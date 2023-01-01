- Home
- /
- Windermere
- /
- San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Windermere
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant Windermere
No reviews yet
11620 Lakeside Village Lane, Suites 130 & 140
Windermere, FL 34786
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MENU
APPETIZERS
Cheese Dip
This SJ’s signature melted white cheese and jalapeño sauce will have you asking for more!
Guacamole Dip
Our fresh avocado dip made with secret ingredients and topped with pico.
Huevos de Armadillo
Fresh deveined jalapeños stuffed with a tender shrimp, wrapped in bacon and fried to a spicy crunch! Served with smoky chipotle cream.
Queso Fundido
Grilled chorizo on top of melted San Jose’s cheese in a hot skillet. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side, plus soft tortillas to prepare cheesy tacos, your way.
NACHOS & QUESADILLAS
House Nachos
Choose up to two toppings from our delicious selections, plus jalapeños upon request.
Nachos Supreme
These nachos are loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, SJ’s shredded cheese and smothered in our SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo, plus jalapeños upon request.
House Quesadilla
Pick one of your choices from our delicious options. Great for sharing!
SOUPS & SALADS
Sopa de Pollo
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo.
Beef Birria Soup
Beef tinga, Mexican rice, and pico de gallo.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, crispy tortilla strips, fresh avocado, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
Taco Salad
A crispy, flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, guacamole, sour cream, pico, SJ’s shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or beef tinga.
Fajita Salad Bowl
A salad bowl with your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions. Filled with lettuce, Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and SJ’s cheese.
TACOS
Tacos Supreme
Our classic crispy corn shell or soft flour tortilla with ground beef, shredded chicken, or juicy beef tinga. Three tacos loaded with lettuce, SJ’s cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes. Traditionally served with Mexican rice and beans.
Tacos Chicago
The traditional taco Mexicano, also known as street tacos! Grilled diced carne asada on soft grilled corn tortillas with fresh cilantro and onions upon request. Tacos served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo on the side.
Baja Tacos
Three grilled soft corn street tacos with grilled tilapia or tender shrimp. Served with guacamole side salad and chipotle cream. Fresh cilantro and onions available upon request.
Sonora Tacos
Three tacos with skirt steak a la parilla on soft flour tortilla, garnished with pico de gallo, jalpeños and shredded cheese. Limes and salsa served on the side.
Birria Tacos
Three grilled corn tortilla tacos with SJ's cheese, filled with our juicy beef birria slowly cooked. Topped with cilantro and onions, served with a side of Mexican rice and savory consomé to dip your tacos.
ENCHILADAS
SIGNATURE FAVORITES
Chimichanga
A large flaky flour tortilla, wrapped and deep-fried, stuffed with ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga. Filled with SJ’s cheese, a spread of beans, and smothered in SJ's Cheese Dip. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
Quesadilla Rellena
A large folded, grilled flour tortilla filled with our ground beef, shredded chicken or juicy beef tinga and melted SJ’s cheese. Served with guaca side salad and Mexican rice.
ORIGINAL California Burrito
Our burrito starts with a foot-long flour tortilla stuffed with your favorite choice from below as well as Mexican rice, beans, SJ’s cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. To top it all off it’s smothered in our signature SJ’s Cheese Dip sauce.
JR. California Burrito
Everything the California Burrito has to offer in a 10 inch tortilla!
SJ's California Burrito Bowl
Everything the California Burrito has to offer without the tortilla! Served in a bowl.
JR. California Burrito Bowl
Everything the California Burrito has to offer without the tortilla! Served in a bowl.
Burritos Texanos
Two crispy, grilled flour burritos with diced steak, SJ’s cheese, grilled onions, and cilantro. Served with salsa verde and beans on the side.
Burritos Supreme
Two flour burritos stuffed with our ground beef or shredded chicken and smothered in our chunky tomato burrito sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and SJ’s cheese.
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajitas Skillet
Your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, and served on a sizzling skillet.
Steak Fajitas Skillet
Your favorite fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, and served on a sizzling skillet.
Fajitas Mixtas Skillet
Can’t decide? Why not both! Marinated chicken and steak fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions, served on a sizzling skillet.
Fajitas Texanas Skillet
By land, air and sea! Juicy marinated steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas sautéed with bell peppers and onions served on a sizzling skillet.
PLATTERS
Carne Asada
Our marinated, top sirloin flap steak, grilled to your liking, topped with sautéed onions. Served with guaca side salad, Mexican rice and refried beans. Includes your choice of soft tortillas and a chile frito.
San Fernando
A grilled white chicken breast topped with melted SJ’s cheese, tomatoes, onion, and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and soft tortillas.
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled white chicken breast strips sautéed in smoky chipotle sauce and sprinkled with SJ’s cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and soft tortillas.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon dressed in tangy habanero and mango salsa. Served with a side of Mexican rice and sautéed vegetables.
Ceviche de Camaron
From the coast, chilled shrimp cured with freshly squeezed lime juice, mixed with tomatoes, onions, avocados, and cilantro. Served with crispy corn tostadas on the side.
TORTAS & BURGERS
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
BAR
MARGARITAS
House Margarita
Jumbo House Magarita
Topshelf Margarita
Organic Margarita
Cabo Blue
Tequila Sunrise
Pomegrenate Margarita
Signature Skinny
SangriaRita
CoronaRita
Kickin Cucumber Margarita
Hibiscus Margarita
House Margarita Pitcher
Topshelf Margarita Pitcher
Organic Margarita Pitcher
FAMILY PACKAGES
TACO KITS
TACO KIT A
10 premade ready to eat tacos! Comes with cilantro, onions, a side of limes and your choice of soft corn or flour tortillas. (Feeds up to 4-5 guest)
TACO KIT B
10 ready to eat tacos! Order comes with shredded cheese, tomato, lettuce, and sour cream. All on a delicious corn or flour tortilla.
FAJITA FIESTA
Chicken Fiesta
Enjoy our delicious and juicy Chicken Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
Pork Fiesta
Enjoy our delicious and juicy Pork Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
Steak Fiesta
Enjoy our delicious and juicy Steak Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
Shrimp Fiesta
Enjoy our delicious and juicy Shrimp Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
Veggie Fiesta
Enjoy our delicious Veggie Fajitas with a generous side of rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, lettuce, and a dozen warm corn or flour tortillas! (feeds 4-5 people)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A Passion for Food. Gracious Hospitality.
11620 Lakeside Village Lane, Suites 130 & 140, Windermere, FL 34786
Photos coming soon!