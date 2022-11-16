- Home
Sankalp
1187 Freedom Road
Cranberry Township, PA 16066
Soups
(Veg) Rasam Soup
(The spicy south Indian appetizer)
(Veg) Tomato Dhaniya Shorbha Soup
(Chef recepie)
(Veg) Veg Sweet Corn Soup
(Indo style sweet corn soup with veg.)
(Veg) Hot n Sour Soup
(Indo Chinese style soup)
(Veg) Manchow Soup
(Indo Chinese style soup with fried noodles)
Chicken Sweet Corn Soup
(Indo style sweet corn soup with chicken.)
Chicken Hot n Sour Soup
(Indo Chinese style chicken soup)
Chicken Manchow Soup
(Indo Chinese style chicken soup with fried noodles)
Appetizers (Veg)
Chips N Chips
(Plain French fries)
Masala Boondi
(Fried lentil balls with onion, tomatoes and special masala)
Thayir Boondi
(Boondi mixed with sweet / salted curd)
Chips N Chips Masala
(Masala French fries)
Telangana Aloo
(Spicy tangy potato wedges tossed in a special masala)
Veg Steam Momos
(8 Pcs Steamed dumplings stuffed with a lightly spiced vegetable filling.)
Chole Bhature
Gobhi Tikka
Option: Mint flavor / garlic flavor. (6 Pcs Florets of cauliflower marinated in Indian herbs, spices and garlic and char grilled)
Hara Bhara Kabab
(Deep fried kebabs made of vegetables, paneer & bread crumbs)
Gobhi 65
Paneer Tikka (Mint/Garlic/Malai)
(6 Pcs Chunks of cottage cheese,marinated in Yoghurt and aromatic Indian spies,cooked in clay oven) Option: Malai –- Creamy Flavour / Lehsuni - Garlic flavour / Hariyali - Mint Flavour / Tiranga - three different flavours
Panner 65
Soyabean Chops
Appetizers (Non Veg)
Side Kicks
(Veg) Dabeli
(1 Pc special Indian burger from Kutch, Gujarat)
(Veg) Mumbai Vada Pav
(1 Pc special Indian burger)
(Veg) Butter Roasted Vada Pav
(1 Pc special Indian burger roasted in butter)
Samosa Pav Grill Cheese
(Veg) Samosa(2pcs)
(2 Pcs Indian savoury)
(Veg) Bombay Veg Frankie
(Indian wrap)
(Veg) Manchurian Frankie
(Indian wrap with manchurian filling)
(Veg) Schezwan Veg Frankie
(Indian wrap with schezwan filling)
(Veg) Paneer Tikka Frankie
(Indian wrap with paneer tikka filling)
(Veg) Paneer Chilli Veg Frankie
(Indian wrap with paneer chilly filling)
(Veg) Pav Bhaji
(Indian spicy tangy delicacy)
(Veg) Chole Bhature
(Chic peas in Indian style with 2 Pcs fried Indian puff bread)
Egg Frankie
(Indian wrap with egg filling)
Chicken Frankie
(Indian wrap with chicken filling)
Chaat
Sev Puri
(Flat puri topped with a mixture of potato, curd, different chutneys and masala)
Pani-Puri
(10 Pcs. Round, hollow puri, fried crisp and filled with a mixture of 3 types of flavored water)
Paapdi Chaat
(Flat puri and vada dumplings topped with a curd, different chutneys and masala)
Samosa Chat
(2 Pcs samosa topped with a curd, different chutneys and masala)
Khasta Kachori Chat
Aloo Tikki Chat
(2 Pcs potato patty with a curd, different chutneys and masala)
Dahi Sev Puri
(Round, hollow puri, fried crisp and filled with a mixture of potato, curd, different chutneys and masala)
Dahi Vada (6 piece)
Pizza
(Veg) Chrispy Cheese Garlic bread
(Chef recipe)
Plain Cheese Pizza
(Plain cheese pizza)
(Veg) Panner Tikka Pizza
(Paneer tikka sauce with paneer,onion,greenpepper topped on pizza)
Veggie Pizza
(Onion, jalapeno, olive, green pepper & cheese Indian style topped on pizza)
Chrispy Chicken Cheese Garlic Bread
(Chef recipe)
Chicken Tikka Pizza
(Tikka sauce,Chicken marinated in tikka sauce with onion green pepper topped on pizza)
Tandoori Chicken Pizza
