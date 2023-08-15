- Home
- /
- Cedar Knolls
- /
- Sankalp - The Taste of India
Sankalp - The Taste of India
No reviews yet
99 Ridgedale Ave
Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
SOUPS
(Veg) RASAM
(The spicy south Indian appetizer)
(Veg) TOMATO SOUP
(Soup made from ripe red tomatoes)
(Veg )MEXICAN TORTILLA SOUP
(A traditional Mexican soup made of tomatoes, corn, beans and topped with fried tortilla)
(Veg) MEXICAN CHILLI BEAN SOUP
(The spicy south Indian appetize)
(Veg) TOMATO DHANIYA SHORBHA
(Chef’s recipe)
VEG. SWEET CORN SOUP
(Indo style sweet corn soup with veg.)
(Veg) HOT AND SOUR SOUP
(Indo Chinese style soup)
(Veg) MANCHOW SOUP
(Indo Chinese style soup with fried noodles)
CHICKEN SWEET CORN SOUP
(Indo style sweet corn soup with chicken.) (Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
CHICKEN HOTAND SOUR SOUP
(Indo Chinese style chicken soup) (Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
CHICKEN MANCHOW SOUP
(Indo Chinese style chicken soup with fried noodles) (Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)
VEG APPETIZERS
CHIPS ‘N’ CHIPS
(Plain French fries)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
MASALA BOONDI
(Fried lentil balls with onion, tomatoes and special masala)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
THAYIR BOONDI
(Boondi mixed with sweet / salted curd)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
CHIPS ‘N’ CHIPS MASALA
(Masala French fries)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
TELANGANA ALOO
(Spicy tangy potato wedges tossed in a special masala)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
VEG STEAM MOMOS
(8 Pcs Steamed dumplings stuffed with a lightly spiced vegetable filling.)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)
PANEER STEAM MOMOS
(8 Pcs Steamed dumplings stuffed with a lightly spiced paneer filling.)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)