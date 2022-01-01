  • Home
San Marcos Mexican Grill & Cantina 2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G

No reviews yet

2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G

Crawfordville, FL 32327

Order Again

Appetizers

Supreme Nachos

$10.25

Choice of meat topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.29

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.29

Chicken Wings

$8.25

(8) Chicken wings served with a side of buffalo sauce.

San Marcos Dip

$9.29

Steak, Grilled Chicken, and Shrimp covered with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Bean Dip

$4.99

Spinach Dip

$4.99

Beef Dip

$5.99

Choriqueso

$5.99

House Guacamole Dip

$5.99

Tableside Guacamole

$8.99

Avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos, onions, salt, pepper and lime juice.

Trio Dip

$10.99

Bean dip, Guacamole dip, and Cheese dip.

Large Queso

$9.50

Side Items

1. Enchilada

$2.99

2. Chile con Carne

$5.25

3. Burrito

$4.25

Beans and choice of meat, topped with cheese dip.

4. Tostada

$4.00

Choice of meat on a crispy, fried tortilla with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes.

5. Chimichanga

$4.00

6. French Fries

$1.75

7. Soft Taco

$2.99

lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes

8. Crispy Taco

$2.50

lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes

9. Poblano

$5.00

10. Tamal

$2.99

11. Flauta

$2.99

12. Quesadilla

$5.00

13. Refried Beans

$2.25

14. Mexican Rice

$2.25

Rice & Beans

$4.25

15. Tortillas

$2.25

Flour (3) or Corn (4)

Avocado Slices

$3.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.19

1xBistec Taco

$2.89

1xTaco Al Pastor

$2.89

Kids

M. Taco, rice & beans

$5.25

soft or crispy

N. Burrito, rice & beans

$5.25

burrito topped with red sauce and cheese

O. Enchilada, rice & beans

$5.25

enchilada topped with red sauce and cheese

P. Quesadilla, rice & beans

$5.25

Q. Chicken fingers & fries

$6.25

R. Cheeseburger & fries

$6.25

T. Sliced grilled chicken

$5.25

rice & beans or french fries

U. Corn Dog & Fries

$5.25

Chicken

16. Chicken Enchiladas

$10.25

three corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese. Served with guacamole salad.

17. Flautas Mexicanas

$10.20

four corn tortillas filled with chicken then fried. Served with a lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

18. Tacos Supreme

$7.25

Three tacos topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes, Side of sour cream.

19. Quesadilla Suprema

$10.20

Round quesadilla served with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

20. Burrito Deluxe

$10.20

Two chicken and bean burritos, topped with cheese, salsa, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.

21. Quesadilla Dinner

$10.49

Two shredded chicken quesadillas served with rice & beans.

22. Chicken Mole

$10.29

Shredded chicken cooked in a traditional chile salsa with a touch of Mexican chocolate. Served with rice & beans.

23. Melania's Favorita

$11.29

Grilled chicken breast served with rice or french fries.

Beef or Pork

24. Burrito Supreme

$9.25

Flour tortilla filled with beef or shredded chicken and refried beans with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

25. Steak and Shrimp Plate

$15.25

Slice of ribeye topped with 5 jumbo shrimp and covered with shredded cheese. Served with rice and salad.

26. Bistec a la Mexicana

$13.29

Diced steak, onions, and bell peppers cooked with Mexican spices, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

27. Taco Loco

$12.99

Grilled steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, chipotle sauce, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole served in a flour tortilla shell.

28. Burrito Caliente

$11.29

A big flour tortilla filled with chile con carne, rice, beans, and topped with cheese.

29. Burritos de Bistec

$11.25

Two flour tortillas filled with steak and beans and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese dip.

30. Chile Colorado

$10.29

Steak sliced and sauteed with onions in a spicy red salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

31. Carne Asada

$14.25

Grilled steak, cooked with Mexican spices. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

32. Carnitas Dinner

$13.49

Chunks of pork fried with onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Vegetarian

33. Plato Vegetariano

$9.25

One cheese enchilada and one bean tostada with rice & beans.

34. Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.25

Four cheese enchiladas topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

35. Burritos de Frijoles

$9.89

One bean burrito and one cheese enchilada served with rice.

36. Veggie Fajitas

$11.49

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and broccoli cooked with mexican spices. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas.

37. Chiles Poblanos

$10.29

Two chiles poblanos filled with cheese and served with guacamole salad.

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.29

Quesadilla filled with veggies. Served with rice and beans.

Fajitas

38. Steak Fajitas

$13.50

39. Chicken Fajitas

$13.50

40. Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$13.50

41. Fajitas Mixtas

$15.50

42. Shrimp Fajitas

$15.50

Alambres

$15.75

Hawaiian Fajitas

$15.79

Steak or chicken, bacon, ham, poblano peppers, and pineapple.

Fajita Sandwich

$11.29

Steak or chicken with onions, bell peppers, and melted cheese. Served with french fries.

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.25

Choice of steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, and salad.

Molcajete

$26.99

Create Your Own

Pick One

$7.50

Choice of one entree served with rice & beans.

Pick Two

$10.49

Choice of two entrees served with rice & beans.

Pick Three

$13.25

Choice of three entrees served with rice & beans.

