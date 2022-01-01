Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sano Cafe - Mercer Island

586 Reviews

$$

7605 SE 27th St

Mercer Island, WA 98040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Island Acai
Avocado
Green Machine

Smoothies

Coconut milk, berries, banana, almond butter, dates, goji berry, camu camu

Kids Smoothie

$6.50

Green Machine

$8.00

Berry Bliss

$8.00

Sunshine Daydream

$8.00

Tropical Beauty

$8.00

Heavenly cacao

$8.00

Smoothie Special

$9.50

Juices

Goodness Greens JC

$8.00

Golden Glow JC

$8.00

Beet It JC

$8.00

Celery JC

$8.00

Elixirs

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Sano Remedy

$5.00

Golden Milk

$5.50

Elixir Special

$6.50

Espresso

Single Shot Espresso

$3.00

Doppio Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Latte

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.25

Mocha

$4.50

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Herbal tea

$3.50

Breakfast Bowls

Granola & Yogurt

$9.00

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Chia Pudding

$8.50

Sano Bowls

Island Acai

$11.50

Banana Nut Butter

$11.50

Green Warrior Bowl

$11.50

Tropical Pitaya

$11.50

Salads

Ginger Sesame

$11.50

Rainbow

$11.50

Harvest

$11.50

Budhha Bowl

$12.50

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Salad Special

$12.50

Toast

Macrina Sourdough, Avocado Mash, Beet, Za'tar, Pumpkin Seeds, Cilantro, Lemon + Olive Oil, Sea Salt

Toast only - 1 slice

$1.50

Hummus toast

$9.00

Avocado

$8.50

Egg toast

$11.50

Toast Special

$10.50

Breakfast Bowl Special

Savory Breakfast Bowl

$10.50

Daily Soup Special

Roasted Parsnip & Fennel With Fennel Frond Pesto & Toasted Almonds

$8.00

Drinks

Water

$2.50

Bubble Water.

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.50

Charcoal Lemonade

$6.50

Lavender lemonade

$6.50

E3 live lemonade

$6.50

Sano Remedy Shot

$6.00

Taika Cold Brew

$4.50

Liver Tea Tonic

$4.00Out of stock

SkinTe

$3.50Out of stock

Foods

8oz Salad Dressing

$9.00

Brownie

$3.50

Chia Pudding 8oz

$5.50

Chocolate Protein Overnight Oats 8oz

$5.50

Coffee Protein Overnight Oats 8oz

$5.50

Energy ball (maple)

$2.50

Energy ball (p-ball)

$2.50

Veggie Hummus Wrap

$9.50

Hummus

$6.00

Lentil salad

$6.00

Sano Bar (Almond-Apricot)

$3.50

Sano Bar (Chocolate - Nib)

$3.50

Cacao Ball

$2.50

Nutty granola

$5.00

Quinoa Mix 6oz

$6.00

Tofu 4oz

$6.00

Premade Smoothie Packs (choose 6)

Premade Smoothie Packs (choose 6)

$39.00

Online Gift Card Sale

Gift Cards available for pick-up and use in house.

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$15 Gift Card

$15.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$30 Gift Card

$30.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

One Day Meal Plan

Celery *ODM*

$45.00

Green Machine *ODM*

Heavenly Cacao *ODM*

Berry Bliss *ODM*

Sunshine Daydream *ODM*

Tropical Beauty *ODM*

Overnight Oats *ODM*

Chia Pudding *ODM*

Sano Remedy *ODM*

Rainbow *ODM*

Sano Bowls

Island Acai Bowl

$60.00

Pitaya Bowl

$60.00

Nut Butter Bowl

$60.00

Lunch Bowls

Kale Caesar

$60.00

Asian Sesame

$65.00

Protein Chicken

$20.00

Protein Tofu

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Sano means healthy mind and body in Italian and that is what we are striving to provide you in our café.

Website

Location

7605 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA 98040

Directions

