Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Sangria 71 Island Park

533 Reviews

$$

4585 Austin Blvd

Island Park, NY 11558

Popular Items

Entrana a la Parrilla

Entrana a la Parrilla

$37.00

Marinated skirt steak grilled to your desired temperature

Tapas

Albondigas / Meatballs

Albondigas / Meatballs

$12.00

Spanish meatballs in red sauce

Alcachofas Fritas

Alcachofas Fritas

$12.00

Fried Artichokes served with Aioli sauce

Almejas en Salsa Tapa

Almejas en Salsa Tapa

$13.00
Almejas Rellenas / Baked Clams

Almejas Rellenas / Baked Clams

$15.00

Baked clams stuffed with seafood + topped with bacon

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.00

served on Pineapple wedges

Baked Asparagus

Baked Asparagus

$14.00
Calamares a la Plancha / Grilled Calamari

Calamares a la Plancha / Grilled Calamari

$13.00

Gilled Calamari

Calamares Fritos / Fried Calamari

Calamares Fritos / Fried Calamari

$13.00

Lightly battered and fried Calamari served with red sauce

Camarones a la plancha / Grilled Shrimp

Camarones a la plancha / Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp

Camarones en salsa Tapa

Camarones en salsa Tapa

$13.00

Shrimp in your choice of sauce: Garlic, Green or Diablo

Camarones Pil Pil

Camarones Pil Pil

$13.00

Sizzling shrimp, fresh garlic + Guindilla Pepper

Chorizo a la Sangria

Chorizo a la Sangria

$13.00

Sauteed Spanish Chorizo, onions, peppers, garlic + wine

Croquetas

Croquetas

$12.00

Serrano Ham, chicken + bechamel croquettes

Date Wrapped in Bacon

Date Wrapped in Bacon

$11.00

Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with an almond

Filet Mignon a la Sangria Tapa

Filet Mignon a la Sangria Tapa

$20.00

Filet Mignon tips in Mushroom & Red Wine sauce

Guac and Chips

$10.00
Lamb Chops Tapa

Lamb Chops Tapa

$19.00

Grilled Baby Lamb Chops

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$11.00

Potatoes cubed + fried then topped with Spicy Brava and Aioli sauce

Picoteo Spanish Charcuterie

Picoteo Spanish Charcuterie

$20.00

Plato de Quesos

$16.00
Pulpo a la Gallega / Octopus Gallega

Pulpo a la Gallega / Octopus Gallega

$20.00

Topped with sea salt, paprika + EVOO

Pulpo a la Plancha / Grilled Octopus

Pulpo a la Plancha / Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Grilled Octopus

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Stuffed mushrooms with shrimp, crab + scallop

Shrimp Cognac

$16.00
Tortilla Espanola

Tortilla Espanola

$11.00

Spanish Frittata with Potato, Onion + Egg

Tosta Queso, Nueces, y Miel

Tosta Queso, Nueces, y Miel

$11.00

Empanadas

Beef

Beef

$4.00
Chicken

Chicken

$4.00

Pulled + seasoned in Saffron Sofrito

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$4.00

Slow cooked, pulled chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce and a creamy mozzarella bleu cheese

Chorizo

Chorizo

$4.00

Spanish sausage sauteed with onions, pimientos, garlic, and white wine

Seafood Stuffing

Seafood Stuffing

$4.00

Sauteed w/peppers, tomato + paprika in white wine sauce

Spinach & Cheese

Spinach & Cheese

$4.00

Fresh sauteed spinach with mozzarella cheese

Steak

Steak

$4.00

Cubed in a traditional saffron sofrito

Veggie

Veggie

$4.00

Green, yellow + red bell peppers, zucchini, tomato, Spanish onions, slow cooked with salt + olive oil

Paellas

Paella Marinera

Paella Marinera

$30.00+

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, clams

Paella de Carne

Paella de Carne

$30.00+

Chicken, beef, pork loin, chorizo in saffron rice

Vegetarian Paella

Vegetarian Paella

$22.00

A medley of vegetables cooked in our saffron rice

Fideua

$30.00+

Marisco/Seafood

Camarones con Arroz

$23.00

Baked with shrimp, chorizo + saffron rice

Camarones en Salsa

Camarones en Salsa

$23.00

Shrimp in Garlic, Green, or Diablo sauce

Grilled Fillet of Sole

$28.00
Grilled Scallops

Grilled Scallops

$26.00
Lobster Meat & Shrimp

Lobster Meat & Shrimp

$35.00

Shelled lobster meat + shrimp served in your choice of sauce: garlic, green, or diablo