(Indian style tandoori sauce with Tandoori chicken topped on pizza)
Sandwiches
Indo Chinese (Appetizers/Sizzlers/Entree)
Crispy Corn
(Fried crispy corn)
Honey Chilli Veg
(Fried vegetables in Indo Chinese style with honey added)
Paneer Chilli
(Paneer with bell peppers and onions Indo chinese style )
Schezwan Paneer Chilli
(Paneer with bell Peppers and onions with Schezwan sauce)
Veg Manchurian
(Manchurian dumplings)
Gobi Manchurian
Veg Hakka Noodles
(Noodles tossed in Indo Chinese style with vegetables)
Veg Schezwan Noodles
(Noodles tossed in Indo Chinese style with schezwan sauce)
Veg Fried Rice
(Fried rice with veggie added)
Veg Schezwan Fried Rice
(Fried rice with schezwan sauce & vegetables)
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Chilli
(Chicken with bell peppers and onions Indo chinese style )
Schezwan Chicken Chilli
(Chicken with bell Peppers and onions with Schezwan sauce)
Schezwan Chicken Noodles
Mix-Veg Sizzler
(Rice, Saute vegetables, French fries placed on cabbage layer topped with veg. patty and tomato topped with chef’s special sizzler sauce served on a sizzler plate)
Assorted Veg BBQ Sizzler
(Assortment of bar-be-cued veg kebabs and tikkas served on a sizzler plate with chef’s special sauce)
Indi Chini Sizzler
(Assortment of Indo - Chinese dishes served on a sizzler plate with chef’s special sauce)
Idli - Vada
Iddlilittles
(8 Pcs mini rice cakes)
Rasam Idli
(8 Pcs mini idlis dipped in spicy Indian soup)
Thayir Idli
(8 Pcs Fried pieces of mini rice cakes in sweet / salted yoghurt)
Idli Vada
(A combination of 4 pcs mini rice cakes with 2 pcs fried Ientil doughnuts)
Vaghar Idli
(Mini idlis tempered with Chef’'s special masala)
Cocktail Rice cake
(Mini idlis tossed in milagai podi)
Chettinad Rice cake
(Mini idlis tossed in semi spicy Chettinad gravy)
Medu Vada
(4 Pcs Deep fried lentil doughnuts)
Thayir Vada
(2 Pcs Vada in plain / sweet / salted yoghurt)
Rasam Vada (4pcs)
(3 Pcs Vada dipped in spicy Indian soup)
Crispy Cheese Idli
Dosa - Rava - Uthappa
Golden Crisp Dosa
(Simple tastier & favorite dosa)(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
Onion Dosa
(Dosa with chopped onion & garlic chutney)(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
Traditional Masala Dosa
Mysore Chatpata Dosa
(Spicy dosa with coriander & garlic chutney)(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
Super Paper Dosa
(The crispy long paper thin dosa)(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
Cheese Dosa
(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)(Dosa with a generous helping of cheese)
Spring Dosa
(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)(Special dosa with vegetable filling)
Cheesy Spring Dosa
(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)(A crisp spicy dosa with a filling of fresh vegetable prepared in Chettinad style)
Cheese Corn Dosa
(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)(Special Spring vegetable dosa)
Chettinad Spicy Dosa
(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)(A crisp spicy dosa with a filling of fresh vegetable prepared in Chettinad style)
Kara Mura Dosa
(Butter paper dosa with a spread of milagai podi)(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
Schezwan Dosa
(A Chinese twist to the traditional South Indian dosa - the Chinese affair)(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
Cheese Chilli Garlic Dosa
(Famous cheese Dosa with chilly & garlic chutney)(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
