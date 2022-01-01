Sangrita Grill + Cantina Sangrita Fishers

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Trio
Arroz con Pollo
Queso

Starters

Cowboy Caviar

$8.00

Black-eyed peas, avocado, red bell pepper, corn, scallion, lime, and cilantro

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$10.00

Avocado, red onion, jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, lime, salt

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$8.00

Creamed corn fritter, ancho-honey glaze, and green onion

Nachos Asada

$18.00

Nachos Black Bean

$16.00

Nachos Beef

$17.00
Nachos Coca Carnitas

Nachos Coca Carnitas

$17.00

Nachos Meatless

$16.00

Nachos Pollo Guajilo

$17.00

Nachos Shortrib Barbacoa

$18.00
Queso

Queso

$9.00

Provelle (cheddar, provolone, swiss blend), green chilies, cumin, garlic, and cilantro

Queso Add Barracho Beans

Queso Add Barracho Beans

$11.00

Barracho beans in our provelle queso (cheddar, provolone, swiss blend) with green chilies, cumin, garlic, and cilantro

Queso Add Black Bean

Queso Add Black Bean

$11.00

Black beans in our provelle queso (cheddar, provolone, swiss blend) with green chilies, cumin, garlic, and cilantro

Queso Add Chorizo

Queso Add Chorizo

$11.00

Chorizo in our provelle queso (cheddar, provolone, swiss blend) with green chilies, cumin, garlic, + cilantro

Chili Con Queso Fries

$15.00
Salsa Habanero

Salsa Habanero

$3.00
Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

$3.00

Red Salsa

Salsa Verde

$3.00
Three Amigos

Three Amigos

$5.00

Verde, Habanero, and Cowboy Caviar

Bar chips & salsa

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadillas

$17.00

Marinated sirloin in flour tortillas, with monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.

Shortrib Barbacoa Quesadillas

Shortrib Barbacoa Quesadillas

$17.00

Shortrib barbacoa in flour tortillas, with monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.

Beef Quesadillas

$17.00

Cheese Quesadillas

$17.00

Flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.

Coca Carnitas Quesadillas

Coca Carnitas Quesadillas

$17.00

Coca-Cola braised pork in flour tortillas, with monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.

Pollo Guajillo Quesadillas

Pollo Guajillo Quesadillas

$17.00

Pollo guajillo in flour tortillas, with monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.

Veggie Quesadillas

$17.00

Veggies in flour tortillas, with monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.

Shrimp Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadillas

$17.00

Shrimp in flour tortillas, with monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.

Tostada

Tostada Asada

Tostada Asada

$18.00

Marinated sirloin, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Tostada Black Bean

Tostada Black Bean

$18.00

Guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Tostada Beef

Tostada Beef

$18.00

Beef, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Tostada Carnitas

Tostada Carnitas

$18.00

Coca-cola braised pork, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Tostada Pollo

Tostada Pollo

$18.00

Chicken, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Tostada Short Rib

Tostada Short Rib

$18.00

Coffee ancho braised short rib, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Tostada Shrimp

Tostada Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Fajitas

Asada Fajitas

Asada Fajitas

$25.00

Carne asada, sliced cubanelle pepper, roasted onions, cherry tomatoes. Served with rice and Sangrita black beans, house crema, cabbage, and flour tortillas. Fajitas can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.

Pollo Fajitas

Pollo Fajitas

$25.00

Chicken, sliced cubanelle pepper, roasted onions, cherry tomatoes. Served with rice and Sangrita black beans, house crema, cabbage, and flour tortillas. Fajitas can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Shrimp, sliced cubanelle pepper, roasted onions, cherry tomatoes. Served with rice and Sangrita black beans, house crema, cabbage, and flour tortillas. Fajitas can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas

$25.00

Sliced cubanelle pepper, roasted onions, cherry tomatoes. Served with rice and Sangrita black beans, house crema, cabbage, and flour tortillas. Fajitas can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.

Fajitas Pick Two

Fajitas Pick Two

$32.00

Soup/Salad

Cup Sopa Azteca

Cup Sopa Azteca

$8.00

Shredded chicken, shredded white cheddar, green onion, radish, onions, cilantro, and tortilla chips.

