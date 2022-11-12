Sanpeggios Pizza - Hoover 2657 Valleydale Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sanpeggios Pizza - Hoover

No reviews yet

2657 Valleydale Road

Hoover, AL 35244

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza (16 inches)
Cheesebread
Personal Pizza (7 inches)

Perfect Combo Meal

Meal for 2

Meal for 2

$15.00

Includes One Medium 14" One Topping Pizza, Breadsticks, Small Hand-Tossed Salad and 20 Oz Coke.

Meal for 4

Meal for 4

$24.00

Includes One Large 16" One-Topping Pizza, Small Cheese Bread, One Large Hand-Tossed Salad and Two 20 Oz Coke.

Make Your Own Pizza

Personal Pizza (7 inches)

$4.49

Small Pizza (12 inches)

$9.99

Medium Pizza (14 inches)

$10.99

Large Pizza (16 inches)

$11.99

12" Cauliflower GF Crust

12" GF Cauliflower- Build Your Own

$13.99

12" GF Cauliflower Specialty/ Gourmet

$17.99

7"

7" Meaty

$7.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, and Bacon

7" Supreme

$7.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

7" Veggie

$7.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes

7" Hawaiian

$7.99

Medley of Cheeses with Ham and Pineapple

7" Fajita Chicken

$7.99

Medley of Cheeses with Chicken, Green Peppers, and Onions

7" Dan's Spinach Meatball

$7.99

Our Pizza Chef, Dan's, favorite! Spinach, Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Red Onions

7" BBQ

$7.99

BBQ Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

7" White

$7.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, and choice of toppings

7" Spinach and Bacon Alfredo

$7.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, Spinach, and Bacon

7" Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Homemade Ranch and Hot Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

7" Pesto

$7.99

Pesto Sauce, Cheese medley, and Sun Dried Tomatoes

7" Super Supreme

$8.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Pineapple

12"

12" Meaty

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, and Bacon

12" Supreme

$14.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

12" Veggie

$14.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes

12" Hawaiian

$14.99

Medley of Cheeses with Ham and Pineapple

12" Fajita Chicken

$14.99

Medley of Cheeses with Chicken, Green Peppers, and Onions

12" Dan's Spinach Meatball

$14.99

Our Pizza Chef, Dan's, favorite! Spinach, Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Red Onions

12" BBQ

$14.99

BBQ Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

12" White

$14.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, and choice of toppings

12" Spinach and Bacon Alfredo

$14.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, Spinach, and Bacon

12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Homemade Ranch and Hot Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

12" Pesto

$14.99

Pesto Sauce, Cheese medley, and Sun Dried Tomatoes

12" Super Supreme

$15.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Pineapple

14"

14" Meaty

$16.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, and Bacon

14" Supreme

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

14" Veggie

$16.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes

14" Hawaiian

$16.99

Medley of Cheeses with Ham and Pineapple

14" Fajita Chicken

$16.99

Medley of Cheeses with Chicken, Green Peppers, and Onions

14" Dan's Spinach Meatball

$16.99

Our Pizza Chef, Dan's, favorite! Spinach, Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Red Onions

14" BBQ

$16.99

BBQ Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

14" White

$16.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, and choice of toppings

14" Spinach and Bacon Alfredo

$16.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, Spinach, and Bacon

14" Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Homemade Ranch and Hot Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

14" Pesto

$16.99

Pesto Sauce, Cheese medley, and Sun Dried Tomatoes

14" Super Supreme

$18.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Pineapple

16"

16" Meaty

$19.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, and Bacon

16" Supreme

$19.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

16" Veggie

$19.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Fresh Tomatoes

16" Hawaiian

$19.99

Medley of Cheeses with Ham and Pineapple

16" Fajita Chicken

$19.99

Medley of Cheeses with Chicken, Green Peppers, and Onions

16" Dan's Spinach Meatball

$19.99

Our Pizza Chef, Dan's, favorite! Spinach, Meatballs, Mushrooms, and Red Onions

16" BBQ

$19.99

BBQ Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

16" White

$19.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, and choice of toppings

16" Spinach and Bacon Alfredo

$19.99

Homemade Alfredo sauce, Cheese medley, Spinach, and Bacon

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Homemade Ranch and Hot Sauce, Cheese medley, and Chicken

16" Pesto

$19.99

Pesto Sauce, Cheese medley, and Sun Dried Tomatoes

16" Super Supreme

$20.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Pineapple

Build Your Own

Calzone - Cheese

$4.99

Build your own

Specialty or Gourmet

Calzone - Specialty or Gourmet

$7.99

Pasta

Lasagna

$8.99Out of stock

Ziti

$7.99

Made with Marinara and cheese, served with 2 breadsticks

Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.99

Served with 2 breadsticks

Spaghetti

$7.99

Served with Meat Sauce and 2 breadsticks

Kid's Spaghetti

$3.99

10 Piece

10pc Mild

$11.99

10pc Hot

$11.99

20 Piece

20pc Mild

$19.99

20pc Hot

$19.99

Sub

Italian Sub

$6.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, and cheese- served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion

Ham and Cheese Sub

$6.99

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion

Veggie Sub

$6.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, and Cheese

Meatball Sub

$6.99

Homemade Meatballs with Marinara and Cheese

Chicken Sub

$6.99

Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Cheese

Salad

Small Tossed Salad

$3.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion

Large Tossed Salad

$5.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion

Small Greek Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers

Large Greek Salad

$6.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers

Breads

Cheesebread

$5.99+

Served with Marinara

Breadsticks

$2.99

Served with Marinara

Desserts

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Tiramisu

$4.99Out of stock

8" Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.99

Drinks

20oz Bottle

$1.99

2 Liter Bottle

$2.99

Sauces

Extra Ranch (2oz)

$0.25

Extra Marinara (2oz)

$0.25

Extra Greek Vinagrette (2oz)

$0.25

Side Alfredo (2oz)

$0.50

Side Garlic Butter

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2657 Valleydale Road, Hoover, AL 35244