Indian Bhaji Dosa
Keerai (Spinach) Cheese Garlic Dosa
Capsicum Chilli Garlic Dosa
Milatry Butter Roast
Panner Dosa
(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)(Dosa with a filling of spicy paneer)
Three Barrel Dosa
(Combination of three small dosas)(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
Crispy N Crunchy Rava
(Dosa made from semolina flour)(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
Onion Rava
(Rava dosa with sliced onion in the layer)(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
Onion Chilli Garlic Rava
(Rava dosa with sliced onion, chilli & flavor of garlic)(All above dosas served plain or with potato stuffing)
Double Roast - Plain Uttappa
(Plain uthappa roasted to perfection)(Uthappa is an open face fermented lentil pancake)
DBl Roast - Topping Uttappa
(Select topping from : onion / tomato /carrot / beet / mix vegetable)(Uthappa is an open face fermented lentil pancake)
Onion Tomato Chilli Uttappa
Panchavaran Uthappam
(Assortment of five different types of uthappa - onion, tomato, masala, chilly coriander, mix vegetable)(Uthappa is an open face fermented lentil pancake)
Tomato Corn Uthappam
(A Jain speciality)(Uthappa is an open face fermented lentil pancake)
Madurai Sandwich Uthappam
(Twin layered speciality uthappa)(Uthappa is an open face fermented lentil pancake)
Cheese Madurai Sandwich Uthappam
(Twin layered speciality uthappa with cheese)(Uthappa is an open face fermented lentil pancake)
Veg Indian Curries
Veg Diwani Handi
(Mixed seasonal vegetables simmered in brown gravy with cubes of onion, capsicum and tomato, garnished with coriander leaves)
Veg Jaipuri
(Mixed seasonal vegetables and roasted papad, simmered in cashew brown gravy, garnished with cream and papad)
Veg Makhanwala
(Cubes of fresh vegetables and shredded cottage cheese cooked in tomato gravy enriched with butter and cream, flavored with fenugreak leaves)
Veg Jalfrazee
(baton of garden fresh vegetables, onion, capsicum and tomatoes cooked in brown gravy with aromatic spices and garnished with julienne of green chilly, ginger and coriander leaves)
Navraatan Korma
(Ideal combination of nice choicest vegetables, fruits & nuts prepared in mild rich sweet cashew nut gravy)
Corn Methi Malai
(An exotic combination of fenugreek leaves, corn, simmered in sweet cashew gravy, finished with cream, garnished)
Malai Kofta
(Delicious dumplings of paneer in rich creamy Indian sauces)
Panner Butter Masala
(Paneer tossed in tomato gravy our speciality)
Panner Tikka Masala
(barbecue cottage cheese with capsicum and onion pieces simmered in tomato gravy, finished with cream, garnished with coriander leaves)
Panner Handi
(Cubes of cottage cheese, with dices of onion, tomatoes and capsicum, simmered in brown gravy, garnished with coriander leaves)
Panner Afgani Bhurji
(Semi dry preparation of cottage cheese tossed in tomato gravy along with capsicum and tomatoes)
Panner Methi Garlic
(Cottage cheese delicacy cooked in rich tomato gravy with fresh fenugreek & garlic)
Palak Panner
(Mildly spiced cottage cheese preparation in spinach and onion gravy, garnished with coriander leaves, ginger julienne and cream)
Panner Balti
(A special two layred tomato and brown gravy preparation with cottage cheese along with capsicum, and tomatoes)
Khoya Kaju
(Cashew nuts cooked in Khoya enriched creamy mild brown and sweet cashew nut gravy)
Kaju Curry
