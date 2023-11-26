- Home
Sankranti Restaurant - Johns Creek 2000 Ray Moss Connector
No reviews yet
2000 Ray Moss Connector
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Beverages
Liquor
- Absolute$7.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Smirnoff 80$7.00
- Titos$6.00
- Ciroc$9.00
- Bombay Sapphire$7.00
- Tinkerman's Spice$8.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Bacardi lite$7.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Old Monk$7.00
- Patron Silver$8.00
- Don Julio 1942$8.00
- Basil Hayden Whiskey$10.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Jameson 7Yr (1 Irish)$7.00
- Glenn Fiddich 12 Yr$12.00
- Glenn Fiddich 18 Yr$18.00
- Glenlivet 18 Yr$12.00
- JW Black$11.00
- Macallan 12 Yr$13.00
- Glenlivet 12 yr$12.00
- Hennessy VSOP$12.00
- Remy Martin VSOP COGNAC$11.00
- E & J Brandy$8.00
- Christian Brother$8.00
Cocktails
N/A Beverages
Dinner Menu
Veg Appetizers
- Peanut Masala$6.00
Peanut, onion, tomato, cilantro & lemon juice
- Paneer Nest$9.00
Marinated cottage cheese wrapped with Noodles and fried
- Veg Manchurian$9.00
Mixed veggie balls deep fried and coated with authentic Indo Chinese Sauce
- Green Chili Paneer$9.00
Cottage cheese in green chili sauce, garlic, ginger, onions & bell pepper
- Spinach Chaat$7.00
Crispy spinach leaves topped with yogurt, mint & tamarind chutney along with sev
- Samosa$7.00
potatoes, peas, herbs and spices Turnovers stuffed in pastry dough and fried.
- Masala Padad$6.00
Crispy papad topped with onions, fresh tomatoes, cilantro ,green chillies and chaat masala
- Paneer Tikka Kebab$9.00
Chunks of cottage cheese marinated in spices and grilled in tandoor
- Salad$9.49
Non-Veg Appetizers
- Chicken Tikka Kebab$9.00
Chicken breast chunks marinated with yogurt, herbs & Indian spices grilled in a tandoor
- Tandoori Shrimp$14.00
Shrimp marinated with yogurt, herbs & Indian spices grilled in a clay oven
- Bar Style Ginger Shrimp$11.00
Batter Shrimp stir fried with onions, ginger, garlic, mild spices, a specially made tomato chilli sauce
- Tawa Fish$8.00
Fish marinated with home made fish masala and grilled on Tawa
- Karapodi Chicken$8.00
fried Chicken tossed in authentic powder made with different aromatic spices)
- Tangdi Kabob$10.00
Chicken wings marinade of garlic, ginger, masala, turmeric and chilli grilled in clay oven
- Lamb Chops$22.00
- Lamb Seekh Kabob$16.00
- Goat Chukka$15.00
Sides
Biryani/Pulav
- Boneless Chicken Biryani$19.00
Basmati rice cooked with spices and topped with Special boneless curry.Served with yogurt raita.
- Chicken Dum Biryani$19.00
Biryani is a Exotic spice mix of meat and basmati rice, traditionally cooked on a slow fire in a pot.
- Kaju Paneer Biryani$19.00
Basmati rice cooked with spices and topped with cooked cottage cheese chunks with Indian spices & herbs. Served with yogurt raita.
- Vegetable Pulav$17.00
Cooked with aromatic basmati rice, mixed vegetables, fried chillies, yogurt, coconut milk, butter and cluster of Indian spices.
- Goat Biryani$20.00
Biryani is a Exotic spice mix of meat and basmati rice, traditionally cooked on a slow fire in a pot.
Chef's Signatures
- Red Snapper in Banana Leaf$22.00
Pan fried Red Snapper cooked with traditional South Indian herbs & spices served in a banana leaf with a side of coconut rice.
- Mahi-Mahi in Moilee Sauce$22.00
Pan fried Mahi-Mahi with moilee sauce which is made of Exotic spices, turmeric powder and coconut milk.Served with coconut rice.
- Shrimp in Moilee Sauce$22.00
Pan fried Shrimp with moilee sauce which is made of Exotic spices, turmeric powder and coconut milk.Served with coconut rice.
Breads
- Naan$5.00
Traditional Flatbread baked in a clay oven
- Butter Naan$5.00
Traditional Flatbread baked in a clay oven with butter
- Garlic Naan$5.00
Naan seasoned with minced garlic and cilantro
- Garlic Chili Naan$5.00
Naan seasoned with green & red chilies, garlic & cilantro
- Roti$5.00
Whole wheat flour Flatbread baked in a clay oven
- Butter Roti$5.00
Whole wheat flour Flatbread baked in a clay oven with butter
- Peshwari Naan$6.00
Naan stuffed with nuts, raisins and dry fruits
- Onion Kulcha$6.00
Unleavened white bread stuffed with onions and baked in tandoor.
- Wheat Lachha Paratha$6.00
A multi-layered whole wheat bread, baked in clay oven, also known as ("PARATWALA PARATHA")
Desserts
- Mango Cheese Cake$7.00
Creamy filling of mango, cheese, eggs & sugar
- Gulab Jamun$6.00
Fried dough balls soaked in a sticky sugar syrup
- Kulfi$6.00
kulfi is a ice cream traditionally made from milk alone, simmered for hours.(Mango, Pista, Kesar)
- Rasmalai$6.00
Bengali delicacy of soft cheese dumplings cooked in sugar syrup & soaked in creamy cardamom-saffron milk
Non Veg Entrees
- Egg Curry$16.00
- Chicken Chettinadu$18.00
- Chicken Korma$18.00
- Gongura Chicken$19.00
- Kadai Chicken$18.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
- Saag Chicken$18.00
- Goat Chettinadu$20.00
- Gongura Goat$20.00
- Goat Saagwala$20.00
- Lamb RoganJosh$20.00
- Shrimp Chettinadu$21.00
- Fish Pulusu$19.00
- Fish Chettinadu$19.00
- Butter Chicken$18.00
Veg Entrees
- Aloo Gobi Masala$16.00
- Channa Masala$15.00
Chick peas cooked with onions, tomatoes, herbs and traditional spices.
- Dal Makhani$16.00
Whole Black Lentils cooked with onions, tomatoes, herbs and traditional spices
- Dal Tadka$15.00
Lentils which are lastly tempered with ghee, fried spices and herbs
- Malai Kofta$18.00
Home made paneer and vegetable kofta cooked in a mild creamy sauce along with nuts and aromatic spices
- Mixed Veg Chettinadu$16.00
Mixed Vegetables cooked in native authentic spices of Tamil Nadu with onion and tomato sauce.
- Mixed Vegetable korma$16.00
Assorted mix of fresh garden vegetables sauteed with cashews in a rich creamy sauce
- Paneer Butter Masala$17.00
Cottage Cheese in Tomato Based Light Buttery Creamy Sauce
- Paneer Kadai$17.00
Cottage cheese cubes, bell pepper and tomatoes pan finished in special sauce and Indian aromatic spices
- Paneer Mutter Masala$17.00
Cottage cheese cubes pan finished in special creamy sauce with tender green peas and aromatic spices
- Paneer Tikka Masala$17.00
Cottage Cheese In flavorful Tomato Based Creamy sauce with hint of methi Leaves
- Saag Paneer$17.00
Homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked with spinach and spices
IndoChinese
Tandoor Platters
Kid's Special
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
2000 Ray Moss Connector, Johns Creek, GA 30022
