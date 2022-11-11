Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sanguchitos

8125 Michigan Avenue

Saint Louis, MO 63111

Popular Items

Blue Crab+Smoked Trout Roe (1)
Smoked Chicken Salad (2)
Vegetarian Choripan (2)

Sanguchitos (Peruvian-inspired sliders)

Blue Crab+Smoked Trout Roe (1)

$14.00

aji amarillo-citrus mayo, salsa criolla, crispy shallots. (Served with chips)

Peruvian Street Burger (2)

$14.00Out of stock

Beef patty, Hemme Brothers smoked cheddar, rotisserie sauce, rocoto fry sauce, crispy shallots, dill pickles. (Served with chips)

Vegetarian Choripan (2)

$13.00

Impossible vegan patties seasoned with chorizo spice, Pastaria’s Roasted Pepper Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, basil (Served with chips)

Braised Pork Belly (2)

$12.00Out of stock

Pan con Chicharron - aji verde, sweet potato, salsa criolla, aji-citrus mayo, mint (Served with chips)

Smoked Chicken Salad (2)

$12.00

Marinated in Brasas Beer-Citrus (Waska) marinade for 12 hours, crispy onions, salsa criolla, signature chicken sauce (polleria) (Served with chips)

Sauces

Aji-Citrus Mayo

$0.75

aji amarillo-lime

Aji Verde

$0.75

cilantro+aji amarillo salsa

Cilantro-Lime Ranch

$0.75

Passenger Chili Crisp (Hot)

$0.75

Polleria

$0.75

Signature chicken sauce made with aji amarillo, black mint, mayo and vinegar.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

8125 Michigan Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63111

Directions