Platos San Marcos

43. Enchiladas Supremas

$10.25

One chicken, one bean, one cheese, and one ground beef enchilada all topped with salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

44. Plato San Marcos

$10.25

Tostada, enchilada, burrito, taco.

45. Enchilada Dinner

$10.25

Two enchiladas with choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken. Served with rice and beans.

46. Plato Mexicano

$11.29

One enchilada and chile con carne served with rice and beans.

47. Plato Especial

$10.25

One chalupa, one tamal, and one enchilada served with rice and beans.

48. Enchilada & Burrito Dinner

$10.25

One enchilada and one burrito served with rice and beans.

49. Pechuga a la Plancha

$13.25

Chicken breast grilled with Mexican spices and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas

50. Pollo Fundido

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast over a bed of mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Covered in melted cheese and chorizo. Served with rice beans, and guacamole salad.

51. Taste of Mexico

$12.25

Chile relleno, tostada, taco, enchilada, burrito, and flauta (one of each).

52. Chimichanga Dinner

$11.29

Flour tortilla filled with chicken or shredded beef and deep fried. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, rice, and beans.

53. Combo Plate

$20.25

Rib-eye steak and fajita-style shrimp. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.

54. Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.29

One round quesadilla filled with fajita-style shrimp and cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

55. Chile Relleno Estilo Jalisco

$14.29

Bell pepper topped with fajita-style shrimp and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

56. Camarones a la Diabla

$14.29

Shrimp cooked in a spicy salsa. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

57. Caldo de Camaron

$14.29

Traditional Mexican shrimp stew cooked with vegetables. Served with a lime and side of rice.

58. Shrimp Tacos

$13.29

Three tacos cooked with onions and bell peppers. Garnished with tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese. Served with a side of rice.

59. Fish Tacos

$13.79

Two fish tacos garmished with lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans.

60. Filet & Shrimp San Marcos

$14.29

A grilled tilapia fillet and shrimp served with rice and guacamole salad.

61. Shrimp Cocktail

$14.79

Shrimp, avacodo, tomatoes, onions, lime juice, cilantro, jalapeno, and clamato juice.

Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.00

Fresh lettuce, onions, bell peppers,and tomatoes.

Guacamole Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Salad

$12.25

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, shredded cheese, avocado slices, and pico de gallo.

San Marcos Salad

$10.25

Tortilla shell filled with choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, and cheese. Served with a side of beans.

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.50

Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, choice of meat, bell peppers, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce with cheese and pico de gallo.

Lunch Specials

L1. Fajitas

$11.50

Steak or Chicken

L2. Speedy Gonzales

$7.50

Enchilada, taco, rice and beans.

L3. Burrito, chalupa, and taco.

$8.29

L4. Burrito, enchilada, and taco.

$8.99

L5. Beef tostada, tamal, and rice.

$8.20

L6. Burrito, rice & beans.

$7.50

L7. Taco, rice & beans.

$7.50

L8. Burrito, chile con carne, and rice.

$8.50

L9. Burrito, flauta, and taco.

$8.99

L10. Chile poblano, guacamole salad, and beans.

$8.99

L11. Burrito w/enchilada sauce, taco, and tamal

$8.50

L12. Burrito Supremo

$8.50

L13. Two enchiladas, rice & beans

$9.25

L14. Quesadilla, rice & beans

$7.50

L15. San Marcos Salad

$7.50

L16. Your Choice of Eggs

$9.25

Choice of: huevos rancheros (Mexican style) or chorizo & eggs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

L17. Lunch Chimichanga

$7.50

Beef or chicken, covered with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

L18. Burrito, enchilada, chalupa, and taco

$10.25

L19. Quesadilla, chalupa, and taco

$8.50

L20. Chile poblano, flauta, and taco

$8.99

L21. Quesadilla Suprema

$8.99

L22. Tostada, chile poblano, and flauta

$8.50

L23. Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.25

L24. Steak Burrito

$10.25

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

L25. Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.25

Served with rice or french fries.

L26. Taco Salad

$8.50

Crispy tortilla shell filled with steak or grilled chicken, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.

L27. Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.99

L28. Lunch Carnitas

$10.25

Fried chunks of pork grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans, and a side of pico de gallo.

L29. Chilaquiles

$9.50

Choice of two eggs or a side of rice & beans.

Favorites

Mexican Chicken

$10.89

Camarones a la Crema

$14.25

Pollo Loco

$11.49

Fajita Rice

$12.25

Burrito California

$12.50

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$10.29

Mexican Street Tacos

$11.49

Nachos Locos

$13.89

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.25

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

To-Go 16oz Drink

$2.99

To-Go 32oz Drink

$3.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet

$2.99

Horchata

$3.25

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Cheesecake Burrito

$6.00

Churros

$5.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Tres Leches Cake

$6.25

Sopapilla

$5.00

Extras

Sour Cream

$1.00

Lg Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$0.89

Hot Salsa 2oz

$2.00

Salsa Verde 2oz

$2.00

Tomatoes

$0.89

16oz Cheese Dip

$13.99

4oz Salsa

$1.50

16oz Salsa

$5.50

Lettuce

$2.25

32oz Salsa

$11.50

6 Shrimp

$6.50

12 Shrimp

$12.50

Jalapeños

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bienvenidos amigos! Take a sneak peek at our menu until we open in August!!!

Location

2000 Crawfordville Hwy, Unit G, Crawfordville, FL 32327

Directions

