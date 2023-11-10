Sangria y Cerveza
No reviews yet
6149 Windhaven Pkwy, Suite 140
Plano, TX 75093
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Delivery - Food
Appetizers
- Chips & Dips Flight$9.50
Assorted dips: salsa roja, salsa verde, avocado salsa, and queso blanco. Accompanied with corn chips
- Chips & Guac$11.50
House made guacamole garnished with pico de gallo. Accompanied with corn chips.
- Chips & Queso$9.50
Queso blanco accompanied with corn chips
- Queso Diablo$11.50
Our queso blanco with added spicy sauce and soy bean chorizo. Accompanied with corn chips
- Sirloin Guacamole$15.00
Our house made guacamole with sirloin steak and garnished with pico de gallo. Accompanied with corn chips
- Street Corn$8.50
Grilled corn caramelized with onions and dry chili. Garnished with tajin and spicy salsa. Accompanied with corn chips
- Hummus$11.50
Salads
Specialty Tacos
- The Laredo$7.50
One flour tortilla, steak, refried beans, and cheddar cheese
- The Tinstar$7.50
One flour tortilla, steak potatoes, creamy habanero sauce
- The Zapata$7.50
One flour tortilla, steak, avocado slices and queso fresco
- Shrimp Taco$7.50
One flour tortilla, seasoned shrimp with guac, lettuce, pico, pickled red onions, and drizzled with mango habanero salsa
- Veggie Taco$7.50
One corn tortilla, soy bean chorizo, with seasoned potatoes, grilled onions, and carrots, beans, picked red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro
Quesadillas
Tapas
- Cheese Bites$10.00
Four crispy cheese egg rolls, dusted with parmesan cheese and italian herbs
- Enchiladas$15.50
Two corn tortillas, choice of protein, oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pickled red onions, and queso fresco
- Flautas$11.50
Two flour tortillas pan seared with seasoned chicken and cheese. Garnished with guac and pico
- Pachanga Platter$17.50+
Spicy ranch style carne adada platter prepared with grilled serranos, onions, steak on a bed of corn tortillas. Garnished with refried beans, pico, and guac
- Skewers$13.50
3 skewers with your choice of protein
- Tortinis$13.50
Aka Mexican sliders. Two small toasted buns, layered with guac, pico, mayo, and melted cheese with your choice of protein
Desserts
Tortilla Pizzas
- Ranchero Pizza$13.50
Flour tortilla with a refried beans base topped with our spicy red salsa, cheese, and your choice of protein. Garnished with pico and pickled red onions
- Pesto Pizza$14.50
Flour tortilla with a basil pesto paste base, topped with cheese and your choice of protein (soy bean chorizo recommended)
- Marisco Pizza$15.50
Flour tortilla with a sweet marinara sauce, cheese, grilled shrimp, tomatoes, habanero peppers and avocado slices
- Kids Pizza$11.50
Flour tortilla with a refried beans and/or sweet marinara sauce, cheese, and your choice of protein
New Drinks
Non Alcoholic
Liquor
- Dulce De Leche$8.00
- Horchata$8.00
- Cajeta$8.00
- Cantarito Bowl$25.00Out of stock
- Choose Your Mariachi$15.00Out of stock
- Classic Marg La Chancla$11.00
- Cucumber Martini$13.00
- El Gallo$14.00Out of stock
- El Monterrey Sour (W)$13.00Out of stock
- Happy Hour Marg $8 (Well)$8.00
- La Dama (G)$14.00Out of stock
- La Fiesta (R)$13.00Out of stock
- La Flaca (T)$12.00Out of stock
- La Sandia Picante$14.00
- La Serenata Flight$16.00Out of stock
- La Sirena$15.00
- London Fog (G)$13.00Out of stock
- Oaxaca Old Fashion$15.00
- Piña Ahumada$12.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Kiss$13.00
- Strawberry Mula (V)$12.00Out of stock
- Cherry Poppins$9.00
- Froze$8.00Out of stock
- Guava Chamoy Lime$9.00Out of stock
- Lime Margarita$9.00
- Mandarin Tamarido$9.00
- Mangorita$9.00
- Frozen Red Sangria$9.00
- Purple Drank$9.00
- Presidente$9.00
- Hennessy Cognac$12.00
- Hendricks$9.00
- Bombay Shappire$8.00
- Tanqueray$9.50
