Appetizers

Nachos Locos

$13.89

Supreme Nachos

$10.25

Choice of meat topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.29

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.29

Chicken Wings

$8.25

(8) Chicken wings served with a side of buffalo sauce.

San Marcos Dip

$9.29

Steak, Grilled Chicken, and Shrimp covered with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Bean Dip

$4.99

Beef Dip

$5.99

Choriqueso

$5.99

House Guacamole Dip

$4.99

Tableside Guacamole

$9.99

Avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos, onions, salt, pepper and lime juice.

Trio Dip

$10.99

Bean dip, Guacamole dip, and Cheese dip.

Lg Cheese Dip

$11.00

Togo Lg Cheese Dip

$13.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.00

Fresh lettuce, onions, bell peppers,and tomatoes.

Guacamole Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Salad

$12.25

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, shredded cheese, avocado slices, and pico de gallo.

San Marcos Salad

$10.25

Tortilla shell filled with choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, and cheese. Served with a side of beans.

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.50

Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, choice of meat, bell peppers, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce with cheese and pico de gallo.

Chicken

16. Chicken Enchiladas

$10.25

three corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese. Served with guacamole salad.

17. Flautas Mexicanas

$10.20

four corn tortillas filled with chicken then fried. Served with a lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

18. Tacos Supreme

$7.25

Three tacos topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes, Side of sour cream.

19. Quesadilla Suprema

$10.20

Round quesadilla served with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

20. Burrito Deluxe

$10.20

Two chicken and bean burritos, topped with cheese, salsa, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.

21. Quesadilla Dinner

$10.20

Two shredded chicken quesadillas served with rice & beans.

22. Chicken Mole

$10.29

Shredded chicken cooked in a traditional chile salsa with a touch of Mexican chocolate. Served with rice & beans.

23. Melania's Favorita

$11.29

Grilled chicken breast served with rice or french fries.

Pollo Loco

$11.49
Beef or Pork

24. Burrito Supreme

$9.25

Flour tortilla filled with beef or shredded chicken and refried beans with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

25. Steak and Shrimp Plate

$15.25

Slice of ribeye topped with 5 jumbo shrimp and covered with shredded cheese. Served with rice and salad.

26. Bistec a la Mexicana

$13.29

Diced steak, onions, and bell peppers cooked with Mexican spices, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

27. Taco Loco

$12.99

Grilled steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, chipotle sauce, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole served in a flour tortilla shell.

28. Burrito Caliente

$11.29

A big flour tortilla filled with chile con carne, rice, beans, and topped with cheese.

29. Burritos de Bistec

$11.29

Two flour tortillas filled with steak and beans and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese dip.

30. Mexican Tacos (Street Tacos)

$11.49

31. Carne Asada

$14.99

Grilled steak, cooked with Mexican spices. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

32. Carnitas Dinner

$13.49

Chunks of pork fried with onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$12.25

Steak sliced and sauteed with onions in a spicy red salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Fajitas

Fajita Rice

$12.25

38. Steak Fajitas

$13.50

39. Chicken Fajitas

$13.50

40. Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$13.50

41. Fajitas Mixtas

$15.50

42. Shrimp Fajitas

$15.50

Alambres

$15.75

Hawaiian Fajitas

$15.75

Steak or chicken, bacon, ham, poblano peppers, and pineapple.

Fajita Sandwich

$11.99

Steak or chicken with onions, bell peppers, and melted cheese. Served with french fries.

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.25

Choice of steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, and salad.

Platos San Marcos

43. Enchiladas Supremas

$10.25

One chicken, one bean, one cheese, and one ground beef enchilada all topped with salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

44. Chiles Rellenos

$10.20

Tostada, enchilada, burrito, taco.

45. Enchilada Dinner

$10.49

Two enchiladas with choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken. Served with rice and beans.

46. Plato Mexicano

$11.29

One enchilada and chile con carne served with rice and beans.

47. Plato Especial

$10.25

One chalupa, one tamal, and one enchilada served with rice and beans.

48. Enchilada & Burrito Dinner

$10.25

One enchilada and one burrito served with rice and beans.

49. Pechuga a la Plancha

$13.25

Chicken breast grilled with Mexican spices and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas

49a. Pollo Fundido

$15.25

50. Plato San Marcos

$12.25

Grilled chicken breast over a bed of mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Covered in melted cheese and chorizo. Served with rice beans, and guacamole salad.

51. Burrito California

$12.99

Chile relleno, tostada, taco, enchilada, burrito, and flauta (one of each).

52. Chimichanga Dinner

$11.29

Flour tortilla filled with chicken or shredded beef and deep fried. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, guacamole, rice, and beans.

53. Combo Plate

$20.99

Rib-eye steak and fajita-style shrimp. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$10.29

Tres Amigos

$17.50

Parillada

$34.50

Molcajete

$31.99

Combinations

A. Taco, Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$9.25

B. Chile Relleno, Rice & Beans

$9.50

C. Chalupa, Cheese Taco, Enchilada

$9.50

D. Taco, Enchilada, Burrito

$9.50

E. Chile Relleno, Enchilada, Taco, Rice & Beans

$9.99

F. Two Tamales, Rice & Beans

$9.99

G. Two Enchiladas, Taco, Tamal

$9.99

H. Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

$9.25

I. Chile Con Carne, Rice & Beans

$9.50

J. Burrito, Rice & Beans

$9.25

K. Burrito, Chalupa, Enchilada, Taco

$9.99

L. Burrito, Flauta, Tostada

$9.25

Specials

Birria

$11.99

Chicken Fingers San Marcos

$10.99

Al Pastor (3)

$9.99

Kids

M. Taco, rice & beans

$5.25

soft or crispy

N. Burrito, rice & beans

$5.25

burrito topped with red sauce and cheese

O. Enchilada, rice & beans

$5.25

enchilada topped with red sauce and cheese

P. Quesadilla, rice & beans

$5.25

Q. Chicken fingers & fries

$6.25

R. Cheeseburger & fries

$6.25

T. Grilled Chicken or Steak

$5.25

rice & beans or french fries

U. Corn Dog & Fries

$5.25

S. Hot Dog and Fries

$5.25

Seafood

54. Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.29

One round quesadilla filled with fajita-style shrimp and cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.

