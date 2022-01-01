  • Home
  • /
  • Appleton
  • /
  • Sangria's Mexican Grill - 215 S Memorial Drive
A map showing the location of Sangria's Mexican Grill 215 S Memorial DriveView gallery

Sangria's Mexican Grill 215 S Memorial Drive

review star

No reviews yet

215 S Memorial Drive

Appleton, WI 54911

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$7.00Out of stock

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Chile Con Queso

$7.00

Dip Trio

$13.00

Mini Loaded Chimis

$11.00

Sangria's Sampler

$14.00

Tableside Guacamole

$10.00

Nachos

Mucho Grande Nachos

$12.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Classic Quesadilla

$12.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00

Loaded Quesadilla

$12.00

Popeye Quesadilla

$11.00

Tropical Quesadilla

$12.00

Salads

Fresca Bowl

$13.00

Margarita Chicken Salad

$13.00

Pollo Loco

$15.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Specialties

A La Diabla

$14.00

Bacon Wrapped Tequila Shrimp

$17.00

Build Combo- 2

$10.00

Build Combo- 3

$12.00

Cancun Pineapple Shrimp

$18.00

Carne Asada

$16.00

Carnita's Sangrias

$14.00

Dinner Flautas

$9.00

For 2 Loca Molcajete

$34.00

For 2 Molcajete

$32.00

For 2 Seafood Molcajete

$40.00

Loca Molcajete

$18.00

Molcajete

$17.00

Seafood Molcajete

$21.00

Tequila Shrimp

$16.00

Fajitas

2 Meat Combo Fajitas

$17.00

Classic Fajitas

$15.00

El Patron Fajitas

$20.00

For 2 Classic Fajitas

$28.00

For 2 Combo 2 Meats Fajitas

$32.00

For 2 El Patron Fajitas

$38.00

For 2 Seafood Fajitas

$38.00

for 2 Shrimp + Meat

$34.00

For 2 Shrimp Fajitas

$30.00

For 2 Veggie Fajitas

$24.00

Seafood Fajtas

$20.00

Shrimp + Meat Fajitas

$18.00

Vegetarian Fajitas

$13.00

Tres primos

$18.00

Tacos

Cinco Birria Tacos

$15.00

Al Pastor Tacos

$14.00

Aqua Tacos

$16.00

Brisket Tacos

$16.00

Del Toro Tacos

$13.00

Fajita Tacos

$15.00

Korean Tacos

$15.00

Lengua Tacos

$15.00

Locos Tacos

$15.00

Taco Trio

$14.00

Veggie Taco Trio

$14.00

AYCE Am Taco

$12.00

AYCE Mx Taco

$14.00

AYCE Taco Refill

Enchiladas

Cordovesas Enchiladas

$15.00

Crispy Enchiladas

$14.00

Loaded Enchiladas

$13.00

Poblanas Enchiladas

$13.00

Rojas Enchiladas

$12.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$17.00

Trio Enchiladas

$12.00

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$13.00

Verdes Enchiladas

$12.00

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$14.00

Bandera Burrito

$13.00

Chipotle Fajita Burrito

$15.00

Classic Burrito

$12.00

Gordito Burrito

$14.00

Gringo Burrito

$13.00

Macho Burrito

$14.00

Mexicali Burrito

$17.00

Mole Poblano Burrito

$15.00

Nopales Burrito

$15.00

San Luis Burrito

$15.00

Seafood Burrito

$17.00

Shrimp Fiesta Burrito

$16.00

Chimichanga

Bandera Chimichanga

$13.00

Classic Chimichanga

$12.00

Gringo Chimichanga

$13.00

Loquita Chimichanga

$17.00

Macho Chimichanga

$14.00

Poblana Chimichanga

$15.00

Seafood Chimichanga

$17.00

Loaded Chimichanga

$15.00

Lunch

Dos Banditos Tacos

$10.00

L_Build Combo 2

$8.00

L_Build Combo 3

$10.00

L_Burrito

$8.00

L_Chimichanga

$9.00

L_Combo Fajitas

$11.00

L_Fajitas

$10.00

L_Flautas

$7.00

L_Veggie Duo Enchiladas

$8.00

Santa Fe Enchiladas

$10.00

South of the Border Enchiladas

$10.00

L_San Luis

$9.00

Cheese Dip Upcharge

$0.50

A La Carte

$1 Food Upcharge

$1.00

$2 Food Upcharge

$2.00

$3 Food Upcharge

$3.00

1/2 Pint

$3.00

American Taco

$3.00

Aqua Taco A la Carte

$6.00

Burrito

$8.00

Car

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Enchilada

$3.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Full Pint

$5.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Large Guac

$7.00

Mexican Taco

$3.50

Mini Guacamole

$0.75

Mini Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Mini Sour Cream

$0.25

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Salsa Picosa

$1.50

Seafood Enchilada

$6.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Dish

$3.50

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Queso Dip

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Time Stamp-1

