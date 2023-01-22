Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sangam Indian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

20910 Torrence Chapel Rd

Cornelius, NC 28031

Order Again

Shuruat

ASSORTED APPETIZERS

$10.95

Chicken pakora, vegetable samosa and vegetable pakora, aloo tikki - serves two.

VEGETABLE PAKORA

$4.95

Mildly spiced vegetables dipped in lentil flour batter and fried.

CHICKEN PAKORA

$6.95

Chicken in lightly seasoned lentil flour and deep fried.

FISH PAKORA

$7.95

Fish in lightly seasoned lentil flour and deep fried.

PUNJABI SOMOSA

$4.95

Crisp turnovers stuffed with spiced potatoes and peas - two per order

ALOO TIKKI

$4.95

Mashed potatoes formed into patties, mixed with herbs and spices then deep fried.

DAHI PAPRI CHAT

$6.95

Spiced potatoes & chick peas in a tangy yogurt sauce - serves two.

PALAK KULCHA

$5.95

Scrumptious bread stuffed with sautéed, lightly spiced spinach and herbs.

TANDOORI ASSORTED APPETIZERS

$11.95

Tandoori chicken, chicken tika and lamb kebab.

Soups & Salads

MULLIGATWANY SOUP

$3.95

Traditional Indian soup made with delicately spiced lentils (pureed).

HERALI SHORBA

$3.95

Deliciously spiced chicken and spinach soup.

TAKKALI SOUP

$3.95

Our specially prepared tomato soup with a touch of cream and black pepper.

KACHUMBER SALAD

$4.95

Tomato, cucumber and onion salad with lemon and herbs.

MIXED GARDEN SALAD

$3.95

Lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers, with house dressing.

CHEF'S SPECIAL SALAD

$7.95

Mixed green tossed with chef's special dressing and broiled chicken slices.

Bhojan Ke Saath Saath (Accompaniments)

CUCUMBER RAITA

$3.50

Refreshing homemade yogurt with grated cucumbers and herbs.

PUNJABI ROASTED PAPAD

$3.50

Thin and crispy wafers made from lentil flour, with black pepper.

MANGO CHUTNEY

$3.50

Sweet and mildly spiced mangoes and herbs.

ACHAR

$3.50

Hot and spicy mixed Indian pickles.

ONION CHUTNEY

$3.50

Spicy onion & tomato relish.

Lamb Delicacies

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$17.95

Pieces of lean lamb cooked in a heavenly curry sauce.

KRAHI GOSHT

$17.95

Diced pieces of lamb sauteed in a wok with onion, pepper, tomato, ginger, garlic and herbs.

LAMB VINDALOO

$17.95

A South Indian favorite! Highly-spiced lamb cooked in a tangy hot sauce.

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$17.95

Tender pieces of lamb roasted in our clay oven, then simmered in a tomato and cream sauce.

SAAG GOSHT

$17.95

Tender pieces of lamb cooked with generous portion of spinach and herbs.

LAMB MANGO

$17.95

Lamb with Mango, aromatic herbs, touch of ginger, garlic and spices

ACHARI GOSHT

$17.95

Lean pieces of lamb cooked in an authentic spicy Indian herbal sauce~A delight for spicy food lovers.

LAMB KORMA

$17.95

Cubes of lamb cooked in a mildly spiced creamy sauce topped with sliced almonds.

LAMB BIRYANI

$18.95

A classic Mogul dish! Succulent pieces of curried lamb cooked with basmati rice, gently flavored with saffron and nuts.

Bread Corner

NAAN

$2.95

Traditional Punjabi white bread baked in our clay oven.

GARLIC NAAN

$3.50

Naan bread topped with fresh garlic and herbs, then baked in our clay oven.

ROTI

$2.95

Unleavened whole wheat bread baked in our clay oven.

PRATHA

$3.95

Unleavened layered whole wheat bread topped with melted butter.

ALLO PRATHA

$3.95

Pratha bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.

ALLO KULCHA

$3.95

Naan bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.

ONION & PANEER

$3.95

Bread filled with onions and homemade cheese or onions and fenugreek leaves.

ONION & METHI KULCHA

$3.95

Bread filled with onions and homemade cheese or onions and fenugreek leaves.

KEEMA NAAN

$5.95

Scrumptious naan bread stuffed with shredded chicken or lamb and herbs.

KASHMIRI NAAN

$4.95

Scrumptios naan bread stuffed with sweet coconut, cherries and nuts.

POORI

$4.95

Whole wheat, puffy, deep fried.

ASSORTED BREADS

$7.95

Assortment from our clay oven; garlic naan, roti & naan.

Sabaj Bhandar (Vegan & Vegetarian)

VEGETABLE PATIA

$13.95

Fresh vegetables cooked with sweet and sour mangoes, spices & herbs with a touch of ginger.

VEGETABLE NAURATAN KORMA

$13.95

Garden fresh vegetables cooked in light cream sauce and a special blend of spices, sprinkled with nuts.

