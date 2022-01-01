Restaurant header imageView gallery

SANRAKU - Sutter st.

3,970 Reviews

$$

704 Sutter Street

San Francisco, CA 94109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Gyoza

Special

Assorted sliced of raw fish over sushi rice
Hokkaido Chirashi Gozen

Hokkaido Chirashi Gozen

$46.00

Japanese sea urchin, fresh crab, sweet shrimp, scallop and salmon roe over sushi rice with more side appetizers

Poke Donburi

Poke Donburi

$26.00

Poke bowl with tuna, salmon, albacore, tobiko, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, garlic ponzu and spicy miso sauce over sushi rice

Sake Donburi

Sake Donburi

$26.00

Sliced salmon, ikura, tobiko, edamame, seaweed salad, over sushi rice

Una Ten Donburi

Una Ten Donburi

$28.00

BBQ eel, Shrimp Tempura, soft boil egg, over rice

Saikyo Yaki Bento Box

Saikyo Yaki Bento Box

$29.00

Broiled miso marinated black cod, various seasoned vegetables with steamed rice

'Homemade' Dashimaki Tamago

'Homemade' Dashimaki Tamago

$10.00Out of stock

Japanese style layered egg omelet

Today's Special Nigiri / 2pcs per order

Kinmedai

Kinmedai

$12.00Out of stock

Golden eye snapper

Honmaguro

Honmaguro

$12.00

Wild bluefin tuna from Boston

Saba

$9.00

Japanese Mackerel

Sushi / Sashimi

Chef’s choice of 6 pcs Nigiri, 7pcs of Sashimi, & 6pcs California Roll
Sushi Tokujo

Sushi Tokujo

$53.00

Chef's Omakase nigiri 7pcs & hosomaki 6pcs

Sashimi Platter

Sashimi Platter

$38.00

Chef’s choice of 12 pcs sliced raw fish with side steamed rice =No Substitution=

Sushi & Sashimi Platter

Sushi & Sashimi Platter

$42.00

Chef’s choice of 6 pcs Nigiri, 7pcs of Sashimi, & 6pcs California Roll =No Substitution=

Chirashi Sushi

Chirashi Sushi

$36.00

Assorted sliced of raw fish, garnish, over sushi rice

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$23.00

Assorted sashimi, tobiko, topped on mixed greens, house dressing

Sushi Platter

Sushi Platter

$28.00

Chef’s choice of 6 pcs Nigiri & 6pcs California Roll =No Substitution=

Signature Roll

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$18.00

Seared spicy tuna, Shrimp tempura, Cucumber, Spicy mayo, Eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp with California Roll

49ers Roll

49ers Roll

$17.00

Salmon, Avocado, Tobiko, Cucumber, Lemon

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$19.00

Eel, Shrimp tempura, Avocado, Cucumber

704 Roll

704 Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Jalapeno

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab, Cucumber, Tobiko Shiso leaf 5pcs cut

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$17.00

Shrimp, Spicy tuna, Avocado, Tobiko, Spicy chili sauce, Deep fried

Hamachi Jalapeño Roll

Hamachi Jalapeño Roll

$19.00

Yellowtail, Jalapeño, Avocado, Cucumber, Yuzu Tobiko, Shiso ponzu

Spicy Trio Roll

Spicy Trio Roll

$19.00

Soy marinated tuna, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, wasabi pickles, tobiko

Classic Roll

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Crab stick, Avocado, 6pcs cut

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna, Cucumber, 6pcs cut

Rock’n Roll

Rock’n Roll

$10.00

Eel, Avocado, 6pcs cut

San Francisco Roll

San Francisco Roll

$9.00

Tuna, Avocado

Eskimo Roll

Eskimo Roll

$9.00

Salmon, Avocado

Avo Q Roll

$8.00

Avocado, Cucumber

Tekka Maki

Tekka Maki

$8.00

Tuna

Sake Maki

Sake Maki

$8.00

Sake

Tempura Roll

Tempura Roll

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, Cucumber

Vegetable Tempura Roll

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$10.00

Yam tempura, Avocado, Cucumber

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$9.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Cream cheese

Negitoro Maki

Negitoro Maki

$13.00Out of stock

Chopped fatty tuna, scallions

Entree

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$21.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon with teriyaki sauce served with steamed rice

Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu

$19.00

Pork loin cutlets with side vegetables served with steamed rice

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$19.00

Battered & fried chicken breast with teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds served with steamed rice

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$19.00

4pcs prawns and assorted vegetables tempura served with steamed rice

Bento Box

Bento Box

$17.00

Served Monday - Friday 11:30am - 4pm Choose one from each items. First item : Gyoza, Shumai, Agedashi Tofu Second item : California Roll, Avo Q Roll Main : Sesame Chichen, Chicken Teriyaki, Tonkatsu, Salmon Teriyaki, Shrimp Tempura

Nigiri Sushi / 2pcs per order

Amber jack
Maguro

Maguro

$8.00

Tuna

Sake

Sake

$8.00

Salmon

Hamachi

Hamachi

$8.00

Yellowtail

Shiro Maguro

Shiro Maguro

$8.00

White Tuna

Ebi

Ebi

$8.00

Shrimp

Unagi

Unagi

$9.00

Fresh water eel

Kanpachi

Kanpachi

$9.50

Amber jack

Ikura

Ikura

$9.00

Salmon roe

Hotate

Hotate

$12.50

Scallop

Anago

Anago

$12.50

Sea eel

Sake Toro

Sake Toro

$9.50

Seared salmon belly

Amaebi

Amaebi

$14.50

Sweet shrimp

Toro

Toro

$18.00

Blue fin tuna belly

Uni

Uni

$20.00

Sea urchin

Sashimi

Sashimi Appetizer

$23.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, 2pcs each

Maguro SA

$20.00

Tuna, 5pcs

Sake SA

$20.00

Sake, 5pcs

Hamachi SA

$20.00

Yellowtail, 5pcs

Shiro Maguro SA

$20.00

White Tuna, 5pcs

Donburi & Noodle

Japanese noodle in broth, with shrimp tempura, chicken, egg, fish cake, vegetables
Beef Donburi