TO GO SILVERWARE

Tostada

$4.00

Side Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Cheese

$1.00

Tamal

$4.00

Kids

K_Burrito

$5.00

K_Chicken Tenders

$5.00

K_Mac N Cheese

$5.00

K_Quesadilla

$5.00

K_Taco

$5.00

Catering

Dozen Enchiladas

$32.00

Dozen Mexican Tacos

$38.00

Dozen Tamales

$32.00

Fajita Bar

$13.00

Large Sides

$28.00

Pint Queso Dip

$10.00

Small Sides

$14.00

Taco Bar

$11.00

7lb Burrito

$28.00

Dozen Bundt Cakes

$30.00

Dozen American tacos

$30.00

Dessert

Flan

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Snickers Chimichanga

$6.50

Liquor

Rail Gin

$4.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Hendricks

$6.50

DBL Rail Gin

$5.25

DBL Tanqueray

$7.25

DBL Hendricks

$7.25

Kahlua

$6.25

DBL Kahlua

$7.25

Rail Silver

$4.50

Rail Coconut

$4.50

Rail Spiced

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Captain

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Rumhaven

$5.50

Parce Blend

$5.50

Parce 8 year

$6.50

Double Rail Silver

$5.25

Double Rail Coconut

$5.25

Double Rail Spiced

$5.25

Double Bacardi

$6.25

Double Bacardi Limon

$6.25

Double Captain

$6.25

Double Malibu

$6.25

Double Rumhaven

$6.25

Cinco Patron Shot

$4.00

Rail Tequila

$4.50

Corralejo Silver

$7.00

Corralejo Reposado

$7.00

Corralejo Anejo

$7.00

Casamigos Reposado

$7.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$7.50

Cazadores Anejo

$7.50

Dahlia

$6.50

Don Julio Blanco

$6.50

Don Julio Reposado

$6.50

Avion

$6.50

Milagro Silver

$6.50

Milagro Reposado

$6.50

Milagro Anejo

$6.50

Patron Silver

$6.50

Don Julio 1942

$21.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.25

Rock n Roll Strawberry

$5.50

Rock n Roll Mango

$5.50

21 Seeds Grapefruit

$6.50

21 Seeds Cilantro

$6.50

21 Seeds Orange

$6.50

Espolon Silver

$6.50

Herradura Silver

$6.50

Nivel Cucumber

$7.00

1800 Cristalino

$9.25

Hornitos Cristalino

$8.50

Exotico

$6.50

Clase Azul Plata

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$17.00

Komos Anejo Cristalino

$12.00

Vespertino

$5.50

Campo Bravo

$6.50

Butterfly Cannon

$6.50

Cincoro

$15.00

Double Rail Tequila

$5.25

Double Corralejo Silver

$7.25

Double Corralejo Reposado

$7.25

Double Corralejo Anejo

$7.25

Double Casamigos Reposado

$7.25

Double Casamigos Mezcal

$8.25

Double Cazadores Anejo

$7.25

Double Dahlia

$7.25

Double Don Julio Blanco

$7.25

Double Don Julio Reposado

$7.25

Double Avion

$7.25

Double Milagro Silver

$7.25

Double Milagro Reposado

$7.25

Double Milagro Anejo

$7.25

Double Patron Silver

$7.25

Double Patron Cafe

$7.25

Double Jose Cuervo

$6.25

Double Rock n Roll Strawberry

$6.25

Double Rock n Roll Mango

$6.25

Double 21 Seeds Grapefruit

$7.25

Double 21 Seeds Cilantro

$7.25

Double 21 Seeds Orange

$7.25

Double Espolon Silver

$7.25

Double Herradura Silver

$7.25

Double Nivel Cucumber

$7.25

Double 1800 Cristalino

$9.25

Double Hornitos Cristalino

$9.25

Double Exotico

$7.25

Rail Vodka

$4.50

Absolut

$5.50

Absolut Citron

$5.50

Grey Goose

$5.50

Titos

$5.50

Lime Vodka

$4.50

Raspberry Vodka

$4.50

360 Huckelberry

$5.50

360 Lemon

$5.50

DBL Rail Vodka

$5.25

DBL Absolut

$7.25

DBL Absolut Citron

$7.25

DBL Grey Goose

$7.25

DBL Titos

$6.25

DBL Lime Vodka

$5.00

DBL Raspberry Vodka

$5.00

DBL 360 Huckelberry

$6.25

DBL 360 Lemon

$6.25

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Rail Whiskey

$4.50

Crown

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Canadian Club

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Jim Beam Rye

$5.50

Kesslers

$5.50

Seagrams 7

$5.50

Jameson

$6.50

Jameson Orange

$6.50

Fireball

$5.50

Buchanans

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Fistfull

$5.50

Mt Royal

$5.50

Rail Brandy

$4.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$6.25

DBL Rail Whiskey

$5.25

DBL Crown

$7.25

DBL Crown Apple

$7.25

DBL Canadian Club

$6.25

DBL Jim Beam

$6.25

DBL Jim Beam Rye

$6.25

DBL Kesslers

$6.25

DBL Seagrams 7

$6.25

DBL Jameson

$7.25

DBL Jameson Orange

$7.25

DBL Fireball

$6.25

DBL Buchanans

$7.25

