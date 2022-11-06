Sangria 71 - Commack

Restaurant header imageView gallery


Popular Items

Paella Valenciana
Meat Platter for 2
Croquettes

Meats

Chicken a la Sangria

$22.00

Chicken breast, onion, garlic + mushrooms in white wine gravy

Chicken and Rice

Chicken and Rice

$22.00

Spain's classic Chicken + Chorizo baked with saffron rice

Chicken Lemon sauce

Chicken Lemon sauce

$22.00

Chicken breast in lemon butter sauce stuffed with cheese

Chicken Tallarines / Fettuccini

$24.00

Duck / Pato L'oragne

$22.00Out of stock
Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$38.00

USDA choice 8 oz Filet Mignon char-broiled

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$35.00

New Zealand Baby Lamb Chops

Meat Platter for 2

Meat Platter for 2

$52.00

An assortment of grilled meats (chicken, lamb chops, chorizo, skirt steak + pork) served with choice of 2 sides. Please select first side below and then leave a note for your second choice of side dish.

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$36.00

USDA choice sirloin steak char-broiled

Veal Sangria

$28.00

Carving Station

Redondo Iglesias Jamon 16 months

$15.00Out of stock

Jamon + Manchego

$13.00

3 Cheese Platter

$16.00
Picoteo - assorted meat & Cheese

Picoteo - assorted meat & Cheese

$20.00

Jamon +Melon

$14.00

Extra Sides

Saffron Rice

Saffron Rice

$5.00
Sauteed String Beans

Sauteed String Beans

$8.00
Spinach & Chickpeas

Spinach & Chickpeas

$9.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00

Broccoli

$8.00
Homemade Potato Chips

Homemade Potato Chips

$4.00

Home Fries

$7.00

Ajillo Sauce Side

$5.00

Side Diablo Sauce

$5.00

Green Sauce Side

$5.00

French Fries

$6.00

1 whole Avocado side

$9.00

add Chorizo

$10.00

add Calamari

$10.00

add Pulpo

$12.00

add jumbo shrimp 4pcs

$12.00

side seafood stuffing

$12.00

sauteed Asparragus

$10.00

add grill Salmon

$12.00

add chicken

$8.00

Add 1/2 Avocado

$6.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Homemade chicken fingers + french fries

Meatballs

$13.00

Our spanish meatballs in red sauce served over saffron rice

Kids Chicken Rice

$13.00

Chicken Milanese

$14.00

Seafood

1.25 LB Lobster

1.25 LB Lobster

$25.00

2 LB Stuffed Lobster

$61.00Out of stock

2.5 LB Lobster

$59.00Out of stock

2.5 LB Stuffed Lobster

$71.00Out of stock

7oz Lobster tail 1 pcs

$30.00

7oz Lobster Tails 2pcs

$55.00

Bronzino Grilled

$28.00

Bronzino Sangria

$28.00

Clam BAKE

$30.00

Cod Grilled + spinach cherry tomatoes

$28.00

Fideua

$28.00

Lobster Bake

$50.00

Lobster Meat & Shrimp

$35.00

Shelled lobster meat + shrimp served in your choice of sauce: garlic, green, or diablo

Lobster Tails (2)

$55.00

Mar Y Mar

$35.00
Mariscada

Mariscada

$30.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp + scallops served in your choice of sauce: Garlic, Green or Diablo

Pulpo a la Gallega

Pulpo a la Gallega

$34.00

Topped with paprika, sea salt and EVOO

Pulpo Plancha

Pulpo Plancha

$34.00

Grilled octopus

Salmon a la Parrilla

Salmon a la Parrilla

$25.00

Grilled salmon, sauteed onions w/red wine reduction

Salmon a la Sangria

Salmon a la Sangria

$25.00

Norwegian Salmon in lemon + caper sauce

Seafood Combination

$30.00

Sizzling seafood platter including shrimp, scallops, calamari, + octopus

Shrimp and Rice

$25.00

Baked with shrimp, chorizo + saffron rice

Shrimp in Sauce

Shrimp in Sauce

$22.00

Shrimp in Garlic, Green, or Diablo sauce

Skirt steak & grill shrimp

$48.00

Skirt steak & lobster tail

$55.00

Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp 10pc

$32.00

Surf & turf

$45.00

Tallarines / Fettucini Shrimp Cognac

$25.00

Paellas

Paella de Carne / Meat

Paella de Carne / Meat

$30.00+

Chicken, beef, pork loin, chorizo in saffron rice

Paella Marinera

Paella Marinera

$30.00+

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, clams

Paella Valenciana

Paella Valenciana

$30.00+

Mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, chicken + chorizo in saffron rice