Bowl Sopa Azteca

$15.00

Pollo Taco Salad

$17.00

Carne Asada Taco Salad

$18.00

Black Bean Taco Salad

$16.00

Carne Molida Taco Salad

$17.00

Specials/Deals

Taco Trio

$17.00

Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$5.00

Spit-roasted achiote marinated pork, pineapple, onion, and cilantro. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.

Asada Street Taco

Asada Street Taco

$5.00

Hand-sliced marinated sirloin, onion, and cilantro. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.

Beef Taco

$5.00

Breakfast Taco

$5.50
Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$5.50

Chorizo, quail egg, and green onion. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.

Coca Carnitas Street Taco

Coca Carnitas Street Taco

$5.00

Coca-Cola braised pork, onion, and cilantro. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.

The Dougie

$5.50
Golden Shrooms Taco

Golden Shrooms Taco

$5.50

Tajin spiced fried oyster mushrooms, guacamole, and pickled red cabbage. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.

Jowl Bacon Taco

Jowl Bacon Taco

$5.50

Smoking Goose jowl bacon, guacamole, and paprika mayo. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.

Mahi-Mahi GRILLED Taco

Mahi-Mahi GRILLED Taco

$5.50

Grilled Pacific mahi, white cabbage, and Cholula crema. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.

Mahi-Mahi FRIED Taco

Mahi-Mahi FRIED Taco

$5.50

Tempura battered Pacific mahi, white cabbage, and Cholula crema. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.

Taco De Papa Street Taco

$5.00

Smashed potatoes, cumin, and poblano crema. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.

Pollo Guajillo Street Taco

Pollo Guajillo Street Taco

$5.00

Guajillo marinated chicken, onion, and cilantro. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.

Short Rib Barbacoa Taco

Short Rib Barbacoa Taco

$5.50

Coffee ancho braised short rib, pickled red cabbage, and house crema. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortilla.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Shrimp, white cabbage, green onion, queso fresco, and house crema. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.

Desserts

Madagascar Vanilla Bean

$4.00

Cinnamon Ice Cream

$4.00

Churros

$6.00

Churro Sundae w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Churro Sundae w/ Cinnamon Ice Cream

$8.00

Strawberry Churros

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Elotes

Elotes

$6.00

Charred corn on or off the cob, paprika mayo, and queso cotija.

Full Order Arroz

Full Order Arroz

$6.00

Tomatoes, onion, garlic, cumin, and cilantro.

Full Order Sangrita Black Beans

Full Order Sangrita Black Beans

$6.00

Black beans, cotija, and cilantro,

Full Borracho Beans

Full Borracho Beans

$6.00

Pinto beans, jowl bacon, Modelo beer, and cotija.

Full Calabacitas

Full Calabacitas

$6.00

Zucchini, tomato, green chili pepper, white cheddar, and onion.

Full Order Jicama Slaw

Full Order Jicama Slaw

$6.00

Shredded jicama, red cabbage, red pepper, and honey-ancho vinagrette.

Cotija Fries

$6.00

Cotija and cilantro. Served with a side of paprika mayo.

Plain Fries

$6.00

Kids

Kids Asada Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids carne molida Quesadilla

$7.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema.

Kids Coca Carnitas Quesadilla

Kids Coca Carnitas Quesadilla

$7.00

Coca-Cola braised pork, flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema.

Kids Pollo Quesadilla

Kids Pollo Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken, flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema.

Kids Short Rib Barbacoa Quesadilla

Kids Short Rib Barbacoa Quesadilla

$7.00

Coffee ancho braised short rib, flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema.

Kids Carne Molida Walking Taco

$7.00

Kids Coco Carnitas Walking Taco

$7.00

Kids Short Rib Walking Taco

$7.00

Kids Pollo Walking Taco

$7.00

Free KD Coca Dilla

KD Free Pollo Dilla

KD Free Pollo Dilla

KD Free Beef Dilla

KD Free Chz Dilla

KD Free Short Rib Dilla

KD Free Walking Beef Taco

KD Coco Walking Taco

Party Menus

LP NACHOS - Veggie

$20.00

LP NACHOS - Pollo

$20.00

LP NACHOS - Asada

$20.00

LP NACHOS - Barbacoa

$20.00

LP NACHOS - Coco Carnitas

$20.00

LP QUESADILLA - Veggies

$20.00

LP QUESADILLA - Pollo

$20.00

LP QUESADILLA - Asada

$20.00

LP QUESADILLA - Barbacoa

$20.00

LP QUESADILLA - Coco Carnitas

$20.00

LP QUESADILLA - Shrimp

$20.00

LP TACO TRIO - G Shroom

$20.00

LP TACO TRIO - Pollo

$20.00

LP TACO TRIO - Asada

$20.00

LP TACO TRIO - Fried Mahi

$20.00

LP TACO TRIO - Shrimp

$20.00

LP TACO TRIO - Coco Carnitas

$20.00

LP TACO SALAD - Black Bean

$20.00

LP TACO SALAD - Pollo

$20.00

LP TACO SALAD - Asada

$20.00

Large Party Queso

Large Party Guacamole

Family-style Taco Dinner

$18.00

Taco Bar

$25.00

Add Ons

Extra Guacamole

$2.00

Extra Queso

$2.00

Extra Asada

$8.00

Extra Pollo Guajillo

$8.00

Extra Carnitas

$8.00

Extra Short Rib

$8.00

Extra Beef

$8.00

Extra Shrimp

$8.00

Extra Al Pastor

$8.00

Extra Chicken Fajita

$8.00

SD Habanero

$0.50

SD Verde

$0.50

SD House Crema

$0.50

Fajita Veggies

$5.00

Entrees

Campechano Burrito

$18.00

Asada, chorizo, flour tortilla, arrroz, onion, monterey jack cheese, cilantro Served with verde, roja, queso, and a side of elotes.

Arroz con Pollo

$20.00

Fajita chicken, Mexican fried rice, queso, and green onion.

Arroz con Asada

$22.00

Hand-sliced marinated sirloin, Mexican fried rice, queso, and green onion.

Guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side. Various protein options available.
Tostada Shrimp

Tostada Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Tostada Pollo

Tostada Pollo

$18.00

Chicken, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Tostada Carnitas

Tostada Carnitas

$18.00

Coca-cola braised pork, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Tostada Asada

Tostada Asada

$18.00

Marinated sirloin, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Tostada Beef

Tostada Beef

$18.00

Beef, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Tostada Short Rib

Tostada Short Rib

$18.00

Coffee ancho braised short rib, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Tostada Black Bean

Tostada Black Bean

$18.00

Guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.

Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$25.00

Sliced cubanelle pepper, roasted onions, cherry tomatoes. Served with rice and Sangrita black beans, house crema, cabbage, and flour tortillas. Fajitas can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.

Asada Fajitas

Asada Fajitas

$25.00

Carne asada, sliced cubanelle pepper, roasted onions, cherry tomatoes. Served with rice and Sangrita black beans, house crema, cabbage, and flour tortillas. Fajitas can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.

Pollo Fajitas

Pollo Fajitas

$25.00

Chicken, sliced cubanelle pepper, roasted onions, cherry tomatoes. Served with rice and Sangrita black beans, house crema, cabbage, and flour tortillas. Fajitas can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Shrimp, sliced cubanelle pepper, roasted onions, cherry tomatoes. Served with rice and Sangrita black beans, house crema, cabbage, and flour tortillas. Fajitas can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.

Fajitas Pick Two

Your choice of two between veggies, carne asada, chicken, and shrimp. Sliced cubanelle pepper, roasted onions, cherry tomatoes. Served with rice and Sangrita black beans, house crema, cabbage, and flour tortillas. Fajitas can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.

Fajitas Pick Two

$32.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema.

Kids Bison Quesadilla

Kids Bison Quesadilla

$7.00

Bison, flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema.

Kids Pollo Quesadilla

Kids Pollo Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken, flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema.

Kids Coca Carnitas Quesadilla

Kids Coca Carnitas Quesadilla

$7.00

Coca-Cola braised pork, flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema.

Kids Short Rib Barbacoa Quesadilla

Kids Short Rib Barbacoa Quesadilla

$7.00

Coffee ancho braised short rib, flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema.

Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$5.00

Fritos, seasoned beef, queso, cabbage, and house crema.

Desserts

House-made cinnamon-sugar churros served with whipped cream and a seasonal dipping sauce.

Churros

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11547 Yard Street, Suite 810, Fishers, IN 46037

Directions

Gallery
Sangrita Grill + Cantina image
Sangrita Grill + Cantina image
Sangrita Grill + Cantina image

