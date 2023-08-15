FOOD

SOUPS

(Veg) RASAM

$5.49

(The spicy south Indian appetizer)

(Veg) TOMATO SOUP

$5.99

(Soup made from ripe red tomatoes)

(Veg )MEXICAN TORTILLA SOUP

$5.99

(A traditional Mexican soup made of tomatoes, corn, beans and topped with fried tortilla)

(Veg) MEXICAN CHILLI BEAN SOUP

$5.99

(The spicy south Indian appetize)

(Veg) TOMATO DHANIYA SHORBHA

$5.99

(Chef’s recipe)

VEG. SWEET CORN SOUP

$5.99

(Indo style sweet corn soup with veg.)

(Veg) HOT AND SOUR SOUP

$5.99

(Indo Chinese style soup)

(Veg) MANCHOW SOUP

$5.99

(Indo Chinese style soup with fried noodles)

CHICKEN SWEET CORN SOUP

$6.99

(Indo style sweet corn soup with chicken.) (Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)

CHICKEN HOTAND SOUR SOUP

$6.99

(Indo Chinese style chicken soup) (Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)

CHICKEN MANCHOW SOUP

$6.99

(Indo Chinese style chicken soup with fried noodles) (Non-Vegetarian Delicacies)

VEG APPETIZERS

CHIPS ‘N’ CHIPS

$5.99

(Plain French fries)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)

MASALA BOONDI

$6.99

(Fried lentil balls with onion, tomatoes and special masala)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)

THAYIR BOONDI

$6.99

(Boondi mixed with sweet / salted curd)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)

CHIPS ‘N’ CHIPS MASALA

$6.49

(Masala French fries)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)

TELANGANA ALOO

$10.99

(Spicy tangy potato wedges tossed in a special masala)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)

VEG STEAM MOMOS

$12.99

(8 Pcs Steamed dumplings stuffed with a lightly spiced vegetable filling.)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)

PANEER STEAM MOMOS

$12.99

(8 Pcs Steamed dumplings stuffed with a lightly spiced paneer filling.)(Vegetarian South Indian Delicacies)