KOFTA LAJWAB

$14.95

Mixed vegetables and paneer balls served in a spiced cream sauce, sprinkled with nuts.

PALAK PANEER

$14.95

Deliciously cooked spinach with (or without) homemade Indian cheese cubes cooked in mild spices and herbs.

VEGETABLE MASALA

$14.95

Mixed vegetables cooked in a deliciously spiced tomato and herb sauce with a touch of cream.

MATAR PANEER

$13.95

Green peas with homemade Indian cheese or potatoes cooked in a mildly spiced sauce.

MATAR ALLO

$13.95

Green peas with homemade Indian cheese or potatoes cooked in a mildly spiced sauce.

MUSHROOM BROCCOLI KRAHI

$13.95

Fresh mushrooms and broccoli sauteed in a wok with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and herbs.

ALLO GOBHI

$13.95

Potatoes and cauliflower sauteed with ginger, tomatoes and spices.

ALLO BAINGAN

$13.95

Potatoes and eggplant sauteed with ginger, garlic and freshly ground spices.

ALLO BHAJI

$13.95

Potatoes sauteed with herbs, spices and mustard seeds.

PANEER MAKHNI

$14.95

Homemade cheese cubes, onion, pepper & tomatoes cooked with fresh herbs in makhni sauce.

PANEER KRAHI

$14.95

Homemade cheese cubes sauteed in a wok with onions, peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and herbs.

ALLO PALAK

$13.95

Potatoes or mixed vegetables cooked with spiced spinach and herbs.

SABJI PALAK

$13.95

Potatoes or mixed vegetables cooked with spiced spinach and herbs.

CHANA MASALA

$13.95

Chickpeas and diced potatoes cooked in the popular Punjabi style.

DAL MAKHNI

$12.95

Slow simmered lentils sauteed in butter with fresh garlic, ginger and tomatoes.

EGGPLANT BHARTHA

$13.95

Whole eggplant baked in our clay oven, then mashed and sauteed with garlic, onions and tomatoes.

BHINDI MASALA

$13.95

Fresh baby okra sauteed with onion, pepper, tomatoes and spices.

VEGETABLE VINDALOO

$13.95

Garden fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a tangy, hot curry sauce.

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$14.95

Naturally fragrant basmati rice steam cooked with fresh garden vegetables, sprinkled with nuts.

Tandori Khazana (Tandoori Entrees)

TANDOORI CHICKEN TIKKA

$15.95

Boneless, succulent breast of chicken marinated in our special recipe and broiled to perfection in the Tandoor.

SHRIMP & CHICKEN KEBAB

$16.95

Jumbo shrimp & fillet of chicken breast, marinated with freshly ground spices and saffron, then grilled over charcoal in our Tandoor.

TANDOORI PRAWNS

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp marinated in an herb mixture and delicately broiled in our clay oven.

LAMB TIKKA KEBAB

$17.95

Tender morsels of lamb marinated in spices and herbs, and then broiled to perfection.

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$15.95

Half spring chicken marinated in yogurt and mild spices, roasted in Tandoor.

SALMON TIKKA

$18.95

Boneless, fresh salmon marinated in aromatic herbs and spices, then broiled in Tandoor.

TANDOORI MIXED GRILL

$20.95

Assorted Tandooi varieties from above: chicken, lamb, fish and shrimp.

LAMB STEAK

$19.95

Tender lamb chops marinated in our special chef's sauce and broiled in our clay oven.

MALAI KEBAB

$15.95

Chicken breast marinated with freshly ground spices & herbs then grilled in our clay oven.

Ocean Harvest (Seafood Entrees)

SHRIMP MASALA

$17.95

Shrimp simmered in a tomato and cream sauce, with a touch of onion, pepper and fenugreek leaves.

SCALLOP MASALA

$17.95

Scallops simmered in a tomato and cream sauce, with a touch of onion, pepper and fenugreek leaves.

SALMON TIKKA MASALA

$17.95

Pieces of fresh salmon roasted in our clay oven and simmered in a tomato and cream sauce.

SHRIMP KORMA

$17.95

Shrimp simmered in a mild cream sauce, garnished with almonds and cashews.

SCALLOP KORMA

$17.95

Scallops simmered in a mild cream sauce, garnished with almonds and cashews.

SOUTHERN SEAFOOD VINDALOO

$18.95

Jumbo shrimp, scallops and fish cooked with potatoes in a highly spiced, tangy, hot sauce!

SHRIMP PATIA

$17.95

Shrimp sauteed with sweet and sour mangoes, scallions, and a touch of ginger and spices.

SCALLOP PATIA

$17.95

Scallops sauteed with sweet and sour mangoes, scallions, and a touch of ginger and spices.

SHRIMP KRAHI

$17.95

Jumbo Shrimp sauteed in a wok with onion, bell pepper, tomato, ginger, garlic and herbs.