(Cashew nuts cooked in spicy enriched creamy tomato gravy)
Dal Fry
(Toor dal tempered with butter, cumin seed & red chilly powder, garnished with coriander)
Dal Tadka
(Yellow toor dal cooked to perfection tempered with cumin, tomato, garnished with coriander leaves and ginger)
Dal Bukhara
(Urad dal and kidney beans, simmered on slow heat for overnight, tempered with garlic, tomato, finished with cream and butter)
Non Veg Curries/Eggs
Surti Egg Gotala
(Chef’s Special)
Egg Afghani Bhurji
Egg Curry
Butter Chicken
(Traditional butter chicken - boneless pieces of bar-be-que chicken cooked in tomato gravy finished with dry fenugreek leaves, cream and butter)
Chicken (Murg) Tikka Masala
(Succulent pieces of boneless chicken, marinated with spiced red chili paste, curd and barbecue & cooked in tomato gravy)
Kadai Chicken (Murg)
(Succulent pieces of boneless chicken, marinated with spiced red chili paste, curd and barbecue & cooked in tomato gravy)
Chicken Curry
(Boneless pieces of chicken with cubes of fresh vegetables cooked in brown gravy finished with cream and garnished with coriander)
Chicken Kali Mirch
(Boneless pieces of chicken simmered in Malabari gray with crushed black pepper)
Chicken Chettinadu
(A special spiced chicken preparation famous from chettinad region from Tamil Nadu, India)
Madras Chicken Masala
(Chicken with Indian spices - South Indian style)
Goat Curry
Goat Roganjosh
Lamb Milagu Curry
Bhuna Lamb
Lamb Roganjosh
Spinach Lamb
Bengal Fish curry
Goan Fish curry
Biryanis - Basmati Khazana
Steamed Rice
Jeera Rice
(Seasoned boiled rice tossed in butter & cumin seeds)
Special Vegetable Pulao
(Fresh Vegetable Pulao prepared with Indian spices served with veg. raita)
Hyderabadi Veg Biryani
( The cooking recipe comes all the way from Hyderabad – A special style of minty flavored rice with fried onions, served with raita & mirchi salan)
Hyderabadi Paneer Biryani
( The cooking recipe comes all the way from Hyderabad – A special style of minty flavored rice with paneer & fried onions, served with raita & mirchi salan)
Awadhi Dum Biriyani
(Long grained rice cooked with aromatic spices and herbs with fresh vegetables & served with raita & mirchi salan)
Chicken Sofiani Biryani
(Served with raita and papad)
Goat Dum Biryani
Lamb Biryani
Breads
Ice Cream - Desserts
Gulab Jamun
(Soft, melt-in-your-mouth, fried dumplings that are traditionally made of thickened or reduced milk and soaked in sugar syrup)
Kesari
(The traditional South Indian sooji (semolina) halwa)
Ras Malai
(The sugary yellow coloured balls of chenna soaked in rich milk cream flavoured with saffron, cardamom and pistachios)
Seasonal Ice Cream
Accompaniments
Hot & Cold Beverages
Aerated Drinks
Limca
ThumsUp
Lemon Soda
(Lemon Juice With Soda Served Sweet / Salted)
Ice Tea
Masala Tea
(Ginger Flavored Indian Tea with cardamom and our special masala)
Nescafe Coffee
Filter Kapi
(The Specialty Coffee From South of India)
Cold Coffee
(Frothy Cream Coffee Served Chilled)
Mojito
(A Refreshing Mint Flavored Drink With Sparkling Water & Hint of Lime)
Neermore / Chhas
(Authentic Indian Drink With Blended Yogurt)
Mango Lassi
(Blended Yogurt Drink Served Sweet / Salted)
Lassi (Sweet/Salty)
Ice cream Lassi
(Blended Mango Flavoured Sweet Yogurt)
Bottled Water
Cappuccino
Espresso
Cocktail Drinks
Flavored Mojito
Ice-Cream Floats
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sankalp The Taste of India
1187 Freedom Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066