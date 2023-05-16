Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sangria y Cerveza

review star

No reviews yet

6149 Windhaven Pkwy, Suite 140

Plano, TX 75093

Edible Offerings

Chips & Dips

Chips & Salsa Flight

$7.50

Flight of Salsas

Chips & Queso

$8.50

White Queso

Chips & Guacamole

$8.50

Mexican Guacamole

Chips & Chorizo Frijoles

$8.50

Chorizo Sausage w/refried beans

Chips & Dip Flight

$12.50

Guac, Queso & Chorizo Frijoles

Chips & Street Corn

$10.00

Mexican Corn w/chips

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.00

Chicken & Rice in Dip Form

Botanas

Hummus Dip

$10.00

Seasonal hummus dips served with Spanish bread, pretzels and veggies

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Baguette Slices with guacamole & seasonal toppings

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Seasonal deviled eggs -- guacamole, black bean, hummus

Spicy Edemame

$11.00

Edemame with a spicy twist

Empanadas

$12.00

Various meat, cheese and veggie options

Cheese Bites

$10.00

Spanish cheese, chorizo ham and jalapeño strips rolled and baked in a delicate pastry shell

Sirlion Guacamole

$15.00

Guacamole topped w/Sirloin ends served with tortillas

Chori-Queso

$12.00

Melted cheese & chorizo served with tortillas

Panchos

$12.00

Open faced oven baked flour tortilla chips layered with ranchero refried beans, guacamole, meat and queso fresco

Chorizo Sausage Bites

$12.00

Spanish chorizo slices cooked in red wine served with bread bolillos

Chamoy Chicken Wings

$15.00

Patatas Bravas

$12.00

Patatas bravas, also called patatas a la brava or papas bravas, all meaning "spicy potatoes", is a dish native to Spain

Flautitas

$12.00

Spicy seasoned chicken and cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly fried

Enchilada Bites

$12.00

Tamale Flight

$12.00

Tortinis

$12.00

Mexican Torta meets panini. Meat (or veggies) and cheese stuffed into a bolillo roll and grilled to perfection

Tortilla Pizza

Tortilla Pizza

$10.00

Chorizo, ranchero beans and queso fresco baked onto a toasted flour tortilla

Tostadas

Tajin Tostadas

$11.00

Tajin tostada layered with guacamole, meat and queso fresco.

Cerveza Companion

Meat & Cheese Board

$12.00

Alambres

Alambre Flight (Aka Skewers)

$14.00

Grilled, seasoned and paired with salsas dips

Chicken Alambre

$14.00

Skewered meats served with dipping sauces

Pork Alambre

$14.00

Skewered meats served with dipping sauces

Veggie Alambre

$12.00

Skerered veggies served with dipping sauces

Sirloin Alambre

$12.00

Skewered sirloin and onion

Espagas de Jamon y Manchego

$12.00

Skewered and grilled Spanish ham and cheese

Tacos

Build your Taco

$5.00

Zapata

$5.00

Refried beans, chorizo & cheddar cheese (flour or corn tortilla)

Laredo

$5.00

Sirloin, shredded chicken & chorizo

Victoria

$5.00

Sirloin, aguacate slices and queso fresco (corn or flour)

Quesadillas

Sirlion Quesadilla

$5.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$5.00

Frijole Quesadilla

$5.00

Aguacate Quesadilla

$5.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula greens topped with avocado slices, spanish ham, queso fresco & chili limon dressing

Deserts

Fruit Cups

$5.00

Sweet Empanadas

$5.00

Churros

$5.00

Cinnamon pastry stick with Cajeta (Mexican Carmel) dipping sauce

Liquado

$5.00

Mexican Milkshake

Flan

$5.00

Egg custer desert

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dr Pepper Zero

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Let’s just say that Northern Mexico and a slice of the Mediterranean are moving into a Tapas Lounge in West Plano.

Website

Location

6149 Windhaven Pkwy, Suite 140, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

