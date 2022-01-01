Sangkee Asian bistro
339 e Lancaster Avenue
Wynnewood, PA 19096
Starter
Chicken Spring Roll
Vegetarian Spring Roll
Crispy Shrimp Roll (2)
Peking Duck Roll
Edamame
Steamed Dumpling (4)
Pan Fried Dumpling (4)
Honey Roasted Pork
Fried Shrimp Dumpling (8)
Baby Back Rib
Chicken Skewers (2pcs)
Roasted Edamame
Wonton Chili Oil
Soup
Small Dish
Chinese Pizza
Crispy Coconut Shrimp (4)
With Fruit Creamy Sauce
Crispy Flounder Fillet
With honey roasted walnut.
Steamed Siu Mai (4)
Steamed Crystal Shrimp Dumplings (4)
Roast Duck- Hong Kong Style (1/4)
Steamed Shanghai Juice Buns (8)
Steamed BBQ Pork Buns (3)
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Big Bowl Broth Noodle
Sang Kee Wonton Noodle
Shrimp Dumpling Noodle
Roasted Pork Noodle
Roasted Duck Noodle
Braised Beef Noodle
Vegetable Noodle
Roasted Duck Wonton Noodle
Roasted Pork Wonton Noodle
Tom Yum Seafood Thai Noodle
House Special Noodle
Chicken, shrimp, roasted pork, shrimp dumpling, fresh mixed vegetable, noodles.
Chicken Congee
Fish Congee
Beef Congee
Pork and Duck Noodle
Asian Rice Platter
Sang Kee Favorite
Famous Peking Duck
Fillet of boneless duck served with pancake, scallion in hoi sin sauce.
Hong Kong Roast Duck w. Plum Garlic Sauce
Dry Pepper Style
Sautéed Chive Blossom w. XO Minced Pork Sauce
Chicken in Crunchy Lettuce Wraps
Fine diced chicken, water chestnut, shitaki mushroom, red ginger, crispy noodle, lettuce cups.
Crispy Chicken Hong Kong Style
Spicy Chicken Hotpot
Chong QIng Crispy Chicken
Short Ribs
Walnut Beef
Lemongrass Beef
Steamed Beef in Spicy Broth
Pork Tenderloin Sweet Sour Peking Sauce
Viet PK Chop
Double Cooked Pork
Mui Chop Pork
Mongolian Lamb
Four Seasons
Shrimp, chicken, beef, roasted pork and vegetables in black bean sauce.
Stuffed Eggplant in Black Bean Sauce
Shrimp & Pork
Sautéed Bronzion w XO Sauce
Crispy Salt Baked Style in Five Spice Dressing
Jumbo Shrimp w. Black Pepper Sauce
Golden Shrimp w. Honey Walnut in Fruit Creamy Sauce
Grilled Large Shrimp w. Fresh Garlic & Pepper
Shrimp w. Asparagus in Hong Kong Fishman Sauce
Wok Tossed Shrimp w. XO Minced Pork Sauce
Sizzling Grilled Salmon Fillet in Black Bean Sauce
Sautéed Flounder Filet in Thai Red Curry Sauce
Steamed Flounder with Chili
Seafood Combo
Shrimp, scallop, salmon
Sautéed Fresh Lobster
Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass
Noodle Dishes
Lo Mein
egg noodles, scallion, napa, carrot, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
Chow Fun
Soft rice noodle with, bean sprout, scallion, soy sauce
Pad Thai
Thai rice noodle ,bean sprout pepper, egg tofu, peanut in Thai spicy sauce.
Mei Fun in Black Pepper Sauce
Thai glass rice noodle w. sliced steak, onion, bean sprout, scallion in black pepper sauce.
Ginger Scallion Noodle
Needle Noodle
Transparent rice noodles w. shredded duck, nappa, scallion, onion w. XO minced pork spicy sauce.
Singapore Noodle
Thin glass rice noodle w. shrimp, roasted pork, onion, pepper, egg in Indian curry sauce.
Shanghai Noodle
Udon noodle w. shredded pork, shittaki mushroom, bean sprout, napa, scallion, carrot
Seafood Pan Fried Noodle
Double pan fried egg noodle w. shrimp, scallop, fish & mixed veg in ginger wine glazed sauce.
House Special Pan Fried Noodle
Double pan fried egg noodle w. shrimp, chicken, roasted pork mixed vegetable in oyster sauce.
