Sangam Indian Cuisine
No reviews yet
20910 Torrence Chapel Rd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Shuruat
ASSORTED APPETIZERS
Chicken pakora, vegetable samosa and vegetable pakora, aloo tikki - serves two.
VEGETABLE PAKORA
Mildly spiced vegetables dipped in lentil flour batter and fried.
CHICKEN PAKORA
Chicken in lightly seasoned lentil flour and deep fried.
FISH PAKORA
Fish in lightly seasoned lentil flour and deep fried.
PUNJABI SOMOSA
Crisp turnovers stuffed with spiced potatoes and peas - two per order
ALOO TIKKI
Mashed potatoes formed into patties, mixed with herbs and spices then deep fried.
DAHI PAPRI CHAT
Spiced potatoes & chick peas in a tangy yogurt sauce - serves two.
PALAK KULCHA
Scrumptious bread stuffed with sautéed, lightly spiced spinach and herbs.
TANDOORI ASSORTED APPETIZERS
Tandoori chicken, chicken tika and lamb kebab.
Soups & Salads
MULLIGATWANY SOUP
Traditional Indian soup made with delicately spiced lentils (pureed).
HERALI SHORBA
Deliciously spiced chicken and spinach soup.
TAKKALI SOUP
Our specially prepared tomato soup with a touch of cream and black pepper.
KACHUMBER SALAD
Tomato, cucumber and onion salad with lemon and herbs.
MIXED GARDEN SALAD
Lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers, with house dressing.
CHEF'S SPECIAL SALAD
Mixed green tossed with chef's special dressing and broiled chicken slices.
Bhojan Ke Saath Saath (Accompaniments)
CUCUMBER RAITA
Refreshing homemade yogurt with grated cucumbers and herbs.
PUNJABI ROASTED PAPAD
Thin and crispy wafers made from lentil flour, with black pepper.
MANGO CHUTNEY
Sweet and mildly spiced mangoes and herbs.
ACHAR
Hot and spicy mixed Indian pickles.
ONION CHUTNEY
Spicy onion & tomato relish.
Lamb Delicacies
LAMB ROGAN JOSH
Pieces of lean lamb cooked in a heavenly curry sauce.
KRAHI GOSHT
Diced pieces of lamb sauteed in a wok with onion, pepper, tomato, ginger, garlic and herbs.
LAMB VINDALOO
A South Indian favorite! Highly-spiced lamb cooked in a tangy hot sauce.
LAMB TIKKA MASALA
Tender pieces of lamb roasted in our clay oven, then simmered in a tomato and cream sauce.
SAAG GOSHT
Tender pieces of lamb cooked with generous portion of spinach and herbs.
LAMB MANGO
Lamb with Mango, aromatic herbs, touch of ginger, garlic and spices
ACHARI GOSHT
Lean pieces of lamb cooked in an authentic spicy Indian herbal sauce~A delight for spicy food lovers.
LAMB KORMA
Cubes of lamb cooked in a mildly spiced creamy sauce topped with sliced almonds.
LAMB BIRYANI
A classic Mogul dish! Succulent pieces of curried lamb cooked with basmati rice, gently flavored with saffron and nuts.
Bread Corner
NAAN
Traditional Punjabi white bread baked in our clay oven.
GARLIC NAAN
Naan bread topped with fresh garlic and herbs, then baked in our clay oven.
ROTI
Unleavened whole wheat bread baked in our clay oven.
PRATHA
Unleavened layered whole wheat bread topped with melted butter.
ALLO PRATHA
Pratha bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.
ALLO KULCHA
Naan bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.
ONION & PANEER
Bread filled with onions and homemade cheese or onions and fenugreek leaves.
ONION & METHI KULCHA
Bread filled with onions and homemade cheese or onions and fenugreek leaves.
KEEMA NAAN
Scrumptious naan bread stuffed with shredded chicken or lamb and herbs.
KASHMIRI NAAN
Scrumptios naan bread stuffed with sweet coconut, cherries and nuts.
POORI
Whole wheat, puffy, deep fried.