DBL Southern Comfort

$6.25

DBL Jack Daniels

$6.25

DBL Fistfull

$6.25

DBL Mt Royal

$6.25

Cocktails

Tiki Punch

$7.00

2 in 1 House

$6.50

Blackberry Pomegranate

$7.50

Blood Orange Margarita

$7.50

Blood Orange Sangria

$7.50

Blue Hawaiian

$7.50

Blue Lagoon

$7.50

Blueberry Coconut Sangria

$7.50

Classic Daquiri

$7.00

Grilled Pineapple Mojito

$7.50

House Margarita

$6.50

House Mojito

$7.00

House Red Sangria

$7.50

House White Sangria

$7.50

Huckelberry Crush

$7.50

Island Getaway

$7.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$8.50

Jumbo Mojito

$11.50

Jumbo Tropical Sangria

$11.50

Lava Flow

$7.50

Michelada

$7.50

Mini Monster Premium

$19.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Paloma rose

$8.50

Premium

$8.50

Sangarita

$7.00

Straw/Jalapeno Kicker

$7.50

Tropical Sangria

$7.50

Pitcher Sangria

$25.00

Pitcher Blue Lagoon

$25.00

Skinny girl Margarita

$9.00

paloma

$8.50

Pina Colada

$7.25

Corona-rita

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Carbliss

$6.00

To Go Marg $5

$5.00

Camarena Paloma

$8.00

Blood Orange Coconut Spritzer

$8.00

Beer

Btl Dos Equis

$4.50

Btl Bud Light

$3.50

Btl Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Btl Coors Lite

$3.50

Btl Odouls Lager

$3.50

Btl Odouls Amber

$3.50

Btl Modelo

$4.50

Btl Negra Modelo

$4.50

Btl Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Btl Sol

$4.50

Btl Tecate

$4.50

Btl Corona Extra

$4.50

Btl Corona Familiar

$4.50

Btl Corona Premier

$4.50

Btl Corona Lite

$4.50

Btl Victoria

$4.50

Btl Spotted Cow

$4.50

Btl Busch Light

$3.50

Btl Pacifico

$4.50

Btl Angry Orchard

$4.50

Btl Estrella Jalisco

$4.50

Guava IPA

$6.00

Green 19

$5.00

Chela

$4.50

Corona Can

$3.00

Corona Light Can

$3.00

Modelo Can

$3.00

Draft Coors Lite

$3.50

Draft Bud Light

$3.50

Draft Negra Modelo

$4.50

Draft Pacifico

$4.50

Draft Modelo

$4.50Out of stock

Draft Dos Equis

$4.50

$2 HH Draft

$2.00

Mug XX

$8.00

Mug Modelo

$8.00

Pacifico Mug

$9.00

Mug Bud Light

$7.00

Mug Coors Lite

$7.00

Wine

Carbernet

$6.25

Chardonnay

$6.25

Merlot

$6.25

Moscato

$6.25

Pinot Grigio

$6.25

Pinot Noir

$6.25

Red Blend

$6.25

Riesling

$6.25

Rose

$6.25

White Zinfandel

$6.25

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Flavored Tea

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Kids Slushie

$2.00

Non Alcoholic

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Soda

$2.25

Upstairs Bar

Domestic Btl

$3.50

House Margarita

$6.50

House Sangria

$7.50

Import Btl

$4.50

Mojito

$7.00

Premium

$8.50

Blue Lagoon

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 S Memorial Drive, Appleton, WI 54911

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mill City Public House
orange starNo Reviews
1103 West College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Appleton Beer Factory
orange starNo Reviews
603 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Fika Tea Bar
orange star4.4 • 250
207 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
orange starNo Reviews
400 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Bowl Ninety-One
orange star4.5 • 903
100 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
RYE Restaurant & Lounge - Appleton, WI
orange starNo Reviews
308 West College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Appleton

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Appleton
orange star4.5 • 1,746
3456 W College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Stone Arch Brewpub
orange star4.4 • 1,550
1004 S Olde Oneida St Appleton, WI 54915
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Appleton WI
orange star4.5 • 1,237
2295 College Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Antojitos Mexicanos
orange star4.4 • 1,199
204 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Draft Gastropub - 664 W Ridgeview Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,145
664 W Ridgeview Drive Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Home Burger Bar
orange star4.7 • 945
205 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Appleton
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston