditional recipes, and exceptional flavor. When you choose Sanfratellos Pizza, you're not just indulging in a delicious meal – you're embarking on a culinary journey that celebrates the rich heritage of Italian cuisine. Come and experience the taste of tradition, passion, and unparalleled pizza excellence at Sanfratellos, where every slice tells a story.
7818 W Lincoln Hwy, Frankfort, IL 60423