Roasted Duck Stir Fried Udon
Udon noodle with shredded duck, napa, scallion, onion, carrot, w XO minced pork spicy sauce
Crab Meat with Braised Soft Egg Noodle
Jia Jiang Mein (with Pork)
Tradition
General Tso's Style
Sesame Style
Sweet Sour Style
Ginger Scallion Style
Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
Crunchy String Bean in Garlic Sauce
Sautéed Mixed Veg in Brown Sauce
Sautéed Broccoli in Brown Sauce
Kung Pao Style w. Peanut
Pineapple in Black Bean Sauce
Indonesian Chicken
Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce
Chicken Shrimp w. Cashew
Vegetable
Buddha Delight
Buddha Feast
Shiitake Mushroom with Tofu & Bokchoy
Moshu Vegetables
Asian Califlower
Oriental Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
Sautéed Snow Pea Leaves w. Roasted Garlic
Sautéed Mixed Vegetable
Sautéed Baby Bokchoy w. Minced Garlic
Stewed Tofu & Veg in Thai Coconut Curry Broth
Wok Stir-fried Chinese Broccoli
Szechuan String Bean
Ma Po Tofu
Tofu Triple Mushroom
Japanese Tofu
Sautéed Cabbage in Szechuan Chili with Minced Pork
Dim Sum
Wonton in Chili Oil
Peking Roll
Egg Tart
Crystal Shrimp Dumpling
Shanghai Juice Bun
Siu Mai
Fried Shrimp Dumpling
Chicken Feet
Honey Roast Pork
Steamed Short Ribs
Steamed Spare Ribs
Chiu Chow Fun Gor
Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf
Chinese Pancakes
Salted Egg Custard Bun
Steamed Bean Curd Skin Roll
Beef Tripe
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Steamed BBQ Pork Bun
Salt Bake Squid
海鲜类
泰式炒海鮮
XO醬炒蚬
豉汁炒蚬
XO醬韭黃龍利球
魚露蔥蒜炒大蝦
水煮魚片
西汁核桃蝦
清蒸鲈魚
韭菜花炒蝦球
避風塘蝦球
松子脆皮全魚
鴻運大蝦
XO醬爆鲈魚球
滑蛋炒蝦
雲耳藕片炒斑球
蝦膠釀尖椒
明火焗桂魚
椒鹽三寶
豉汁焗三文魚
椒鹽鮮鱿
椒鹽鮮蝦
家鄉小炒皇
豉汁釀茄子
風沙龍蝦
姜蔥龍蝦
龍蝦伊面
金菇蟹肉扒豆腐
海鮮雀巢
肉类
北京烤鴨(半只)
北京烤鴨(全只）
明爐火鴨(半只)
雞肉生菜包
蒜香炸子雞(半只)
宮保雞丁
蒜香酥炸雞丁
京都骨
椒鹽骨
豉椒炒排骨
越式煎豬扒
麻辣回鍋肉
青椒牛
麻辣水煮肥牛
鹹魚蒸肉餅
梅菜扣肉
香茅炒牛肉粒
唐芥炒牛肉
黑椒牛仔骨
香橙核桃牛
韭菜花炒牛肉
馬拉牛仔肉
酸菜炒牛肉
孜然炒牛肉
孜然炒羊肉
醬爆牛肉粒
川醬爆牛肉粒
豉椒牛百葉
蜜汁燒焗澳洲羊扒
醬爆日本豆腐
四川麻辣肉碎椰菜
姜蔥爆雞
姜蔥爆牛
姜蔥爆蝦
姜蔥爆羊
煲仔类
蔬菜类
汤粉类
碟头饭
炒粉面
爆爆蛋系列
蒸點 Steamed Dishes
蒸鮮蝦餃 (4) Steamed Shrimp Dumpling
乾蒸燒賣 (4) Steamed Siu Mai (w.shrimp & pork)
鮮竹牛肉丸 (3) Steamed Beef Ball
蒸魚丸 (3) Steamed Fish Ball
豉汁蒸鳳爪 Steamed Chicken Feet
豉汁蒸排骨 Steamed Spare Ribs
蒸西菜餃 Steamed Watercress Dumpling (w. shrimp & pork)
黑椒牛仔骨 Steamed Short Ribs in Black Pepper Sauce
蜜汁蒸叉燒包 (3) Steamed BBQ Pork Bun
蒸菜肉包 (3) Steamed Minced Pork & Shrimp Bun
潮州蒸粉果 (3) Steamed Chiu Chow Fun Gor (w. shrimp, pork & peanut)
糯米包 (3) Steamed Sticky Rice Bun (w. Pork)
珍珠糯米雞 (2) Steamed Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf (w. pork & chicken)
壽桃包 (3) Steamed Birthday Bun
灌湯小籠包 (4) Steamed Shanghai Juicy Bun
奶皇包 (3) Steamed Custard Bun
流沙包 (3) Steamed Salted Egg Custard Bun
香滑蓮蓉包 (3) Steamed Lotus Bun
皮蛋瘦肉粥 Congee w. thousand egg & pork
牛百葉 Steamed Beef Tripe
蒸鮮竹卷 Steamed Bean Curd Skin Roll (w.shrimp & pork)
燒賣皇 (4) Steamed King Siu Mai
腸粉 Rice Noodle Roll
蒸蝦腸粉 Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll
蒸叉燒腸粉 Roasted Pork Rice Noodle Roll
蒸牛肉腸粉 Beef Rice Noodle Roll
蒸香茜腸粉 Cilantro Rice Noodle Roll
蒸羅漢齋腸粉 Vegetable Rice Noodle Roll
炸油條腸粉 Fried Dough Rice Noodle Roll
XO醬冬菇肉絲腸粉 Shredded Pork, Shiitake Mushroom w. XO Sauce Rice Noodle Roll
宮保雞腸粉 Kung Pao Chicken Rice Noodle Roll
炸點 Deep Fried Dishes
蜂巢荔芋角(3) Crispy Taro Puff (w. pork)
炸咸水角(3) Crispy Pork Puff
炸鮮蝦水餃(4) Fried Shrimp Dumpling
蓮蓉煎堆仔(3) Fried Sesame Ball
酥炸蝦丸(3) Fried Shrimp Ball
炸魚肉釀腐皮卷(2) Fried Fish Stuffed Bean Curd Skin Roll
金頭蝦 Rock Shrimp Tempura
椒鹽白飯魚 Salt Baked Baby Fish
椒鹽魷魚鬚 Salt Baked Tentacle
合桃龍粒球 Crispy Flounder Filet
椰子蝦 Coconut Shrimp
焗點 Baked Dishes
煎點 Pan Fried Dishes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