FISH KRAHI

$17.95

Fish sauteed in a wok with onion, bell pepper, tomato, ginger, garlic and herbs.

CRABMEAT CURRY

$19.95

Back fin crabmeat cooked in our chef's special sauce, seasoned to your taste.

SEAFOOD BIRYANI

$18.95

Long grain basmati rice flavored with herbs & spices and cooked together with shrimp, scallops, fish and crabmeat, topped with nuts in a delicate blend of spices.

Desi Murgh (Chicken Entrees)

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$15.95

Tender chicken breast roasted in our clay oven, then simmered in a tomato cream sauce.

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$15.95

South Indian favorite! Chicken with potatoes in a highly spiced, tangy, hot sauce (traditionally served hot).

CHICKEN CURRY

$14.95

Boneless chicken cooked in heavenly curry sauce, seasoned to your taste.

CHICKEN PATIA

$15.95

Boneless chicken cooked with sweet and sour mangoes, spices and a touch of ginger and scallions.

CHICKEN KORMA

$15.95

Boneless chicken simmered in a mild cream sauce, garnished with almonds and cashews.

CHICKEN AKBARI KRAHI

$15.95

Fresh chicken morsels sauteed in a wok with ginger, onions, tomatoes and spices.

CHICKEN SAAG WALA

$15.95

Tender pieces of chicken sauteed with deliciously spiced spinach and fresh herbs.

CHICKEN BHUNA

$15.95

Breast of chicken marinated in our special blend of spices and sauteed with your choice of mushrooms or broccoli.

CHICKEN KASHMEIR

$15.95

Pieces of succulent chicken cooked in tandoor and then enveloped in a sauce of mixed fruits and Almonds.

CHICKEN METHI

$15.95

Diced chicken cooked in an aromatic and delightful sauce flavored with fenugreek.

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$16.95

A classic Moghul dish! Chicken marinated with spices and saffron, then steam-cooked with fragrant Basmati rice.

Combination Dinners

Sangam Special

$24.95

Seafood Delight

$26.95

Vegetable Thali

$20.95

Dinner For Two

$46.95

Mishtan Bhandar (Desserts)

KULFI

$4.95

An authentic Indian ice cream made with milk and nuts

MANGO KULFI

$4.95

An authentic Indian ice cream made with milk and mangoes

GULAB JAMUN

$4.95

Light pastry balls dipped in cinnamon flavored syrup.

CARROT PUDDING

$4.95

Served warm topped with ice cream and nuts.

CHEESE CAKE

$4.95

New York style cheesecake.

MANGO PUDDING

$4.50

A favorite, made with mangoes, milk and nuts.

RICE PUDDING

$4.50

Traditional Indian rice pudding with nuts, flavored with cardamom

RASMALAI

$4.95

Indian cheese patties dipped in kweda flavored sweet cream sauce.

Sides and Sauces

Masala Sauce

Korma Sauce

Rice

Appetizers

CHICKEN SPRING ROLLS

$5.00

Chicken and Vegetable in crispy wrap

VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS

$5.00

Mixed Vegetable in crispy wrap

SWEET CORN CHICKEN SOUP

$4.00

Indo-Chinese style creamed soup

Entrées

GOBI MANCHURIAN

$13.95

Cauliflower Cooked in Manchurian Sauce

VEGETABLE MANCHURIAN

$13.95

Vegetable Roundels Cooked in Manchurian Sauce

CHILLY PANNER

$13.95

Hot and Sour Stir Fried Panner

CHILLY GOBI

$13.95

Hot and Sour Stir Fried Cauliflower

CHILLY CHICKEN

$14.95

Hot and Sour Stir Fried Chicken

Hakka Noodles

Hakka Noodles - Egg

$12.95

Stir-fry Noodles with Egg

Hakka Noodles - Chicken

$14.95

Stir-fry Noodles with Chicken

Hakka Noodles - Shrimp

$16.95

Stir-fry Noodles with Shrimp

Hakka Noodles - Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Stir-fry Noodles with Mixed Vegtables

Fried Rice

Fried Rice - Egg

$12.95

Fried rice mixed with egg

Fried Rice - Chicken

$14.95

Fried rice mixed with chicken

Fried Rice - Shrimp

$16.95

Fried rice mixed with shrimp

Fried Rice - Vegetables

$12.95

Fried rice mixed with vegetables

Beverages

LASSI

$3.95

Refreshing yogurt shake

MANGO LASSI

$3.95

Refreshing yogurt shake mango flavored

STRAWBERRY LASSI

$3.95

Refreshing yogurt shake strawberry flavored

MANGO SHAKE

$3.95

A special blend of mango and milk

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$3.95

A special blend of strawberry and milk

PIÑA COLADA (N/A)

$3.95

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI (N/A)

$3.95

SODA

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

PERRIER WATER

$3.75

ICED TEA

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

INDIAN HOT TEA

$2.50

CHAI

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Put a little spice in your life!!!