Beef Donburi

$22.00

Stir fried thinly sliced beef rib-eye and vegs with teriyaki sauce, over rice

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$17.00

Japanese noodle in broth, with shrimp & vegetable tempura

Nabeyaki Udon

Nabeyaki Udon

$19.00

Japanese noodle in broth, with shrimp tempura, chicken, egg, fish cake, vegetables

Ten Zaru Soba-cold-

Ten Zaru Soba-cold-

$18.00

Japanese buckwheat noodle with dipping sauce, aside of shrimp & vegetable tempura

Katsu Donburi

Katsu Donburi

$17.00

Pork cutlet, egg, green onion, over rice

Two items Combination

Sesame Chicken Combo

$24.00

Choose one: Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California Roll / Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Teriyaki Combo

$24.00

Choose one: Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California Roll / Shrimp Tempura

Tonkatsu Combo

$24.00

Choose one: Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California Roll / Shrimp Tempura

Salmon Teriyaki Combo

$28.00

Choose one: Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California Roll / Shrimp Tempura

Side

Spicy Sesame Chicken

Spicy Sesame Chicken

$10.00

Battered & fried chicken breast with Teriyaki-Sriracha & tossed jalapeno

Geso Karaage

Geso Karaage

$10.00

Deep fried squid legs

Ika Yaki

Ika Yaki

$17.00

BBQ squid, teriyaki, shichimi mayo

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$16.00

Deep fried soft shell crab with tempura sauce-

Gyoza

$8.00

Pan fried pork pot stickers 6pcs

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Deep fried tofu with savory dashi broth

Saba Shioyaki

$12.00

Grilled mackerel

Salmon Kama Yaki

$18.00

Grilled Salmon collar

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled soy beans

Hiyashi Wakame

$6.00

Seasoned seaweed

Miso Soup

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

House Salad

$3.00

Sushi Tasting

$29.00

Chef's choice of the best Nigiri 5pcs

Tempura Appetizer

$14.00

Shrimp tempura 3pcs, vegetables

Kaki Furai

$12.00

Deep fried breaded oysters

Sake

Kansansui Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

Kansansui Junmai Daiginjo 720ml

$90.00Out of stock

Aromas of apple & tropical fruit, Prominent & luxury finish

Tedorigawa Yamahai Daiginjo 720ml

Tedorigawa Yamahai Daiginjo 720ml

$70.00Out of stock

Aromas of honey, citrus, savory acidity for seafoods

Koshinokanbai 'Sai' 720ml

Koshinokanbai 'Sai' 720ml

$65.00Out of stock

A representation of ‘Nigata’ style, Moderate dryness & crisp, Satisfying finish

Kan Nihonkai Junmai Genshu 720ml

Kan Nihonkai Junmai Genshu 720ml

$65.00Out of stock

Very dry, rice-forward, Bold & rich in flavor, Plenty of ‘Umami’

Ohshu no Ryu Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml

Ohshu no Ryu Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml

$55.00Out of stock

Dry, Captivating aroma of wild rice, Expansive Umami

Ohshu no Ryu Junmai Ginjo 720ml

Ohshu no Ryu Junmai Ginjo 720ml

$60.00Out of stock

Engaging aroma of banana, pears, delightfully crisp

Kubota Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

Kubota Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

$25.00Out of stock

Smooth, soft, elegant finish

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 300ml

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$19.00

Fruity aromas, crisp finish

Yuki Nigori Lychee 375ml

Yuki Nigori Lychee 375ml

$16.00

Lychee flavored unfiltered sake, sweet & refreshing

Soft drink

Iced Green tea

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

12oz can

Diet Coke

$3.00

12oz can

Brisk Iced tea

$3.00

Lemon, 12oz can

Beer

Asahi 12oz

$5.00

Asahi 20oz

$8.00

Sapporo 12oz

$5.00

Sapporo 20oz

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Directions

Gallery
Sanraku image
Sanraku image

Similar restaurants in your area

Del Popolo
orange star4.5 • 7,324
855 Bush Street San Francisco, CA 94108
View restaurantnext
E&O Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.1 • 3,447
314 Sutter St San Francisco, CA 94108
View restaurantnext
San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
orange starNo Reviews
692 Geary St San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
iThai Bangkok Street Food
orange star4.4 • 2,787
720 Post Street San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Bartlett Hall - San Francisco
orange starNo Reviews
242 O'FARRELL ST SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
Matador
orange starNo Reviews
679 Sutter Street San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Del Popolo
orange star4.5 • 7,324
855 Bush Street San Francisco, CA 94108
View restaurantnext
Grubstake Diner
orange star4.2 • 3,623
1525 Pine St San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
iThai Bangkok Street Food
orange star4.4 • 2,787
720 Post Street San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Ben Thai Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,566
1331 Polk St San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Kasa Indian Eatery - Polk St
orange star4.3 • 1,483
1356 Polk Street San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Jane on Larkin
orange star4.2 • 1,115
925 Larkin Street San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Duboce Triangle
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Potrero Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marina/Cow Hollow
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Alamo Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Russian Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
South Beach
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
SoMa
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Bayview-Hunters Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Castro
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston