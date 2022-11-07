Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

San Lucas Tex Mex & Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

2115 Loganville Highway Bldg 1 Suite 102

Grayson, GA 30017

Order Again

Popular Items

1 TACO
San Lucas Rice
Clasico Cheese Dip

APPETIZERS

Tostones

$12.95

Empanadas

$7.95

Tequenos

$8.95

Guacamole - Reg

$9.95

Clasico Cheese Dip

$8.95

Picadillo Cheese Dip

$9.95

San Lucas Dip

$11.95

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Ceviche Camaron (Shrimp)

$12.95

Ceviche Octopus, Shrimp, Fish

$13.95

Ceviche Pescado (Fish)

$13.95

Mariscos Cocktail (octopus/shrimp)

$13.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

NACHOS

Nachos

$12.95

Fajita Nachos

$12.95

SOUP & SALAD

Chicken Tortilla soup

$7.95

Southwest Taco Salad

$10.95

San Lucas Salad

$12.95

ESPECIALIDADES DE LA CASA

Cabo Fish

$16.95

Salmon

$16.95

Carne Asada

$18.95

San Lucas Churrasco

$19.95

San Lucas Rice

$13.95

Pollo San Lucas

$16.95

Carnitas de Puerco

$13.95

Santa Fe Chicken

$16.95

MYO Combo

$12.95

Chimichanga

$9.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00

BURRITOS, TACOS & QUESADILLAS

Tacos Churrasco Steak Meal

$16.95

Tacos Steak Meal

$16.95

Tacos Al Pastor Chicken

$14.95

Tacos Shrimp Meal

$15.95

Tacos Baja Fish

$15.95

Burrito A La Brasa

$13.95

MYO Combo

$12.95

Fajita Quesadillas

$12.95

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.95

Enchiladas Seafood

$14.95

Enchiladas Carnitas

$13.95

FAJITAS

Fajita Chicken

Fajita Shrimp

Fajita Steak

Fajita Texas

Fajita Veggie

A LA CARTA

1 BURRITO

1 ENCHILADA

1 TACO

1 CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.95

SIDES

Sub/Side at Extra Charge

$0.95

Make it Supreme

$1.95

Side of Avocado

$3.99

Side of Beans

$3.25

Side of Cheese

$1.95

Side of Chilles Toreados

$3.95

Side of Chopped Onions

$1.95

Side of Diced Tomatoes

$1.95

Side of Fresh Jalapenos

$1.95

Side of Fries

$3.95

Side of Grilled Chicken

$3.95

Side of Grilled Veggies

$3.95

Side of Guacamole

$3.95

Side of Pickles Jalapenos

$1.95

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.95

Side of Plantains

$3.95

Side of Rice

$3.25

Side of Salsa 16 OZ

$6.95

Side of Salsa 8 OZ

$3.95

Side of Shrimp

$7.95

Side of Sliced onions

$1.95

Side of Sliced Tomatoes

$1.95

Side of Sour Cream

$1.95

Side of Steak

$7.95

Side of Tortillas

$1.95

Side of Tostones

$4.95

DESSERTS

VANILLA ICECREAM

$2.95

BROWNIE WITH ICECREAM

$6.95

TRES LECHES CAKE

$6.95

CHURROS

$6.95

FLAN

$5.95

EXTRAS

EXTRA CHEESE DIP 4 OZ.

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$7.95

Kids Burrito

$7.95

Kids Enchilada

$7.95

Kids Chicken

$7.95

Kids Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids Burger

$7.95

Kids Nachos

$7.95

PB&J Sandwich

$4.95

Soft Drinks

COKE

$2.95

COKE ZERO

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

FANTA

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

KID'S JUICE

$2.95

PIBB EXTRA

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

TONIC WATER

$2.95

SODA

$2.95

TEA

$2.95

GINGER ALE

$2.95

WATER

KID'S MILK

$2.95

Cup of Coffee

$1.95

Bottomless Coffee

$2.95

Entrees

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Burrito de Carnitas

$13.95

MYO Breakfast

$10.95

Churrasco & Eggs

$17.95

San Lucas Omelet

$10.95

Huevos Divorciados (Divorced Eggs)

$11.95

Pork Tamales

$12.99

Plain Croissant

$3.95Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Almond Croissant

$3.95

Cranberry Scone

$3.95Out of stock

Praline Croissant (Hazelnut)

$3.95

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Kouign Amann

$3.95

Bread Basket (Large - 6)

$8.95

Bread Basket (Small - 3)

$4.95

Fresh Cut Fruit Bowl

$2.95

Moronitas Rice

$2.95

Roasted Garlic Potatoes

$2.95

Side of Tortillas

$1.95

Clothing

5 De Mayo T-Shirt Black

$8.00

San Lucas Sweat Gray

$18.00

San Lucas T-shirt Burgundy

$12.00

San Lucas T-shirt Chocolate

$12.00

San Lucas L/S T-shirt Red

$12.00

San Lucas T-shirt Black/Red

$12.00

Glassware

16oz Taco Tuesday

$6.00

16oz Give Up into Beer

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2115 Loganville Highway Bldg 1 Suite 102, Grayson, GA 30017

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
San Lucas Tex Mex & Cantina image
San Lucas Tex Mex & Cantina image