Mar y Mar

Mar y Mar

$38.00

7 oz Brazilian Lobster Tail + Jumbo Shrimp

Mariscada

Mariscada

$30.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp + scallops served in your choice of sauce: Garlic, Green or Diablo

Pulpo a la Gallega

Pulpo a la Gallega

$38.00

Topped with paprika, sea salt and EVOO

Pulpo Plancha

Pulpo Plancha

$38.00

Grilled octopus

Salmon a la Parrilla

Salmon a la Parrilla

$25.00

Grilled salmon, sauteed onions w/red wine reduction

Salmon a la Sangria

Salmon a la Sangria

$25.00

Norwegian Salmon in lemon + caper sauce

Seafood Combination

Seafood Combination

$30.00

Sizzling seafood platter including shrimp, scallops, calamari, + octopus

Seafood Stuffed Shrimp

Seafood Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

Jumbo Shrimp (6) stuffed with crab, scallops, and shrimp

Stuffed Filet of Sole

Stuffed Filet of Sole

$30.00

Crab. scallops and shrimp rolled into a fresh Filet of Sole

Surf + Turf

Surf + Turf

$52.00

8 oz Filet Mignon with a 7 oz Brazilian Lobster Tail

Penne Rosada with Jumbo Shrimp

$27.00

Carnes/Meats

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$23.00

Spain's classic Chicken + Chorizo baked with saffron rice

Churrasco Platter for 2

Churrasco Platter for 2

$54.00

An assortment of grilled meats (chicken, lamb chops, chorizo, skirt steak + pork) served with choice of 2 sides. Please select first side below and then leave a note for your second choice of side dish.

Costillas de Cordero / Lamb Chops Entree

Costillas de Cordero / Lamb Chops Entree

$36.00

New Zealand Baby Lamb Chops

Entrana a la Parrilla

Entrana a la Parrilla

$37.00

Marinated skirt steak grilled to your desired temperature

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$38.00

USDA choice 8 oz Filet Mignon char-broiled

Pollo a la Sangria

Pollo a la Sangria

$23.00

Chicken breast, onion, garlic + mushrooms in white wine gravy

Pollo Ajillo

$23.00
Pollo al Limon

Pollo al Limon

$24.00

Chicken breast in lemon butter sauce stuffed with cheese

Pollo Extremena

Pollo Extremena

$23.00

Chicken Cutlets sauteed with chorizo, onion, and bell pepper in sauce

Pork Chop Extremena

$27.00
Pork Chop Grilled

Pork Chop Grilled

$25.00
Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$36.00

USDA choice sirloin steak char-broiled

Veal Extremena

Veal Extremena

$27.00

Veal Sevillana

$27.00

Penne Rosada with Chicken

$24.00

Salads

Mixed Greens w/ Goat Cheese

$12.00

Jumbo Shrimp Salad

$18.00
Garbanzo Salad

Garbanzo Salad

$14.00

Garbanzo beans, piquillo peppers, olives + white asparagus

Avocado Salad

$14.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$13.00

Homemade chicken fingers + french fries

Meatballs w/Rice

$12.00

Our spanish meatballs in red sauce served over saffron rice

Extra Sides

Broccoli

$6.00
Saffron Rice

Saffron Rice

$5.00
Sauteed String Beans

Sauteed String Beans

$5.00
Spinach & Chickpeas

Spinach & Chickpeas

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00
Homemade Potato Chips

Homemade Potato Chips

$5.00
Home Fries

Home Fries

$6.00

French Fries sauteed with garlic, pepper, and onion

Ajillo Sauce Side

Ajillo Sauce Side

$4.00

Our signature garlic sauce as a side. Perfect for dipping or adding to your favorite dish

Side Diablo Sauce

$4.00

Green Sauce Side

$4.00

French Fries

$6.00

Whole Avocado

$7.00

Crackers

$2.00

Grilled Asparagus Side

$6.00

Half Avocado

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Perfect for any occasion - families, friends, birthdays, anniversaries, date nights, or just your overdue escape to the Mediterranean from Long Island

Location

4585 Austin Blvd, Island Park, NY 11558

Directions

Sangria 71 image
Sangria 71 image
Sangria 71 image