ASSORTED BREADS
Assortment from our clay oven; garlic naan, roti & naan.
Sabaj Bhandar (Vegan & Vegetarian)
VEGETABLE PATIA
Fresh vegetables cooked with sweet and sour mangoes, spices & herbs with a touch of ginger.
VEGETABLE NAURATAN KORMA
Garden fresh vegetables cooked in light cream sauce and a special blend of spices, sprinkled with nuts.
KOFTA LAJWAB
Mixed vegetables and paneer balls served in a spiced cream sauce, sprinkled with nuts.
PALAK PANEER
Deliciously cooked spinach with (or without) homemade Indian cheese cubes cooked in mild spices and herbs.
VEGETABLE MASALA
Mixed vegetables cooked in a deliciously spiced tomato and herb sauce with a touch of cream.
MATAR PANEER
Green peas with homemade Indian cheese or potatoes cooked in a mildly spiced sauce.
MATAR ALLO
Green peas with homemade Indian cheese or potatoes cooked in a mildly spiced sauce.
MUSHROOM BROCCOLI KRAHI
Fresh mushrooms and broccoli sauteed in a wok with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and herbs.
ALLO GOBHI
Potatoes and cauliflower sauteed with ginger, tomatoes and spices.
ALLO BAINGAN
Potatoes and eggplant sauteed with ginger, garlic and freshly ground spices.
ALLO BHAJI
Potatoes sauteed with herbs, spices and mustard seeds.
PANEER MAKHNI
Homemade cheese cubes, onion, pepper & tomatoes cooked with fresh herbs in makhni sauce.
PANEER KRAHI
Homemade cheese cubes sauteed in a wok with onions, peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and herbs.
ALLO PALAK
Potatoes or mixed vegetables cooked with spiced spinach and herbs.
SABJI PALAK
Potatoes or mixed vegetables cooked with spiced spinach and herbs.
CHANA MASALA
Chickpeas and diced potatoes cooked in the popular Punjabi style.
DAL MAKHNI
Slow simmered lentils sauteed in butter with fresh garlic, ginger and tomatoes.
EGGPLANT BHARTHA
Whole eggplant baked in our clay oven, then mashed and sauteed with garlic, onions and tomatoes.
BHINDI MASALA
Fresh baby okra sauteed with onion, pepper, tomatoes and spices.
VEGETABLE VINDALOO
Garden fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a tangy, hot curry sauce.
VEGETABLE BIRYANI
Naturally fragrant basmati rice steam cooked with fresh garden vegetables, sprinkled with nuts.
Tandori Khazana (Tandoori Entrees)
TANDOORI CHICKEN TIKKA
Boneless, succulent breast of chicken marinated in our special recipe and broiled to perfection in the Tandoor.
SHRIMP & CHICKEN KEBAB
Jumbo shrimp & fillet of chicken breast, marinated with freshly ground spices and saffron, then grilled over charcoal in our Tandoor.
TANDOORI PRAWNS
Jumbo shrimp marinated in an herb mixture and delicately broiled in our clay oven.
LAMB TIKKA KEBAB
Tender morsels of lamb marinated in spices and herbs, and then broiled to perfection.
TANDOORI CHICKEN
Half spring chicken marinated in yogurt and mild spices, roasted in Tandoor.
SALMON TIKKA
Boneless, fresh salmon marinated in aromatic herbs and spices, then broiled in Tandoor.
TANDOORI MIXED GRILL
Assorted Tandooi varieties from above: chicken, lamb, fish and shrimp.
LAMB STEAK
Tender lamb chops marinated in our special chef's sauce and broiled in our clay oven.
MALAI KEBAB
Chicken breast marinated with freshly ground spices & herbs then grilled in our clay oven.
Ocean Harvest (Seafood Entrees)
SHRIMP MASALA
Shrimp simmered in a tomato and cream sauce, with a touch of onion, pepper and fenugreek leaves.
SCALLOP MASALA
Scallops simmered in a tomato and cream sauce, with a touch of onion, pepper and fenugreek leaves.
