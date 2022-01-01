GSE - Woolly Bugger 1583 Spring Bay Rd

GSE - Woolly Bugger imageView gallery

Bottles/Cans

Ace

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

High Noon

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Draft

Happy Hour

$6.00

Comp It

$6.00

No Call

$6.00

Wit

$6.00

Cocktails

“Muddler Minnow” Old Fashioned

$9.00

Sankoty Sunrise

$9.00

Sunset At The Lake

$9.00

Harvest Moon

$9.00

Sankoty Sour

$9.00

The Channel Marker

$9.00

WB Bloody Mary

$11.00

Sankoty Coffee

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Sangria

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Ford's Gin

$7.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Prairie Organic Gin

$7.00

St. George Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray - Well

$6.00

Waterloo Gin

$7.00

Liqueur/Other

Cointreau

$7.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Meuko

$10.00

Rum

Blue Chair Bay - Well

$6.00

Captain Morgan - Well

$6.00

Kraken

$7.00

Rumhaven

$8.00

Scotch

Ardbeg Islay 10 Year

$10.00

Balvenie 15 Year

$16.00

Glenmorangie

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Laphroig Islay 10 Year

$10.00

Macallan 12 Year

$10.00

Glenfid

$9.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio

$8.00

El Jimador - Well

$6.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Tito's - Well

$6.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$9.00

Bird Dog Peach Whiskey

$7.00

Blade & Bow

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Colonel EH Taylor

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Old Elk

$8.00

Old Forester - Well

$6.00

Piggy Back Rye

$7.00

Sazerac Rye

$7.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Weller Special Reserve

$10.00

Whistle Pig 10 Yr Rye

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00Out of stock

High West Double Rye

$8.00

JK Williams American Wheat

$8.00

Brother's Bond

$7.00

Wishmen

$7.00

Oak & Eden Toasted

$8.00

Oak & Eden Vine

$9.00

Regimental

$7.00

Fistful Of Bourbon

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

George Dickell 8yr

$8.00

Jack Daniels 1938

$12.00

Bridge Series - American Wheat

$10.00

Kentucky

$7.00

Wine

Areyna Malbec

$11.00

Montinore

$14.00

Hess Shirtail Cab Sauv

$13.00Out of stock

Sidekick

$13.00

Valravn Old Vine Zin

$13.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Red Blend

$9.00

BTL - Valravn Old Vine Zin

$36.00

BTL - Areyna Malbec

$30.00Out of stock

BTL - Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL - Hess Shirtail Cab Sauv

$36.00Out of stock

BTL - Sidekick Cab Sauv

$25.00Out of stock

BTL - Sidekick Merlot

$35.00Out of stock

Red Blend

$25.00Out of stock

Tiziano Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Stefano Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Moscato Albertoni

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Lang & Reed Chenin Blanc

$18.00

Taste

Straight Shooter

$9.00

BTL - The Path Chardonnay

$27.00Out of stock

BTL - Tiziano Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Stefano Pinot Grigio Btl

$32.00Out of stock

Chasing Venus Blanc

$35.00Out of stock

Albertoni Moscato 2021 Btl

$27.00Out of stock

BTL - Stolpman Estate Sauv Blanc

$42.00

BTL - Lang & Reed Chenin Blanc

$54.00Out of stock

Straight Shooter BTL

$27.00

Ferreira Tawny Port

$14.00

Jean Louis Blanc de Blancs Split

$11.00

Saracco Moscato d'Asti

$11.00

Three by Wade Rosé

$13.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$9.00

BTL - Ferreira Tawny Port

$42.00

BTL - Saracco Moscato d'Asti

$34.00

BTL - Three by Wade Rosé

$36.00

BTL Lamarca

$27.00

Gaston Chiquet Champagne - BTL

$95.00

Chateau Musar White - BTL

$564.00

Clos du Val Chardonnay - BTL

$69.00

Foxen 7200 Red - BTL

$68.00

Hirsch Pinot Noir - BTL

$135.00

Jolie Laide Shake Ridge GSMV - BTL

$84.00

Kistler Chardonnay - BTL

$121.00

Kistler Pinot Noir - BTL

$145.00

Kosta Brown Pinot Noir - BTL

$216.00

Mayacamas Cab Sauv - BTL

$504.00

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Water

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Soda Water

Juice

$3.00

Cxt Cold Brew

$8.00

Lighter Side

Sankoty Split

$8.00

Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Avocado & Bruschetta Toast

$8.00

Brunch Puppies

$6.00

Side of Meat

$4.00

One Egg

$3.00

Side of Biscuit

$4.00

Side Of Grits

$2.00

Little Gravey

$1.50

Big Gravey

$3.00

Nana

$10.00

Entrees

Omelet

$14.00

French Toast Casserole

$12.00

One Egg Benedict

$8.00

Two Egg Benedict

$14.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.00+

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Bugger Smash Burger

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Breakfast Sand

$14.00

Salad and Soup

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Meals

Bugger Smash Burger

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Breast on Slaw, Pickles, Mayo & Super Sauce.

Pork Tenderloin

$10.00

Club

$12.00

Half and Half

$11.00

Side of Fries

$2.50

Chef's Special

$14.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Chicken, Raw Veggies, Fruit & Cheese

Little Bugger Burger

$8.00

A Smashed 2 oz Patty & However your Kid will Eat It

Hot Dog

$8.00

All Beef Dog on a Soft Bun & However your Kid will Eat It

Power Plate

$8.00

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Water

Dessert

Chocolate Torte

$10.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Blueberry Tart

$10.00

Raspberry Rhubarb Crisp

$10.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Features

Prime

$13.00

Grilled Chz

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$8.00

Starters

Ardor Sourdough

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fires

$8.00

Grand Marnier Shrimp

$16.00

Cheese Curd Party Platter

$11.00

Sticky

$13.00

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Woolly Bugger Salad

$6.00+

Sankoty Caesar

$5.00+

Spinach Berry Salad

$7.00+

Smoked Chowder

$10.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Chicken, Raw Veggies, Fruit & Cheese

Little Bugger Burger

$8.00

A Smashed 2 oz Patty & However your Kid will Eat It

Power Plate

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

All Beef Dog on a Soft Bun & However your Kid will Eat It

Entrees

Bugger Burger

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Caramelized Salmon

$36.00

Roasted Chicken

$34.00

Filet

$38.00

House Smoked Pork Chop

$28.00

Stuffed Portobello

$27.00

Chef's Special

$36.95

Sides

Crispy Waffle Fries

$4.00

Regular or Garlic Fries

Seasonal Farm Vegetables

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Torte

$10.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Blueberry Tart

$10.00

Raspberry Rhubarb Crisp

$10.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Smores

$5.00

Cxt

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Water

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Soda Water

Milk

$3.00

Extras

Side of Sauce

$0.25

B Sand

$16.95

Tacos Beef (2)

$8.00Out of stock

Tacos Chicken (2)

$8.00Out of stock

Pork Fried Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Food

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

BBQ Ribs

$20.00Out of stock

Single Bugger Burger

$12.00

Bugger Smash Burger

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Chili Dog

$8.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Pimento Cheese Ball

$3.00

Grilled Vegetables

$3.00Out of stock

Super Spud

$5.00Out of stock

Street Corn

$3.00

Chips

$1.50

Pretzel Bites and Cheese

$6.00

Dessert

Soft Serve Vanilla

$6.00

Shakes

$6.00

Jeni's Brambleberry Crisp

$3.00

Jeni's Brown Butter Almond

$3.00

Jeni's Darkest Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Jeni's Salted Peanut Butter

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Shakes

$4.00

Jeni's Vanilla Bean

$3.00

Alcohol

Beer

Adult Milkshake

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

Shirts

S-XL Shirt

$14.30

2XL+ Shirt

$17.30

Charges

Craft Beer

$7.00

Domestic Beer

$5.00

Liquor

$5.00

Corkage

$16.00

Drink Ticket

$7.00

Day Pass

$10.00

Golf Cart 6-Seat

$100.00

Golf Cart 4-Seat

$75.00

4 Seat Golf Cart

$75.00

1 Hour Kayak Fee

$10.00

Taco Bar

$17.00

Breakfast Bar

$15.00

Grab 'n' Go

Breakfast Burrito

$3.50

Garden Salad

$10.00

Muffin

$4.50

Overnight Oats

$4.50

Power Plate

$8.00

Sweet Bread

$3.00

Turkey Club

$10.00

Yogurt and Granola

$4.50

Rentals

Fly Rod/Equipment

$25.00

Fly Rod/Equipment Deposit

$50.00

BYO Kayak

$20.00

1 Hour Kayak Fee

$10.00

1 Hr Tandem Kayak

$15.00

Cabana

$50.00

Pontoon Boat 8am-1pm

$50.00

Pontoon Boat 2pm-7pm

$50.00

Jon Boat Half Day

$50.00

Jon Boat Full Day

$75.00

4 Seat Golf Cart

$75.00

6 Seat Golf Cart

$100.00

BYO Golf Cart

$35.00

Day Pass

$10.00

Single Person Day Pass

$10.00

Family Pass

$25.00

Paddleboard Launch Fee

$20.00

Fishing

Fully Guided

$200.00

Semi Guided

$185.00

Experienced Fly Fisherman

$150.00

Casting Lesson

$50.00

Fly Rod/Equipment

$25.00

Fly Rod/Equipment Deposit

$50.00

Gift Certificates

Ramona Wine Spritz

$6.00

20oz Bottled Soda

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Best of the Midwest Comfort Food Crafted by the Seasons

Website

Location

1583 Spring Bay Rd, Spring Bay, IL 61611

Directions

Gallery
GSE - Woolly Bugger image

