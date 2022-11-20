  • Home
Sanpeggios Pizza - Trussville 7270 Gadsden Highway Suite 100

No reviews yet

7270 Gadsden HighwaySuite 100

Trussville, AL 35173

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza (16 inches)
Cheesebread
Medium Pizza (14 inches)

Perfect Combo Meal

Meal for 2

Meal for 2

$15.00

Includes One Medium 14" One Topping Pizza, Breadsticks, Small Hand-Tossed Salad and 20 Oz Coke.

Meal for 4

Meal for 4

$24.00

Includes One Large 16" One-Topping Pizza, Small Cheese Bread, One Large Hand-Tossed Salad and Two 20 Oz Coke.

Make Your Own Pizza

Personal Pizza (7 inches)

$4.49

Small Pizza (12 inches)

$9.99

Medium Pizza (14 inches)

$10.99

Large Pizza (16 inches)

$11.99

Gluten Free Pizza

12" GF Cauliflower Crust- Build Your Own

$13.99

12" GF Cauliflower Crust- Specialty/Gourmet

$17.99

7"

7" Meaty

$7.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, and Bacon

7" Supreme

$7.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

7" Veggie

$7.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes

7" Hawaiian

$7.99

Medley of Cheeses with Ham and Pineapple

7" Fajita Chicken

$7.99

Medley of Cheeses with Chicken, Green Peppers, and Onions

7" Dan's Spinach Meatball

$7.99

Our Pizza Chef, Dan's, favorite! Spinach, Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Red Onions

7" BBQ

$7.99

BBQ Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

7" White

$7.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, and choice of toppings

7" Spinach and Bacon Alfredo

$7.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, Spinach, and Bacon

7" Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Homemade Ranch and Hot Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

7" Pesto

$7.99

7" Super Supreme

$8.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Pineapple

12"

12" Meaty

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, and Bacon

12" Supreme

$14.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

12" Veggie

$14.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes

12" Hawaiian

$14.99

Medley of Cheeses with Ham and Pineapple

12" Fajita Chicken

$14.99

Medley of Cheeses with Chicken, Green Peppers, and Onions

12" Dan's Spinach Meatball

$14.99

Our Pizza Chef, Dan's, favorite! Spinach, Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Red Onions

12" BBQ

$14.99

BBQ Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

12" White

$14.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, and choice of toppings

12" Spinach and Bacon Alfredo

$14.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, Spinach, and Bacon

12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Homemade Ranch and Hot Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

12" Super Supreme

$15.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Pineapple

12" Pesto

$14.99

14"

14" Meaty

$16.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, and Bacon

14" Supreme

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

14" Veggie

$16.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes

14" Hawaiian

$16.99

Medley of Cheeses with Ham and Pineapple

14" Fajita Chicken

$16.99

Medley of Cheeses with Chicken, Green Peppers, and Onions

14" Dan's Spinach Meatball

$16.99

Our Pizza Chef, Dan's, favorite! Spinach, Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Red Onions

14" BBQ

$16.99

BBQ Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

14" White

$16.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, and choice of toppings

14" Spinach and Bacon Alfredo

$16.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, Spinach, and Bacon

14" Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Homemade Ranch and Hot Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

14" Pesto

$16.99

14" Super Supreme

$18.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Pineapple

16"

16" Meaty

$19.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, and Bacon

16" Supreme

$19.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

16" Veggie

$19.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes

16" Hawaiian

$19.99

Medley of Cheeses with Ham and Pineapple

16" Fajita Chicken

$19.99

Medley of Cheeses with Chicken, Green Peppers, and Onions

16" Dan's Spinach Meatball

$19.99

Our Pizza Chef, Dan's, favorite! Spinach, Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Red Onions

16" BBQ

$19.99

BBQ Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

16" White

$19.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, and choice of toppings

16" Spinach and Bacon Alfredo

$19.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, Spinach, and Bacon

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Homemade Ranch and Hot Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

16" Pesto

$19.99

16" Super Supreme

$20.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Pineapple

Build Your Own

Calzone - Cheese

$4.99

Build your own

Specialty or Gourmet

Calzone - Specialty or Gourmet

$7.99

10 Piece

10pc Mild

$11.99

10pc Hot

$11.99

20 piece

20pc Mild

$19.99

20pc Hot

$19.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

$7.99

Served with Meat Sauce and 2 breadsticks

Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.99

Served with 2 breadsticks

Ziti

$7.99

Made with Marinara and cheese, served with 2 breadsticks

Lasagna

$8.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$3.99Out of stock

Sub

Italian Sub

$6.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, and cheese- served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion

Ham and Cheese Sub

$6.99

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion

Veggie Sub

$6.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, and Cheese

Meatball Sub

$6.99

Homemade Meatballs with Marinara and Cheese

Chicken Sub

$6.99

Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Cheese

Salad

Small Tossed Salad

$3.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion

Large Tossed Salad

$5.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion

Small Greek Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers

Large Greek Salad

$6.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers

Breads

Cheesebread

$5.99+

Served with Marinara

Breadsticks

$2.99

Served with Marinara

Desserts

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

8" Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.99

Drinks

20 Oz Bottle

$1.99

2 Liter Bottle

$2.99

Sauces

Extra Ranch (2oz)

$0.25

Extra Marinara (2oz)

$0.25

Extra Greek Vinagrette (2oz)

$0.25

Side Alfredo (2oz)

$0.50

Garlic Butter (2oz)

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

7270 Gadsden HighwaySuite 100, Trussville, AL 35173