SALMON TIKKA MASALA
Pieces of fresh salmon roasted in our clay oven and simmered in a tomato and cream sauce.
SHRIMP KORMA
Shrimp simmered in a mild cream sauce, garnished with almonds and cashews.
SCALLOP KORMA
Scallops simmered in a mild cream sauce, garnished with almonds and cashews.
SOUTHERN SEAFOOD VINDALOO
Jumbo shrimp, scallops and fish cooked with potatoes in a highly spiced, tangy, hot sauce!
SHRIMP PATIA
Shrimp sauteed with sweet and sour mangoes, scallions, and a touch of ginger and spices.
SCALLOP PATIA
Scallops sauteed with sweet and sour mangoes, scallions, and a touch of ginger and spices.
SHRIMP KRAHI
Jumbo Shrimp sauteed in a wok with onion, bell pepper, tomato, ginger, garlic and herbs.
FISH KRAHI
Fish sauteed in a wok with onion, bell pepper, tomato, ginger, garlic and herbs.
CRABMEAT CURRY
Back fin crabmeat cooked in our chef's special sauce, seasoned to your taste.
SEAFOOD BIRYANI
Long grain basmati rice flavored with herbs & spices and cooked together with shrimp, scallops, fish and crabmeat, topped with nuts in a delicate blend of spices.
Desi Murgh (Chicken Entrees)
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Tender chicken breast roasted in our clay oven, then simmered in a tomato cream sauce.
CHICKEN VINDALOO
South Indian favorite! Chicken with potatoes in a highly spiced, tangy, hot sauce (traditionally served hot).
CHICKEN CURRY
Boneless chicken cooked in heavenly curry sauce, seasoned to your taste.
CHICKEN PATIA
Boneless chicken cooked with sweet and sour mangoes, spices and a touch of ginger and scallions.
CHICKEN KORMA
Boneless chicken simmered in a mild cream sauce, garnished with almonds and cashews.
CHICKEN AKBARI KRAHI
Fresh chicken morsels sauteed in a wok with ginger, onions, tomatoes and spices.
CHICKEN SAAG WALA
Tender pieces of chicken sauteed with deliciously spiced spinach and fresh herbs.
CHICKEN BHUNA
Breast of chicken marinated in our special blend of spices and sauteed with your choice of mushrooms or broccoli.
CHICKEN KASHMEIR
Pieces of succulent chicken cooked in tandoor and then enveloped in a sauce of mixed fruits and Almonds.
CHICKEN METHI
Diced chicken cooked in an aromatic and delightful sauce flavored with fenugreek.
CHICKEN BIRYANI
A classic Moghul dish! Chicken marinated with spices and saffron, then steam-cooked with fragrant Basmati rice.
Combination Dinners
Mishtan Bhandar (Desserts)
KULFI
An authentic Indian ice cream made with milk and nuts
MANGO KULFI
An authentic Indian ice cream made with milk and mangoes
GULAB JAMUN
Light pastry balls dipped in cinnamon flavored syrup.
CARROT PUDDING
Served warm topped with ice cream and nuts.
CHEESE CAKE
New York style cheesecake.
MANGO PUDDING
A favorite, made with mangoes, milk and nuts.
RICE PUDDING
Traditional Indian rice pudding with nuts, flavored with cardamom
RASMALAI
Indian cheese patties dipped in kweda flavored sweet cream sauce.
Sides and Sauces
Appetizers
Entrées
Hakka Noodles
Fried Rice
Beverages
LASSI
Refreshing yogurt shake
MANGO LASSI
Refreshing yogurt shake mango flavored
STRAWBERRY LASSI
Refreshing yogurt shake strawberry flavored
MANGO SHAKE
A special blend of mango and milk
STRAWBERRY SHAKE
A special blend of strawberry and milk
PIÑA COLADA (N/A)
STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI (N/A)
SODA
LEMONADE
PERRIER WATER
ICED TEA
COFFEE
INDIAN HOT TEA
CHAI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Put a little spice in your life!!!
20910 Torrence Chapel Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031