55. Chile Relleno Estilo Jalisco

$14.75

Bell pepper topped with fajita-style shrimp and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

56. Camarones a la Diabla

$14.29

Shrimp cooked in a spicy salsa. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

57. Caldo de Camaron

$14.75

Traditional Mexican shrimp stew cooked with vegetables. Served with a lime and side of rice.

58. Shrimp Tacos

$13.29

Three tacos cooked with onions and bell peppers. Garnished with tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese. Served with a side of rice.

59. Fish Tacos

$13.79

Two fish tacos garmished with lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans.

60. Filet & Shrimp San Marcos

$14.29

A grilled tilapia fillet and shrimp served with rice and guacamole salad.

61. Shrimp Cocktail

$14.79

Shrimp, avacodo, tomatoes, onions, lime juice, cilantro, jalapeno, and clamato juice.

Camarones A La Crema

$14.25

Vegetarian

33. Plato Vegetariano

$9.25

One cheese enchilada and one bean tostada with rice & beans.

34. Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.25

Four cheese enchiladas topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

35. Burritos de Frijoles

$9.89

One bean burrito and one cheese enchilada served with rice.

36. Chalupas

$7.25

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and broccoli cooked with mexican spices. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas.

37. Elvia’s Favorita

$10.25

Two chiles poblanos filled with cheese and served with guacamole salad.

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.29

Quesadilla filled with veggies. Served with rice and beans.

Veggie Fajita

$11.49

Side Items

1. Enchilada

$2.99

2. Chile con Carne

$5.25

3. Burrito

$4.25

Beans and choice of meat, topped with cheese dip.

4. Tostada

$4.00

Choice of meat on a crispy, fried tortilla with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Chimichanga

$4.00

6. Chile Relleno

$4.25

Shrimp Chile Relleno

$7.25

7. Soft Taco

$2.75

lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes

8. Crispy Taco

$2.50

lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes

9. Poblano

$5.25

10. Tamal

$2.99

11. Flauta

$2.99

12. Quesadilla

$5.00

13. Refried Beans

$2.50

14. Mexican Rice

$2.50

Rice & Beans

$4.25

15. Tortillas

$2.25

Flour (3) or Corn (4)

Avocado Slices

$3.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.19

1xBistec Taco

$2.89

1xTaco Al Pastor

$3.29

5. Chalupa

$4.00

Fries

$2.50

1xShrimp Taco

$3.89

Lunch Specials

L1. Fajitas

$11.50

Steak or Chicken

L2. Speedy Gonzales

$7.50

Enchilada, taco, rice and beans.

L3. Burrito, chalupa, and taco.

$8.29

L4. Burrito, enchilada, and taco.

$8.99

L5. Beef tostada, tamal, and rice.

$8.20

L6. Burrito, rice & beans.

$7.50

L7. Two tacos, rice & beans.

$8.99

L8. Burrito, chile con carne, and rice.

$8.50

L9. Burrito, flauta, and taco.

$8.99

L10. Chile Relleno, guacamole salad, and beans.

$8.99

L11. Choripapas

$9.99

L12. Burrito Supremo

$8.50

L13. Two enchiladas, rice & beans

$9.25

L14. Quesadilla, rice & beans

$7.50

L15. San Marcos Salad

$7.50

L16. Your Choice of Eggs

$9.25

Choice of: huevos rancheros (Mexican style) or chorizo & eggs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

L17. Lunch Chimichanga

$7.50

Beef or chicken, covered with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

L18. Burrito, enchilada, chalupa, and taco

$8.99

L19. Quesadilla, chalupa, and taco

$8.50

L20. Chile relleno, flauta, and taco

$8.99

L21. Quesadilla Suprema

$8.99

L22. Chalupa, chile relleno, and flauta

$8.99

L23. Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

L24. Steak Burrito

$10.25

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

L25. Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.25

Served with rice or french fries.

L26. Taco Salad

$9.25

Crispy tortilla shell filled with steak or grilled chicken, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.

L27. Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.99

L28. Lunch Carnitas

$10.25

Fried chunks of pork grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans, and a side of pico de gallo.

L29. Chilaquiles

$9.50

Choice of two eggs or a side of rice & beans.

Beverages

Sweet

$2.99

Unsweet

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Water

Kids Drink

$1.50

Horchata

$3.29

Jamaica

$3.29

Mexican Soda

$3.25

Mlk

$2.50

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Cheesecake Burrito

$6.00

Churros

$5.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Tres Leches Cake

$6.25

Sopapilla

$5.00

Extras

Sour Cream

$1.00

Lg Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$0.89

Hot Salsa 2oz

$2.00

Salsa Verde 2oz

$2.00

Tomatoes

$0.89

4oz Salsa

$1.50

16oz Salsa

$5.50

Lettuce

$2.25

32oz Salsa

$11.50

6 Shrimp

$6.50

12 Shrimp

$12.50

Jalapeños

$1.00

Chips To Go

$1.99

Hot Salsa 6oz

$3.00