- Empress$12.00Out of stock
- Bacardi (Well)$8.00
- Brugal Rum Anejo$9.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Flor De Caña Rum 7years$7.00
- Island Getaway Pineapple$8.00
- Island Getaway Dark Rum$8.00
- Malibu$8.00
- Zacapa 23$14.00
- (Mezcal) 400 Conejos$10.00
- 818 Blanco$9.00
- 818 Reposado$12.00Out of stock
- Aguasol Blanco$13.00
- Casa De Reyes Reposado$18.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco$21.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Coramino Reposado Cristalino$14.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$13.00
- Espolon Blanco$8.00
- Espolon Reposado$10.00Out of stock
- (Mezcal) Guzano Rojo$11.00
- Insolito Anejo$15.00
- Insolito Blanco$10.00
- Insolito Reposado$13.00
- Jimador$5.00
- La Pulga Blanco$14.00Out of stock
- La Pulga Reposado$16.00
- Margaritaville Blanco$5.00Out of stock
- Painted Donkey Añejo$10.00
- Painted Donkey Blanco (well)$6.00
- Painted Donkey Reposado$8.00
- Painted Donkey Watermelon$6.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- Socorro Blanco$9.00
- Socorro Reposado$12.00
- Absolute$9.00Out of stock
- Belvedere$11.00
- Deep Eddy ( Lemon)$7.00
- Deep Eddy (Lime)$7.00
- Deep Eddy (Orange)$7.00
- Deep Eddy (Ruby Red)$7.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- House Vodka$6.00
- Kettel One$9.00
- Madagascar Vanilla$6.00
- Pinnacle$8.00
- Smirnoff Spicy Tamrindo$8.00
- Smirnoff Watermelon$7.00
- Stoli Chamoy$6.00Out of stock
- Three Olives Loopy$5.00
- Three Olives Raspberry$5.00
- Titos$5.00
- Buchanan's Master$14.00
- Dimple Pinch$13.00
- Johnny Walker Black Label$14.00
- Lagavulin 11$21.00
- Monkey Shoulder The OG$11.00
- Glenfiddich 12$14.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Angels Envy$12.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Crown Royal$5.00Out of stock
- Jack Daniel$5.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Old Smokey Cookie$7.00
- Old Smokey Mango Habanero$7.00Out of stock
- Old Smokey Pecan$7.00
- Rebecca Creek$7.00
- Still Austin$13.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Bulleit$10.00
- 1921 Crema de Tequila$10.00
- Ancho De Reyes$10.00
- Aperol$7.00
- Baileys$7.00
- Campari$6.00
- Fernet Branca$10.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Frangelico ( Hazelnut)$9.00
- Gran Gala ( Orange Liquor)$8.00
- Grand Manier$9.00
- Jagermeister$5.00
- Kavanagh Irish Cream$6.00
- MangoChota$6.00
- Midori$7.00
- Mr Black Coffee Liquor$8.00
- Peach Snapps$6.00
- Rumple Minz$5.00
- St Germain$9.00
- Tequila Rose Strawberry$10.00
- Tuacca$5.00
- Green Tea$6.00
- Mexican Candy (Well)$6.00
- Royal Fuck$6.00
- Birthday Cake$7.00
- White Tea$6.00
Wine
- La Gloria (Red)$9.00
- La Primavera ( White)$9.00Out of stock
- Happy Hour Strawbery Frosé $6$6.00
- Strawberry Hibisbus Frosé$10.00
- El Verano$9.00
- Sangria Carafe$25.00
- Mad Duck-Red Zinfandel-Cali$10.00
- Rodney Strong Cab-Cali$9.00
- Debeaune Sp-Ed-Merlot-France$11.00
- Le Crème-Pinot Noir-Sonoma$13.00Out of stock
- Cantina Zaccanini-Blend-Italy$11.00
- ES-Blend-Spain$11.00
- Uno-Malbec-Argentina$11.00
- BT Hess Cabernet$40.00Out of stock
- BT Souther Bell Blend$40.00
- BT Prayers of Sinners Red Blend$40.00
- BT Rodney Strong Cabernet$40.00Out of stock
- BT Asua Rioja Crianza$45.00
- Clois de Bois Chard-Cali$10.00
- La Creme Chard-Cali$10.00
- Hess Chard-Cali$10.00
- Casal Garcia-Portugal$9.00
- Estio-Portugal$9.00
- BT Rodney Strong Chardonnay$40.00
- BT 19 Chrimes Chardonnay$40.00
- BT Clois de Bois Chardonnay$40.00
- BT Prayers of Saints Chardonnay$40.00
- BT Hess Chardonnay$40.00
- Canyon Oaks-Pink Moscato$9.00
- FR-Rose$12.00
- Chateau de Fabregues$11.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Let’s just say that Northern Mexico and a slice of the Mediterranean are moving into a Tapas Lounge in West Plano.
6149 Windhaven Pkwy, Suite 140, Plano, TX 75093