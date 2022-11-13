American
Barbeque
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sangria on the Burg
1,664 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5115 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78229
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering - Blanco Rd
4.6 • 635
6901 Blanco Rd San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurant
Augie's Barbed Wire Smokehouse
4.0 • 531
3709 N. ST. MARY'S ST.\r\nSAN ANTONIO, TX. 78212 San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio