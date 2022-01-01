Sangrita Grill + Cantina Sangrita Fishers
11547 Yard Street
Suite 810
Fishers, IN 46037
Popular Items
Starters
Cowboy Caviar
Black-eyed peas, avocado, red bell pepper, corn, scallion, lime, and cilantro
Fresh Guacamole
Avocado, red onion, jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, lime, salt
Hushpuppies
Creamed corn fritter, ancho-honey glaze, and green onion
Nachos Asada
Nachos Black Bean
Nachos Beef
Nachos Coca Carnitas
Nachos Meatless
Nachos Pollo Guajilo
Nachos Shortrib Barbacoa
Queso
Provelle (cheddar, provolone, swiss blend), green chilies, cumin, garlic, and cilantro
Queso Add Barracho Beans
Barracho beans in our provelle queso (cheddar, provolone, swiss blend) with green chilies, cumin, garlic, and cilantro
Queso Add Black Bean
Black beans in our provelle queso (cheddar, provolone, swiss blend) with green chilies, cumin, garlic, and cilantro
Queso Add Chorizo
Chorizo in our provelle queso (cheddar, provolone, swiss blend) with green chilies, cumin, garlic, + cilantro
Chili Con Queso Fries
Salsa Habanero
Salsa Roja
Red Salsa
Salsa Verde
Three Amigos
Verde, Habanero, and Cowboy Caviar
Bar chips & salsa
Quesadillas
Carne Asada Quesadillas
Marinated sirloin in flour tortillas, with monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.
Shortrib Barbacoa Quesadillas
Shortrib barbacoa in flour tortillas, with monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.
Beef Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadillas
Flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.
Coca Carnitas Quesadillas
Coca-Cola braised pork in flour tortillas, with monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.
Pollo Guajillo Quesadillas
Pollo guajillo in flour tortillas, with monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.
Veggie Quesadillas
Veggies in flour tortillas, with monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.
Shrimp Quesadillas
Shrimp in flour tortillas, with monterey jack cheese, and crema. Served with a choice of side.
Tostada
Tostada Asada
Marinated sirloin, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.
Tostada Black Bean
Guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.
Tostada Beef
Beef, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.
Tostada Carnitas
Coca-cola braised pork, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.
Tostada Pollo
Chicken, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.
Tostada Short Rib
Coffee ancho braised short rib, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.
Tostada Shrimp
Shrimp, guacamole, black beans, jicama slaw, pineapple chipotle, and paprika mayo. Served with a choice of side.
Fajitas
Asada Fajitas
Carne asada, sliced cubanelle pepper, roasted onions, cherry tomatoes. Served with rice and Sangrita black beans, house crema, cabbage, and flour tortillas. Fajitas can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.
Pollo Fajitas
Chicken, sliced cubanelle pepper, roasted onions, cherry tomatoes. Served with rice and Sangrita black beans, house crema, cabbage, and flour tortillas. Fajitas can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp, sliced cubanelle pepper, roasted onions, cherry tomatoes. Served with rice and Sangrita black beans, house crema, cabbage, and flour tortillas. Fajitas can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas
Sliced cubanelle pepper, roasted onions, cherry tomatoes. Served with rice and Sangrita black beans, house crema, cabbage, and flour tortillas. Fajitas can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.
Fajitas Pick Two
Soup/Salad
Specials/Deals
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco
Spit-roasted achiote marinated pork, pineapple, onion, and cilantro. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.
Asada Street Taco
Hand-sliced marinated sirloin, onion, and cilantro. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.
Beef Taco
Breakfast Taco
Chorizo Taco
Chorizo, quail egg, and green onion. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.
Coca Carnitas Street Taco
Coca-Cola braised pork, onion, and cilantro. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.
The Dougie
Golden Shrooms Taco
Tajin spiced fried oyster mushrooms, guacamole, and pickled red cabbage. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.
Jowl Bacon Taco
Smoking Goose jowl bacon, guacamole, and paprika mayo. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.
Mahi-Mahi GRILLED Taco
Grilled Pacific mahi, white cabbage, and Cholula crema. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.
Mahi-Mahi FRIED Taco
Tempura battered Pacific mahi, white cabbage, and Cholula crema. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.
Taco De Papa Street Taco
Smashed potatoes, cumin, and poblano crema. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.
Pollo Guajillo Street Taco
Guajillo marinated chicken, onion, and cilantro. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten free by substituting corn tortillas.
Short Rib Barbacoa Taco
Coffee ancho braised short rib, pickled red cabbage, and house crema. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortilla.
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp, white cabbage, green onion, queso fresco, and house crema. Served on flour tortillas, corn tortillas available upon request. All tacos, except for Jowl Bacon, Mahi-Mahi and Golden Shroom, can be gluten-free by substituting corn tortillas.
Desserts
Sides
Elotes
Charred corn on or off the cob, paprika mayo, and queso cotija.
Full Order Arroz
Tomatoes, onion, garlic, cumin, and cilantro.
Full Order Sangrita Black Beans
Black beans, cotija, and cilantro,
Full Borracho Beans
Pinto beans, jowl bacon, Modelo beer, and cotija.
Full Calabacitas
Zucchini, tomato, green chili pepper, white cheddar, and onion.
Full Order Jicama Slaw
Shredded jicama, red cabbage, red pepper, and honey-ancho vinagrette.
Cotija Fries
Cotija and cilantro. Served with a side of paprika mayo.
Plain Fries
Kids
Kids Asada Quesadilla
Kids carne molida Quesadilla
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema.
Kids Coca Carnitas Quesadilla
Coca-Cola braised pork, flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema.
Kids Pollo Quesadilla
Chicken, flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema.
Kids Short Rib Barbacoa Quesadilla
Coffee ancho braised short rib, flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, and crema.
Kids Carne Molida Walking Taco
Kids Coco Carnitas Walking Taco
Kids Short Rib Walking Taco
Kids Pollo Walking Taco
Free KD Coca Dilla
KD Free Pollo Dilla
KD Free Pollo Dilla
KD Free Beef Dilla
KD Free Chz Dilla
KD Free Short Rib Dilla
KD Free Walking Beef Taco
KD Coco Walking Taco
Party Menus
LP NACHOS - Veggie
LP NACHOS - Pollo
LP NACHOS - Asada
LP NACHOS - Barbacoa
LP NACHOS - Coco Carnitas
LP QUESADILLA - Veggies
LP QUESADILLA - Pollo
LP QUESADILLA - Asada
LP QUESADILLA - Barbacoa
LP QUESADILLA - Coco Carnitas
LP QUESADILLA - Shrimp
LP TACO TRIO - G Shroom
LP TACO TRIO - Pollo
LP TACO TRIO - Asada
LP TACO TRIO - Fried Mahi
LP TACO TRIO - Shrimp
LP TACO TRIO - Coco Carnitas
LP TACO SALAD - Black Bean
LP TACO SALAD - Pollo
LP TACO SALAD - Asada
Large Party Queso
Large Party Guacamole
Family-style Taco Dinner
Taco Bar
Add Ons
Entrees
Campechano Burrito
Asada, chorizo, flour tortilla, arrroz, onion, monterey jack cheese, cilantro Served with verde, roja, queso, and a side of elotes.
Arroz con Pollo
Fajita chicken, Mexican fried rice, queso, and green onion.
Arroz con Asada
Hand-sliced marinated sirloin, Mexican fried rice, queso, and green onion.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
11547 Yard Street, Suite 810, Fishers, IN 46037