Full Menu

Appetizers

Small Zucchini Slices

$9.00

Fresh lightly breaded zucchini

Large Zucchini Slices

$13.00

Fresh lightly breaded zucchini

Small Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Lightly coated mozzarella

Large Cheese Sticks

$13.00

Lightly coated mozzarella

Small Mushrooms

$10.00

Buttered and breaded mushrooms cooked to a golden brown

Large Mushrooms

$14.00

Buttered and breaded mushrooms cooked to a golden brown

Combo Platter

$17.50

A generous portion of our favorite appetizers - cheese sticks, zucchini slices, and mushrooms

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Six breaded chicken strips

Fries

$6.00

Hearty basket of cut potatoes fried to perfection. Serves 2

Tomato Bread

$7.25

Our signature garlic bread topped with fresh tomatoes and baked mozzarella

Garlic Bread

$6.00

An Italian roll halved and topped with our garlic butter herb spread, toasted to a golden brown

Small Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Large lightly breaded served naked or with your choice of buffalo, sweet BBQ, or parmesan garlic sauce

Large Buffalo Wings

$17.00

Large lightly breaded served naked or with your choice of buffalo, sweet BBQ, or parmesan garlic sauce

Salads

Small Antipasto Salad

$13.00

A sanfratello's favorite. Mixed lettuce with ham, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and cheese tossed in our creamy Italian dressing

Large Antipasto Salad

$18.00

A sanfratello's favorite. Mixed lettuce with ham, salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and cheese tossed in our creamy Italian dressing

Dinner Salad

$7.99

Mixed lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Sharon's Pasta

Spaghetti

$16.75

Your choice of marinara or meat sauce

Rigatoni

$16.75

Your choice of marinara or meat sauce

Fettuccine

$16.75

Your choice of marinara or meat sauce

Angel Hair

$16.75

Your choice of marinara or meat sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$16.75

Tender pasta filled with meat or cheese

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$14.50

Our grandpa Guido's slow roasted Italian beef, made the same way since he created it in 1969. Served on an Italian roll, of course.

Rocko's Special

$13.50

Our grandpa's Italian beef topped with baked mostaccioli and mozzarella

Italian Sausage

$14.50

Classic Italian sausage made by the legendary Chicago butcher that helped make our sausage pizza famous. Smothered in grandma Sharon's Sicilian marinara sauce and served on an Italian roll

Sophia's Stromboli

$15.50

This is not your grandfather's stromboli - it's ours; Italian sausage topped with onions, peppers, grandma Sharon's Sicilian marinara sauce, and baked mozzarella served on one of our famous Italian rolls

The Stacy

$15.50

Tomboli is Italian for "Mound", and once you order one, you'll understand the name. This is a big, delicious Italian beef and sausage combo covered with mushrooms, peppers, onions, pepperoni, grandma Sharon's Sicilian marinara sauce, and baked mozzarella.

Cheryl's Meatball

$13.50

Three huge house-made meatballs smothered in our grandma Sharon's Sicilian marinara sauce

Beef & Sausage Combo

$15.00

Desserts

Pizza Fritz

Right out of aunt Theresa's kitchen. She always saved a portion of her bread dough, stretched it and fried it with a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Enough for the whole party

Tiramisu

$8.99

Pizza

Classic Thin Crust Pizza

11" Small

$14.00

13" Medium

$21.00

15" Large

$29.00

18" Family

$34.00

CiCi Crust

$22.00

With cheese

Pan Pizza

10" Small Pan Cheese

$18.00

12" Large Pan Cheese

$27.00

Specialty Pizza

Pizza a la Mike Sanfratello

$20.00+

This pizza was actually invented by a loyal customer who requested Alfredo sauce in place of great-grandma Mary's tomato sauce. It caught on. We added mushrooms and sliced tomatoes and the rest, as they say, is history

Meat Lovers

$20.00+

Our thin-crust pizza loaded with chi-town meats: sausage, pepperoni, salami, ham, and bacon

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00+

Our thin-crust pizza topped with spicy buffalo sauce, friend chicken, and chopped pineapple

Hawaiian

$20.00+

Our founder's favorite pan pizza with spinach, sausage, and fresh garlic

Guido's Favorite

$20.00+

Beverages

Soda - 2 Liter

$4.00

2 Liter

Soda - Can

$1.50

Soda - 1 Liter

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00