Juice

Green Mint

$10.75

Green Kale

$10.75

kale, green apple, cucumber, celery, lemon, mint

Orange Carrot

$10.75

carrot, red apple, green apple, lemon, ginger, tumeric

Red Beet

$10.75

red beet, orange, kale, cucumber

Yellow Pineapple

$10.75

orange, Pineapple, lime, carrot, ginger

Organic Celery

$10.75

apple, spinach, cucumber, pear, mint

Black Lemonade

$9.50

lemon, ginger, activated charcoal, maple syrup

Blue Lemonade

$9.50

lemon, ginger, blue spirulina, honey

Boyd's Lemonade - Kids special

Shots

Immunity

$4.50

ginger

Anti-Inflamatory

$4.50

tumeric

Smoothies

Mango Maca

$10.00

mango, oat milk, protein, agave, maca

Banana Lion

$10.00

banana, strawberry, oat milk, peanut butter, date nectar

Camu Camu Berry

$10.00

blue berry, blackberry, yoghurt, chia seeds, elderberry , pomegranate arils, honey

Food - Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Sourdough bread, avocado, olive oil, tomatoes, microgreans, pepper

Almond butter toast

$10.00

Sourdough bread, almond butter, bananas, berries, cinamon, cardamom, cacao nibs, agave nectar

Kombucha on tap

MOR Kombucha 16oz glass

$8.00

Rotating seasonal

High Altitude Kombucha 16oz glass

$8.00

Rotating seasonal

MOR Kombucha

Mojito

$5.50Out of stock

12 oz can

Ginger grapefruit

$5.50

12 oz can

Salted cucumber

$5.50Out of stock

12 oz can

Hazy cacuts

$5.50

12 oz can

Pineapple peach

$5.50

Juice Cleanse

1-Day Juice Cleanse

$60.00

2-Day Juice Cleanse

$120.00

3-Day Juice Cleanse

$170.00

5-Day Juice Cleanse

$380.00