Vegetarian Paella

Vegetarian Paella

$20.00

A medley of vegetables cooked in our saffron rice

Squid Ink Paella

$30.00+

Salads

Garbanzo Salad

$12.00

Garbanzo beans, piquillo peppers, olives + white asparagus

Beet / Avocado / Arugula salad

$14.00

House Salad $4

$4.00

House salad for two $8

$8.00

Soups

Garlic Soup

Garlic Soup

$8.00

(seasonal)

Caldo Gallego

Caldo Gallego

$8.00

White beans, collard greens, potato + chorizo

TAPAS / APPETIZERS

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.00

served on Pineapple wedges

Beef Empanadas

$11.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Chicken Empanadas

$11.00
Chorizo a la Sangria

Chorizo a la Sangria

$14.00

Sauteed Spanish Chorizo, onions, peppers, garlic + wine

Crabmeat & Avocado Tower

$19.00
Croquettes

Croquettes

$12.00

Serrano Ham, chicken + bechamel croquettes

Dates Wrapped in Bacon, stuffed w/ Almond

Dates Wrapped in Bacon, stuffed w/ Almond

$12.00

Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with an almond

Fried Artichokes

Fried Artichokes

$12.00

Fried Artichokes served with Aioli sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Lightly battered and fried Calamari served with red sauce

Grill Calamari

Grill Calamari

$13.00

Gilled Calamari

Jamon + Melon

$14.00
Lamb chops

Lamb chops

$20.00

Grilled Baby Lamb Chops

Meatballs / Albondigas

Meatballs / Albondigas

$13.00

Spanish meatballs in red sauce

Mussels in Sauce

$11.00
Octopus a la Gallega

Octopus a la Gallega

$22.00

Topped with sea salt, paprika + EVOO

Octopus Grilled

Octopus Grilled

$22.00

Grilled Octopus

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$11.00

Potatoes cubed + fried then topped with Spicy Brava and Aioli sauce

Pincho de Zorza

$13.00Out of stock

Piquillo Peppers Stuffed

$12.00Out of stock

Shishito / Pimientos de Padron

$11.00
Shrimp Pil Pil

Shrimp Pil Pil

$13.00

Sizzling shrimp, fresh garlic + Guindilla Pepper

Shrimp a la plancha

$16.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp

Shrimp Cognac / Brandy

$15.00
Shrimp in sauce Tapa

Shrimp in sauce Tapa

$14.00

Shrimp in your choice of sauce: Garlic, Green or Diablo

Smoked Salmon + Avocado Carpaccio

$16.00
Solomillo a la Sangria Tapa

Solomillo a la Sangria Tapa

$22.00

Filet Mignon tips in Mushroom & Red Wine sauce

Stuffed Clams

Stuffed Clams

$15.00

Baked clams stuffed with seafood + topped with bacon

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Stuffed mushrooms with shrimp, crab + scallop

Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00+

Tortilla Espanola

$12.00

Spanish Frittata with Potato, Onion + Egg

Togo Desserts

3 Leches Chocolate Togo

$11.00

3 Leches coco Togo

$11.00

Bocce Ball Togo

$10.00

Cheesecake togo

$10.00

Chocolate cake Togo

$10.00

Churros Togo

$10.00

Flan togo

$8.00

Hazelnut Truffle Togo

$9.00

Lava cake Togo

$10.00

Pistachio Togo

$11.00

Family Specials

Paella

Paella

For 4 or 6. Choice of Paella Valenciana, Marinera or Carne. Served with house salad or empanadas

2 Steak + 2 Salmon for 4

$85.00

2 pcs Norwegian Salmon + 2 USDA Strip Steak. Served with house salad or choice of 4 empanadas, saffron rice + vegetables side, and flan dessert

3 Steak + 3 Salmon for 6

$130.00

Chicken

For 4 or 6. Choice of 2 entrees (Chicken Sangria, Limon, with Rice, or al Vino). Served family style with house salad, saffron rice, vegetables and flan

Tapas Dinner

Tapas Dinner

$60.00

Choice of 6 tapas

no contact delivery / takeout

Pitcher Margarita TOGO

$35.00

Pitcher Sangria $25.00 TOGO

$25.00

1/2 Pitcher Sangria Togo

$15.00

1/2 Pitcher Margaita TOGO

$25.00
